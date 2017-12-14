December 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #336

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Yes please!
People who value the Constitution and Individual Freedom.
Social Issues, no thanks.
Speak for thyself…….respectfully. 🙂
Yeah, I understand, Bear.
But really, instead of doing what Moore did, I wish these pols would stick to other things, like the law.
For instance, why not push the idea that it is wrong to shut down a private bakery because they have objections to gay marriage?
Cuz seriously, that IS wrong and something I wouldn’t mind pols being involved in.
He could’ve brought THAT up and said he’d fight for people’s right to run a private business as they see fit. But nooooo…….he has to yammer on about gay marriage being wrong.
Sorry, as a woman, I’m not yearning for the days when gay men pretended to be straight and married straight women to prove it.
Moore could have taken lessons from Mike Huckabee on how to be socially conservative and also be likeable. Starting a sentence with “Thus sayeth the Lord” is good at church but generally doesn’t go over all that well with the general populace.
I agree with Moore on most of his positions, but he had no tact in the way he stated those positions. Hard to grow your support base that way.
We have moved beyond social issues. I think homosexuality and abortion are intensely personal. We cannot legislate the bedroom and frankly, I don’t want to. These issues are for the individual, the Church, and the Lord to judge.
I want pragmatism. It promises the most protections and freedoms in the here and now. It guarantees that my grandchildren have a chance at life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. (And property, too.)
GOPe Republicans are happy to give away control of the Senate as a way of keeping the president from achieving his agenda. They are loyal to the UniParty and see their role as a RINO “loyal opposition” which complains about but doesn’t really stop the progressive takeover of government as a pretty comfortable gig. As Sundance has said so many times, there is no effective difference between UniParty Republicans and Democrats: their loyalties are to the exact same corporate, globalist, donor class. If President Trump’s election does nothing else it has revealed the truth about just who people like McConnell really are. Come election time, we will not be fooled again. For the sake of our country, for the sake of freedom and liberty, they have to be voted out of office.
Great tweet!
Yup, Thomas Wictor is off the Trump train.
He says that Moore got about 50% of the Republican votes Trump got, while Jones got over 90%.
He refuses to believe there’s any voter fraud.
He only blames Alabama Republicans for staying home and ignoring his findings.
I have to agree with Bill Mitchell. The turnout was not believable and then, destroying the voting records almost immediately? Why do this if the D-Rats weren’t pulling a fast one. If it was on the up and up, why destroy the evidence? What is there to hide? What do they not want to be seen about the votes?
They are using the cover that Moore was a bad candidate after they smeared the crap out of him. Then using that as the excuse for their “winning”? I doubt they would have been able to pull this on Strange which is why President Trump said he needed to be the candidate. President Trump knows more than he can tell us. President Trump tried to warn the AL GOP but they did a splitter anyway.
Some major cleaning of the election process needs to happen before 2018. Supervisors of Elections need to be held accountable. If any votes are found after the first count, the people in charge need to be held criminally liable for criminal negligence. Personally, I would like the AL special election to be gone over with a microscope. Too much is at stake to let the D-Rats continue to get away with cheating. They have almost destroyed the USA and are trying to stop President Trump, the one person who is working to save the USA for We the People. Allowing D-Rats to get away with stealing seats has to stop!
the COMMUNIST DEMORATS AND RINOS ARE SETTING THEMSELVES UP TO BE DESTROYED AND I AM NOT TALKING ABOUT VOTING, I MEAN LITERALLY, because WE THE PEOPLE ARE NOT GOING TO BE RULED BY TYRANTS.
I agree Jim – they will keep flooding the dam until it breaks. THEY ARE ALREADY TYRANTS and we are still sitting by – the time is coming. 535 people that we can’t trust plus all the damn unelected bureaucrats and 9 on the court. The system has worked pretty well for 241 years but most of these people are getting too big for their britches.
I, for one, am sick and tired of them telling me what is BEST FOR ME, levying taxes – OCARE – IRS – FBI lying willfully etc. etc. Sick of the same old govt. playbook over and over.
More still hasnt conceded…what about that odd post on 4Chan about a setup to catch em in the act of voter fraud?
