Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for Monday December 11th, 2017:
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Sarah to Acosta: “I’m sorry, I’m not finished.”.
BOOM!
SArah just ripped Acosta a new one!! Brava, Lady Sanders!!
It was a beautiful thing to behold. Go Sarah.
Notice not one reporter tells Acosta to stop his harassment of Sanders. They’re the UniPress!
Sanders should have responded to the harassment questions: “By the way guys, do any of you know where Glenn Thrush is?”
“yeah, well you used your question” LOL
I love this girl – she talks to them like 5 year olds, which is Exactly how they act
IMO, Sara needs to boot Jim Acosta and April Ryan out and suspend their White House credentials for the rest of the year. They are always overly aggressive and rude. If they were suspended, it would be a good reminder to the others to be civil.
I agree but till the end of the year is not nearly long enough….maybe until they choose to grow up and start conducting themselves like the professional journalists they claim to be. That way, we may never hear from them again. 😂
You’ll get no argument to the contrary from me. Ban his sorry face from the WH press corp
I am simply grateful that the briefing is structured the way it is…I click off as soon as Sarah is finished delivering WH news-of-the-day.
Treepers suppy the only good thing that happens post-Sarah, and that’s her zingers.
Muchas Gracias to those who can tolerate the crybabies.
Whomever sits next to Mara Liasson needs to give her a jab in the ribs as she falls asleep in the pressers. She slept pretty much through the whole thing today. Guess today’s session was a real snoozer. Literally.
ASAP
I think she should simply say this briefing is over today and walk away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was sure she was going to say…”security please”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A see of pawns and not a single person praising any accomplishments,maga “check mate”!
both guns blazing! Sarah is on fire today!
guess they think cameras are not allowed on the grounds.
the press corps is super snarley today!
Almost every question negative. There were a couple good ones.
they were more upset over the FAKE NEWS tag than the terror attack.
his latest follow up
Pam, you got me in trouble. You know that Sarah is probably naked under those clothes so now I could be charged with sexual harrasement for watching this.
JournOlist Judith Miller was on Foxnews this morning pushing the same..honest mistake. Looks like the networks have their talking points for the day.
If it’s an honest mistake they can spend exactly the same amount of air time correcting and apologizing repeatedly as they did on air promoting the smear. Otherwise it’s not only dishonest, it’s slander.
Give Sarah a raise!
Reporters like Acosta and April need to be out on official notice through their employer that such rude behavior will NOT. Be tolerated and their WH press crews will be pulled if it happens again. Period.
This crap was litigated in the election, he won, the people were judge and jury, you cannot have a congressional hearing if the supposed deeds were not done in office, the congress is not going to waste their time. these women had years to take Trump to court, they didn’t.
@linda4298, I’m gonna add my 2 cents to your comment. Current PDJT, was born and raised in middle-class Queens, NY and was well known for many years BEFORE this day and time.
IT was NOT unusual for women to “throw themselves” at a very wealthy or powerful man to ‘get ahead’ in their ‘careers’; you know it, I know it, everybody knows it, including those morons who spread gossip daily around the world under the term of “news”.
I’ve witnessed (over my lifetime) many, many women “flirting”with men (regardless of marital status) and by today’s definition of ‘sexual harassment’, it was the Men who were the Victims; not the women.
I have absolutely no tolerance for A.N.Y. of this non-stop ‘sexual harassment hysteria’ that is being spouted by every Trump-hating miscreant. Furthermore, I truly believe that I am not the only person who knows and understands that all this sexual harassment hysteria is nothing but subterfuge with no basis of merit.
However, the real victims of any kind of harassment will now suffer more (in silence) now and many hard-working, intelligent and talented women will suffer unemployment and other career opportunities as an unintended consequence of this “Get Trump at Any Cost” stratagem.
Again, this will backfire on the liars and betrayers of truth.
It’s all the democrats have; nothing else. And I don’t think it’s fooling anyone except the people who want to be fooled.
I think we will see the demise of the democrat party after the 2018 elections.
I’m hoping to see the demise of the Democrat party before the 2018 elections. It can start Dec 12, 2017 and go through Dec, 2018. I have no issues with that.
Women like these are predators. I worked in CA 25 years and the successful men were actually afraid of them because they could destroy everything he had worked for his whole life including his marriage with phony accusations.
