Meme of the day

Stella observes the beginning of Hanukkah.
I will spend a moment in prayer today, for our Jewish brothers and sisters, and for Israel. May God bless them as they celebrate the Festival Of Lights, and the rededication of the Second Temple.
She also has great Christmas posts daily. I am enjoying them a great deal.
Fitting. I stand with the few and true.
Thanks for posting!
Am Ysrael chai.
Thank you Stella. This my favorite holiday. Shame that people ignore it.
Happy Hanukkah and a Healthy and Happy New Year to all.
God is with us, this I know.
Unceasing prayers that Peace will prevail.
🙏🕎🇮🇱🕎🙏
Shalom Shalom!
Happy Hanukkah and Shalom ❤
What a great Menorah! I can imagine the snowflakes here in the US shrieking and clutching their pearls: “What bad taste!” “How warlike!” “Oh nos! They’re provoking the moslems” I say, “Go Israel!” And everyone have a blessed and safe Hanukkah.
Haters gonna hate.
