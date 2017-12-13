December 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #335

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good. Sock it to that hateful socialist!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
WHISTLEBLOWER: Elizabeth Warren’s CFPB Falsified Documents to Shakedown Lender
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/whistleblower-elizabeth-warrens-cfpb-falsified-documents-shakedown-lender/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well, whada know? Little Lizzie Borden…I mean…Warren still isn’t who she claims to be. One thing for sure she is a criminalized Senator.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
LikeLike
wOw! That’s gonna hit the YSM headlines in 32,593.. 32,592.. 32,591…… (days)
*sigh*
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Very classy
LikeLiked by 14 people
Absolutely Mr President. It never ends. This is the beginning!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Trump is an optimist. It has served him well throughout his life. He tweets about the special election and then moves on. Always working on MAGA for the American people.
LikeLiked by 8 people
…and we will follow suit, to be the optimist with our President Trump and move along.
Covfefe Rules
MAGA
Praise God
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump!
Every day
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hope this Q is legit…
LikeLiked by 3 people
When was this “Q” dated and his “No” (number)?
LikeLike
i have no idea.. i don’t follow this stuff… thought it was Q.. ha ha, either way…. hope its correct.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe fraud was allowed in order to have proof?
A treeper commented there were 2 Homeland Security individuals there to keep an eye on cyper problems during the voting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well he does have a election integrity commission
LikeLiked by 1 person
..and that, too. I’m glad you brought that up.
LikeLike
Interesting possibility.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some strange things with Trumps interaction in Moore campaign.
1) In the beginning, after returning from his Trip, Trump said “Moore will do the right thing”. I interpreted that as telling Moore to stand down on his own.
2) Next Trump talked about Jones being bad for Alabama without saying positive things about Moore.
3) Best support of Moore from Trump, I saw, came the morning of election day. Still bad stuff about Jones and democrats, but only thing positive about Moore is he will vote with us. Reminds me of Obama’s campaigning for Hillary by only saying bad things about Trump. Very fishy from the beginning. Was I inferring the wrong message? Very possible.
Post election response from Trump seems like there is withheld information about Jones that he does not want to mention at this time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and….
4) Moore was on a DCvisit a little too long that people started harping that Moore needs to get back to Alabama and start campaigning if he wants to win. and i got annoyed with him, too.
LikeLike
I’m reposting my comment here from last night’s election thread:
Remember, The Dems didn’t win. The Uni Party won. They are our number one enemy and have been for decades. They proved it tonight, thru lies and voter frauds, etc. There is no use ragging on PTrump, Sessions, Bannon, Moore, Alabama, etc. It is past. It is the demonic enemy that came into Alabama and took over the state with plots to lie and deceive with words and actions.
The Dems and the Media are our number 2 enemy. This win tonight will give the Dems/MSM the green light to start full-blown attacks on President Trump, his admin and WeThePeople. We are going to have to stand our ground, from this day forward. We know who our enemy is. Everyday we are going to have to let our President know we have his back, no matter what.
President Trump said this last Friday at the Florida Rally. Write this down on a 3 x 5 card and keep it close. I call it Covfefe (I will stand up) Code:
Never give in.
Never give up.
Never back down, and
Never ever stop dreaming.
As Scarlett O’Hara said: “Tomorrow is another day.” Tomorrow will be another MAGA day.
May the Lord bless you, Treepers.
LikeLiked by 10 people
And You
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the RINOS wrote in somebody to throw the election to the liberal democrat. Please explain why a deplorable should not return the favor and sit out the 2018 election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like shooting oneself in the foot doesn’t it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
No, it sounds like shooting a traitor in the head.
LikeLike
Just as they tried to throw the 2016 election.
LikeLike
Senator Jeff Flake wrote the democrat a check to publicly show his support. We must remember who these people are. “Country over Party” – Translation: We hate President Trump so much we’d rather have a liberal democrat elected because they aren’t as different from us. Take notes and remember.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh Howie! I share your frustration and despair! If I knew how to hunt and fish and didn’t mind freezing weather, I’d go off the grid in Alaska. But, that’s not happening so I’ll do the best I can and vote.
