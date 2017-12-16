December 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #338

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

74 Responses to December 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #338

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:23 am

    President Trump Retweets

    • fleporeblog says:
      December 16, 2017 at 12:30 am

      I was so happy to see this stipulation in the Tax Bill:

      Expanding the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $2,000 for single filers and married couples to help parents with the cost of raising children. The tax credit is fully refundable up to $1,400 and begins to phase-out for families making over $400,000. Parents must provide a child’s valid Social Security Number in order to receive this credit.

      Illegals better start packing their bags because the gravy train has run out! No longer can they get away with milking our country out of $5 Billion+ dollars 💵 of fraudulent returns.

      • trapper says:
        December 16, 2017 at 12:33 am

        But the filer can use the ID? All that means is that illegals get welfare for their anchor babies.

        • fleporeblog says:
          December 16, 2017 at 12:39 am

          They closed the loophole! In the past illegals were getting back $24K because no ss# was required per child. They were claiming their cousins that lived in Mexico 🇲🇽. It was a complete scam that Barry and his IRS allowed.

          Those illegals that have kids born in US will be eligible unless they did away with the ITIN. Not sure of that.

          • WSB says:
            December 16, 2017 at 1:02 am

            I hope, because those of us who are paying school tax and not having children in the school system means we are contributing to both. Never happy about that. V

            I understand the guilt trip about ‘greater good’, yadayada…but the greater good is defense, not indoctrinating citizens.

      • fleporeblog says:
        December 16, 2017 at 12:35 am

        Our President just closed the loophole!

        http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/09/groups-want-trump-to-close-loophole-allowing-illegal-immigrants-to-abuse-tax-credits.html

        From the article linked above:

        Groups want Trump to close loophole allowing illegal immigrants to abuse tax credits

        The problem with ITIN, critics say, is gives non-citizens access to federal cash that they should not be entitled to receive. Once illegal immigrants file ITIN tax returns, they can apply for a Child Tax Credit – which entitles them to $1,000 per child. Unlike the Earned Income Tax Credit, which requires a Social Security Number to qualify, the Child Tax Credit is a cash program that does not.

        Critics say that makes it ripe for abuse.

        Numerous investigations by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration have chronicled not only improper Child Tax Credit fraud and error payments ranging from $5.9 billion to $7.1 billion, but schemes such as nearly 24,000 ITIN payments going to the same address. The audit reports also found IRS management was “not concerned with addressing questionable applications” but “interested only in the volume of applications that can be processed, regardless of whether they are fraudulent.”

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        December 16, 2017 at 1:26 am

        But the parents can still be here illegally and file using their TINs (or their fake IDs I suppose) right?

        But, I DO know that children who were not citizens or residents of the US or actually even children of the illegal were being using as deductions so this is progress.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • millwright says:
      December 16, 2017 at 12:52 am

      To steal an old John Wayne line : “Lest we forget….if the waxbill isn’t all you hoped it would be send your criticisms to the people responsible – Congress ! PDJT – unlike his predecessor – hasn’t any imperial ambitions ! Instead he’s been successful while working with a most recalcitrant Congress and an intransigent bureaucracy in a climate of extreme media bias . Think what POTUS DJT could accomplish in a more realistic climate !

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:24 am

    • annhayden says:
      December 16, 2017 at 12:35 am

      Any person in this country who cannot prove they are a legal resident should be removed. There are no sanctuary cities allowed in American and any mayor or Governor who wants to declare such, should be removed from office as fast as voters can. Our legal citizens,residents, should be top priority for any portion of our government.

      • zephyrbreeze says:
        December 16, 2017 at 12:56 am

        CITY KEYS

        Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has officially unveiled a new ID program he says is designed to welcome the “undocumented” community and people “on the sidelines” into the city.

        “If you want somebody who’s undocumented to feel comfortable to be able to drive their child to school and all the benefits, they have to be part of the city.”…

        “The name “municipal ID” was initially floated for the program, but Emanuel revealed that Chicago’s city IDs would actually be called “City Keys.”

        “He said City Keys were designed to give a person who doesn’t have an ID or a driver’s license essentially the same benefits as those who do. “When somebody says, ‘Can I see your driver’s license?’ — what that unlocks and what that smooths out and all the speed bumps that literally get eliminated because you have a driver’s license,” Emanuel said.”

        http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/14/emanuel-rolls-out-chicago-id-for-undocumented-and-those-on-sidelines.html

  9. trapper says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:30 am

    “We find that the China shock affects U.S. employment mainly through deaths of establishments.”

    Read it and weep, boys and girls. A new paper is out that demonstrates just how devastating globalist outsourcing of American manufacturing to China has been. “Deaths of establishments” means the empty and decaying factories at the edges of small towns and cities stretching across the American landscape where Trump voters used to work.