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Thomas Wictor’s world, fraud doesn’t happen, all intelligence community personnel are white hats, all of Trump’s associates are masters of 27-D chess and lifelong students of Sun Tzu. Wictor seems like a very smart man, but the relentless fairy tales get old after a while – Imperator Rex is the same way, and so is Brian Cates (aka Stealth Jeff). 100-message tweetstorms, “follow the white rabbit”, Jeff Sessions about to arrest Hillary and Obama, blah, blah.
Trump is fighting a war, a real war, and these guys write about it like it’s a comic book.
Forget those guys with the 50 pt threads that are just theory.
I followed a few of them for a while. Soon got tired of the fictional tone they used and whittled it down to just Wictor, who I felt was the smartest of them all, and also the most edgy. But he’s throwing a tantrum right now, and it’s hard to respect that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Never even heard of him till a day or 2 ago…
LikeLike
Realistically, how many Alabama Republicans follow him on Twitter enough to be influenced by his theories? Probably not a huge swathe of the electorate.
I don’t blame him for feeling bad. We all do. But we need to move past this and however you care to describe us, I will just say those of us not on the loony left, need to figure out a way to quit the infighting and butt hurtness and purity tests and quit splitting the ticket.
We need to take some organizing tips from the loony left. Pick a frickin’ candidate that is reasonably main stream and will promise to follow PDJT’s agenda and get solid behind this individual.
Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?
LikeLiked by 5 people
His incessant middle east analysis might be very cogent, but there are only so many hours in the day and I’m interested in Trump’s actions and strategies, not the Prince of Saudi Arabia, so I won’t be reading Wictor anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No thomas wictor. You want to know why roy moore lost? Unlike President Trump, he didn’t get out there and fight his accusers tooth and nail. He let other people do it. You want to know why roy moore lost? Unlike President Trump, he didn’t go out and campaign until the clock ran out, instead he took a vacation. Trump wrote the playbook on how you take on and beat the establishment, against much greater headwinds than roy moore faced. So yes, using those standards, he was a lousy candidate. You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Excellent starfcker – SPOT ON
I agree. President Trump has tried to teach them and he tried to warn them about picking a weak candidate. President Trump knew the score but they didn’t listen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen.
So true.
Horrifying is the only word. He is exactly right. And I, a huge Moore backer who never believed a negative thing about him, believed Hannity today when he said Moore was a bad candidate and Mo Brooks should have won. I feel utter shame, because Wictor is correct…about everything.
P.S. I had no idea USA Today was such a snakepit of vile liars. Or that half the “good people of Alabama” stayed home. God help us.
to tell you the truth, moore is a bad candidate. He is like killary. He do not do interviews. He hids a lot and has poor messaging.
Look at the president. After the hollywood tape, he apologise and continue to campaign, give interviews and do alot of things.
Sedanka, just cuz he doesn’t want to tweet politics, doesn’t mean he’s “off the Trump Train”.
I predict tho, that he’ll be tweeting politics again soon.
LikeLike
I agree. He’ll be back.
The original tweet that he deleted (which I posted in yesterday’s thread) said that he doesn’t have confidence in Trump anymore because we (Trump supporters) are cowards and idiots. Alabama pushed Wictor over the edge.
LikeLike
Oh interesting.
Sounds like a hissy fit.
He’ll get over it.
Thomas Wictor is a hermit with PTSD & became emotionally invested in Roy Moore so he did not take the election loss well. I also see many on the net today who took this loss hard. I guess it’s kind of the reverse of November 6, 2016 where in this case it seemed like Roy Moore’s victory was “a sure thing”. Oh well.
During the first election round against Luther Strange, I did not like Moore and thought he was a religious demagogue. I was repeatedly chided for questioning Moore’s chance of winning in accordance with what President Trump said in his Luther Strange endorsement speech. “It’s Alabama” they keep telling me.
I came around to being supportive of Roy Moore because I thought the sexual misconduct claims against him were questionable & the Republican leaders who quickly came out to pressure him to drop out were totally stupid & unfair. I remembered all the false sexual misconduct claims against President Trump in the closing days of the 2016 campaign & this seemed like more of the same. Thomas Wictor did a good job pointing out the flaws with the “evidences” against Roy Moore. Of course I also agreed with Sundance’s warnings about Roy Moore’s campaign & did not become emotionally invested in the Alabama Senate election.
