December 11th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #326

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
First?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m waiting a couple hours so I can be #42! /s
LikeLike
I love #45
😉
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Interesting interview with Rep. Peter King of the House Intelligence Committee (Don Jr. retweeted)
Among other things, King says:
– Trump’s lawyers are confident about the Mueller investigation, worst thing Trump could do is fire Mueller, he should just let the investigation wrap up on its own
– The Uranium One investigation has already begun, and they will be able to focus on it more in 2018 after the Mueller investigation is done
– He was in the meeting with Don Jr. and no one could come away from it thinking there was any Russian collusion
https://mobile.twitter.com/FoxNews/status/939883341721034753
LikeLiked by 6 people
It took Mueller 5 years to not catch Hatfill (anthrax case)
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is aiming right at the center of the left/lib nexus of power. The press is largely the vehicle for publicly ‘shaming’ non-leftists and for controlling the info that goes out.
That shaming and control were on display in the Frank Luntz ‘focus group’. Even Moore’s supporters got some of the facts wrong because the WaPo story was carried everywhere. Of course, Luntz played the part of ‘shame on you’…and ‘you call yourself a Christian?”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Frank Luntz: Ample Focus Group Selection, Will Travel. Your Message, Guaranteed. Best Prices.
LikeLike
Apparently, the Deep State has no other playbook. They’re now using the same lying, dirty tactics against Roy Moore. Moore wants to make America great again and does not mouth the usual politically correct platitudes. He’s not part of the Deep State, so their operatives are doing their best to keep him out of the Senate.
-Garrison-
LikeLiked by 10 people
McConnell will need some butt salve after Moore wins the Senate seat.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Graham is saying these things, is he trying to make himself out to be a “good” person because he has involvement in hiding all that Clinton did? Involved in trying to bring down President Trump, like McCain?
LikeLiked by 4 people
lindsey knows he’ll be burying mccain soon.
He doesn’t want to be interred with him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe. Or he sees [a] his boyfriend McCain is at the end of the line, [b] Trump is the new sheriff in town, [c] doing the right thing fellas good, and [d] like everyone else he cannot stand the Clintons.
LikeLike
Enough of this Special Counsel BS – we pay thousands of people at the Department of Justice and they need to do their jobs, courageously, openly and with out bias. And if they can’t do that they need to get out. If they have fooled themselves into thinking that they are serving our country by sitting at the DOJ and stinking up the place with their partisan sneaking around they are fools and have no ethics or even morals – Get out, go work openly for the Clintons, or George Soros, or egg mcmuffin’s crowd or who ever it is who is trying to destroy our Republic, but stop kidding yourselves that you are anything but traitors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sounds like somebody lost a golf bet.
LikeLike
Blunt & Direct Time.
Adam Schiff is a traitor to our country.
Leaker.
NAT SEC.
EVIL.
Tick Tock.
Hope the $7.8mm was worth it.
Enjoy the show.
Q
False flag(s).
POTUS 100% insulated.
Expect fireworks.
JUSTICE.
Q
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wondered this as well, but he is so smug in his interviews, that I don’t see that he has gotten any whiff of being under investigation for anything And if there were a sealed indictment, he would most likely have an inkling, because he would have been interviewed, questioned, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would think if did something bad he would keep his head down too. But maybe he, like others in congress, think he is above the law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
this may be one of those “life comes at you fast” moments for Rep Schiff 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
another great quote from last week 😉
Rep. Adam Schiff reacts to Flynn’s guilty plea: “This is clearly not the last shoe to fall.”
LikeLike
There is one problem with this line of reasoning from Schiff. It sounds good on the surface, BUT!!
He may have fired Comey but he did not put an end to the investigation. He didn’t tell the FBI or anyone else to stop investigating himself or investigating Flynn.
Even if you make the leap that he ordered Comey to drop the Flynn matter, which is not true and Comey has testified to that before Congress, the investigation did not stop.
The President has and had every right and authority to fire Comey. But that did not halt or change the investigation into Flynn or anyone else.
This whole thing is word play at best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regina, I haven’t heard anything about Q for a few days, this is from tonight?
LikeLike
yes
(Sun) 20:32:52
LikeLike
Where is he posting now? He was at 4 chan, but then went to 8 chan. I can’t figure out how to read those message boards, so can’t ever find his posts.
LikeLike
on 8
/cbts/catalog.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Always classy gov👍🏼
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump Pensacola FL Rally – Dec. 8, 2017 – Part 1
Before I begin my report of the rally, I want to urge people to replay President Trump’s Pensacola speech. He said some very important things to We the People. In short, the system of justice is rigged right now and he’s dealing with some very BAD and EVIL people up in DC. He and his team are working on removing them but they are powerful and it will take time and the support of We the People!
Ok, as promised, I want to write up my observations of this historical event and hopefully give you a feel for it. I took a few pictures to give you a feel for the day. Unfortunately, the pictures inside the rally did not turn out as well as I’d hoped. For some reason, they do not allow pro grade cameras and I had to use a all in one digital which is slow and limited in field of view. Also, please ignore any typos that may have slipped through the editing process.