    Here we have empirical proof of what we already knew from looking around us. Soon after the factory closes the appliance store, furniture store, machine shop, car dealer, and several restaurants also close. The good paying jobs at those businesses that once supported families were replaced by minimum wage “welcome to Walmart” and “would you like fries with that” jobs. You can get pdfs of the article and the appendices here:

    Article

    https://www.socsci.uci.edu/~jantonio/Papers/jobflows_chinashock.pdf

    Appendices

    https://www.socsci.uci.edu/~jantonio/Papers/jobflows_chinashock_app.pdf

    Bookmark them, send out the links, download them, print them, hand out copies to your anti-Trump friends. The authors document the systematic destruction of the America we knew.

    MAGA

    • wheatietoo says:
      December 16, 2017 at 12:47 am

      Well, yeah…and this is why it is so important that we get our manufacturing back.

      One of the ways to get factories to open up here again, is to roll back the burdensome regulations that have been smothering our businesses and driving them away.
      Pres Trump has been doing this.

      Another thing that will encourage factory growth, is a lower Corp Tax Rate.
      Pres Trump has been pushing for this too…and we are almost there with this Tax Bill.

      Anything that we can do to get our manufacturing back, is worth it in the long run.
      We need to get back to making things here in the US, again…for many reasons, not just for the jobs it creates.

      Factories have a ripple effect in a community.
      They spawn other small businesses to be created, stimulate housing to be built and boost the tax base of the area.

  10. wheatietoo says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Okay, this is good.
    Maybe Kirstjen Nielson will turn out to be a good DHS Sec after all.

    • zephyrbreeze says:
      December 16, 2017 at 12:57 am

      • wheatietoo says:
        December 16, 2017 at 1:04 am

        This is a total outrage.
        Rahm is running for reelection…so he probably figures this will enable illegals to vote for him.
        The US citizens in Chicago should be pissed off about this.

        Hopefully our ICE agents won’t be fooled by these fake ID’s.

      • EV22 says:
        December 16, 2017 at 1:31 am

        NYC already has this, it’s called “idNYC” and comes with all sorts of other benefits, including, for example:

        The following cultural institutions will provide free membership benefits to all eligible IDNYC cardholders in 2017:

        American Museum of Natural History
        BRIC
        Bronx County Historical Society
        Bronx Museum of the Arts
        BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music)
        Brooklyn Children’s Museum
        Carnegie Hall
        Center for Performance Research
        Central Park Zoo (enrollment is only available at the Bronx Zoo)
        China Institute
        The Drawing Center
        Film Forum
        Flushing Town Hall
        Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning
        Jacques Marchais Center for Tibetan Art
        Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
        Metropolitan Museum of Art
        Metropolitan Opera
        Museum at Eldridge Street
        Museum of Arts and Design
        Museum of Chinese in America
        Museum of Jewish Heritage
        Museum of Modern Art
        Museum of the City of New York
        New York Aquarium (enrollment is only available at the Bronx Zoo)
        New York Botanical Garden
        New York City Ballet
        New York City Center
        MoMA PS1
        Park Avenue Armory
        Pregones Theater
        Prospect Park Zoo (enrollment is only available at the Bronx Zoo)
        The Public Theater
        Queens Museum
        Queens Theatre
        Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden
        St. George Theatre
        Staten Island Museum
        Studio Museum in Harlem
        Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling
        Symphony Space
        Wave Hill
        Wildlife Conservation Society at the Bronx Zoo

        NOTE: Any resident of NYC qualifies for this ID, legal or not. I was so annoyed at the Museum of Modern Art for just giving away free memberships to anyone with this ID that I cancelled the joint membership my husband which cost us $160/year. Mind you, we wouldn’t qualify for a free year through idNYC because we were paying members. That’s some great logic, no?

    • carl says:
      December 16, 2017 at 1:08 am

      She’s has made some pretty bold statements since her confirmation. My gut feeling is that she’s one tough cookie, very unlike the Bushie “Lady DACA” caricature portrayed by Slightbart. So sick of them.

  11. MaineCoon says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:35 am

    • bessie2003 says:
      December 16, 2017 at 1:13 am

      That is a beautiful Nativity

    • wheatietoo says:
      December 16, 2017 at 1:14 am

      Those are great pics of the nativity scene!

      I forget where I read about it…but it dates back to the late 50’s – early 60’s, and is all hand crafted.
      Each figure is frozen in an action pose, so it looks ‘alive’ instead of the usual stationary figures that we usually see in nativity scenes.