LikeLike
Howie why don’t you just vote straight D ticket from now on…..it will be a quicker death than the one you suggest
LikeLike
Great post Grandma
I fear the time is coming where we will have to do more than stand our ground, we need to enact an effective offense in one way or another.
I voted for PDJT for precisely what he is doing – the time is coming where more than votes may matter. A citizen leader is what I have looked for since Reagan and PDJT is above and beyond even him.
A man who did not need the job, a man who loves the country and its citizens without exception, a man donates his salary, a man who it is hard to believe is an everyman’s billionaire, a man who connects to the people who understand, a man who has taken every arrow to come his way.
God Bless America, its loyal citizens and PDJT.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great comment, CBNC.
We’ll have to regroup and plan our strategies for 2018 elections, to gain more MAGA seats for President Trump. That’s our job and we owe him that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
LikeLiked by 8 people
Perfect sentiment. Concur.
LikeLike
And let’s commit to doubling down on the intercessory prayer for him. President Trump’s strength of resolve and his ability to keep on working no matter what is inspirational. Prayers for continued stamina, momentum, health, and backbone.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Alabama conservatives stayed home for Moore and in doing so elected a pro-abortion democrat.” Isn’t that the same argument we dismiss when we don’t want to vote for a GOPe stooge? The #1 disadvantage we have is that Conservatives, by nature, are independent thinkers and people that are used to being do-ers. The leftists are largely a hive, and are willing to do or vote in any way the Queen Bee directs. We end up with internal factions fighting each other and refusing to put differences aside for wins, no matter how small. They put all that aside for any advance they can make, no matter how small or how long it takes. It’s why they win far more than they should. I would have voted for Moore if I lived in Alabama, but face it…the vast majority of people aren’t as politically ideological or as politically motivated as we are here. If you’re here, you’re pretty much a political junkie, and we probably account for 3% of the population. Most people won’t go to the mat for someone like Roy Moore but they would have voted for Luther Strange or even Mo Brooks in a landslide. Our dislike for the GOPe and desire to “stick it to ’em” in big chunks, versus marginally over time, is hurting us more than it’s helping. And I know because I’ve been one to say “I’d rather lose that seat than elect so-and-so”. But I was wrong about that and I get the consequences of that thinking tonight. You elect the most conservative candidate available, who can win…even if they vote with you 60% of the time, it’s better than voting with you 0% of the time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You’re right.
Sometimes you don’t get to pick who you want. But you do get a choice. The Dems will vote for the worst person as long as they were told to by dems.
Republicans will not vote party and will even stay home if it’s not the perfect choice.
It’s also why as a party we argue to the point of losing opportunities in Congress.
Republicans are so fractured they will lose it all instead of taking or getting half of what they want.
They seem to believe that if you can’t have 100% of what you ask you just vote no and wait till tomorrow.
Health Care was such an instance. By voting against themselves, they allowed the worst possible plan to continue.
Taxes will wind up in the same bin. If it’s not what 100% of what all of them want they will settle for nothing.
As if voting no is some big victory.
I honestly get why some didn’t want to support Moore in the election.
The thing they should have never did was make it easier for Jones.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, they torpedoed him. They dinna want him in their little club. Nope. I am done. Trump in 2020 if the RINOS don’t impeach him. My local state reps. National republicans nope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania decorating the White House and the Christmas windows in New York, to Mitch Miller’s “Silver Bells.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Here’a a good video to watch if you are depressed and want to forget about the election. I always watch Tiny Kittens youtube channel when I’m down and it makes me feel better 🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
So cute!!!😃
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know:) If you do Facebook, you can follow Grandpa Mason and his kittens. He is raising his fourth litter of foster kittens ❤️. Here is the link
https://www.facebook.com/pg/MasonAndKittens/posts/?ref=page_internal
LikeLike
Another mistrial looming with the Bundy’s due to corrupt judge and prosecutors:
“Outside the presence of the jury, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro on Monday read a lengthy list of documents previously undisclosed by prosecutors that could be used to impeach government witnesses or otherwise bolster defense attorneys’ arguments that their clients felt surrounded by government snipers prior to the standoff. Navarro then sent jurors home until Dec. 20 while the evidence issues are addressed.
