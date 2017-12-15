Annual Christmas Recipe Thread

It’s time to pull out those well thumbed cookbooks and faded old hand written recipes and share the best. We all have old family favorites, new treats we just discovered, and treasured family recipes handed down from mother to daughter, or in my case, to daughter in law, for generations.
I always look forward to getting a taste of regional favorites here too. It’s fascinating to see how different each area of the country is, and get to see some recipes for things I never have cooked before, and to hear the stories told of how families have shared this food for so long.
We hope you and yours are enjoying your best holiday season ever as you prepare to celebrate Christmas. In the midst of all the preparations, remember to choose to take time to enjoy and savor the wonder too.
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas, moe!!🎄💖🎄
Merry Christmas! Might I suggest Bacon, just Bacon.
Merry Christmas teajr!!! 🎄💖🎄
I’ll see your two bacons and raise you a bacon😉🥓😎
I’m sorry for the sketchiness of this, but my sil’s sil brought fabulous cranberry sauce to Thanksgiving:
A bag of cranberries
About a cup of sugar
Juice and zest of an orange
Some ginger
Cook until the cranberries pop.
Or you could try this
http://www.myrecipes.com/recipe/cranberry-ginger-sauce
this one is for grown ups; add star anise and a cup &1/2 of vodka….. mmmmmm
For paleo folks;
omit the sugar
omit the orange juice, instead finely chop a clementine and add zest
add 1/4 tsp of monk fruit or to taste, and you have a great paleo cranberry sauce.
Yum!
Bacon wrapped water chestnuts
Great appetizer
Soak water chestnuts in some soy sauce, siracha sauce(omit if you hate spicy) and a little brown sugar.
Cut bacon strips in thirds and wrap the chestnut. (You can use toothpicks to hold them in place, we don’t so we can eat them faster.)
Bake in 400 degree oven til crisp.
I’m wondering how the traditional green bean casserole would work if I substituted bacon crumbles and the crispy fried Cheetos for the fried ‘n dried onion rings that are normally spread over the top.
I just might try a small batch in a 9″ square baking dish to see if anyone dies or goes to the hospital.
We call these Brandy Snaps! ! Delish, pretty and fun…you can take a can of Reddi Whip and squirt whipped cream in both ends just b4 serving….also best to keep cold in the fridge until serving …makes a very festive plate of cookies 🎄☕🎁☕🎄
💖🇺🇸🎄Merry Christmas from our house to Y’alls!!🎄🇺🇸💖
Oyster Stew, the Stuffing Version
2 bags stale cubes
finely chopped celery, parsley and onion, sauteed until translucent, in 2T butter
2 cups oysters, shucked, with “juice”, scissored into moderately-sized pieces
Preheat oven to 375. Place all ingredients in a large bowl. Add half-and-half, squeezing in into the bread cubes, until breadcubes are uniformly moist but not dripping. Place into oven-safe casserole. Cover with foil or lid. Bake for approx 30 mins. Uncover, put 4 pats of butter on top, bake another 10 minutes.
Simply delicious.
Our family holiday :
Christmas eve – we keep it simple; a Red Snapper baked with lemon and tarragon; boiled potatoes with butter; mixed green salad; nice bottle of white wine, holiday treats for desert with coffee. Maybe followed up with some adult beverage cheer (port, bailey’s, cognac).
Christmas Day Dinner – standing rib roast simply cooked with salt and pepper, Yorkshire pudding, braised Brussels sprouts with roasted chestnuts; mashed yukon golds with homemade beef gravy; nice bottle of red; holiday treats with coffee for desert. Maybe followed up with adult beverage after meal.
New Year’s Eve – No crazy celebration. A lovely meal of veal scalloppini; peas with proscuttio; mixed green salad. Nice Savigon Blanc.
Always candle light; and always thankful blessings for our good fortune to enjoy each other with bounty and good health.
Merry Christmas all.
What’s on your table?
