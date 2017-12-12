Meme of the day

Posted on December 12, 2017 by

Stella observes the beginning of Hanukkah.

I will spend a moment in prayer today, for our Jewish brothers and sisters, and for Israel. May God bless them as they celebrate the Festival Of Lights, and the rededication of the Second Temple.

She also has great Christmas posts daily. I am enjoying them a great deal.

Stella's Place

View original post

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Meme of the day

  1. TheHumanCondition says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Fitting. I stand with the few and true.

    Thanks for posting!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Tim says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Am Ysrael chai.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. NYGuy54 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Thank you Stella. This my favorite holiday. Shame that people ignore it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Minnie says:
    December 12, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Happy Hanukkah and a Healthy and Happy New Year to all.

    God is with us, this I know.

    Unceasing prayers that Peace will prevail.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Peter says:
    December 12, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Shalom Shalom!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. smiley says:
    December 12, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Happy Hanukkah and Shalom ❤

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. caileag09 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 11:55 am

    What a great Menorah! I can imagine the snowflakes here in the US shrieking and clutching their pearls: “What bad taste!” “How warlike!” “Oh nos! They’re provoking the moslems” I say, “Go Israel!” And everyone have a blessed and safe Hanukkah.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s