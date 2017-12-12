December 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #327

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
When did this air? I didn’t see anything about it tonight on Lou, Tucker, Or Hannity.
i didn’t see this on Fox news or any news outfit.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/11/inside-trump-dossier-handoff-mccains-go-between-speaks-out.html
We all knew this about McCain. He didn’t think Trump was gonna win and like the rest of them who are covering their backsides, he is being found out.
I think it was on Shannon Bream’s show
This?
“I like church-going people. I like the NRA. I like the sort of parent who won’t tolerate her kid acting like a brat in public, the sort of person who flies a flag on his porch, works two jobs, owns his own business or who just takes responsibility for himself and his family. I don’t much care for people who are lazy, dependent on the government or who want others to do what they should be doing for themselves. Unfortunately, we live in a country where the government takes the first group for granted and uses it like a piggybank for the second group.
“That’s not good, but it might be tolerable if our government at least did the basics well. But, is our border secure? Are we balancing the budget? Are politicians being responsible with our money? Do we have great public schools? How good of a job are they doing with healthcare? Are they protecting Social Security and Medicare for future generations? Are we taking care of our soldiers at the VA? Is the government staying out of our business?
“We live in a country run by politicians and bureaucrats who can’t do anything right and yet they think the solution to that problem is to give them even more power over our lives. You feel the same way I do? Then you’re one of the Americans the elites in D.C. want to go away.”
We’re the Type of Americans They Want to Go Away
https://townhall.com/columnists/johnhawkins/2017/12/10/were-the-type-of-americans-the-elites-in-d-c-want-to-go-away-n2420561
… sorry, meant for the open thread. But it is the constituency President Trump describes at his rallies, so maybe I get a pass.
I give you a pass and enjoyed it!
Just an observation. I truly love to come here for real “news” but lately it has had a bunch of “There’s a story that.”.. fill in the blank…. and it’s always some dire prediction of impending doom for Trump or those around him
Hope this didn’t sound too harsh.. I just meant that a few who post here do this…
The names repeat some are believers some just revel in negativity. Most I suspect are what Sundance refers to as “battered conservatives”. When you have been stepped on for so long its hard to stay up under the constant media onslaught.
I understand
your concern is noted..
Right media in general is reactionary. It does draw from that a negative core. I call them outrage posters as opposed to garden variety concern trolls. If one listens to Fox,Rush,Hannity etc et al…how could you not…and I didn’t even mention the worse like Drudge and Breitbats etc..
Fox? Rush? Hannity?
They are nothing compared to this whole crew of loose cannons populating Twitter or something or places I don’t go on the interwebs and there are always dire warnings, wait and see, any day now, it is very secret and I can’t tell anything my life is at risk just getting this warning out, but heed my words: the closet has a window; repeat, the closet has a window. Countdown. In 12 days you will see, it will all be clear.
I don’t know what kind of games these people are playing but it must be enjoyable. It just makes my head ache so I try to skim past that stuff.
Your concern is noted..
In case anyone missed our mighty Sarah putting the insufferable Jim Acosta from Fake News CNN in his place…this is awesome! Go Sarah!
She’s fantastic in every way. Very clever woman.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s obvious she has children. 🙂 She shuts them down with such ease and sooooo very smooth and not for an instant does she lose control over the floor.
Awesome woman!!
Definitely her father’s daughter. She really grown into this job. Dayyamm, she’s good!
Too bad she didn’t have him ejected.
She is SO HOT!
She handles them like a champ. She’s a mom, right? A prerequisite to having this job.
Little Jimmy’s parents obviously indulged him and the word “no’ was never spoken in their house.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right !
This is why they need Roy Moore and the sexual harassment churn for weeks…so that they don’t have to report on the Islamic State.
Basically, spike stories that make Trump look good.
Chuck Schumer should be subpoenaed and made to explain, under oath, exactly what he meant when he said the intelligence agencies have “six ways to Sunday to get back at ya.”
Side thought: “Six Ways to Sunday” would be a great book/movie title for the definitive, factual & historical story of what has transpired over the last year and a half.
And congress should be made to explain why, if that’s true, they haven’t done anything to leash these malevolent gangsters who are supposed to work for us? And if they can’t, then they should be broken into a million pieces and many of them thrown in prison.
Sounds like title for another gem from Matt Braken !
Previously I’ve posted of my disgust for turd-in-the-punchbowl CNN’s Jim Acosta, suggesting he should be escorted from the briefing room whenever he becomes insubordinate.