I am certain Trump knew this and avoided them. They are almost always women who are not good at their jobs and are looking for ways to “make money” without contributing anything of value.
abigailstraight,
“Again, this will backfire on the liars and betrayers of truth.’
Agreed 1000% but sadly it will be at the cost of real victims, as you rightly stated.
If you think about it, Democrats have destroyed and twisted every issue they have claim to advocate for (e.g. racism, environment, abortion, etc. and now sexual harassment)
One of those “accusers” on Megyn’s “show” said we’ve come out now because it is a different time. Really, like people are going to say oh,okay now I believe you. really.
lol – CNN in meltdown for getting smacked
love it
“she was rattled” – what world are these people living in?
A delusional world of their own making. And I”m really not saying that lightly. You listen to their questions, you read their articles and there is NOTHING in any of them that have any basis in reality. Beyond that, they are ideologically blind, corrupt, malevolent, irresponsible, greedy and triggered–which is my favorite part!
LikeLiked by 13 people
I think she was just trying not to spit in their face sometimes. She has amazing self-control. About the time she has been asked the same question for the 20th time…..good grief!!!
Sarah must find it a relief to go home and work with her own small children who are not supposed to be adults yet and are also loving and funny to go along with the annoying things they do.
God Bless Sarah.
Courage is the most highly regarded of all the virtues. Sarah Sanders was courageous in facing down the hostile members of the press.
I don’t know how Sarah maintains her cool. The reporters are evil. Their agenda trumps their humanity, their self awareness, their intellectual honesty and any sense of decency.
She is dealing with pure evil. Thank the Good Lord she is a faithful Christian, That is her armor against these demons. And of course our daily prayers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Daaaayyuuuum……Sarah aint playing today. Go Girl!!!!!!
Does anyone know if the alleged response to Megyn Kelly’s program from President Trump (that MK read on the air) was real or faked?
I haven’t found it anywhere on the President’s or White House websites.
georgiafl: I would never believe anything That Woman read or said without the original source standing there and nodding affirmatively.
Thought that question asking if Sarah was ever sexually harassed herself (not by PDJT, but implied) was particularly nasty as well, just demeaning and insulting. One of the worst pressers I’ve ever seen and totally embarrassing to this country. At least she gave them a good Huckabeating.
It was Playboy dude. The hypocricy
Acosta on CNN saying “and this is an example of how this White House intends to shut down the free press”
I can not Wait until these people go down
such a cry baby, Sarah, please revoke his pass, he is beyond tolerable, but she was not playing and she handles those pressitudes like they are the 2 year old tantrum spinning toddlers
Wrong! Shut down the FAKE press!
Well, Jim, I must say, we are not shutting down the free press just the fake press like CNN and you.
Cock Roaches allegations — First Question – 7
Isis attack New York – 4
Fake News – 4
Jerusalem – 2
Transgender allowed in military – 1
Tax Reform – 1
Alabama Election – 1
North Korea – 1
Space NASA – 1
Syria – 1
LOL – Acosta makes statement that sometime journalist make mistakes and that doesn’t make them fake news — what an jerk — and she takes him them all to task must find clip — heated —
Both Ryan and Acosta arerude, disrespectful – jerk – and put them place
no clip needed, just watch the whole thing again. Sarah punked all the dirtbags especially the one that wanted to know if she had ever been sexually harassed…………….good
LIKE A BOSS
There is no free press…THEY ARE CONTROLLED BY THEIR GLOBALISTS MASTERS! It is beyond pathetic that a man can say I didn’t get to ask my question after asking a question…Snowflakes melt…
He asked several questions before Sara shut him down. Acosta is a rude dude.
Remember during the campaign when DJT would pull the media’s chain, punk them, and get them do broadcast what he wanted?
That’s got me wondering if PDJT is feeding the fake stories to CNN. He could be exposing leakers and bitch slapping CNN all in one stroke.
I’m gonna guess this was the last day in the WH Press Conference room for Jimmy and April. They need to be put in time out until further notice.
And that shady guy that always stands to her right. All he does is try and overtalk
Playboy dude. He defended women… What a joke
they need to wear an ass hat
Why can’t she call for security?
