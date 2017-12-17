President Trump Tip-Off to Putin Thwarts Major Terrorist Attack In Russia…

WHITE HOUSE – President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia called President Donald J. Trump today to thank him for the advanced warning the United States intelligence agencies provided to Russia concerning a major terror plot in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Based on the information the United States provided, Russian authorities were able to capture the terrorists just prior to an attack that could have killed large numbers of people. No Russian lives were lost and the terrorist attackers were caught and are now incarcerated.

President Trump appreciated the call and told President Putin that he and the entire United States intelligence community were pleased to have helped save so many lives. President Trump stressed the importance of intelligence cooperation to defeat terrorists wherever they may be. Both leaders agreed that this serves as an example of the positive things that can occur when our countries work together.

President Putin extended his thanks and congratulations to Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo and the CIA. President Trump then called Director Pompeo to congratulate him, his very talented people, and the entire intelligence community on a job well done!  (link)

170 Responses to President Trump Tip-Off to Putin Thwarts Major Terrorist Attack In Russia…

  1. MMinLamesa says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    President Trump and his team are amazing.

  2. Lanna says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Now that’s the way it’s supposed to work!

  3. Twinkletoes says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    What I’ve missed the last 40 years is having a president who has and uses his common sense. The State Dept. has tried to be so danged smart and “consider” all the angles and in the process acted like buffoons all of my adult life. Thank you President Trump!

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:40 pm

  5. jrapdx says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Best news on the terrorist front we’ve heard in quite a while. Good job!

  6. bofh says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    See! There it is! Colluding with Russia!! Impeach!!!!
    /s

  7. Doug says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    lets see how the crazies try and twist this one… but on a serious note this sounds like they thwarted a large attack on innocents… so good job all around

  8. fisman45459 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Love this news. Working together is important. Having said that I had previously read “Lets take a stroll” and was sickened by the report. So right now I would trust the Russians more then I would our own government. Other then Trump and his admin of course. Sent President Trump a Christmas card yesterday a first for me. NOW time for a drink!

    • Jenny R. says:
      December 17, 2017 at 6:08 pm

      Working together to save innocents,yes….but it is very unwise to trust Vladimir Putin:

      Comment from discussion Hollow_Fangs’s comment from discussion "Trump gave Putin info that helped prevent terror attack in Russia".

      There is more that could be added to this — always a good idea to inquire into why the Russian people cannot afford food when exports to Saudi and other Gulf states are so high, why they have their healthcare increasingly rationed or simply unavailable.
      And why so many Americans are so convinced about what they hear in regards to the great savior of Russia, Orthodoxy, and the West (could it be propaganda???? maybe!)

      • Paul Revere says:
        December 17, 2017 at 7:30 pm

        Lets just let Russia do it’s own thing. The ppl of Russia will take care of things if it becomes necessary. It is not up to us. Past that, we have plenty of corruption on our own doorstep to take care of first. This is the action of a real leader giving them the tip. Killary and odumbo would have withheld it you can be sure. No sense wasting a crisis right 44th?

        • Lack is not all says:
          December 17, 2017 at 7:33 pm

          Hillary and obama would’ve withheld it from our own authorities if they found out it was going to happen to us. Remember Benghazi?

        • Oldschool says:
          December 17, 2017 at 7:47 pm

          Let’s not forget, Russia DID warn us about the boston bombers, we decided monitoring was the best course of inaction.

          • Jenny R. says:
            December 17, 2017 at 8:25 pm

            Read the OIG report I posted below about that — while the FBI should have been more on the ball (namely in knowing who they were dealing with vis a vis the info), the OIG report noted that the FSB did not hand over all the information on the Tsarnev brothers. The FBI took the information they were given perhaps a bit too trustingly, thought they were more of a threat to Russia than U.S., a bunch of our people died, Russia comes out and says it gave us information of so many times which was spread by the usual media suspects (tellingly not saying more than that), and….Hillary comes out and makes a big speech about it (remember: Hillary and Obama are not friends and one of Hillary’s big campaign gigs was that she would be tough on terrorism and could “handle” Russia).
            Also, follow the money — Trump was not the one who made Putin and his friends in Russia rich…that would have been the Clintons.