FTA: CNN’s Acosta should have stopped when he had the chance, as Sanders didn’t pick one of his network’s recent blunders to use as her example. However, Acosta tried to continue the conversation with repeated attempts to interrupt the press conference.
“Jim, I’m gonna say once and for all that I’m moving on,” Sanders said. “I’m not taking another question from you.”
Monday was a good start. Somebody give Ms. Sanders a raise!
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/11/sarah-sanders-shuts-down-cnn-star-jim-acostas-grandstanding.html
Love Her
dbd: We’re seeing ( as exemplified by Jim Acosta ) the overt exhibition of the difference between “hard-nosed investigative journalism” and the “yellowjacket press ” abusing its pulpit to afflict the nation with its own brand of jaundice ! The current press secretary responded far more civilly than I would have done !
Oh for crying out loud. That entire nest of vipers needs to be cleared. Unbelievable!
My choice for the best line of the day goes to Tucker Carlson for asking the question:
“Is it brilliantly counter-intuitive or just stupid?”
This was in reference to CNN saying the fact that they get stories wrong is evidence of how much integrity they have… or something.
For some reason, I find it hysterical.
In a nutshell:The guy said CNN messed up all the time cuz they were too smart and searching for ultimate truths.
A-YUP. That’s it.
Tucker was tearing apart the NeverTrumper, neo-con dimwit and bacillus David Frum.
I’m never happy until they say, “Trump broke me”.
————-
Netflix Cones Under Fire After Chelsea Handler Viciously Attacks Sarah Sanders
https://ilovemyfreedom.org/netflix-comes-fire-chelsea-handler-viciously-attacks-sarah-sanders/?utm_source=dtp&utm_medium=facebook
On this deep state apparatchik Morell
Oh that’s great….and so true!
We love you, Sarah!
She treated him like a red-headed step child.
Click the link below to read the thread
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/940425128608968709
Banality of evil
They took her mug shot already?
It’s so hard to follow this stuff, that it’s hard to get the general population to pay enough attention to get outraged over it.
The TL;DR version is, two liberal morons almost destroyed the world by playing spook games and then getting Obama, McCain, and Hillary involved.
I was trying to decide whom she looked like, and then it came to me. She has that “Psycopath Smirk”. I’ve seen it on several famous killers, that’s why it looked familiar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Louisiana man, 32, faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to misusing Trump’s Social Security number in bid to access president’s tax returns before the election
A Louisiana private investigator pleaded guilty on Monday to misusing Donald Trump’s Social Security number in repeated attempts to access the president’s federal tax information before his election last year.
Jordan Hamlett, 32, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine following his guilty plea in federal court.
Authorities have said Hamlett failed in his attempts to get Trump’s tax information through a US Department of Education financial aid website.
[…]
A court document accompanying Hamlett’s plea agreement says he used Trump’s Social Security number and other personal information to open an online application for federal student aid on Sept. 13, 2016. After obtaining a username and password, he tried to use an Internal Revenue Service data retrieval tool to obtain Trump’s tax information, the document says.
‘The defendant made six separate attempts to obtain the federal tax information from IRS servers, but he was unsuccessful,’ says the document. It doesn’t specify how much of Trump’s tax information could have been retrieved with the online tool.
Hamlett, a Lafayette resident, was indicted in November 2016. His trial had been scheduled to start this week, but the judge originally assigned to the case died on Saturday after a brief illness. US District Court Judge John deGravelles, who inherited the case, didn’t immediately schedule Hamlett’s sentencing hearing.
Defense attorney Michael Fiser had argued Hamlett didn’t have any ‘intent to deceive’ and simply tried ‘out of sheer curiosity’ to discover whether Trump’s tax information could be accessed through the government website.
[…]
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5168137/Louisiana-man-admits-using-Trumps-Social-Security-number.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus#ixzz50zcxNe8E
“didn’t have any ‘intent to deceive’ ”
There’s a lot of “intent” flying around the legal system lately, isn’t there. No one intends anything, they just do it.
I was always told that intent has nothing to do with most law. Neither does ignorance.
He was radicalized by MSNBC
Could anyone try this with anyone’s SSN?
I want a government that can be trusted with personal info.
With our President, there is now hope.
https://twitter.com/MikeTokes/status/9404580835574169602
I just commented on that tweet.
“We never, ever see this degree of voting in a special election,” she said. “We’re seeing voters who have been inactive for quite a long period of time coming out to vote.”
http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/news/politics/southunionstreet/2017/12/06/ahead-senate-election-alabama-circuit-clerks-say-absentee-ballot-applications-up/928665001/
Also said this to someone about the tweet.
