December 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #337

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Sounds like he’s asking people to call their Congresspeeps.
in 2020 look for a cat fight between Lady Rogaine (KG) vs triple chin (KH). looking forward to it.
I Thank God that the iron Dome of oppression which smothered the people is being lifted off of this country by Donald Trump. Through him, the work of the Luciferians Who have predominately ruled this country for the last 40 years, is being destroyed. Angelic beings, who had been barred from completing their assignments in the USA, now walk abroad in our land. An outpouring of unprecedented scale of blessing, justice, and answered prayers is washing over our country. What we have already seen is just the beginning. God bless Donald Trump! God bless America! Merry Christmas!
Rubio and Lee would like to see the refundable portion of the child tax credit increased by a few hundred dollars 💵 from the current rate of $1,100 that is in the bill. Their amendment that failed would have asked for the Corporate Tax Rate to be 21% instead of 20%. Now that the Corporate Tax Rate has been adjusted to 21% it would mean raising it to 22%.
It is very difficult to make an argument against it. The Corporate Tax Rate at 22% versus 21% will not destroy the plans of corporations. It is still a 13% decrease and would put us on par with the corporate tax rates of industrial nations across the world. It would also be a massive thorn for the Democrats argument.
I have a felling our President will be okay with it. He did say recently in an interview that the final bill could have a Corporate Tax Rate of 21% or 22%. Plus this would make Ivanka happier than a pig in fresh mud.
In the end it will happen and will be good for Americans!
http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/12/14/gop-pollster-lee-carter-marco-rubio-voting-no-gop-tax-bill-over-child-tax-credit
From the article linked above:
GOP pollster Lee Carter pointed out on “Your World” that Rubio has long said that he wants the refundable portion of the child tax credit to be more than the $1,100 it is in the current version of the tax bill.
“I think that Rubio is trying right now to be a hero for the middle class,” Carter said. “He’s wanting to say, ‘Listen, I’m putting my stake in the ground, and I’m making this about the middle class.'”
She said she still has confidence that they will find a way to make a deal and get tax reform done.
“At the end of the day, these guys are committed to getting it done. Rubio is really putting it out there because he’s not going to mess around with this tax credit. I think they can get it done tonight,” Carter said.
Anyone see Laura Ingraham show tonight? The segment with Sean Spicer, they showed a clip of Omarosa on today’s Good Morning America. She said something like “As the only black female White House staff member, I saw things that made me uncomfortable…and she was looking forward to being able to get her story out because it is a story that the American people will want to hear.”
Is she going to try and pile on Trump now?
