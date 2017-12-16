December 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #338

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
WINNING!!
President Trump Retweets
I was so happy to see this stipulation in the Tax Bill:
Expanding the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $2,000 for single filers and married couples to help parents with the cost of raising children. The tax credit is fully refundable up to $1,400 and begins to phase-out for families making over $400,000. Parents must provide a child’s valid Social Security Number in order to receive this credit.
Illegals better start packing their bags because the gravy train has run out! No longer can they get away with milking our country out of $5 Billion+ dollars 💵 of fraudulent returns.
But the filer can use the ID? All that means is that illegals get welfare for their anchor babies.
They closed the loophole! In the past illegals were getting back $24K because no ss# was required per child. They were claiming their cousins that lived in Mexico 🇲🇽. It was a complete scam that Barry and his IRS allowed.
Those illegals that have kids born in US will be eligible unless they did away with the ITIN. Not sure of that.
I hope, because those of us who are paying school tax and not having children in the school system means we are contributing to both. Never happy about that. V
I understand the guilt trip about ‘greater good’, yadayada…but the greater good is defense, not indoctrinating citizens.
Our President just closed the loophole!
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/09/groups-want-trump-to-close-loophole-allowing-illegal-immigrants-to-abuse-tax-credits.html
From the article linked above:
Groups want Trump to close loophole allowing illegal immigrants to abuse tax credits
The problem with ITIN, critics say, is gives non-citizens access to federal cash that they should not be entitled to receive. Once illegal immigrants file ITIN tax returns, they can apply for a Child Tax Credit – which entitles them to $1,000 per child. Unlike the Earned Income Tax Credit, which requires a Social Security Number to qualify, the Child Tax Credit is a cash program that does not.
Critics say that makes it ripe for abuse.
Numerous investigations by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration have chronicled not only improper Child Tax Credit fraud and error payments ranging from $5.9 billion to $7.1 billion, but schemes such as nearly 24,000 ITIN payments going to the same address. The audit reports also found IRS management was “not concerned with addressing questionable applications” but “interested only in the volume of applications that can be processed, regardless of whether they are fraudulent.”
You say he did something as fact, then cite articles talking about groups that want him to do something. Dont think anything has happened.
But the parents can still be here illegally and file using their TINs (or their fake IDs I suppose) right?
But, I DO know that children who were not citizens or residents of the US or actually even children of the illegal were being using as deductions so this is progress.
To steal an old John Wayne line : “Lest we forget….if the waxbill isn’t all you hoped it would be send your criticisms to the people responsible – Congress ! PDJT – unlike his predecessor – hasn’t any imperial ambitions ! Instead he’s been successful while working with a most recalcitrant Congress and an intransigent bureaucracy in a climate of extreme media bias . Think what POTUS DJT could accomplish in a more realistic climate !
Any person in this country who cannot prove they are a legal resident should be removed. There are no sanctuary cities allowed in American and any mayor or Governor who wants to declare such, should be removed from office as fast as voters can. Our legal citizens,residents, should be top priority for any portion of our government.
CITY KEYS
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has officially unveiled a new ID program he says is designed to welcome the “undocumented” community and people “on the sidelines” into the city.
“If you want somebody who’s undocumented to feel comfortable to be able to drive their child to school and all the benefits, they have to be part of the city.”…
“The name “municipal ID” was initially floated for the program, but Emanuel revealed that Chicago’s city IDs would actually be called “City Keys.”
“He said City Keys were designed to give a person who doesn’t have an ID or a driver’s license essentially the same benefits as those who do. “When somebody says, ‘Can I see your driver’s license?’ — what that unlocks and what that smooths out and all the speed bumps that literally get eliminated because you have a driver’s license,” Emanuel said.”
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/14/emanuel-rolls-out-chicago-id-for-undocumented-and-those-on-sidelines.html
FOUL
President Trump in his remarks to the grads at the FBI today:
“What the HELL is happening in Chicago?”
“We find that the China shock affects U.S. employment mainly through deaths of establishments.”
Read it and weep, boys and girls. A new paper is out that demonstrates just how devastating globalist outsourcing of American manufacturing to China has been. “Deaths of establishments” means the empty and decaying factories at the edges of small towns and cities stretching across the American landscape where Trump voters used to work.