Why can’t she, on air, lay down the ground rules? I mean I know it’s not her job to teach those leaches manners, but I bet she’d be happy to
These briefings are meant to be informative. It’s just a bunch of rude people arguing. Nothing to learn here. Give them a readout and be done with it.
Agree southpaw. Making a mockery of our constitutional right to free speech.
Yes, Southpaw. A readout for the press, published online and as a verbatim press release to newspapers. That way, any spin by these hyenas will be readily evident.
oh, Southpaw, I absolutely agree!
Why give these vermin air time?
LikeLike
Sarah is absolutely incredible.
Her takedown of ‘Honest mistakes Jim’ was extraordinary
However the cameras must go, Scaramucci brought the cameras back to please his media friends. Take them away
I know I am in the minority here, but I find NOTHING funny or entertaining about allowing these lying, ignorant, rude scum publicly harrass Sarah. Don’t care that she is a quick witted spokesperson. Don’t care that she lands a blow. Allowing these jackals into the people’s house day after day to attack is beyond belief. The press was exposed for what they are from day one. This is no longer a tactic that is reaping anything positive. Pull credentials from any and all organizations who have lied. Move on. This is a disgrace.
i’m with you…every last one of those “journalists” make me sick. not one question of any significance. the entire thing is a shit show. i wish them ill.
Olds hook…not in a minority, at all! It’s a degrading, futile activity.
Sorry…auto correct…again. Old School!
@Oldschool – I JUST completed Employer based “Discrimination and Harassment Prevention for Higher Education” Training. The “journalist” that asked Ms. Sanders if she had ever been harassed – by simply asking her THAT personal question, he could very well be “harassing” Ms. Sanders.
Victims have the right to not report any situation that they feel unsafe reporting, or sharing with anyone they DON’T want to for obvious reasons. As a professional I am trained to support a victim by asking questions in a “careful and nonjudgmental” fashion…if I am invited to do so.
Appears some of these “people” aren’t as enlightened or sophisticated as they want to appear. Sad!!
Extremely inappropriate and low-brow to ask Sarah that question, bleep21k, especially when couched in the accusation that she can’t possibly understand what these women have experienced unless she has been sexually harassed herself.
Agree bleep, totally. At this point however, my biggest issue is with the administration. I would never subject anyone employed by me or representing me to repeatedly be abused. I find this communications team lacking, to say the least.
These knuckleheads remind me of 1st graders jostling each other in the drinking fountain line….
Sarah is the hall monitor….
coveyouthband, my kindergartener is taking offense that you are comparing them to these pre-schoolers. Wait a minute .. now her pre-schooler friend is taking offense. They are both asking – why the teacher does not have time-out chair in her class?
Her strep throat is long gone.
I am thinking Sarah should be given combat pay and full military benefits for dealing with this. She is subjected to ISIS type ambushes everyday she gives a briefing. May be the most publicly verbally abused woman in the world.
They are going to come after Trump on sexual harassment. This was never about Al Franken or Roy Moore. This was always about getting Trump.
Ironically, this will only solidify his support with Christians (his ace in the hole) because Christians believe in forgiveness and that people can change for the better. It is baked in.
Atheists have no commensurate mechanism for social redemption.
Going after Trump for sexual harassment will never stop. In fact, going after Trump for anything will never stop.
Gilldebrand has asked that trump resign over it today
Gildebrand had better be very careful how she steps on POTUS.
Do you believe SHE does NOT have a P.A.S.T.?
Gilldebrand’s an ignorant fool.
maggiemoowho: You are just too kind.
The F-bomber actually thinks The President is going to take Fool Al Franken’s lead on this…on second thought maybe PDJT should pull an Al Franken and say ” Sometime toward the end of 2024 I will think about retiring from the Presidency”…yah…that works for me.
Breaking news: President says he will resign 1/20/25
I warned everybody about this back in early October when Weinstein was first accused. Even posted about a movement that the female snowflakes will start. Never had any doubt that this Weinstein BS was just used as the first step to go after Trump. That said, I’m 100% sure President Trump got this covered and this outrageous attempt to attack our President will backfire on the biotches BIGLY.
……. but there is nothing to forgive. It’s a witch hunt.