Oh yes; we have now taken to having the Christmas tree in the dining room; we love having out holiday meals, with candle light, the lighted tree, and a crackling fire. The setting just seems so homey and in the spirit. Nothing too formal, but we do use the good linens and place settings. It is special to us.
Heck, I’m comin’ to your house!
Open can of Chef Boyardee ravioli. Put in bowl. Microwave one minute.
That’s I-Talian
That’s what a real Italian would call sacrilege!
Heh, since Christmas was on a Sunday last year and church activities prevented some family members from being available, we postponed the gift exchange and sit-down dinner till the following day and joined our Jewish brethren at a lovely Chinese restaurant, straight out of ‘A Christmas Story’.
“In the midst of all the preparations, remember to choose to take time to enjoy and savor the wonder too.”
yes, yes and yes.
This delicious rumcake will be the hit of the party. An annual favorite in our home. Easy. Enjoy!
http://tastykitchen.com/recipes/desserts/pwe28099s-mother-in-lawe28099s-christmas-rum-cake/
Our traditional Christmas Dinner
Burnt Ends
Au gratin potatoes
Baked beans
Cheesy corn bake
German Chocolate cake
Since my family is originally from the South, we always have Ambrosia, which is great for counter-balancing the fat in heavy meals. Ours is simple—a mix of fresh naval orange pieces, fresh pineapple pieces, flaked sweet coconut and some maraschino cherries—but you can make it any any number of ways.
Nice. I like the simplicity.
I’ll have to put in my favorite later, I’m drooling on my keyboard!
Christmas Eve Seafood Chowder
2 lbs shrimp in shell boiled in 2 quarts water, peeled, each cut about 3 pieces, set aside
Strain and save shrimp stock
1 pound cod white loins, diced medium
2 cups milk
2 cups half & half
1/4 cup white flour
2 pounds peeled potatoes diced medium
Quarter cup each red, green, yellow, orange bell peppers diced
1 cup celery diced
8 green onions diced
1/8 tsp red pepper
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 tbs chicken bouillion granules
1/2 tbs dried parsley
1/2 tsp paprika
1 tsp worchestershire sauce
1. Boil & prepare shrimp as indicated above
2. Add diced potatoes, peppers, celery to shrimp stock and boil 15 minutes til potatoes tender
3. Use hand masher to crush one half of potatoes while in pot
4. Add half & half, milk blenderized with flour, cod, shrimp pieces, and spices.
Cook on low about 15 minutes until thickened
Soup bowls and enjoy the Christmas colors
I bet it is delicious. Do you serve saltines, crusty bread, or something else with It?
Bread is best!
A few years back, I took the time to type up an entire cook book of family recipes as a Christmas gift to all of our children, nieces and nephews. I included a set of cast iron cookware as well. Each recipe included a little family history and humorous backstory. Best Christmas gift ever.
This Orange Cranberry Salsa is always a hit- so fresh and colorful on the table. I serve it with blue corn chips:
Orange Cranberry Salsa
1 12oz bag fresh cranberries
1/2 cup sugar
1 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped (keep seeds for more heat, if desired)
3 green onions finely chopped
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (optional)
zest of one medium orange
2 tablespoons orange juice
(I like to add a little freshly ground pink himalayan salt too- optional)
Pulse cranberries and sugar together in food processor until cranberries are roughly, evenly chopped. Stir in the rest of the ingredients, cover and refrigerate in a glass bowl or container (not plastic) for at least 30 minutes before serving. Enjoy!
Here’s the link if you want to see photos:
https://addapinch.com/orange-cranberry-salsa-recipe/
For some wonderful entertainment to go along with the food, try “A Child’s Christmas in Wales”. We have the DVD starring Denholm Elliott. It is a real classic.
Yesterday I finished making my annual batch of apple butter, the house smells so good. I have a few jars leftover from last year. Does anyone have any yummy cookie or quick bread recipes that use apple butter or sauce?