  12. MaineCoon says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:37 am

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:44 am

    I heard on Fox tonight (I think it was Ed Henry, but can’t remember) that when Donald Trump Jr was testifying in closed hearing that the media was leaking things about the testimony as it was going on (before it was over). He said Rep Schiff kept leaving the room several times during that hearing and that he was the only one who left the room. That is why they think Schiff was the leaker to the press.

    • MAGAbear says:
      December 16, 2017 at 1:03 am

      Woody seems a bit nervous these days. He and his fellow travelors are worried their muh Russia witch hunt won’t carry on thru election season in 2018, the whole reason this sham is still going on anyway. Woody & Co. might lose their #1 election strategy…….no wonder he’s all a twitter on twitter. 😀

  14. POP says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:45 am

    That’s the budget. Corporate to 20% should be an ignition sequence.
    A list of the spending cuts that must go with it would be appreciated.

  15. zephyrbreeze says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Ammon Bundy was interviewed on the Kate Dalley show today. Truly astonishing what is happening as the BLM’s entire case is falling apart, and the third trial itself is on hold while negotiations go on behind the scenes.

    The government has failed previously to produce many documents and much evidence that would exonerate the Bundy’s and it’s all coming out.

    • zephyrbreeze says:
      December 16, 2017 at 12:53 am

      It’s queued up to start here at 6:38.

      • zephyrbreeze says:
        December 16, 2017 at 1:05 am

      • Garrison Hall says:
        December 16, 2017 at 1:06 am

        The Bundy Ranch standoff was a modern Concord Bridge. The people who came from all over the country to defend the ranch are a perfect modern day example of what happens when armed citizens oppose government tyranny. The Bundy’s were innocent ranchers who were targeted by Harry Reid and his son who wanted their land for a convoluted land deal with a Chinese solar energy company. Cliven Bundy asked for help. And it came. I hope he and his family are acquitted.

        • millwright says:
          December 16, 2017 at 1:48 am

          GH; I agree 100% as ( I suspect ) would almost everyone that’s grown up and lived near to the land ! In the ultimate analysis, “the land” is all we have ! It nurtures us, and it provides us with resources to improve our lot; provided we use judgement and good stewardship to protect and preserve the gifts we have !

      • millwright says:
        December 16, 2017 at 1:23 am

        zb: Thanks for the update ! By all means we all need to push this onto the desk of Secretary Zimke ! Western landholders – both ranchers and farmers – have long been good stewards of the lands they use ! This is most particularly true of the Mormons who have always treated whatever lands they owned/occupied with a long-term view. For many years the farm next door was a LDS enclave and I saw, -first-hand- how their stewardship improved the lands they owned !

    • wheatietoo says:
      December 16, 2017 at 1:23 am

      BLM/Bureau of Land Management, is under the purview of Sec Zinke now.

      I’m thinking that Sec Zinke wouldn’t mind seeing the BLM lose this case.
      He is probably on the Bundy family’s side in this.

  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:51 am

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:57 am

    I think Rodman is a nut, and Kim Jung Un is a bad dude. But we need more positivity so I’ll take it even from him. 😀

  18. Lucille says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:58 am

    CTH’s very own fearless thinker and information/commentary provider is mentioned a couple of times…

    “Stranger Things and the Deep State”
    By Brian Joondeph – December 15, 2017

    Shedding light on the Upside Down is the only way to learn the scope of corrupt resistance to Trump and flush it out. Leakers and other corruptocrats slowly being exposed.

    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/stranger_things_and_the_deep_state.html

  19. Nchadwick says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:00 am

    THIS IS HILAROUS —

    Pravalturas introduces Ball family with Prienai! WELCOME VIDEO FOR LAVAR AND SONS!

    Lavar Ball and his sons

    I am happy to see that the professional sport news and former NBA players are coming out against Lavar Ball and his behavior/actions towards his son’s actions and future —

    I’ve seen lately Michael Smith – ESP
    Scottie Pippen
    Charles Barkley

  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:02 am

  21. joeknuckles says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Somebody ought to remind these lying Democrat shills on TV that their ridiculous defenses of the Hillary and Mueller investigations will be replayed and saved for posterity. They will not age well.

  22. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:05 am

  23. USA loves Melania says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:08 am

    I will never get tired of this:

    Winning.

  24. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:23 am

  25. JM Covfefe says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:27 am

    O/T, but not really, so short post.
    Ref Tucker tonight: hold an LED flashlight on top of your head, and look around with all the lights off. If there is a hidden camera, it will be obvious.

  26. lovetruthfirst says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:33 am

    SO glad they included repeal of the mandate!
    this will be a FATAL blow to obamacare

    a VERY GOOD YEAR…YES!!

  27. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Demoncrats freaking out… I like where this is going!

  28. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:43 am

  30. wheatietoo says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Merry Christmas from Black Riffle Coffee.
    Heheh.

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:49 am