The December 12, 2017 Alabama special election result was an unpleasant surprise, but I take my lead from President Trump who took the setback in stride with his tweets. Of course I think the Dems probably went all out with voting frauds but that only succeeded when a lot of Republican voters stayed home. Although Roy Moore stayed in the race, the sexual misconduct claims did succeed in keeping him off the campaign trail for quite a while as he avoided the hecklers from what I read. His media communications team was also sub-par. Finally his campaign’s GOTV ground game obviously sucked.
Thomas Wictor is an interesting character with tweet threads that can be quite brilliant. He’s also been wrong many times & can be rather weird like his infatuation with a certain Antifa protestor. His claims regarding new weapons used by the GCC is interesting but the video evidences he presented can be interpreted in other ways as well. As long as I find his tweets interesting & entertaining I’ll keep reading them, taking the good with the bad.
In conclusion, I just keep in mind that MAGA is a long term project & there will be setbacks. Carry on!
We Trump supporters as opposed to him, Wictor. He calls on us to research Moore and when we do we read Moore’s bizarre quotes that chastise others without humility with the expectation that all who those venture before him on a high horse and Wictor’s fairy tale novella tweets are to blacken with a dark felt pen that Alabama must vote their way or the highway. He doesn’t live in Alabama and he has no rights to judge them. To do so is to presuppose Wictor who might as well be nosy pushy relative from planet bookends exists on some higher echelon of dictation and honor. Alabama wants jobs and a representative for them in the government not an outback traveller to DC. Wictor calls PDT a bete noir and uses him as a punching board for his frustration. Not too impressed with the sour grapes.
I’m not sure he’s off the Trump Train, but he’s pretty freaked and angry. He got very invested in Moore. Still the best follow on the Middle East. That election yesterday was the perfect storm. Everyone I find credible has a different theory and I think they’re all valid. Trump as usual was right.
Not everything has to be a conspiracy. Sometime things are they seem to be.
He is atleast still analyzing geopolitical issues.
I hope Wictor just takes a vacation from political insanity and doesn’t quit it all together. I think that is what the dark forces want of us. To wear us down so we just give up.
I hope he knows it was not a waste of his time for many people, myself included.
I really think it is time to reference back to Sundance’s “Code of Ethics” for White House reporting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ditch Pig Hillary was doing a book signing up here in Vancouver today, for anyone wondering where she is lately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So she went from Portland to Vancouver? Nice short, quick trip.
Probably didn’t have the energy for the 3 hr. trip from Portland to Seattle in a day.
On to Seattle tomorrow? Or a stop in Tacoma before Seattle the next day?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Has Justin committed to buying a copy for each member of his leftie party hierarchy? Can’t imagine why any sane Canadian would be interested in her skunky tome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m assuming Dazza means Vancouver, WA., just north of Portland.
Maybe I’m wrong, tho.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes..The Couv is a Portland suburb. Must have been exhausting for her making the 20 minute trip.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s even closer than I remember to Portland! Probably take her a few days to get to Tacoma then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes
No, sorry, read wrong, I meant, Vancouver, B.C.
LikeLike
How weird. Did she skip Seattle?
LikeLike
Nah, she had her skanky self in Seattle a couple days ago. I couldn’t be bothered to listen. Just hearing her name irritates me so I’m not even sure where she was flacking her stupid book.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The establishment or ‘legacy’ media are going to the dogs.
I recommend “The True Story of Fake News,” by Mark Dice. It offers an excellent explanation and summation of fake news occurring in the legacy media as well as social media.
-Garrison-
Love it!
You should see the suicide note he left on facebook… he maintained his innocence until the very last second. It tore me up. Another innocent life destroyed.
Of course, the godless communists are celebrating.
This insanity has to be stopped.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m starting to,wonder whether all of this info about Strzok, Ohr, Comey and McCabe (and their conspiracy before the election) is a controlled release to deflect from the literal attempted coup after the election, as “17”, no three, make that two intelligence agency heads came up with their bogus assessment. Is Brennan throwing Strzok under the bus?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
They are political predators with a devoted lynch mob at the ready.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We are in a time where any woman’s accusation is expected by the public to be believed. This is madness. This is evil. Our laws and our judgement as a civil people are failing.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, this has gotten out of control and has been going on for decades. Back in the ’80s, there was a sci-fi movie called Cherry 2000. It was set in the future and was pretty dark. One of the things about this dark future was that when going on a date, the men and women had to sign a contract with everything to occur on the date stipulated and signed by both parties. Seemed over-reaching then but it sure has moved in that direction in the last 30 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean like this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So very tragic. May he rest in peace.