Wow, Sarah was an absolute BOSS today. That was awesome.
where is the conservative media? only the OAN guy is decent
…And Kevin Corke, when he’s covering for John Roberts at Fox News, I believe.
Remember liberals live in a pool of lies so thick that they can not longer tell what the real truth is or what reality is. From their perspective they are saying the truth because whatever they believe is the truth,
People like Jim Acosta and April Ryan have no idea what reality or the real truth is. They are way beyond being trainable or even listening anymore.
Progressivism and also liberalism are religions of faith in their ideals. And if they give up any of their faith or listen to other faiths they become totally lost and no longer have a sense of self or purpose anymore.
They above may help explain some of their actions. They are cultists. Too far gone to save.
Unfortunately their are many lost people in this cult.
==> My simple test to see if a person is in this cult and whether I can have a conversation with them.
I ask them one simple question of reality.
“Did hands up do not shoot really happen?”
No = person knows reality. Conversation can begin.
Yes = person is part of the cult and lost.
You ARE correct.. (honestly that is what I begin some “conversations” with) 😉 I then know My “footing” so to speak.
How many contrived, manufactured fake news stories appeared about Barack Obama from anybody in the Media over his eight years in the WH? How many….come on? Wait for it.
The answer is zero. You can’t think of one. You can’t think of a single occurence such as when Reuters, Bloomberg CNN, ABC, NBC, MSNBC, NYT, WashPost and Brian Ross, ever once asserted fake made up news about Barack Obama because it never happened.
How many news reports; how many reports has the Main Stream Media done on Donald Trump where they made a mistake that helps him? Never. None. It really is professional malpractice, what CNN and ABC and all of the rest of them are engaging in.
Right about now tomorrow’s PTRump hating media “mistake” is being decided upon.
The catalogue of propaganda as nightly news will make a perfect PTrump ad for 2020.
I’d go with it now, update the ads and number them.
These jackals belong in a zoo, not the White House. Yes, Sarah is a strong, smart woman, but no one should have to endure this hostile environment day after day. Put a sign on the door “Shut Down due to Pressual Harassment.”
I still believe Sarah & Co. make an error when they accept even some of the unspoken premises of these slandering prostitute journos.
About that horrid demagogue, Gillibrand, who made her career on the shoulder of Rapist Billious Clinton. . . somebody should being out Paul Nungesser and have him describe at large how he was slandered and bullied and persecuted by his university, by Crook Emma Sulkowicz and by this extremely despicable, unsavory Gillibrand character.
Agree rsmith. Sarah cannot bat 1000 everyday, nor should that be expected.
After 8 years of obama dissing our house, I’ve had my fill. Never thought I would see this behavior being allowed under Trump.
Love Sahara , She avoided a Sexual/Political mine field.. (have I got that correct?)…
Tried to ambush her on Her own views..
excellent response on Her behalf, Great Armor..
Love HER!
Sarah should stop calling on Acosta (for six months) and April Ryan (forever) for questions.
Trump needs to give Sarah a big pay raise. She sure deserves it.
These aren’t journalists. I’ll refrain from opining on what they truly are.
The freeze frame is of that pig April Ryan. Can someone post where the smack down starts?
I think Sara ought to have some Icky Poo on hand in the press room. I’ve used it before — great fun. It’s a very elastic and sticky gel that works like a very long frog tongue. It will snatch a piece of paper out of your hands 10 feet away. Maybe even a toupee.
Fun and frivolity…
This Attack In NYC Should Be Labeled and Described For What It Really Is – An Islamic Muslim Terrorist Attack.!
About The NYC Bomber of today Dec-11-2017..
Trump – They’re Going Back…..
Asylum, Chain Migrants and So Called Refugees – Send Them All Back From Where They Came.!
Islam is not a religion it’s an Radical Ideology.!
Another example of a Muslim Islamic Terrorist Killing American Infidels….
We don’t want them or need them here in America.!
They Are Going Back.!
Trump Video 01:19 Minutes
Sarah is far too patient and accommodating. She takes too much disrespect from them. When are we going to get more fair and balanced representation in these Press Briefings? Where is One America News? What happened to the Skype connection with local news markets? Kick all the commies OUT of the Press Room and replace them with good patriotic, REAL journalists who demonstrate common courtesy and respect.