Here we have empirical proof of what we already knew from looking around us. Soon after the factory closes the appliance store, furniture store, machine shop, car dealer, and several restaurants also close. The good paying jobs at those businesses that once supported families were replaced by minimum wage “welcome to Walmart” and “would you like fries with that” jobs. You can get pdfs of the article and the appendices here:
Article
https://www.socsci.uci.edu/~jantonio/Papers/jobflows_chinashock.pdf
Appendices
https://www.socsci.uci.edu/~jantonio/Papers/jobflows_chinashock_app.pdf
Bookmark them, send out the links, download them, print them, hand out copies to your anti-Trump friends. The authors document the systematic destruction of the America we knew.
MAGA
Well, yeah…and this is why it is so important that we get our manufacturing back.
One of the ways to get factories to open up here again, is to roll back the burdensome regulations that have been smothering our businesses and driving them away.
Pres Trump has been doing this.
Another thing that will encourage factory growth, is a lower Corp Tax Rate.
Pres Trump has been pushing for this too…and we are almost there with this Tax Bill.
Anything that we can do to get our manufacturing back, is worth it in the long run.
We need to get back to making things here in the US, again…for many reasons, not just for the jobs it creates.
Factories have a ripple effect in a community.
They spawn other small businesses to be created, stimulate housing to be built and boost the tax base of the area.
Okay, this is good.
Maybe Kirstjen Nielson will turn out to be a good DHS Sec after all.
This is a total outrage.
Rahm is running for reelection…so he probably figures this will enable illegals to vote for him.
The US citizens in Chicago should be pissed off about this.
Hopefully our ICE agents won’t be fooled by these fake ID’s.
NYC already has this, it’s called “idNYC” and comes with all sorts of other benefits, including, for example:
The following cultural institutions will provide free membership benefits to all eligible IDNYC cardholders in 2017:
NOTE: Any resident of NYC qualifies for this ID, legal or not. I was so annoyed at the Museum of Modern Art for just giving away free memberships to anyone with this ID that I cancelled the joint membership my husband which cost us $160/year. Mind you, we wouldn’t qualify for a free year through idNYC because we were paying members. That’s some great logic, no?
She’s has made some pretty bold statements since her confirmation. My gut feeling is that she’s one tough cookie, very unlike the Bushie “Lady DACA” caricature portrayed by Slightbart. So sick of them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is a beautiful Nativity
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those are great pics of the nativity scene!
I forget where I read about it…but it dates back to the late 50’s – early 60’s, and is all hand crafted.
Each figure is frozen in an action pose, so it looks ‘alive’ instead of the usual stationary figures that we usually see in nativity scenes.
LikeLiked by 8 people
So very precious.
Looks like Luke is growing into the job already !
BABY LUKE IN 2056!!!!!!
MAGA!
He seems to be such a good baby, too…doesn’t fuss or get cranky.
At least not from what I’ve seen.
I heard on Fox tonight (I think it was Ed Henry, but can’t remember) that when Donald Trump Jr was testifying in closed hearing that the media was leaking things about the testimony as it was going on (before it was over). He said Rep Schiff kept leaving the room several times during that hearing and that he was the only one who left the room. That is why they think Schiff was the leaker to the press.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Woody seems a bit nervous these days. He and his fellow travelors are worried their muh Russia witch hunt won’t carry on thru election season in 2018, the whole reason this sham is still going on anyway. Woody & Co. might lose their #1 election strategy…….no wonder he’s all a twitter on twitter. 😀
That’s the budget. Corporate to 20% should be an ignition sequence.
A list of the spending cuts that must go with it would be appreciated.
Ammon Bundy was interviewed on the Kate Dalley show today. Truly astonishing what is happening as the BLM’s entire case is falling apart, and the third trial itself is on hold while negotiations go on behind the scenes.
The government has failed previously to produce many documents and much evidence that would exonerate the Bundy’s and it’s all coming out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s queued up to start here at 6:38.
Sorry. The link was set at 6:38 but the link didn’t post it.
