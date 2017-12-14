Thursday December 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“The Contract!”
https://www.oneplace.com/ministries/thru-the-bible-with-j-vernon-mcgee/read/articles/assurance-of-salvation-9013.html
Assurance of Salvation
We have a sure salvation, and Scripture is abundantly clear on that point. Paul said in Romans 8:1, There is therefore now no condemnation to them that are in Christ Jesus.
And, my friend, he expanded that great truth to the triumphant climax of such a bold statement as, Who shall lay anything to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth. (Romans 8:33)
The Throne of God is back of the weakest, humblest man who has come to trust Christ, and there is not a created intelligence in God’s universe who can bring a charge against one of these who is justified through faith in His blood.
Paul continued in verses 34-37 of Romans 8: Who is he that condemneth? It is Christ Jesus that died, yea rather, that was raised from the dead, who is at the right hand of God, who also maketh intercession for us. (v. 34)
Drink these verses into your very soul as the words of Paul build this mighty wall of assurance!
Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or anguish, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? Even as it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we were accounted as sheep for the slaughter. Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. (vv. 35-37)
And if further assurance be needed, read verses 38 and 39:
For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Here we are given the guarantee that nothing can separate us from the love of God. Nothing that is seen, nothing that is unseen, nothing that is natural, nothing that is supernatural can separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus.
The Lord Jesus Himself made this tremendous statement of our absolute security:
My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me: and I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, and no one shall snatch them out of my hand. My Father, who hath given them unto me, is greater than all; and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father’s hand. (John 10:27-29)
Thus it becomes a question, not of our ability to hold onto Him, but of His ability to have secure hold on us. My friend, He said with the infinite wisdom and full authority of the Godhead that He can hold us and that they who trust in Him shall never perish.
Is your hope fixed in a God who is all-powerful or in a God who may suffer defeat?
—From J. Vernon McGee’s booklet “Is it Possible for a Saved Person Ever to be Lost?”
This is a great tract by Dr. J. Vernon McGee
http://www.ttb.org/docs/default-source/Extra-Materials/ttb-inside-story-brochure-web-version.pdf?sfvrsn=0
wonderful comment, Blue Ridge Mts 🙂
there is no greater LOVE than this. ❤
The Swamp Empire Strikes Back ~ Alabama 2017
the people of ALABAMA NEED TO RISE UP AND OVERTHROW ALL THOSE BLACK ROBED TYRANTS AND ELECTION OFFICIALS WHO COMMITTED FRAUD..
AND WE THE PEOPLE OF THIS NATION NEED TO DO THE SAME WITH THIS TOTALLY CORRUPTED GOVT.
OUR PRESIDENT NEEDS HELP.
American Georgia Grace says: Dec 13, 2017 at 3:10 am
. . . praise Him in Seasons of storms as well as in good times . . .
Praise God
Sing praises to God in seasons of storms,
And when skies are clear and the days are warm.
Sing praises to Him when the oceans roar,
And when soothing ripples lap the white shore.
Sing praises to God in blizzards of snow,
And when the warm gentle breezes blow.
Sing praises to God in the worst of times,
And when you’re pleased and everything’s fine.
Sing praises to God when you’re crying, sad,
And when you’re smiling and feeling glad.
Sing praises to God when you’re sick in bed,
And when you’re healthy and very well fed.
God made man to give the glory to Him,
Then gave us His Son to cover our sin.
He gave us His Spirit to change our ways,
Shaping us more like Him every day.
One day in the future, He’ll bring us home,
To be one with Him, never more to roam,
To be filled ever with His joy and peace,
With wonders in Glory that will never cease.
Now, don’t you think, in our brief time to live
That we should be grateful, that we should give
Our thanks and our praise to our God above,
Who gave us all this, because of His love?
Our hard times on earth, they go by so fast,
Seventy years, or so, ‘til life has passed.
Hard times may come, but then hard times will go,
But an unpayable debt to Him we owe.
We owe it to God, to honor His Name,
Give Him our thanks, and His glory proclaim.
So all through our lives, in good or bad days,
Give God all the glory – give Him all our praise.
To God Be The Glory
1 To God be the glory, great things He hath done,
So loved He the world that He gave us His Son,
Who yielded His life our redemption to win,
And opened the life-gate that all may go in.
Praise the Lord, praise the Lord,
Let the earth hear His voice;
Praise the Lord, praise the Lord,
Let the people rejoice;
Oh, come to the Father, through Jesus the Son,
And give Him the glory; great things He hath done.
2 Oh, perfect redemption, the purchase of blood,
To every believer the promise of God;
The vilest offender who truly believes,
That moment from Jesus a pardon receives.