Just hope Conservatives show up in big numbers to overcome the difference. We did it to take rigged election away from Hillary. (Trump won much bigger than numbers show because of her cheating).
I’m praying for a Moore win!!
There I was tonight watching the evening news on TV and lo and behold there are Mayor
Bill deBlasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York decrying the failed Muslim subway pipe bomber who panicked a lot of people this morning. How ironic they are two of the worst apologists for Muslim Immigrants while they laud open borders and unregulated “refugee” invasion of our country. They bash President Trump every chance they get and won’t support his immigration reform policies. Why are so many New Yorkers so naive?
A fun read from Kurt Schlichter linked below. FTA:
“Wokeness to elite lies is now central to who conservatives are, and the True Conservatives™ are furious that we’ve stopped caring. They hate that the primary principle of conservatism is no longer losing like well-behaved little wusses – that was their only real talent and if we don’t intend to lose anymore, we don’t need that crew of smarmy losers anymore. The 2016 primary was a battle between the Jeb!-loving “Oh noes, we needs to get the approval of the people who hate us” clique, and the “Oh, I got your approval right here” contingent that elected Donald Trump. That whole trying to please the people who will always hate us thing? That’s not a conservative thing anymore, except for a few suck-ups like Ben Sasse and other the tiresome members of Team Sanctimony.
They fuss, “We’re better than that!” and now we just laugh.
“Yeah, I think we’ll stop trying to please you and do what’s in our interests instead. Why the sad face? You mad, bro?”
Here’s the bottom line.
We.
Don’t.
Care.
What.
You.
Say.
Anymore.
And Donald J. Trump is the avatar of our not caring.”
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/12/11/woke-conservatives-and-the-awesome-power-of-not-caring-n2420738
Lets SAY a PRAYER for a STUNNING LandSlide #WIN for ROY MOORE Tomorrow!..
Lets beat these progressive/UniParty #Swampsuckers!
I pray for the President daily, sometimes many times, and know most of you here do also.
This is the second time in the last few months I have read of President Trump being poisoned!
This is highly alarming to me because of the desperation of his/our/America’s enemies.
Call me all the names you like, but I really think this could be happening. I even emailed the President’s office to suggest he take serious precautions against this.
Let’s pray even harder for him!!
I would like to thank everyone who took the time to read my President Trump Pensacola Rally report on last nights overnight Presidential thread. I appreciate all the wonderful comments.
I cannot tell you how powerful the experience of a President Trump Rally is. It is just one of those things you have to experience for yourself and I hope that many millions of people have the opportunity over President Trump’s two terms.
I’ve been pondering just how many important things President Trump shared with us that night. One thing was that he inherited an incredible, almost indescribable mess but was working to straighten it out.
Another thing was that he said he would be much happier had he not taken the job of President but he was going to get the job done. My interpretation is that as a logical, intelligent person, it was totally irrational how certain individuals were fighting him every step of the way to save the USA. To be honest, I myself view the opposition to President Trump has moved from ideological differences to outright insanity. It’s like the Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck cartoon where they are doing vaudeville acts. The crowd cheers Bugs no matter what he does and the crowd is indifferent to Daffy. Finally, Daffy puts an act together where he blows himself up to outdo Bugs. He gets minor applause but of course there is no encore. That’s the D-Rats, Rinos and Press-anderthals. They are busy destroying themselves trying to outdo President Trump, while he, like the Road Runner easily cruises past them without breaking a sweat as the giant anvil crashes down on their heads.
President Trump also said at the rally that he would really like to bring us all together. He wanted to see people put aside their differences and be united but he didn’t know if he was going to be able to do it. For myself, I believe that he will succeed at bringing people back together because the foundation is there. Take the Treehouse for example. Every day, we have people from all over the USA and even other countries sharing ideas and communicating. We may be from different states or even countries, but we share the same ideas of freedom, prosperity and goodness. That’s what I find at a President Trump Rally, a snapshot of the goodness of the USA. President Trump brings that out in people because he is a good and decent man. I can’t imagine anyone attending his rally and not leaving a better person for it.
President Trump indicated that the “experienced” politicians were telling him not to bother trying to have rallies because if it’s not an election year, no one will come. The thousands of people from NW FL and S AL demonstrated otherwise. People from all over the country need to invite President Trump to have a Rally for them. We need to show him how much we Love President Trump. He needs to hear this as the weight of the world is upon his shoulders and he’s having to deal with BAD and EVIL people in our own country.
Anyway, thanks for reading my rally report. I hope you too get to experience the AWESOME President Trump Rally!
Thank you for your report. Very encouraging! 🙂