“Some of the prosecution’s documents were produced so late they violated the federal evidence discovery rules, Navarro said, and as a result could lead her to strike witness testimony, call for a continuance or order a mistrial.
“The information would possibly “undermine the confidence in the outcome of the trial,” said Navarro.
https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2017-12-11/us-judge-warns-of-mistrial-in-nevada-rancher-bundys-trial
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will always believe that LaVoy Finicum was murdered by our government in order to cover up take over of land for Hillary’s & Obama’s Uranium mess.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dismiss it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Twitter is full of the Trump accusers.
It is like someone hired a bunch of Tweeters to fill Twitter with Crap.
It wasn’t even this bad during the election.
LikeLiked by 7 people
$18B in soros hard cash can buy a lot of bots….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do believe that something is weird on twitter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Twitter is a Dem machine to monitor our side and actually control our connections. It’s tainted. It FEELS like we’re in control of the rat maze, but we’re not.
LikeLike
Just far more out there …..Mostly ranting about the debunked Sexual Accusers against Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They use it to influence us – to CHOOSE which fake news is working against us. To TEST things against us. When Twitter helped Hillary ignite the Arab Spring, TWITTER knew what they were doing. It is a TOOL of deep state to influence people.
I think I’m really going to abandon it this time. I realize that they have influenced me in ways I’m not conscious of. Need to leave it. I’ve seen what it’s done to other conservatives – how it has made them less effective. I’m sure it’s worked on me, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will never give up on Trump–For I do truly feel I hear the call of the Lord in him.
If we do not listen to the Lord’s call I feel American will no longer be the nation that our Forefathers created, or a nation that true patriots will be able to survive in.
LikeLike
Great tweet and it is exactly the reason why America will ultimately not succeed. Too many in our nation don’t realize that God’s giving us the Trump presidency was a gift with a condition attached and that condition is spelled out in II Chronicles 7:14. Americans are not turning from their sin and honoring God, they have only reveled in the victory of Trump. They have a very short time to turn from their sin and bow down to God or He will not allow our nation to be healed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Strange story behind that verse for me.
About 2-3 weeks before election night the verse was given to me.
Sunday before election without being political, my pastor had a sermon based on that verse.
My Sunday school class teacher was talking how the verse was a major part of his lesson, without know about the pastor’s sermon. (Our class is after 1st service).
The days before election night it seemed like the verse was coming at me from everywhere; FB, Twitter, Forums, and other messages.
Yes I truly believe Trump is a HUGE part of the Lord’s plan for America’s road to healing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have a long war to win. This was a battle lost.
It is huge for the enemies of MAGA.
It is painful to have to sleep on it.
Take our lead from the Leader, DJT.
Get over it and work to help America.
Put American First and MAGA.
Morning will soothe us with another fresh day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Isn’t he a moose limb now?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw a great interview with Yusuf (Cat Stevens) after he was denied entry into the US after 9/11. He was annoyed, but gracious. Whatever he found in Islam, it was quite relaxed and accepting of things. He came off as a remarkable, stoic, inextinguishable guy.
LikeLike
He’s a good actor and will say anything.
“A US government official said Islam was believed to have made donations that wound up supporting not only Hamas but Omar Abdel-Rahman, the blind Egyptian sheik convicted of seditious conspiracy for plotting to bomb New York City landmarks. (Islam said he never “knowingly’’ funded terrorists.)”