            At the very least, start following some money trails. Birds of a feather flock together, or so they say.

            Vlad should probably thank our President, circumstances being what they are and everything(see what that post I posted says about the situation in Russia as of now…think they might have let in some IS people? remember that Iran, their ally, gave a lot of financial aid to said IS, and that right now said ally and Russia are in a bit of a tiff with each other over spheres of influence in Syria/Lebanon).
            Our President is a very humane man and did the right thing — he at the very least deserves a nice Christmas card for his good deeds.

        • Jenny R. says:
          December 17, 2017 at 7:50 pm

          I have no problem with “Russia doing its own thing”….if that includes not being a potential globalist menace (which their government most definitely doesn’t have a problem with, just as long as the Russian people don’t catch wind of it…see the links in that comment; like I said, they check out, but please do your own investigations) and if it truly is in the best and educated interests of the Russian people (please do check out the price of bread in St. Petersburg and where Russian grain imports are going). I have nothing against the Russian people (just like I don’t really have anything against Europeans or Asians)…but I don’t have to like their governments. You could say that I find much sympathy for the people, as no one should be tossed in prison for speaking out against things they find wrong; no one should have to risk ruining their lives for protesting something (my issue with the left here is that they would do the tossing and the ruining; they are quite entitled to speaking out…but not chimping out).

          But I’m not going to get on my knees and slobber all over Vlad; I don’t trust him.

          But you are correct: Trump has once again done a masterful job…probably moreso than many might guess.

          • Thecleaner says:
            December 17, 2017 at 8:09 pm

            This is about innocent lives being saved…who gives a crap what a loaf of bread costs in St. Petersburgh….,sheeeesh!!!!

            • crossthread42 says:
              December 17, 2017 at 9:16 pm

              ——–>who gives a crap what a loaf of bread costs in St. Petersburgh Loaf of bread > Fresh, white
              $0.68 Ranked 111th.
              Prices at markets > Milk > 1 litre
              $1.11 Ranked 98th. 12% more than United States
              Prices at markets > Rice > White, 1kg
              $1.22 Ranked 106th.
              Prices at markets > Water > 1.5 litre bottle
              $0.88 Ranked 79th.

            • Jenny R. says:
              December 17, 2017 at 9:25 pm

              You didn’t even read what I said above, below, or here. You just reacted to a criticism of Putting (which very well may be justified — and if so, implicates him in dabbling, just like Hillary and Obama, in IS aiding and abetting that turns around and kills innocent people in his own country).
              And you go after me with this line?
              You’re just mad because I sad bad things about Vlad!

          • oldiadguy says:
            December 17, 2017 at 9:07 pm

            “if that includes not being a potential globalist menace” In my research I found that much of the world doesn’t trust the United States and believes we are a threat to peace.

            Our CIA has a history of interfering in elections of other countries and when the election doesn’t go the way we wanted, they facilitate a coup, revolution or an assassination.

            http://www.newsweek.com/cia-has-been-undermining-governments-years-531609

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_involvement_in_regime_change

            Look at the countries in North Africa and the Middle East that suffered revolts and coups due to American (Obama) interference. Who instigated the Syrian Civil War, you got it the USA again, with John McCain cheering on the rebels. Unfortunately, the rebels turned out to jihadist that morphed into ISIS. (This fact has mention discussed here at CTH.) Still, we went on arming them.

            http://russia-insider.com/en/weapons-went-cia-isis-less-two-months-new-study-reveals/ri21962

            I know the story is from Russia today, but go to the links from which they base their article.

            Off the top of my head I can think of four recent military actions by the Russians (there may have been more, but I can’t think of them at the moment). The Russians went to Syria at the request of the Syrian government. Relative to the incursions into the Georgia, Crimea and Donbass, we should look at NATO’s actions prior to the incidents. And then there is this.

            http://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/newly-declassified-documents-gorbachev-told-nato-wouldnt-23629

            Putin isn’t perfect, neither is Trump, but both have the interest of their countries and their countryman had heart. I can respect that and hope that both will work together for peace.

            Take care and stay safe

            PS On the plus side, the Deep State hates both of them

          • sejmon says:
            December 17, 2017 at 10:13 pm

            It is you vicky nuland ???you do not have to slobber all over Vlad-we know you are same russophobe as McStain..BUT KEEP IT ONLY IN YOUR FAMILY.!!!!!!!!!!!!

