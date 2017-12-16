President Trump Impromptu Presser En Route To Camp David…

Earlier this morning President Trump stopped on the South Lawn prior to getting on Marine-One headed to Camp David.
President Trump is completely on stride now. The final tax reform product is not quite as good as he originally hoped, but the underlying business side has all the essential elements needed to fuel GDP well beyond 4%. Titan POTUS is deep in his comfort zone right now, and has gamed out his targeted economic objectives. Bigly.
If congress screws this vote up now, you can easily expect President Trump to tear the dome of the Capitol Building, personally. 1.) Pass the tax bill. 2.) Exit nafta 3.) Leverage more manufacturing company returns. 4.) Investment chases opportunity.
Lastly, watch the stock market continue increasing because actual profits, not paper shuffling, will reflect the stunning engine of U.S.A Main Street roaring back to life.
“If congress screws this vote up now, you can easily expect President Trump to tear the dome of the Capitol Building, personally.”
I totally believe that. We have two NO’s so far 1 from NY and the other from CA (Issa). As far as I’m concerned, I’m not too surprised about those considering the states they are coming from but Trump will show them no mercy if this bill doesn’t make it to his desk and neither will the voters.
Issa is not a senator.
No, but he’s in the house which is where the bill will be going to first.
I should have said the house in that first sentence but I didn’t. Sorry about that.
Actually word is Senate votes Monday and House votes Tuesday. PDJT can sign Thursday or later. I heard he wants to sign Christmas Eve.
BTW, PDJT asked IRS when they can implement the changes in withholdings and they said 18 February.
I’m not so concerned with the House not passing it. Both King and Issa are reps not Senators.
And a new fed chairman taking over; hopefully monetary policy will be more friendly to P Trump’s MAGA agenda.
Winning, winning more winning. If we can clean up the FBI/DOJ mess, then 2018 will be great for MAGA. I could care less what happens to the GOP or the Dems.
I only want MAGA to win. All are welcome to join.
MAGA sounds like a party that is badly needed. Wouldn’t that be great if we could outnumber the dims and the rhinos with conservative MAGA representatives in the house and the Senate?
The incumbent RINOs can be removed in their primaries if there is a larger turnout in the primaries. There’s only about 17% voter turnout in republican primaries. Too many so-called conservatives stay home in the primaries and then are ‘surprised’ that the incumbent won, again.
“Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.” ― Mark Twain
I love my cousin, he was so damn politically witty!
MAGA during Trump’s presidency.
Then KAG thereafter.
So many great posts today. I step out for a few hours and return to a wealth of good news.
y’know we oughta run an office pool here: how far would the stock market crash if somehow this tax reform bill is not passed? My guess is at least 10% on the first day and perhaps as much as 20%. Funny thing is even if the Dow fell 4000+ points to 20,000, it would still be up over 10% since Election Day…MAGA!
I have a friend who bought all that Gold wider what she does with it ? Maybe goes back into stock market.
Yesterday M. Armstrong posted yet another article on the Dow this time in conjunction with PTrump’s Tax Reform. Socrates is Armstrong’s AI forecasting, which forecast the record dow highs back in ’09. Per MA we are in a vertical market. More is to come per Socrates AI forecasts. I’m just along for the ride. It’s going to be as breathtaking as the Trump Train has been!
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/markets-by-sector/stock-indicies/dow-jones/the-dow-trump-tax-reform/
“We are really going to start to rock.” Preident Trump. Most people have no idea.
President Trump: ‘ We’re back. We’re really gonna start to rock’
Concur with thesis on stock market.
Adding fuel to the flame is the fact that every major economic analyst has the market way oversold.
It’s good to see Trump continue the Obama tradition of many impromptu pressers to give the American public insights into the administration. . . . . . Oh, wait, that’s right, never mind . . . . .
This is why the left is seething. They tried to lie, cheat, and steal the election in several ways and nothing worked. They are still trying but we have something they can never beat no matter how evil they are and that is God.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love that word “thrive.”
Too bad there’s so little connection between the stock market on Wall Street and the deplorables on Main Street.
I do wish for everyone’s boat to rise on this tide. Just not convinced that Wall Street types would agree with my sentiment.
Our President has one more big fight on his hands before Christmas….the budget on Dec 22. Hubby says they are already drawing up the paperwork for sequestration….Good…..shut it down. Mr. President, please stand your ground on immigration. We will happily wait out the storm to continue to MAGA in the New Year. It’s gonna be an amazing 2018!
President Trump is already working without a salary. It would be nice to see Senators and Congress critters do the same.
I hope McCain is well enough to vote on Monday.
I have no problem with someone marking an “X” for him with a pen in his comatose hand.
That obstructionist?
Gurney!! Bring his sorry a$$ in on a gurney!!
Tubes, iv, monitors… the works!! Bring the whole danged hospital room if ya have to!
He’s a “Hero” … dontcha know!! EZPZ
So I wonder who else is headed to Camp David. The advantage is Trump can meet people in relative secrecy and security.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m curious also.
Here’s a few patriots from the Black Rifle Coffee Co performing a very unique Christmas Carol!
Sundance says: “President Trump is completely on stride now”.
I agree. I notice his New York accent comes out when he is at flank speed.
Merry Christmas taxpayers!
The Make America Great Again Party. I like it! I’m in, How? Let’s do it.
The final tax package is more or less what Trump expected to be able to get. That’s why he dropped his initial negotiation anchors where he did, so the “master debaters” on Capitol Hill would compromise their way down from it to a place that was still good enough for him.
Now Trump says “It’s not quite what I wanted, but close enough to sign, great work everyone!” And that’s the first anchor dropped for a future negotiation to get the tax plan closer to his true desires next time.
There will be a next time.
Considering who he had to work with – or rather against – Trump managed a fantastic deal here. He is magnificent.