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2014/12/questions-remain-over-cat-stevens-connections-to-jihad-terror
LikeLike
Now would be a great time for Jeff Sessions to shift the narrative by appointing a special counsel. Not holding my breath, but stranger things have happened.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still can’t believe Alabama would elect someone who is so different to their beliefs… Maybe he isn’t and Alabama is changing… Anyway they are stuck with him for 3 years
LikeLiked by 3 people
Drudge headlines read like he’s celebrating Jones’ win.
Of course he’ll post all of his usual links to WaPo, HuffPo, and NYSlimes and CNN to validate. I won’t be clicking any of them.
LikeLike
I fear Alabama is going through the same as many red states. Once liberals turn their blue states into welfare, high tax, illegal safe havens, crime and drug infested hell holes they move to a red state and repeat the cycle.
The liberal caliphate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not so sure that Alabama did elect Jones. I suspect, like so many elections, that it may have been rigged. The UniParty (BOTH the Dems and GOPe) worked together to make sure that Moore lost, and it is highly possible it was done illegally.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hopefully some of the good folks in Alabama won’t recuse themselves from voting next time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alabama seems to have a recusal problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, Howie. They sure do.
LikeLike
Alabama is one of the states with a huge Illegal problem. One of the states that Obama shipped a bunch of the Train Illegals to. Wonder if that has anything to do with it.
LikeLike
Your President is truly a gentleman. His tweet of congratulations to Jones was impressive.
Brilliant too..Jones may ( but unlikely.) vote with PDJT the odd time as he will not want to get bounced in the next election.
But please, any doubters, trust PDJT the man is a genius. The rest are two bit politicians, or ego driven fools, trying to ride your Presidents coat tails.
You have this genius with a huge heart and the courage of a lion leading you. Yet there are Trump voters that believe the B.S. artists.
This Moore loss although very disappointing, stunning really. It may be for the best, long term.
My opinion on Bannon does not matter, but he does seem a little to big for his boots. Now humbled, PDJT and the rest of his excellent team may see less criticism and negativity from him.
Again PDJT was proven correct, for like the millionth time.
Thank you all, tomorrow ( for us on the Westcoast.) will be a new day.
God bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Love your post! Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These 12 races will be key to who controls the Senate after the 2018 midterms
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.usatoday.com/amp/597965001#ampshare=https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/09/07/2018-midterm-elections-senate-races-to-watch/597965001/
LikeLike
It’s shocking that Alabama elected a communist. Wow.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know people are pretty down on their luck about tonight. But in perspective – and perspective matters – this election really is very much like the Scott Brown victory – except less substantive in that Doug Jones won’t be able to break any super-majority or ties. Yes, it does give RINOs a bit more leverage but when it all comes down to it the Senate is pretty anti-Trump anyway.
Outside of Immigration (assuming I’m not forgetting anything) Tax Reform is really the last piece of major legislation we should expect out of the dysfunctional Senate until perhaps 2019. But the consolation prize is that most of Trump’s agenda can (and will) be enacted via Executive Action.
Doug Jones will lose his seat in 2020, and there is a very strong possibility that some red-state Dems will lose their seats in 2018.
Trump is only 1-2 moves away from checkmate on the Russia garbage and that has the potential to wipe out the Democrat party. If we hit in the next year or two 4 or even 5% GDP then 2020 will be a wipeout like we haven’t seen since Ronald Reagan in 1980/84.
I lived in AL for 2 years and was predicting a Moore win so I’m just as flabbergasted as anyone else. With that said, Moore must have been a really awful candidate to lose like this. And Bannon/McConnell share the rest of the blame for playing stupid, idiotic games with the election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The voice of reason
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not in a spinning mood. Just like after President Trump’s election, I’m shocked that we are still 50/50. I expect to see gains as more people become skeptical of politics as usual. Trump proved one thing. If you are going to run for office, you had better get ready to work. Very nice of Judge Moore to take last weekend off and go watch a football game. What could he have been thinking.? Look at the barnstorming President Trump did at the end of his campaign. That would be my advice to anyone running for office, and a huge component of how I view them as a candidate. How hard of a worker are they? I’ve known a lot of successful people, and they all share one trait, they work their ass off. Hope you had a good time at the ball game, Judge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spot on post! Thank you.
