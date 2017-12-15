Annual Christmas Recipe Thread

Posted on December 15, 2017 by

It’s time to pull out those well thumbed cookbooks and faded old hand written recipes and share the best. We all have old family favorites, new treats we just discovered, and treasured family recipes handed down from mother to daughter, or in my case, to daughter in law, for generations.

I always look forward to getting a taste of regional favorites here too. It’s fascinating to see how different each area of the country is, and get to see some recipes for things I never have cooked before, and to hear the stories told of how families have shared this food for so long.

We hope you and yours are enjoying your best holiday season ever as you prepare to celebrate Christmas. In the midst of all the preparations, remember to choose to take time to enjoy and savor the wonder too.

 

32 Responses to Annual Christmas Recipe Thread

  1. moe2004 says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Merry Christmas!

  2. teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Merry Christmas! Might I suggest Bacon, just Bacon.

  3. skeinster says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I’m sorry for the sketchiness of this, but my sil’s sil brought fabulous cranberry sauce to Thanksgiving:

    A bag of cranberries
    About a cup of sugar
    Juice and zest of an orange
    Some ginger

    Cook until the cranberries pop.

    Or you could try this
    http://www.myrecipes.com/recipe/cranberry-ginger-sauce

  4. Luke from NJ says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Bacon wrapped water chestnuts
    Great appetizer

    Soak water chestnuts in some soy sauce, siracha sauce(omit if you hate spicy) and a little brown sugar.

    Cut bacon strips in thirds and wrap the chestnut. (You can use toothpicks to hold them in place, we don’t so we can eat them faster.)

    Bake in 400 degree oven til crisp.

  5. H.R. says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I’m wondering how the traditional green bean casserole would work if I substituted bacon crumbles and the crispy fried Cheetos for the fried ‘n dried onion rings that are normally spread over the top.

    I just might try a small batch in a 9″ square baking dish to see if anyone dies or goes to the hospital.

  6. American Georgia Grace says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:43 am

    We call these Brandy Snaps! ! Delish, pretty and fun…you can take a can of Reddi Whip and squirt whipped cream in both ends just b4 serving….also best to keep cold in the fridge until serving …makes a very festive plate of cookies 🎄☕🎁☕🎄

    💖🇺🇸🎄Merry Christmas from our house to Y’alls!!🎄🇺🇸💖

  7. Tom says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Oyster Stew, the Stuffing Version

    2 bags stale cubes
    finely chopped celery, parsley and onion, sauteed until translucent, in 2T butter
    2 cups oysters, shucked, with “juice”, scissored into moderately-sized pieces

    Preheat oven to 375. Place all ingredients in a large bowl. Add half-and-half, squeezing in into the bread cubes, until breadcubes are uniformly moist but not dripping. Place into oven-safe casserole. Cover with foil or lid. Bake for approx 30 mins. Uncover, put 4 pats of butter on top, bake another 10 minutes.

    Simply delicious.

  8. Bob Thoms says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Our family holiday :

    Christmas eve – we keep it simple; a Red Snapper baked with lemon and tarragon; boiled potatoes with butter; mixed green salad; nice bottle of white wine, holiday treats for desert with coffee. Maybe followed up with some adult beverage cheer (port, bailey’s, cognac).

    Christmas Day Dinner – standing rib roast simply cooked with salt and pepper, Yorkshire pudding, braised Brussels sprouts with roasted chestnuts; mashed yukon golds with homemade beef gravy; nice bottle of red; holiday treats with coffee for desert. Maybe followed up with adult beverage after meal.

    New Year’s Eve – No crazy celebration. A lovely meal of veal scalloppini; peas with proscuttio; mixed green salad. Nice Savigon Blanc.

    Always candle light; and always thankful blessings for our good fortune to enjoy each other with bounty and good health.

    Merry Christmas all.

    What’s on your table?

  9. Sentient says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Open can of Chef Boyardee ravioli. Put in bowl. Microwave one minute.

  10. Bob Thoms says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:13 am

    “In the midst of all the preparations, remember to choose to take time to enjoy and savor the wonder too.”

    yes, yes and yes.

  11. grandmaintexas says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:15 am

    This delicious rumcake will be the hit of the party. An annual favorite in our home. Easy. Enjoy!
    http://tastykitchen.com/recipes/desserts/pwe28099s-mother-in-lawe28099s-christmas-rum-cake/

  12. booger71 says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Our traditional Christmas Dinner
    Burnt Ends
    Au gratin potatoes
    Baked beans
    Cheesy corn bake
    German Chocolate cake

  13. ahem says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Since my family is originally from the South, we always have Ambrosia, which is great for counter-balancing the fat in heavy meals. Ours is simple—a mix of fresh naval orange pieces, fresh pineapple pieces, flaked sweet coconut and some maraschino cherries—but you can make it any any number of ways.

  14. Mickturn says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I’ll have to put in my favorite later, I’m drooling on my keyboard!

  15. Heddrick Steel says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Christmas Eve Seafood Chowder

    2 lbs shrimp in shell boiled in 2 quarts water, peeled, each cut about 3 pieces, set aside
    Strain and save shrimp stock
    1 pound cod white loins, diced medium

    2 cups milk
    2 cups half & half
    1/4 cup white flour
    2 pounds peeled potatoes diced medium
    Quarter cup each red, green, yellow, orange bell peppers diced
    1 cup celery diced
    8 green onions diced

    1/8 tsp red pepper
    1/2 tsp black pepper
    1 tbs chicken bouillion granules
    1/2 tbs dried parsley
    1/2 tsp paprika
    1 tsp worchestershire sauce

    1. Boil & prepare shrimp as indicated above
    2. Add diced potatoes, peppers, celery to shrimp stock and boil 15 minutes til potatoes tender
    3. Use hand masher to crush one half of potatoes while in pot
    4. Add half & half, milk blenderized with flour, cod, shrimp pieces, and spices.

    Cook on low about 15 minutes until thickened

    Soup bowls and enjoy the Christmas colors

  16. Parker says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:36 am

    A few years back, I took the time to type up an entire cook book of family recipes as a Christmas gift to all of our children, nieces and nephews. I included a set of cast iron cookware as well. Each recipe included a little family history and humorous backstory. Best Christmas gift ever.

  17. parteagirl says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:46 am

    This Orange Cranberry Salsa is always a hit- so fresh and colorful on the table. I serve it with blue corn chips:

    Orange Cranberry Salsa

    1 12oz bag fresh cranberries
    1/2 cup sugar
    1 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped (keep seeds for more heat, if desired)
    3 green onions finely chopped
    3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (optional)
    zest of one medium orange
    2 tablespoons orange juice
    (I like to add a little freshly ground pink himalayan salt too- optional)

    Pulse cranberries and sugar together in food processor until cranberries are roughly, evenly chopped. Stir in the rest of the ingredients, cover and refrigerate in a glass bowl or container (not plastic) for at least 30 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

  18. Cortiecram says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:30 am

    For some wonderful entertainment to go along with the food, try “A Child’s Christmas in Wales”. We have the DVD starring Denholm Elliott. It is a real classic.

  19. Lumina says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Yesterday I finished making my annual batch of apple butter, the house smells so good. I have a few jars leftover from last year. Does anyone have any yummy cookie or quick bread recipes that use apple butter or sauce?