LikeLike
Remembering Democrats of yore in their favorite entertainment of lynching a black man, in this case the high tech lynching of Clarence Thomas, by the witch Anita Hill, and how her story fell apart.
http://www.wnd.com/2017/12/roy-moore-never-got-his-clarence-thomas-moment/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Creepy Joe Biden ran that shit show against Thomas. The only thing Biden forgot to do was describe Antifa Hill as “articulate, bright and clean”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Speaking of people “killing themselves”, see this story http://yournewswire.com/surgeon-clinton-haiti-dead/ about the NY doctor who killed himself in the most implausible way. Oh yeah, and he’d called out the Clinton Foundation for ripping off the Haiti relief effort (in which he’d participated).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, how do you stab yourself in the chest? And if you’re a doctor, there are hundreds of easier ways to kill yourself.
LikeLiked by 4 people
that’s ab the third death associated with that scandal
Stay away from – yournewswire = clickbait and they deal in fake news.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Love it. I have resorted to the following during holiday conversations with friends and family…
“Do you remember {insert name of pathological liar we jointly know}? Would you allow him/ her in to your home daily, let them tell you all about the world and major events and then accept their statements as fact?”
“Of course not. Then why do you continue to listen to people that have been proven liars over and over again?” {Note be ready with quantifiable proof of lies).
This has been a very effective tactic that has actually “red-pilled” the last two I have spoken to. Instead of arguing with them it becomes a conversation piece that they can relate too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
hmmmm….good idea! Could work!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish my dad were still alive to see this. He would feel vindicated. I learned about Fake News at my daddy’s knee.
LikeLike
Just as true of the CIA, only they don’t have a logo. If they had a slogan, it would be:
“Lying – it’s what we do. Also, murder.”
LikeLike
I’m sorry. I know this goes against Sundance’s views but I just don’t see how Mueller is not a black hat. He stacked his entire team with Democrat donors and is being closely guarded by the Media, the Democrats in Congress, and other UniParty/GOPe folks such as Evan McMullin and other Trump enemies. The circumstances around Strzok and Mueller’s handling of him are dubious at best.
But I’m willing to say this – if Mueller’s investigation wraps up before the IG report is dropped, then it’s more likely that he is *not* a black hat. If he holds on even after it drops, then he’s more likely to be a black hat. I personally feel that Flynn’s plea deal was Mueller’s insurance against the IG report – a guilty plea gives him some sort of credibility and anchors him to the allegations of plausible Russian culpability, which he is investigating. I don’t think Flynn’s plea was to get to Trump or anyone else.
The entire circumstances surrounding Mueller’s appointment are predicated on misinformation and lies, in my opinion.
What’s everyone else’s opinion on Mueller?
I don’t have an opinion, cuz I *know* I don’t have all the facts.
They are all black hats working against We the people. They prove it every day.
I don’t know it all, except some epic stuff is happening. A reckoning really. The only people able to bring these folks down is…. themselves and their hubris. Who better to destroy Mueller… than Mueller. Same for Yates, .. all these others. Will it all ultimately lead to Obama bring himself down? I hope so. Hillary and Bill? Yep, completely in the cards IMO. Nothing like getting away with stuff to get so intoxicated.. and the machine is now eating it’s own. They can’t cover the lies, the deceptions and the trails.
Mueller may be a black hat. He’s destroying his credibility.. what he little he had 7 months ago. No matter what he does, he’s converged now. We’re living history now… this is Tamany Hall -level stuff… but obviously more serious. A national disgrace and crisis moment that few can grasp. The rule of law is in flux. I think Sessions and a few know that.. clearly… but this thing is unraveling on them like a sliced golf ball, and surely they don’t want to find evidence leading directly to Obama, or Valarie … Clapper or ?… at a certain point, for the sake of the country they’ll have to start drawing lines of where not to go any further. Like a badly written novel. We’ll see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m riding the fence on Mueller, too, but for the reason that the team he assembled is proving to be so anti-Trump that it seems like he’s corralled the worst of the worst in his SC investigation. Like Peter Stzork and his ilk Sundance and investigating Treepers have been uncovering. It’s as if they are leaving breadcrumbs to one another… the involvement of their wives and Stzork’s mistress and practically incestuous connections to the DOJ. Without them being on Mueller’s team in this investigation, we’d never know about their betrayals and their flagrent disregard for the Rule of Law in favor of using their positions to take down Trump.