        • MaineCoon says:
          December 18, 2017 at 5:54 am

          Agree. It isn’t the place of the USA to tell every nation in the world how to run their country and more than it is the business of a person to tell every other person how to run their life. Saving lives is a good thing. I’ll leave it at that.

      • oldiadguy says:
        December 17, 2017 at 8:01 pm

        “always a good idea to inquire into why the Russian people cannot afford food when exports to Saudi and other Gulf states are so high, why they have their healthcare increasingly rationed or simply unavailable.”

        Would you mind providing links to support these claims?

        “And why so many Americans are so convinced about what they hear in regards to the great savior of Russia, Orthodoxy, and the West (could it be propaganda???? maybe!)”

        Or maybe what you are referring to is just propaganda against Putin and Russia. There is a lot of that going around. Did you know that Trump colluded with Putin to win the election? /s/

        Always remember that the folks that are bring negative news about Putin and Russia are the same folks that are attacking Trump and the deplorables.

        Take care and stay safe

  9. The Devilbat says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    One does not even begin to want to know how the Russians are going to treat those terrorists. Russians don’t suffer from America’s childish, mamby pamby, lets be fair syndrome.

    • Lack is not all says:
      December 17, 2017 at 7:31 pm

      Well, the terrorists will be more careful next time. The “two amigos” are tough.

    • itswoot says:
      December 17, 2017 at 10:22 pm

      “Russians don’t suffer from America’s childish, mamby pamby, lets be fair syndrome.”

      No, not mamby pamby at all. A people with moxey.

      • lastinillinois says:
        December 17, 2017 at 10:37 pm

        WHOA, NELLIE!!!

      • Alligator Gar says:
        December 18, 2017 at 9:18 am

        This picture makes me sick. (Caveat: I raise horses). Before anyone gets “OMG! Look at that!”, check into how badly the Red Army treated the captured priceless Polish Arabians in WWII.

        Also, remember the great Russian writer, Fyodor Dostoyevsky, in Crime and Punishment describing the Russian peasant beating the horse to death. That description was schooled by a deep understanding of the brutal savagery of Russian peasant life.

        In closing, for my fellow Treepers who are not horse enthusiasts, the rider is looking down the horse’s off shoulder. This is a serious fault in show jumping. You see a lot of “pros” do it because they think it looks cool. Your weight generally follows your eyes, so this habit can through the horse off his stride, cause him to bobble before the jump, jump flat, crash into the jump, touch a rail, or fail to pick up the correct lead on landing.

        Always look to the next fence, throw your heart over, and your horse will follow. Kinda like we are doing with President Trump and MAGA!

        • itswoot says:
          December 18, 2017 at 5:46 pm

          “…check into how badly the Red Army treated the captured priceless Polish Arabians in WWII.”

          I hear you.

          America doesn’t have clean hands either regarding treatment of horses. Read up on what happened during the Civil War to the thousands upon thousands of horses and mules that could no longer perform what was expected of them, most often because they were relentlessly pushed to exhaustion. And then there is the matter of wild mustangs out west that were rounded up for many years to be slaughtered for dog food….

    • joninmd22 says:
      December 18, 2017 at 11:58 am

      Look for a rough interrogations, a quick trial, and speedy justice. The Russians don’t play.

      A while back Somali Pirates took over a Russian flagged ship. Commandos reported they’d all “drowned” after taking it back 😉

  10. Elizabeth Carter says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    The liberals make suggestions and threats of assassination, hoping that someone on the Liberal side will kill President Trump and they can get away with their COUP by blaming it on some fall guy.

    It is interesting that they are accusing Trump voters of violence when we have patiently waited and stood down even when physically attacked, hoping that after a year they might at least figure out that President Trump is our duly elected President.

    All the liberals are doing now is trying to get us to attack them by using the word COUP. They are having such great results destroying themselves that we can just get more popcorn and watch the 3 Stooges comedy they are playing out. No one has ever accused liberals of being smart. Soros is cunning and heartless, Obama is obedient and can read a teleprompter, Hillary is evil and greedy and Bernie is just a supporting actor who is delusional.