A President Trump Rally is unique. If I had to describe the President Trump Rally experience, it would be a cross between a Beatles Concert and an old fashion Revival Meeting. Exciting and Uplifting. It is NOT the old fashion, boring political rally, it’s so much more! When you leave this wonderful experience, you feel GOOD! I was so excited that President Trump was holding another rally in my town!
The thing about a President Trump Rally is that you have to prepare for it and expect to take the entire day. Between the logistics and the crowds, you have to get there a few hours before the gates open to be assured of a good spot in the venue, or to even get in, and then expect another hour after the event is over to get to your car and get your car moving.
I have seen where media once again is lying about attendance trying to support their phony low approval polls. The Civic Center holds 12,500 for hockey games. For a President Trump event, the floor space is filled with chairs, easily another 3-4K people. On Dec. 8th, the venue was FILLED TO CAPACITY meaning not every one that tried to attend got in before they closed the gates. How many were left outside? I have no idea but I know at least 16,000 people were inside, myself included. If I were allowed to use my good camera, I could give you a real idea of the attendance by using a wide angle lens. None of the Press-anderthals were using anything but zoom telephotos which cannot give complete coverage of the arena. It would not surprise me if they do that on purpose. Also there were only about 3 Satellite transmission trucks there rather than the dozen or so in the past. This in my opinion, is news suppression.
What is impressive about this crowd turnout is that four days before the event, it started raining in Pensacola. Every day it rained most of the day and night and it turned cold. The weather forecast was 90% rain on the afternoon of the rally. Yet, thousands of people came anyway with coats, gloves and umbrellas to show their support for President Trump. When I got there at 2:15pm, about 2.5 hours before the gates opened, there were already a lot of people there as you can see by this pic. Notice the wet street. That wet pavement conducted the cold like being on ice and after a few hours, my feet, although protected by thick socks, got numb
LikeLiked by 13 people
Fl-Guy, thanks for taking the time to take photos and provide rally color.For those of us on the WestCoast, it’s doubtful we will ever get to experience a rally for ourselves. Reading about it is always a thrill!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What brh82 said!
LikeLike
Thank you FL Guy! Until our Republic is healed these are the times that give me hope.
LikeLike
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/364217-trump-accusers-to-unite-for-first-time-demand-congressional
Aaaaaand here it comes……
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve seen Jill Harth’s name come up a few times recently. They like to leave out the most important detail. She says Trump was ‘sexually aggressive’ with her in 1992. But guess what! They were a couple in 1998.
“They dated for several months in 1998, when he was separated from Maples, she says. In the end, he was a disappointing boyfriend, always watching television and rarely offering emotional support, she says.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
But that’s OK because woman are so oppressed by rape culture that don’t realize how abused they are until much later. It’s very common for women to continue seeing a man, being friendly with him until—only later realizing that they’ve been harassed. Nomatter how long it takes for them to realize this, we always have to think they’re telling the truth.
After, all, they’re the one it happened to. //SARC//
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, this is true. I am only just now realizing how traumatized I have been by the emotionally unsupportive men in my life who, sob, just want to watch TV.
I’m calling the therapist tomorrow to schedule an appointment. Possibly next I will contact Gloria Allred. You may see me in a press conference, weeping beautifully without turning red or smearing my mascara…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
“he was a disappointing boyfriend, always watching television and rarely offering emotional support”
OMG! I’m sorry, I supposed I should be angered that she is treating my PDJT this way, but really? THAT’S what you find to criticize him about????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well we knew this was in the works. I’m sure our prez has a plan. Also, look over here. Don’t pay attention to the swamp draining.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t care if Trump harassed anyone or not. There is no way – absolutely NO WAY – the Dems are going to run him out of office after they gave Bill Clinton a pass on what he did to interns in the oval office. They sold out the cause of fighting sexual harassment a long time ago and don’t get to apply their “rules” when it’s convenient for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me-again Kelly trying once again to destroy a Trump and overturn the decision of the voters.
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/12/11/megyn-kelly-to-interview-women-who-accuse-trump-of-sexual-misconduct.html
LikeLike
I knew it would. He has been the target from the beginning. They started with someone big like Harvey Weinstein to put the pressure on. Aside from perhaps George Clooney, no one else would have garnered the attention they wanted. He was sacrificed to get to Trump.
But God is on our side.
LikeLike
Just finished Scott Adams book Win Bigly. Great book and informative.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump Pensacola FL Rally – Dec. 8, 2017 – Part 2
The first thing I noticed when I arrived at the Civic Center was that the security setup was totally different from the other 5 rallies I had attended. All the streets around the building were blocked off with sanitation trucks and police cars.
The I-110 raised exits, which wrap around the Civic Center were also shut down. Also, rather than allowing the crowd to line up at the security gates like at previous rallies, the entire area in front of the building, including the parking lot, was closed off. We had to line up in the street by the side of the building. I also noticed the fewest news dish trucks of the five President Trump Rallies I’ve attended. The Press-anderthals are avoiding reporting the truth about the massive support President Trump has by We the People.