I’m not aware of anyone on Mueller’s team that isn’t at least under a cloud of suspicion. If there are a couple, Mueller could have included them to at least appear to have a politically balanced team until the truth came out.
I have always felt that the investigation should continue because the longer it was the more snakes have been caught.
Is this an airtight reason to see Mueller as a White Hat? Not so, but it does mean I can’t see him as a Black Hat so far, either. I’ll invest my patience and wait to see.
This was supposed to be a reply to Chojun’s question a level or two up. Curse you, WordPress!!
I’m kind of with you here on this Mueller thing. I can’t see him as a White Hat. I just can’t.
But when I look at this Mueller investigation so far it is just off the charts insane, and I don’t think the man is dumb, to have larded up his precious committee with outright zealots and activists. It’s one thing to hire Dims. I’m sure it is hard to find anything else in Washington DC. But to hire far out lefty loons and Clinton goons??? How does that make your work look credible?
It makes me wonder what is going on. But maybe he is just such a creature of the Swamp and has lived in the bubble so long that he is swamp blind–he literally is unable to see how his actions appear to those of us outside the bubble?
I don’t know. And I hate not knowing.
Trump would have fired him if he was a black hat.
Read this article, quietly reported in USA Today back in August.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/08/08/donald-trump-exchanged-private-messages-special-counsel-mueller/547917001/
LikeLike
For myself, I am having a difficult time trying to decide what hat Mueller wears.
As another Treeper posted on one of the FBI/DOJ conspiracy threads, I’m growing weary of hats and want some cattle.
Well, if we have learned anything this week it is that it is important to wear clothing under your robe or other clothing. Just in case Donald Trump sees you.
So much has come down so fast I am struggling to remember it all. But I am not sure Sundance believes Mueller is a White Hat, does he?
Last thing I can remember clearly that he wrote about Mueller is talking about how the Mueller investigation was about politics, not law and order and that his suggestion was that Mueller and PDJT might have one shared goal within a larger political power struggle.
On that one goal, they might be allied. Sort of like the USSR being allied during part of WW2 to defeat the Nazis. Never friends. Just allied on one thing.
I struggle to see Mueller as anything but a Black Hat. But having said that, out here in the real world people are seldom cartoon characters who are all one thing or another, so I don’t really know. Totally confused on the Mueller front.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/08/08/donald-trump-exchanged-private-messages-special-counsel-mueller/547917001/
Well Well Well =)
COVFEFE ACT
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Communications_Over_Various_Feeds_Electronically_for_Engagement_Act
The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement Act (COVFEFE Act) is a bill introduced into the United States House of Representatives in 2017, during the 115th United States Congress.
The bill would amend the Presidential Records Act to preserve Twitter posts and other social media interactions of the president of the United States, and to require the National Archives to store such items.[1][2]
U.S. Representative Mike Quigley, Democrat of Illinois, introduced the legislation in the wake of Donald Trump’s routine use of Twitter, stating “In order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say; this includes 140-character tweets. If the president is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference.”[1] If enacted, the bill “would bar the prolifically tweeting president from deleting his posts, as he has sometimes done.”[1][2]
If the bill were enacted, it would see US law treat US presidents’ personal social media accounts (such as Trump’s “@realDonaldTrump” Twitter account) the same as “official” social media accounts (such as “@POTUS” Twitter account).[2]
apparently the bill was named After the tweet
Heck yes this should be in the national archives!
Hey, thanks! Too funny!
So it actually *does* mean something.
Bookmarked this when all the craziness was going on — not sure it’s accurate or not…
Covfefe’ (pronounced “cuv – fee- fae”) is an Antediluvian term for “In the end we win.” It was commonly used by the sons of Adam to rail against the evil actions of the fallen who had led man astray.
The term gained popularity prior to the great deluge and was rarely used after the flood subsided. It regained favor around the time Nimrod was building his tower, after which it was entirely lost in translation at Babel.
Thanks for that lesson in etymology! I appreciate OED type tidbits and this is a beaut!
Makes and abounding bit of sense!