    Their Communism never works, so they have to start a Civil War in order to take a country over. It has worked for Soros very well up until now. This time he is playing with a different group of people. We know his game, we know his plays and we know that there is a new game in town.

    Communism is over. Soros is a leftover from the last century. Looking at him is like looking at an old wolf that has lost his teeth, has arthritis, can barely breathe and is covered with mange. He used to be scary but now there is not enough money in the world to buy his power back. Destroying everyone and everything so that you are the last man standing on the pile of ashes that once was a world is an empty and pathetic goal. Soros is just a sad and empty man who has never produced one good thing in his lifetime. Soros the Destroyer is now on life support and even that is being removed. He is quickly becoming Soros the Destroyed.

    President Trump is setting up a new world-wide goal. He is teaching everyone how to arrive at a better outcome and have real fun working together.

    Instead of using the old “divide and conquer” rules of destruction, President Trump is building the foundations for peace, cooperation, mutual respect, growth and prosperity for all.

    Building is so much more rewarding than destruction. Creating a country that everyone wants to live in is a lot more fun than fighting. Leaving the world a better place than you found it so that each generation can add something more exalted satisfies the soul.

    Building the first floor of the Trump Tower on the American Constitutional foundation constructed by our Founders as an example for the world is a real and immoveable legacy for the future of our world.

    God Bless you President Trump. God Bless America.

    Merry Christmas and a REALLY PRODUCTIVE AND HAPPY NEW YEAR to all !!!

    Elizabeth

  11. GetReal says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Russia warned us about Tsarnaev brothers before Boston Marathon bombing but Obama admin was more concerned about political correctness than American lives.

  12. nimrodman says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Now, what do we make of the Atlanta airport power outage, now on its 6th hour?

    Terror actors?
    North Korean monkeywrenching?
    Iranian hackers?
    Innocent, everyday bumble-f#ck failure?

  13. Erika says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    This reminded me of the time Russian warned the US about the Boston bombers, but was ignored. In this case, each side listened to the other.

  14. Some Old Guy says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Halfway expect the media to use this as proof or collusion with Russia.

  15. Pam says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    How awesome is it that not only we win with Donald J. Trump as POTUS but other countries are winning too and there’s no telling how many lives may have been saved by POUTS giving Putin this valuable info.

    God bless our president!

  16. NJF says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    The replies on that Reuters tweet are sick. The left is clearly suffering from mental illness.

  17. Covfefe-USA says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Thank-you, Father in Heaven.

  18. TruthSavesUs says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Me, I hope that those captured, was Soros paid stooges…that evil bastard meddles everywhere. 😩

  19. bluesjunior64 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Somewhere Nancy Pelosi is raising her fist and shouting, “Curse you villain!!”

  20. solomonpal says:
    December 17, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    No reason why we should be friends if not allies in certain strategic situations. We have far more in common with the Russians at this point in time than the Communist Chinese.

  21. wolfmoon1776 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    I think that is actually part of the ChiComs having their DNC serfs doing “Muh Russia”. The last thing they need is improved US-Russia relations.

  22. indiamaria2020 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    I reckons some folks right here in our CTH community feel a bit rueful for “Pompeo The Swamp Creature” sloganeering…….It may just be time to stop with the hackneyed ‘swamp creature” chant anyway…….’wink’

    • LafnH20 says:
      December 17, 2017 at 8:47 pm

      Uniparty? Put the responsibility where it belongs…

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      December 17, 2017 at 9:12 pm

      Personally, I think it was helpful to Pompeo to accuse him of being in bed with the corruption he was sent to take out, but perhaps that’s because the CIA is a bit of a special case. 😉

      I never doubted for a second Trump’s appointment of him, either way. Trump’s picks have ALL turned out to be even better than expected. The HHS guy (Price?) was a bit of an exception, but I think the swamp bears some of the responsibility for undoing him. The black hats worked like crazy to stop Obamacare repeal. I think they targeted him in a big way, and we won’t find out for years what exactly they did to shut him down.

    • georgiafl says:
      December 17, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      I thought it was McMaster that everyone was against.

      Pompeo had never held a government job, except for the military. He was #1 in his class at West Point. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Pompeo

      • Fake Nametag says:
        December 17, 2017 at 9:37 pm

        Wasn’t Pompeo in the House of Representatives?

