President Trump Speech on Tax Reform – 3:00pm EST Livestream

President Donald Trump is delivering a speech on the ongoing tax reform proposal currently being worked through House and Senate committee. The anticipated start time is 3:00pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Based on what Bernie was just ranting about looks like the elimination of the obambicare TAX stays in the final bill. That is good news anyway.
Americans will have some relief just from that……that penalty tax is abusive for a product you DO NOT WANT.