LikeLiked by 1 person
the mystery of covfefe
Anybody bent out of shape over what happened in Alabama yesterday should watch this. Chill out. Everything is going to be fine. People forget Trump didn’t win the first few states over in the Primaries. Then he turned around to steamroll over everyone.
What I’ve told my friend before this, is that while the US may be shifting to the right, I don’t think most people want to shift back over to the evangelical “moral majority” of the 80/90s. The people of Alabama thought Roy Moore sucked, end of story. Trumpism, not Bannonism is what will win election Focus on the economy, draining the swamp/political reform, abolishing Obummercare. These things will work.
People need to remember that working class Democrats voted for Trump as well as Independents. These people maybe be religious but they don’t want the Republican Party to be reformed into the mirror image of what the Democrat Party is today. Remember that. Now quit crying and whining, take your lumps, learn from your mistakes, and endeavor not to repeat them, and Make America Great Again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent post. I would disagree with Styx (who I like) on one thing-I think the Demons will try to use sexual “misconduct” allegations every time they can get away with it. Today you had a Republican state legislator in Kentucky commit suicide because of such allegations.
But your post is really right on.
THE MEDIA’S TRUMP HEALTH CONSPIRACY THEORIES
The media is in the Trump conspiracy theory business, that’s why no one trusts it.
December 14, 2017 by Daniel Greenfield
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268701/medias-trump-health-conspiracy-theories-daniel-greenfield
So it turns out that Deputy AG Ohr was married to John Podesta in drag? Imho, that is a clear conflict of interest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nellie Ohr is the spitting image of John Podesta. Just creepy!
Moore thoughts on last night (see what I did there?).
Somehow, someway, we need to get those who typically vote with us (when they actually vote) to realize how much the left hates us. We generally live by the principal of “hate the sin, love the sinner”, but they have no such nuance in how they view us. They hate our views and they hate us. They don’t won’t to split the loaf of bread with us. This is why they’re so much better at politics than our side is. We want to be liked, they want to win.
I have to say that I am a bit disappointed in the Prez saying that despite many Republicans being happy with the result last night, he wanted to win. That’s good that he wanted to win, as did most of us, but he may well have gotten his wish if he had campaigned in Alabama for Moore. Not that he was obligated to do that and Moore certainly could have and should have worked harder to win (attending a football game in another state the weekend before the election?”), but if you want to win the lotto, you have to go to where the tickets are being sold.
But as some have pointed out today, this race was bungled early on by the Turtle & co. sticking their noses into this race back in the intial primary. Spending all that money smearing Brooks so they could the matchup they wanted only to lose bigly and then turn around and starve Moore from getting campaign money was just plain buffoonery. This loss belongs mostly to GOPe, with assists going to a bad campaigner in Moore and also the fake news media. The GOP is unmatched in it’s ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
Amazing that my membership in the stupid party is now about 35 years old. And it is the stupid party.
yes. It is stupid. They kill their own.
Mine too. I voted Libertarian in ’92 and ’96 but never changed registration.
This Hill article on Russian Clinton Uranium deal is pretty incriminating !!!!
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/355749-fbi-uncovered-russian-bribery-plot-before-obama-administration
Rep: Dan Johnson of Kentucky, committed suicide after being accused of alleged asult on a teen. Very sad . https://www.google.com/amp/thehill.com/homenews/news/364829-kentucky-lawmaker-commits-suicide-after-denying-sexual-allegations-report%3famp
President Trump tried to teach us how to conduct our “WAR”.
Andrew Breitbart left us lessons too….. We need to keep our eyes on the prize, we cannot surrender we are at “WAR”!
If you need extra time with Mr. Breitbart due to current events here is an hour 🙂 :
https://www.c-span.org/video/?299165-1/after-words-andrew-breitbart
what is the point when GOP and conservatives are so timid, spineless and useless?
The Plot to Take Down President Trump
Democrats only have two paths to destroying the president: 1) the Mueller investigation and 2) the war on women. Might as well get ready for it – 2) is coming next….
Sounds like they’re already starting on path 2) the war on women.
Retiring Congressman Luis Gutierrez Questions Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein on “Trump Accusers Comparison” at Hearing Dec-13-2017.
Rep Gutiérrez uses DOJ hearings to air Women’s Accusations of Trump
Video 06:00 Minutes Dec-13-2017;