        • georgiafl says:
          December 17, 2017 at 9:38 pm

          Oops – you’re right – I missed that.

        • georgiafl says:
          December 17, 2017 at 9:40 pm

          Must have shown he was sharp in these committees for Trump to choose him for CIA:
          United States House Intelligence Subcommittee on the CIA.
          United States House Select Committee on Benghazi.

          • Fake Nametag says:
            December 17, 2017 at 9:58 pm

            PDJT gave a speech at the CIA essentially saying that Pompeo was an absolute rock star. I trust PDJT’s assessment and think Pompeo is doing/will do a great job. The fact that we rarely hear Pompeo’s name means that PDJT has gotten the CIA back to where it should be…meaning that we don’t know what they’re up to because they are keeping secrets again. If we never hear Pompeo’s name again for the next 8 years that would be a good thing. Meanwhile terrorists magically get swept up in Russia from intel we provided. This is how an intel agency should work.

  23. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 17, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    I’m still going to remain guarded against Putin/Russia. What we did for them is a start. We are reteaching other nations about trust again. They have been hurt by our dishonest and greedy government of the past that WeThePeople have disapprove.

    It will take time, esp when our hateful media will not report any action of goodwill between nations. I’m happy about this piece of good news, as I have NOT forgotten what Putin tried to do for us regarding the Boston marathon Bombing.

    Our Christian values will be the foundation for rebuilding new and better relationship with other nations.

    Winning
    Covfefe Rules.
    MAGA
    Praise God.
    Thank you, Lord for President Trump.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      December 17, 2017 at 10:31 pm

      I agree. Trust takes time. Both ways. And it needs to be based in reality, not reset buttons stolen from commercials.

      Putin remains “Russia First”. He has to – he has a tough job. A nation that has never really known true freedom, and never freedom from corruption. It spans the majority of time zones, sits on all sorts of resources it can barely exploit, and has borders with the good, the bad, and the ugly. Meanwhile, everybody seems to want to shut off its only warm water access, which basically sucks anyway. It has a history of being invaded by people who SHOULD know better but NEVER listen to common sense. Everybody EXPECTS Russia’s trust and NEVER earns it.

      But if anybody can earn the bear’s trust – and trustworthy behavior – it’s Trump.

  24. tonyE says:
    December 17, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Oh no… .Wait, wait… 3… 2… 1….

    Pelosi has twarted all over herself…. Ding, Dong, Collusion Said the Witch…. Collusion, Collusion.

  25. Comrade Mope says:
    December 17, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    The word “incarcerated” implies the information was relayed some time ago as Russian justice is swift, just not that swift. Like everything else Trump does, I wonder ‘why now’?

    It would be unlike Trump to give away his actions for self-congratulations. On the other hand, if the Uniparty found out he spoke with Putin, they could twist it into something nefarious if he didn’t provide the readout. Making it a congratulatory call about the IC can smooth some ruffled feathers. You know, like “taking the lumps out.”

    • KBR says:
      December 17, 2017 at 9:33 pm

      IDK Mope, they don’t have all the same rules.

      Like you know get a warrant, read rights, hold a pressconference, pose for photoshoots, wait for the FBI to arrive, consult with CIA, speak with the Governor, provide an attorney at public expense, try to talk to perps a while before incarceration, give them some water or refreshment, let them go pee, give them medical aid for any scrapes or scratches, let them pose for photoshoots, take their mugshots, let them plead the fifth and refuse to talk, discuss how to calm SJW pro-terrorist-protestors gathering on streets and threatening to burn the city…

      One minute, they get the word. With good info, ten minutes later the perps are incarcerated. (Forever. If are lucky to live.)

    • BakoCarl says:
      December 17, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      It could be that although Russia made some arrests, they were still chasing down to leads that could lead to support people, so PTrump withheld the info on the tip off so as not to possibly interfere with the Russian actions.

  26. dobbsfan says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Well, perhaps President Trump is ahead of everyone again. Maybe he’ll use this for some further Russian leverage against North Korea!

  27. Y Mi Nombre Es..... says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    “Twart”?

  28. keeler says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    “Incarcerated”

    Think that might mean something different in Russia…

    In any event, these developments are more substantial than presenting Putin with a novelty reset button.