LikeLike
Good grief. Schiff admits no evidence of collusion likely….but still says circumstantial evidence is still collusion.
———-
Top Intel Democrat Downplays Expectations of Evidence in Russian Collusion Investigation
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/12/top-intel-democrat-downplays-expectations-of-evidence-in-russian-collusion-investigation/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Excerpt:
on Sunday, Schiff backed away from the need for any actual evidence of collusion, and argued that what he considered circumstantial evidence was good enough. Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether there was any actual evidence of collusion, he said, “Well, you know, I think you have to look at the pattern and the chronology.”
Circumstantial evidence is also known as “indirect” evidence that relies on a “series of facts” other than the one that needs to be proven, rather than “direct” evidence that actually based on the existence of a particular fact — in this case, anything showing that the Trump campaign actually colluded with Russia.
Schiff argued that separate interactions over months by different members of the Trump campaign amounted to collusion.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok I laughed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂
LikeLike
He has to justify his leaks. He’ll say anything.
LikeLike
President trump is going to have a difficult time in white house.
Alabama GOP, you are the cause of it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty bummed. Can’t sleep. Watching old movies on Turner Classic Movies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just pray we get the tax cut through before Jan.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Although if we DON’T get it, it pretty much proves that Ryan is on the other team. That may help Nehlen win, and we get rid of the Snake once and for all.
Two ways to win that one.
LikeLike
Hitchcock on ME TV here👍🏻
LikeLike
Romney lost against Obama. Why? Because millions of GOP voters (who did show up for GWB) didn’t show up. They didn’t care for Romney. Lots of AL voters didn’t care for Moore either; this was obvious by his vote margins for other elected offices in the past. Yes, AL is a red state, but they do have democrats there, and their people do have independent thoughts. Roy Moore wasn’t popular before the allegations hit and he has never been overly popular in that state.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So how the heck did he win the primary?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steve Bannon, Seb Gorka, Sarah Palin etc
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well Brooks and Strange beat each other up and let Moore into he runoff. But he won the runoff 54% – 45% with only about 12-14% turnout, and it’s easier for an outlier to win with low vote turnout – especially when one faction is super motivated.
I think the perception that McConnell was trying to shove Strange down everyone’s throat was enough catalyst for hard-core MAGA folks to vote for Moore just to prove a point to McConnell, without regard for future consequences.
Then you throw in the perfect storm shenanigans against Moore in the general, plus the GOP withholding funds and support, plus his lack of broad appeal, and you get tonight’s result. A horrible GOP candidate, losing to a dem candidate by less than 2%.
One thing that does bother me, is that districts that Trump won by 10, were flipped to Jones. I hope this isn’t something that happens again. The problem is, we’ve allowed them a foot in the door and they will keep trying to push it open.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are right on with this
LikeLike
I wonder if the indie voters carried those districts for Trump45? That, and Trump45 got democrat votes b/c they would not vote for Crooked?
LikeLike
The (R) base won the primary for Moore. Perhaps someone(s) forgot there are a whole bunch of us indies who lean (R), but aren’t going to show up for a candidate just because he has an (R) by his name?
Also, as Sundance has pointed out…..the (D’s) outworked the (R’s) in this race. The (R’s) took it for granted, wrongly, they would win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, as Sundance has pointed out…..the (D’s) outworked the (R’s) in this race.
And the (R’s) gave no support for Moore. That cannot be understated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re right. I have a feeling the indies handed the race to Jones, though. Just a hunch.
LikeLike
… because the only people who vote in primaries are fanatics. Like you and I. Enough to be on messageboards in the middle of the night talking about it.
So people who are really into it, will vote for a pretty extreme candidate. We’ll listen to the issues, and make an educated decision, and then go vote for who we think is best.
