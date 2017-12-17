President Trump Tip-Off to Putin Thwarts Major Terrorist Attack In Russia…

WHITE HOUSE – President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia called President Donald J. Trump today to thank him for the advanced warning the United States intelligence agencies provided to Russia concerning a major terror plot in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Based on the information the United States provided, Russian authorities were able to capture the terrorists just prior to an attack that could have killed large numbers of people. No Russian lives were lost and the terrorist attackers were caught and are now incarcerated.

President Trump appreciated the call and told President Putin that he and the entire United States intelligence community were pleased to have helped save so many lives. President Trump stressed the importance of intelligence cooperation to defeat terrorists wherever they may be. Both leaders agreed that this serves as an example of the positive things that can occur when our countries work together.

President Putin extended his thanks and congratulations to Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo and the CIA. President Trump then called Director Pompeo to congratulate him, his very talented people, and the entire intelligence community on a job well done! (link)

U.S. tip-off helped Russia thwart 'major' terrorist plot: White House https://t.co/lfPhfeAQTf pic.twitter.com/3ugspl3Pmx — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 17, 2017

Advertisements