The Bundy Ranch standoff was a modern Concord Bridge. The people who came from all over the country to defend the ranch are a perfect modern day example of what happens when armed citizens oppose government tyranny. The Bundy’s were innocent ranchers who were targeted by Harry Reid and his son who wanted their land for a convoluted land deal with a Chinese solar energy company. Cliven Bundy asked for help. And it came. I hope he and his family are acquitted.
LikeLiked by 8 people
GH; I agree 100% as ( I suspect ) would almost everyone that’s grown up and lived near to the land ! In the ultimate analysis, “the land” is all we have ! It nurtures us, and it provides us with resources to improve our lot; provided we use judgement and good stewardship to protect and preserve the gifts we have !
zb: Thanks for the update ! By all means we all need to push this onto the desk of Secretary Zimke ! Western landholders – both ranchers and farmers – have long been good stewards of the lands they use ! This is most particularly true of the Mormons who have always treated whatever lands they owned/occupied with a long-term view. For many years the farm next door was a LDS enclave and I saw, -first-hand- how their stewardship improved the lands they owned !
BLM/Bureau of Land Management, is under the purview of Sec Zinke now.
I’m thinking that Sec Zinke wouldn’t mind seeing the BLM lose this case.
He is probably on the Bundy family’s side in this.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think Rodman is a nut, and Kim Jung Un is a bad dude. But we need more positivity so I’ll take it even from him. 😀
Madeline Albright shaking her booty in North Korea.
that is SCARY!
One of those things you just can unsee. I’m filing it in my memory banks next to the picture of Angela Merkel in her bikini, under Things I Wish I Hadn’t Seen.
CTH’s very own fearless thinker and information/commentary provider is mentioned a couple of times…
“Stranger Things and the Deep State”
By Brian Joondeph – December 15, 2017
Shedding light on the Upside Down is the only way to learn the scope of corrupt resistance to Trump and flush it out. Leakers and other corruptocrats slowly being exposed.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/stranger_things_and_the_deep_state.html
THIS IS HILAROUS —
Pravalturas introduces Ball family with Prienai! WELCOME VIDEO FOR LAVAR AND SONS!
Lavar Ball and his sons
I am happy to see that the professional sport news and former NBA players are coming out against Lavar Ball and his behavior/actions towards his son’s actions and future —
I’ve seen lately Michael Smith – ESP
Scottie Pippen
Charles Barkley
GOD BLESS and MAGA!!
Somebody ought to remind these lying Democrat shills on TV that their ridiculous defenses of the Hillary and Mueller investigations will be replayed and saved for posterity. They will not age well.
They should change the title from House Majorly Leader to House Bigly Leader.
Scott Adams would say that the left is watching a completely different movie on the screen. Some of that is due to the lies they are fed by the MSM, facilitated by the corrupt leadership and DNC troops.
“Man prefers to believe what he prefers to be true.” – Francis Bacon
I will never get tired of this:
Winning.
This chokes me up every time. — cough —
Never gets old.
I was crying my eyes out like a baby that night, when this was happening live.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for reposting this, USA! The look that crosses P-elect DJT’s face starting at 1:06 is something I could watch 100 times.
O/T, but not really, so short post.
Ref Tucker tonight: hold an LED flashlight on top of your head, and look around with all the lights off. If there is a hidden camera, it will be obvious.
What will we be looking for? What is it that will be obvious?
The camera lens and the imaging chip behind it will stick out like a sore thumb. Try with your cell phone. You will see the camera. (Sorry, guess post was too short.)
SO glad they included repeal of the mandate!
this will be a FATAL blow to obamacare
a VERY GOOD YEAR…YES!!
Demoncrats freaking out… I like where this is going!
I haven’t seen these and didn’t know if anyone else had. Apologies if a repost.
Documents Discussing the Meeting Between Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Former President Bill Clinton (June 27, 2016) Part 01 of 01
https://vault.fbi.gov/documents-discussing-the-meeting-between-former-attorney-general-loretta-lynch-and-former-president-bill-clinton-june-27-2016/Documents%20Discussing%20the%20Meeting%20Between%20Former%20Attorney%20General%20Loretta%20Lynch%20and%20Former%20President%20Bill%20Clinton%20%28June%2027%2C%202016%29%20Part%2001%20of%2001/view
Merry Christmas from Black Riffle Coffee.
Heheh.