  29. InAz says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    United States “intelligence” ignored Russia’s warning and we had the Boston bombing because of ignoring the warning.

    No doubt ignoring the warning was intentional.

  30. MVW says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    I doubt the intel came from all the wiretapping of everything electronic by the NSA and CIA.

    It probably came from Saudi Arabia or Israel and sent to the CIA so as to hide the source.

  31. MAGADJT says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    If he hadn’t given Vlad the heads up and an attack happened, tomorrow wapo and nyt would have had headlines above the fold saying “Trump knew about major plot in St Petersburg, he didn’t tell anyone and allowed hundreds to die.”

  33. The Boss says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Wait until Presidents Trump and Putin exchange Christmas greetings in a week. Another win! Another splodey head epidemic!

  34. Frank says:
    December 17, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    I do wish the US and Russia could forge a deeper and more positive relationship. Any country hated by the globalists must be good.

  35. JimWVa says:
    December 17, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    CIA gives FSB intelligence on ISIS plans to kill civilians in Putin’s hometown. Terrorists captured before killing begins. Consider this. The only reason the Russians trusted the information and acted on it , IMO, is that President Trump was forthcoming to Lavrov and Kislyak at the White House on 5/10/2017 regarding similar information relating to an ISIS plot to weaponize lap top computers on passenger aircraft. President Trump is working 24/7 for America. Best vote I ever cast for President. MAGA!

  36. sunnydaze says:
    December 17, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Too bad Obama didn’t listen to the Russians when they called and tipped us off to the Tsarnov brothers before the Boston Marathon.

  37. Brant says:
    December 17, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Hey libs…..this is the ONLY collusion Trump has ever had with Putin.

  38. NTR says:
    December 17, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    It’s going to be sad once a Democrat gets in and, sooner or later, ruins the smoother relations that we have with Russia at the moment. Democrats don’t want peace.

  39. RET says:
    December 17, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Yeah, of all the baddies in the world the Russians are the most benign.
    Assad? Who gives a rats if he stays or goes? Only some niche Washington neo-con coffee club cares.
    The Russians aren’t exporting communism to Africa and Sth America anymore.
    Russia is run by oligarch crooks who will relate well to any well run mafia operation in the USA, ideal Russian negotiators…..

  40. Deplorable Ukie says:
    December 17, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    So good to know that the April 2017 terror attack in St Petersburg subway has not happened again.

  41. Kent says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:17 am

    I trust Putin far more than I trust Obama…at least Vlad stands for his nation……and I would expect nothing less….

  42. Jim says:
    December 18, 2017 at 5:04 am

    Finally some real collusion: Fighting terrorists.

  43. lorenetn says:
    December 18, 2017 at 6:17 am

    Looks like this did not even make the drudge report. If Drudge ignores I guess it will be crickets from the MSM. Will Fox report it? Has Drudge gone to the dark side?

    • Hoosier says:
      December 18, 2017 at 8:54 am

      Drudge is butt hurt because of Roy Moore. Lets just say Castro street in SF is amongst his preferred vacation destinations. Has Drudge gone to the dark back side?

  44. Mike says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Trump will go down as better than Reagan.
    Drastically reduced immigration, both legal and illegal. Got rid Obama’s Net Neutrality BS, got rid of alot of BS EPA regs stifling the economy. Man, if we can get a good trade deal with Russia, and help them exploit all those natural resources and feed some of them into our industry, it could be a windfall for both sides.

    • Kent says:
      December 18, 2017 at 2:12 pm

      Not to mention if they actually do work towards diversification their economic base so as not to rely upon oil and gas so heavily a lot of technology, equipment and support will be needed.

      Win, Win.

  45. Ted says:
    December 18, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Vlad will now give a demonstration on what should properly be done with terrorists. Milk, cookies and a slap on the wrist aren’t part of the regimen.

  46. Sean Supsky says:
    December 19, 2017 at 6:47 am

    Bravo.

    The interaction between countries to assist one another is a benefit to all people of said countries.

    What does this do for the positive outlook the Russian people have for America?

    Better friendships, better lives, better economies, destruction of the globalist regime.

    Yup, better all around.