Thankfully, the rain had stopped shortly after I there so I had a friend hold my place in line and went back to my car to deposit my umbrella since I didn’t want to toss it at security unnecessarily. Just in the 10 mins or so that it took to go to my car and back, even more people were lining up and continued to come to the event.
Police presence was very heavy; there were fixed check points and cars patrolling the area. They were sometimes getting on their speaker and telling people who had parked in the wrong place to please move their cars. They were also telling people they weren’t in trouble, just move the cars which I found very positive.
The longest part of a President Trump Rally is waiting in line to get in so my advice is to wear comfortable clothes and shoes. What you find with this long wait in line is the opportunity to chat with people around you. At today’s rally, the people were in a great mood and excited to be there; this despite the adverse weather. I talked with a young college student who said he had friends who had attended President Trump Rallies and he wanted to experience it himself; there were a great many young adults waiting to get in. So, word gets around and President Trump’s support extends to every demographic we have in the USA. I also chatted with an older woman who had not attended a rally since W. I’ve found that most of the people I meet at a President Trump Rally are there for the first time; that has been the case since the second rally I attended.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Just nothing like a Trump Rally, huh FL Guy?!
I just love the people that you get to meet while waiting for the event- it warms the heart to be with like-minded folks. The media spends so much time trying to make us believe that everyone hates the President, a Trump Rally is a real eye opener!
LikeLiked by 6 people
When you see a rally like this you realize just how powerful a political force the insurgency really is. And speaking of “insurgencies” The Treehouse was one of the first—if not **the** first (what I think)—places, to talk about the Trump phenomenon as an insurgency. I think people in the White House read the Treehouse. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here Are the Smoking Guns, Mr. Trump….by Judge Anna von Reitz
Sunday, December 10, 2017 18:16
http://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2017/12/here-are-the-smoking-guns-mr-trump-by-judge-anna-von-reitz-2965110.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Mr. Trump doesn’t just have the job of draining the swamp, he’s being forced to use alligators to do it.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump Pensacola FL Rally – Dec. 8, 2017 – Part 3 of 8
While waiting, I noticed the Press-anderthals crowding around a man and a women who appeared to be Anti-Moore based on their home made signs. So, here we had thousands of President Trump supporters lining up and the media is fawning over a couple of anti-Moore malcontents. Talk about selective reporting. Also, I did not see ANY protesters, despite what the Press-anderthanls may have stated and I was right up at the front of the line where they like to get and they just weren’t there. I guess the weather wsa too cold and wet for their delicate selves.
As the time passed, I noticed there were a lot of cars lined up in the street in front of the building with their motors running. It was soon evident these were VIPs waiting to park in the restricted area. When the police got the signal, the cars started moving to the entrance of the barricaded parking lot. As you can see, each vehicle was stopped, a bomb dog went around it and security looked inside the car before it was let into the parking lot.
Because of all this extra security, we weren’t allowed into area of the security checkpoints until about 4:45. When the line started moving, a large mass of very excited people headed for the security gates, just outside the building, to get in line again, LOL. I must say that the security check people were fast and friendly. Not exactly the case in the earlier candidate Trump rallies.
So, I finally got into the building about 5:00pm or so and picked out a seat behind the podium.
This was the third President Trump Rally I attended at the Civic Center (President Trump mentioned that in his speech. The man has an incredible memory!). This time the set up was different and more efficient. Rather than open floor space in front of the podium, there were chairs. The cat walk to the podium was set up on the left rather than the right as it had been in the previous two rallies. The microphone was MUCH better than in previous events (President Trump had rightfully complained about it at his first rally there).
The section right behind the podium was reserved VIP seating and I never fool with the red tape; I have no idea how that selection is made. But the seat I got was good and I could even read the teleprompter from there. They also had three different signs on each seat. There were two Merry Christmas signs with Make America Great Again and one Merry Christmas sign with Trump/Pence. I found them really nice. President Trump is a detail person and the signs available at his rallies always present the proper message.
An important point about the teleprompter. I could read it from where I was sitting. They actually had it running through the script while we were waiting for the program to begin. All that was on it was an outline that took only 10 minutes to run through. President Trump filled in 90% of his speech, including the stats, from memory.
I watched the building slowly fill up (security takes a while). I didn’t bother to try to get in front of the podium because of the crowd. Those seats filled up quickly and I had a better view from the stands. After the floor space filled up, the other parts of the building started filling up. Since the floor space in front of the podium filled up first, this is another deception the Press-anderthals used with their pictures, angling the camera up to overlook the filled floor space to show only the slowly filling stands.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Thank you FL_Guy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thats amazing about the TelePrompTer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
💥 is right!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A senior Justice Department official is set to be subpoenaed by the Republican chairman of a House committee to testify about his communication with the creators of a dossier containing allegations about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.
House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said in a statement Thursday that his panel is issuing the subpoena for Bruce Ohr, an associate deputy attorney general.
Nunes said the Justice Department has refused to turn over material on what he says are Ohr’s multiple contacts with the firm that assembled the dossier, