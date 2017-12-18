Ambassador Nikki Haley Vetoes U.N Security Council Resolution Nullifying U.S. Embassy Move To Jerusalem…

Earlier today U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley defiantly exercised the United States’ veto power, shutting down a Security Council resolution that would “nullify” President Trump’s recent recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
…”no nation on earth has the power to dictate where the US places its embassies.”
.
[Full Transcript of Ambassador Haley Remarks] Thank you, Mr. President.
I have been the proud Representative of the United States at the United Nations for nearly a year now. This is the first time I have exercised the American right to veto a resolution in the Security Council. The exercise of the veto is not something the United States does often. We have not done it in more than six years. We do it with no joy, but we do it with no reluctance.
The fact that this veto is being done in defense of American sovereignty and in defense of America’s role in the Middle East peace process is not a source of embarrassment for us; it should be an embarrassment to the remainder of the Security Council.
As I pointed out when we discussed this topic 10 days ago, I will once again note the features of the President’s announcement on Jerusalem that are most relevant here. The President took great care not to prejudge final status negotiations in any way, including the specific boundaries of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem. That remains a subject to be negotiated only by the parties. That position is fully in line with the previous Security Council resolutions.
The President was also careful to state that we support the status quo regarding Jerusalem’s holy sites, and we support a two-state solution if that’s what the parties agree to. Again, these positions are fully consistent with the previous Security Council resolutions.
It is highly regrettable that some are trying to distort the President’s position to serve their own agendas.
What is troublesome to some people is not that the United States has harmed the peace process – we have, in fact, done no such thing. Rather, what is troublesome to some people is that the United States had the courage and honesty to recognize a fundamental reality. Jerusalem has been the political, cultural, and spiritual homeland of the Jewish people for thousands of years. They have had no other capital city. But the United States’ recognition of the obvious – that Jerusalem is the capital and seat of the modern Israeli government – is too much for some.
First, some have threatened violence on the street, as if violence would somehow improve the prospects of peace.
Now today, buried in diplomatic jargon, some presume to tell America where to put our embassy. The United States’ has a sovereign right to determine where and whether we establish an embassy. I suspect very few Member States would welcome Security Council pronouncements about their sovereign decisions. And I think of some who should fear it.
It’s worth noting that this is not a new American position. Back in 1980, when Jimmy Carter was the American President, the Security Council voted on Resolution 478, which called upon diplomatic missions to relocate from Jerusalem. The United States did not support Resolution 478.
In his remarks, then-Secretary of State Ed Muskie said the following: “The draft resolution before us today is illustrative of a preoccupation which has produced this series of unbalanced and unrealistic texts on Middle East issues.”
Specifically, regarding the provision on diplomatic missions in Jerusalem, Secretary Muskie said this: “In our judgment, this provision is not binding. It is without force. And we reject it as a disruptive attempt to dictate to other nations. It does nothing to promote a resolution of the difficult problems facing Israel and its neighbors. It does nothing to advance the cause of peace.”
That was in 1980. It is equally true today. The United States will not be told by any country where we can put our embassy.
Buried even deeper in the jargon of this resolution is the accusation that the United States is setting back the prospects of peace in the Middle East. That is a scandalous charge. Those who are making it should consider that it only harms the very Palestinian people they claim to speak for. What does it gain the Palestinian people for their leaders to throw up roadblocks to negotiations?
A “peace process” that is damaged by the simple recognition that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel is not a peace process; it is a justification for an endless stalemate. What does it gain the Palestinian people for some of their leaders to accuse the United States of being hostile to the cause of peace? It gains them nothing, but it risks costing them a great deal.
The United States has done more than any other country to assist the Palestinian people. By far. Since 1994, we have given over $5 billion to the Palestinians in bilateral economic assistance, security assistance, and humanitarian assistance.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees operates schools and medical facilities throughout the region. It is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions. Last year, the United States voluntarily funded almost 30 percent of UNRWA’s budget. That’s more than the next two largest donors combined. And it’s vastly more than some of the members of this Council that have considerable financial resources of their own.
I’ll be blunt: When the American people see a group of countries whose total contributions to the Palestinian people is less than one percent of UNRWA’s budget – when they see these countries accuse the United States of being insufficiently committed to peace – the American people lose their patience.
I have been to the Palestinian refugee camps the United States supports with their contributions. I have met with men, women, and children. I have advocated on their behalf. I can tell you that their leaders do them no favors by being more open to abandoning peace negotiations than to doing the hard work of seeing them to completion.
The United States has never been more committed to peace in the Middle East. We were committed to it before the President announced our recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and we’re committed to it today.
What we witnessed here today in the Security Council is an insult. It won’t be forgotten. It’s one more example of the United Nations doing more harm than good in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Today, for the simple act of deciding where to put our embassy, the United States was forced to defend its sovereignty. The record will reflect that we did so proudly. Today, for acknowledging a basic truth about the capital city of Israel, we are accused of harming peace. The record will reflect that we reject that outrageous claim.
For these reasons, and with the best interests of both the Israeli and the Palestinian people firmly in mind, the United States votes no on this resolution.
Thank you.
the US should set it up so all that voted in favor for this resolution
will have there embassies moved to the south side of chicago
Well, that started my day with a chuckle!!
HA!
And all the ambassadors will be named “Leroy Brown”…
And be required to carry a razor in their shoe! LOL!
And keep their coats!
POTUS chose the perfect place for Ambassador Haley. She wasn’t a big fan of President Trump, but he has positioned her in a place where she has no choice but to support him vigorously.
I’m sure the other members of the UNSC were blown away by the idea of having a woman tell them where they can stuff their resolutions.
And a lot of early Trump supporters were NOT a fan of Nikki Haley; but she has turned many of us into admiring supporters. She is doing a very good job of representing P Trump and the American MAGA movement.
I volunteered in June 2015, so I guess I’d qualify as an early Trump supporter.
I’m impressed now by Haley. Go get ’em girl!
Well, we were pretty much told by Sundance that it was a clever move as she was placed there into no-man’s land (the U.N.) to get her as a never-trumper out of the way for a pro-Trump governor to take her place. We were also concerned when she started off at the U.N. espousing policies we didn’t think were Pres Trump’s.
It all seems to be coming together now.
“I’m sure the other members of the UNSC were blown away by the idea of having a woman tell them where they can stuff their resolutions.”
At this point in time, they probably weren’t. It’s not 1970 anymore.
Considering that the crooked UN is controlled by mostly Arab, anti-women states, a woman telling them to sod off is INDEED an affront to them. Surprised they didn’t throw their shoes at her…
You’re correct. It’s not 1970 anymore. Before Iran’s Islamic Revolution of 1979, Iranian women were not forced to be completely covered up as ‘walking shrouds’, and women in Afghanistan were able to dress just like we did in western countries.
Women’s rights in the Middle East have gone backwards, nor forward, since then.
Because Islamic countries do not recognize women as being equal to men, I’m certain those 14 pro-resolution male voters did not enjoy being told off by a woman…especially an infidel.
I am not a fan of Haley because of the way she treated Trump in the primaries — same with Scott — swamp creatures both of them. BUT Haley has done a good job at the UN and turned out to be an excellent choice. Hard to complain about South Carolina’s senators/politicians when here in VA we have Northam, McAuliff, Warner and Kaine — in short, most of the state has no representation.
Ya’ll are looking at the first woman President in 2024 if she keeps this up.
I say this as a woman who loves being that…the concept of women in leadership positions is overrated.
As a woman, I would like to add that most women I have seen are not capable of leading a country. Margaret Thatcher was an exception.
I look at qualifications before I consider the sex of the candidate. 🙂
Very good point.
As another woman I certainly agree. Qualification are the ONLY thing we shouldlook at when placing anyone in a position. I absolutely HATE Affirmative Action, especially after 8 years of a top to bottom ☠Affirmative Action☠ government.
Do you mean a bottom on the top? (snicker)
I’m a woman, too, and one of the originals demanding equal rights back in the 60’s. And I do think women are capable of leading a country. Just as blacks are. Unfortunately the women and blacks chosen generally are Lefties and Leftism is toxic to those of us with a cerebellum. Margaret Thatcher was on the right. My guess is Marine le Pen would have straightened out France.. Women arent’ the problem its just that we don’t elect the right women (pun intended).
I have worked for a lot of women. Not all women are like this, certainly not my line-worker attorney female co-workers (but they will never rise, they are not tempered for it). Most supervisor women are petty, catty, play head games, play favorites, pick fly crap out of pepper (in the weeds constantly). pick on writing style or minutia because they don’t understand the argument. They are execrable. Please, no women leaders. Only the dross rises to the top in that demographic–other things also can be said to float to the top….gag.
We have some of the greatest women in the country on the Trump team. Ambassador Haley was spectacular in the speech.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sarah is actually qualified to run for president and is more blunt that Haley. I like her. Sarah Sanders for 2024.
Wow, WAY TO GO, Nikki!
(Ambassador Haley, rather, no disrespect intended)
I’d like to paraphrase: no nation on earth has the power to dictate anything to the US
but otherwise good job Ambassador Haley
Shame on Japan and PM Abe. We’ll remember that next time the Norks fire a missile over Japan.
Yeah, considering that Japan expels Mohammedans and won’t take Mohammedan refugees……what do they care?
“We do it with no joy, but we do it with no reluctance.” I think there were popping noises all over the chamber as heads exploded.
Nikki Haley has done an outstanding job as ambassador. I especially admire the articulations of her statements. I had no idea she was going to be so exceptional since she was not a Trump supporter and because in my opinion many of her political positions while governor were questionable.
There was a section of this article that made an interesting statement. The combined contributions of countries bringing this motion is less than 1% of the US contribution. Please go a step further and list countries and its interesting NOT ONE media outlet has pointed out this fact.
“What we witnessed here today in the Security Council is an insult. It won’t be forgotten. It’s one more example of the United Nations doing more harm than good in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”
re: ‘insult’…’We will not forget’
Trump does not forget. It was not a good idea to have done this.
re: ‘it is one more example… of more harm than good’
Why give so much money to an organization that does more harm than good? This is a question that Trump is posing to the State Department also. It is not an idle question. It is a question that leads to action.
Really if you read her statement (or watch it) she completely obliterated the Globalists. Just factually, logically tore them apart.
They had said on Fox that Great Britain, France, and Egypt supported our Jerusalem policy. But it was unanimous? And Egypt wrote the resolution?
Politics, Politics, Politics, Deadly Politics All three countries would have had Soros inspired riots for any lesser action.
I am still waiting for the Soros (just guessing) funded riots in Jerusalem to cause Israel to issue a warrant. We have an extradition treaty with Israel. I would buy rounds for the Tree House for that one.
Good for Ambassador Haley. Pow! Right in the kisser. Straight talk is so refreshing. We must continue to defend our sovereignty in the face of the globalist war mongers who seek to enslave us all, and when we’re no more use to them, kill us.
Exercising our prerogatives as a sovereign nation simplifies such decisions. Having those who are willing to do that in places of authority is a relief, to put it mildly.
Enough with the national mewling.
well said
Since some here mentioned my hometown of Chicago let me say that was a good old fashioned “bitch slapping” of the so called “security council”. In true Chicago fashion “it will not be forgotten” was a none too subtle promise.
I have to give Mrs. Haley a mea culpa for bashing her in the past when she was just another GOPe riding the tea party tide into the governorship, and then sharply turning left.
In her current role, she is forging a nuclear SledgeHammer of her own, and it is such a treat to see her bash the failing UN and its’ members about the face and neck without mercy.
Here’s hoping she keeps stoking the tinderbox on the TRUMPTRAIN, which can do 90+ MPH on sabotaged infrastructure tracks and not derail.
MAGA, Nikki, MAGA.
