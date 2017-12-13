President Trump Speech on Tax Reform – 3:00pm EST Livestream

Posted on December 13, 2017 by

President Donald Trump is delivering a speech on the ongoing tax reform proposal currently being worked through House and Senate committee. The anticipated start time is 3:00pm EST

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Taxes, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to President Trump Speech on Tax Reform – 3:00pm EST Livestream

  1. prenanny says:
    December 13, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Based on what Bernie was just ranting about looks like the elimination of the obambicare TAX stays in the final bill. That is good news anyway.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s