Normal people don’t do that. They don’t vote in any elections except the general election. When those normal people hear extreme views, they don’t take the time to see if all of that is true or what the whole story is. They just hear on the news that Roy Moore thinks Gay people should be sterlized or whatever the crazy allegation is. Or Roy Moore wants to abolish the anti slavery amendments. Etc.
So they just don’t take the time to vote, or worse yet they vote for the other guy.
The Dems have the same problem, they have extreme voices win their primaries too. Bernie, anybody?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. The people who supported Moore and were his base Cruz,Mike Lee, completely abandoned him as much as McConnell..He had nothing left but a narrow group of issue voters that equaled 50% Of Trump vote..
It shouldn’t be hard to figure out democrats want blood and Moore was perfect storm for high democrat turnout in a deep red state with a horrible candidate . If this turnout continues 2018 will resemble 2010 when We were motivated and took 68 House seats.
LikeLike
Your comments explain low GOP voter turn out. They do not explain the extraordinary Dem turn out unless there are so many voters who usually vote GOP who disliked Moore so much that they voted for Jones. I find this hard to believe. Hard to believe usual GOP voters would vote for a candidate such as Jones because they disliked Moore that much.
LikeLike
The high Dem turnout was due to all the shenanigans and the media motivating them by convincing them that Jones could win. Also, I believe that many people who showed for Trump, didn’t show for Moore. They didn’t want to vote for Moore and assumed that other voters would pick up the slack, so in their mind there was no real risk to not casting a ballot for Moore. The write-ins are greater than the margin of victory, and these are all GOP voters. I’m betting many of them are having second thoughts tonight about a write-in vote.
This is my point. Our side finds ways to fight one another. The dems don’t have that problem, and vote in lockstep no matter what. That’s why they consistently seem to gain ground marginally over time.
LikeLike
Yep. So true.
LikeLike
Not sure that was the case.
But I’m pretty sure that the dems got the vote out in key areas. The machine got them to come out and vote and want to vote.
Moore had no such machine behind him. He didn’t have the party support he needed.
The sad part of that is that it wouldn’t have taken much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like I have said before, only 15%-40% of the electorate EVER votes depending on the election, if they don’t care enough to decide the fate of our nation whether local, state, or national then we are doomed eventually. The less votes cast the more easily the vote count can be manipulated.
I had an Aunt who lived to be 88 and never voted once because she said that her vote would just cancel out her husbands – but guess who would bitch the loudest about politics?? Quite amazing – if you don’t vote you have no say – and the jackasses who wright -in to protest may as well not vote.
LikeLike
A few points. The Dims POURED money into this race. I’ve seen the numbers about how much the Dims outspent Moore. It was huge.
The Dims also did what they have a long, accomplished history of doing: dirty tricks. They spent money registering felons to vote. They also spent money getting people together to register African Americans to vote who live around, but not in, Alabama but using Alabama addresses. Then, they lease busses and drive them in to vote and buy them lunch so they can ensure the registered voters make their vote.
The Dims are really smart and strategic about how they do it. They target precincts that they need to flip and concentrate their strength and resources there.
They don’t need to win by much. Just enough. Just that little bit. They are better funded than we are, and more focused than we are, and willing to do anything.
LikeLike
J. CHRISTIAN ADAMS: WHAT’S HAPPENING AT JUSTICE?
Warrior for law and order gives the good news and bad news from the Trump DOJ at Restoration Weekend.
December 13, 2017 – Frontpagemag.com
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268707/j-christian-adams-whats-happening-justice-frontpagemagcom
LikeLike
Very informative interview with J Christian Anderson on the swamp at DOJ. He also says Sessions is the right guy for the job right now…and explains why.
LikeLike
Trump Break!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can we have an organized group to pray for president everyday?
He is going to have alot of hardship and need alot of strength. Sad for this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. But let’s then include the nation and our families.
LikeLike
we believe that the write in votes were all the felons allowed to vote wrongly and mentioned by dems
those in jail or on welfare should not vote
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree with the jail part but welfare? Someone legitimately down on their luck and needs public help also loses their right to vote? Yikes!