3 Great things He hath taught us, great things He hath done,
And great our rejoicing through Jesus the Son;
But purer, and higher, and greater will be
Our wonder, our transport when Jesus we see.
1 Thessalonians 5:18 (NIV)
give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus
Ephesians 5:20
always giving thanks to God the Father for everything in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.
💖💖💖To God Be The Glory💖💖💖
💖💕💖Stunningly Beautiful💖💕💖
💖💖💖Praise God Evermore💖💖💖
It’s a getting-close-to-Christmas CURSDAY Treepers!
It looked just like that in tonight’s Real Housewives of New Jersey show on BRAVO.
“Greensleeves” (What Child Is This) – The Gothard Sisters
Very nice.. beautiful ladies, beautiful talent, beautiful God.. Their origin is reflected through their music.. Notice that winter turns to spring and summer, then back to winter.. traditional celtic.. The video scenes reflect their cultural origins as well.. Nature and their later Christian God influence.. nicely done. (The surname Gothard is of Germanic origin).
On Cursday…
I can only imagine the chaos in getting those puppies into the socks and keeping them hanging for the picture !
anybody else watching The Geminids Meteors (shooting stars) tonight ?
https://www.space.com/34921-geminid-meteor-shower-guide.html
it’s ice cold outside but I’m watching…
just saw 3 within about half an hour !
I want to Smiley but we are still having 80 mph winds in the Columbia River Gorge…..I might end up in Kansas with Toto (ref: to Happy Cursday)
Alas, too lame to trek to where they’re visible in light-polluted NJ Smiley !
Pike’s Peak, Colorado
Crossing Orion
I saw 2 nice bright long Meteors within 15 minutes at about 11:00 pm here in east Texas, then the sky became overcast, and could not even see the stars any more.
However, Geminids Meteor Shower will be going on throughout all of tonight. Really interesting sight to see right now.
Hubs and I did…i saw 1🌠, he saw 3 🌠🌠🌠
taking a break (stiff neck !)
dazzling night sky here…all the constellations very clear & bright.
seeing meteors about every 60 seconds…from all directions.
so beautiful and quiet and graceful…and fleeting.
GOD puts on a very good show. 🙂
The Prescription for Persistent Praying
Luke 11:9 “And I say to you, ask, and it shall be given to you; seek, and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened to you.”
KEEP ON ASKING
This is a command to keep on bringing our request, keep on coming to the Lord with the need and the issue. Don’t give up or faint. Don’t throw in the towel. We are to persevere before the Lord in our requests.
KEEP ON SEEKING
Pray for spiritual wisdom and understanding and for that which God is doing in the situation (James: 1:5 But if anyone is deficient in wisdom, he should ask God, who gives to all generously and without reprimand, and it will be given to him.)
KEEP ON KNOCKING
Don’t give up and go away. Don’t stop. Stay, wait and rest the matter in the Lord’s hands and timing. We have here the principle of waiting on the Lord, of the faith-rest life—resting patiently by faith in God’s wisdom and love. The answer and revelation of what God is doing will come. Just trust in the goodness and wisdom of God.
Hi again, it’s your Israeli brother. I am not into politics today, Trumps recognition of Jerusalem is beyond politics. I choose a special video today. A bit of background first. The IDF (Israeli Defense Force) has a few thousands what we call “lone soldiers”. They are soldiers who immigrated from all over the world and unlike regular soldiers who can see their families Avery few weeks and have some love and food at home, those are alone. They are very respected in Israeli society and many adopt them and in the last Gaza was I remember one who got killed and his family arrived from the US and were in shock because his funeral had tens of thousands of people from all over the country. People who never knew him personally. The video below is at the background of the walls of the old city part of Jerusalem. Israel organized to get their families from all over the world at a special event. She me of those soldiers didn’t see their families for some years some less but it is quite a unique event that I wanted to share.
Typo – ” in the last Gaza war”
Typo -“she me of those soldiers” = “some of those soldiers”.
My apology of the typos. I will pay more attention next time. Unfortunately I don’t see an edit option.
Vintage photo of pit bull…
FWIW, just had an interesting encounter with a middle-aged lady on various potables ! She professed a dislike of scotch – even single malts ! We moved on to bourbons and an interesting discussion evolved about taste/flavor preferences ( i.e.. the various flavors emanating from the various offerings, like more vanilla, or a sweeter/candy taste/aftertaste ) . We also discussed some Irish whiskies. with similar characteristics . All in all a pleasant 15 min interlude with another potable aficinnsdo ! Does my expression of personal preferences indicate my “sexual aggression ” ? Does my inability to describe her in any terms except as a clothed dark-haired female with a pleasant voice expressing some wit indicate some inherent bias on my part ? OR was it just a pleasant shared moment in a liquor store ?
