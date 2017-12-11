Monday December 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, December 11, 2017
Immersed into the Ark
“And the LORD shut him in.” Genesis 7:16
Before the ancient world was washed away, Noah entered the door of the ark, and the merciful Hand of God closed him in. In the present age, the door of God’s electing purpose is between us and this fallen world, which–then as now–lies in the evil one (1). We are “not of the world,” even as our Lord Jesus was “not of the world.”(2) Into the sin, the folly, the pursuits of the crowd we cannot enter; we cannot play in the streets of Vanity Fair with the children of darkness, for our heavenly Father has shut us in.
Noah was shut in with his God. “You shall come into the ark,”(3) was the Lord’s invitation, which suggests that God Himself would be there to dwell in the ark with Noah and his family. In like manner, all blood-bought believers live in God and He in them; blessed children of God chosen to dwell in light in eternity with the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Let us never be inattentive to His gracious call: “Come, My people, enter into your chambers, and shut your doors behind you; hide yourselves [with Me] for a little while until the fury has passed by.”(4)
Noah was so shut in the ark that no evil could reach him. The Flood that destroyed the outside simply lifted him toward Heaven, and winds helped him on his way. Outside the ark all was ruin, but inside all was rest and peace. Outside Jesus Christ we perish, but in Him is everlasting life (5).
Noah was so shut in the ark that he could not even desire to come out; and those who are in Christ Jesus will be with Him in glory forever. They are there forever because eternal faithfulness has shut them in, and infernal malice cannot drag them out. God closes, and no man opens (6). And when on the Last Day, as Master of His house (7), the Lord Jesus shall rise and close the door, it will be futile for the disobedient then to desperately knock and cry “Lord, Lord, open to us!”(8) For that same Door which closes in the wise virgins will forever shut out the foolish.
Lord, close me in by Your grace.
(1) 1 John 5:19
(2) John 17:14
(3) Genesis 6:18
(4) Isaiah 26:20
(5) John 10:27-29
(6) Revelation 3:7-8
(7) Hebrews 3:6
(8) Matthew 25:10-11
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers!
What Child Is This?
What Child is this, who, laid to rest,
On Mary’s lap is sleeping?
Whom angels greet with anthems sweet,
While shepherds watch are keeping?
This, this is Christ, the King,
Whom shepherds guard and angels sing:
Haste, haste to bring Him laud,
The Babe, the Son of Mary!
Why lies He in such mean estate,
Where ox and ass are feeding?
Good Christian, fear: for sinners here
The silent Word is pleading.
This, this is Christ, the King,
Whom shepherds guard and angels sing:
Haste, haste to bring Him laud,
The Babe, the Son of Mary!
So bring Him incense, gold, and myrrh,
Come, peasant, king to own Him.
The King of kings salvation brings;
Let loving hearts enthrone Him
This, this is Christ, the King,
Whom shepherds guard and angels sing:
Haste, haste to bring Him laud,
The Babe, the Son of Mary!
