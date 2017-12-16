President Trump Impromptu Presser En Route To Camp David…

Earlier this morning President Trump stopped on the South Lawn prior to getting on Marine-One headed to Camp David.

President Trump is completely on stride now. The final tax reform product is not quite as good as he originally hoped, but the underlying business side has all the essential elements needed to fuel GDP well beyond 4%. Titan POTUS is deep in his comfort zone right now, and has gamed out his targeted economic objectives. Bigly.

.

If congress screws this vote up now, you can easily expect President Trump to tear the dome of the Capitol Building, personally. 1.) Pass the tax bill. 2.) Exit nafta 3.) Leverage more manufacturing company returns. 4.) Investment chases opportunity.

Lastly, watch the stock market continue increasing because actual profits, not paper shuffling, will reflect the stunning engine of U.S.A Main Street roaring back to life.