Wow. That’s a lot to digest.
Let me just say that I like my coffee how I like my men….
Hot, strong and Irish.
Sexist enough? Yep. Sure am!
WAR!!! snort 🙂
I will not contemplate anything to do with this situation……..I will just say it’s very sad.
~~
Kentucky Lawmaker Commits Suicide After Being Accused of Molesting a 17-Year-old Girl
December 13, 2017 10:55 PM
A state representative from Kentucky committed suicide one day after publicly denying allegations that he molested a 17-year-old girl in 2012.
Dan Johnson, a 57-year-old father of five, drove to a bridge in Mt. Washington, Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon. Parking his car on the north side, he got out of the car and shot himself, Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell said in a news conference, according to WDRB. His body was found on the bank of the river.
[…]
Johnson, who also pastored a church, gave a press conference on Tuesday in which he denied all allegations, but acknowledged that the woman accusing him was close to his family.
“I don’t want to blast this girl; I have a lot of compassion for her,” he told reporters. “I’m very sorrowful that she’s in this dark place in her life.”
At the press conference, Johnson refused to resign over the allegations.
Just before taking his life, Johnson posted a suicide note on his Facebook and denied the allegations.
“The accusations from NPR are false GOD and only GOD knows the truth, nothing is the way they make it out to be. AMERICA will not survive this type of judge and jury fake news . Conservatives take a stand. I LOVE GOD and I LOVE MY WIFE, who is the best WIFE in the world,My Love Forever ! My Mom and Dad my FAMILY and all five of my kids and Nine grandchildren two in tummies and many more to come each of you or a total gift from GOD stay strong, REBECCA needs YOU . 9-11-2001 NYC/WTC, PTSD 24/7 16 years is a sickness that will take my life, I cannot handle it any longer. IT Has Won This Life . BUT HEAVEN IS MY HOME. “PLEASE LISTEN CLOSELY, Only Three things I ask of you to do,if you love me is (1)blame no person,Satan is the accuser, so blame the Devil himself. (2) Forgive and Love everyone especially yourself .(3)most importantly LOVE GOD. P.S. I LOVE MY FRIENDS YOU ARE FAMILY ! GOD LOVES ALL PEOPLE NO MATTER WHAT !”
[…]
http://people.com/crime/kentucky-lawmaker-commits-suicide-after-being-accused-of-molesting-a-17-year-old-girl/
The gist of which is this death – and so many others resultant from similar accusations – going uninvestigated ? Are “false accusers ” going unrevealed ? And what penalties are being imposed upon proven false accusers ? Accusations are page one above the fold, but retractions generally end up next to the obits or comics ! if we’re going to be a nation of gender equality, that equality must include consequences for the false accusers ! No hiding behind “feminine wiles”, hysteria, or ” post party remorse “; just “girl up”, and get on with your life. Demanding “equality” from one tongue and demanding “privilege ” from another reveals y’all to be the serpents described in Gene sis !
LikeLike
During the holidays I always miss Andrew Breitbart. There hasn’t been anyone like him since he left us.
Pray for President Trump, our side needs more warriors willing to fight the good fight.
ABC Pulls Great American Baking Show Amid Harassment Claims Against Judge
December 13, 2017 10:04 PM
No more baking over the holiday season.
ABC has decided to quit airing the third season of The Great American Baking Show after harassment allegations have surfaced involving judge Johnny Iuzzini.
“In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of The Great American Baking Show episodes,” said an ABC spokesperson.
The Baking Show just returned to the ABC schedule for a three-week run on Dec. 7. It’s based on the U.K. format. Last month, four former employees who worked with Iuzzini made allegations of harassment, according to Mic. In a statement, Iuzzini told the outlet, “I am shattered and heartbroken at the thought that any of my actions left members of my team feeling hurt or degraded. More importantly, I am deeply sorry to those who felt hurt.” More have spoken out since the original story, claims which Iuzzini told Mic are “simply untrue,” adding, “there is a difference between accepting responsibility for my immaturity and allowing false claims and accusations to be reported.”
[…]
http://people.com/tv/abc-pulls-great-american-baking-show-amid-harassment-claims-against-judge/
The guy who killed himself I read that he had PTSD from 9/11. If true, that is cruel if the man was railroaded (which is what this stuff is starting to look like). There has been no due process that I’ve seen. None.
Apparently there has been no culpability on the accusers that waited 40, 30, 20, 10 or less years to come forward.
If I were in the family of the dead Congressman I would be suing the accusers. Make them prove it. Yes. Prove it.
Shoulda, coulda, woulda is not a legal excuse…..
Happy Cursday 😆