LikeLike
Not hard to swing election when you hold out to the end to see how Many votes are required PLUS you have both Dem and Rep jointly fudge the numbers. Dem and Rep monitors are to ensure honesty. What happens when both sides share the same desired outcome?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does not require collusion. In too many precincts.
LikeLike
Drop above period. Just requires a little money
LikeLike
Trump’s courage and cunning confound his opponents
http://www.atimes.com/article/trumps-courage-cunning-confound-opponents/
Excerpt:
After less than a year in office, President Donald J. Trump has exceeded the expectations of his supporters and confounded his enemies.
Economic growth is accelerating, stock prices are rising, and consumer confidence is soaring. The only distressed asset in the US market is conventional wisdom, which dismissed the former real-estate developer and reality TV star as a blundering amateur.
On the contrary, Trump evinces a shrewdness about American voters better than that of any politician of his generation. Even more importantly, he has the nerve to take risks in order to draw his opponents into battles that he thinks he can win. I can think of no politician with his combination of courage and cunning since Franklin Delano Roosevelt, to whom I compared the then president-elect in a December 2016 essay for Standpoint.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soros installed his minions as Sec of state all across this country.
MAGA needs to reverse this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely correct, Deborah.
LikeLike
This is getting so ridiculous.
CNN Walks Back Jeff Sessions-Russia Bombshell
http://dailycaller.com/2017/12/11/cnn-walks-back-jeff-sessions-russia-bombshell/?utm_source=site-share
LikeLiked by 2 people
Moore is now an asterisk on the rise and ebb of MAGA. He turned a 26 pt. Trump state into a loser.
We need to make certain we suffer no more delusion about candidates in must-win situations.
Come tomorrow, we have work to do. DJT needs every vote in the Senate and he’s dealing with born and practiced traitors wearing camouflage clothing.
The entire state of Alabama was the jury. Moore lost his case.
It was predictable, warning flags were hoisted in the primary.
Rational thought was replaced by dogged ideology.
Trump was not listened to twice. Once for Luther. Once for Moore (but really against Jones).
Both for the same reason. Irrational political thinking.
We had the seat and gave it away.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think the GOP turned it in to a loser. They backed the liberal. Nothing is as bad as a liberal democrat. This is going to drive Bannonites even more in to the Bannon Camp. He can wipe out Republicans in 2018 and turn the Senate over to the democrats now is a good possibility.. Maybe the House too.
LikeLike
Please support and demand a recount so that the voter fraud can be dealt with and ended.
This is about much, much more than Roy Moore.
LikeLiked by 3 people
alabama let us down. But we in other states will resist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrats cheating is baked into the pie. If Republicans can’t get off their lazy butts and get out and vote (50% or more that voted for Trump STAYED HOME) then they deserve to lose and be subservient to the idiots in Washington who sell us down the river.
If you don’t vote, you deserve to live as slaves. We have very few civil requirements in this world, and one of them is to vote. Half of Alabama has no right to even speak into politics for the next three years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The suburban RINOS that abstained will love not getting a tax cut and getting to keep their Obamacare.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s a fighter, too. I like her!!!
LikeLike
Shame on you Alabama. First you were stupid enough to pick Roy Moore over Strange even though President told you to pick Strange. Then you were truly dumb to pick a dem to move forward and impeach our President. I am disgusted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ryan Saavedra
🇺🇸Verified account @RealSaavedra
3h3 hours ago
Thoughts on the #AlabamaSenateElection:
1. Moore was a terrible candidate
2. McConnell needs to be replaced ASAP
3. Doug Jones only won a 2-year seat, he will be short lived
4. This is not a referendum on Trump
5. GOP projected to pick up 1-2 Senate seats in 2018
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well if this election was the Big Ugly, then it certainly isn’t what I expected. I believe that God was gracious enough to give us this wonderful President. But now we need to pray that God will bless the President with some mighty men of valor to watch his back.
LikeLike
he need strength. This election will make his life in white house very hard and difficult.
LikeLike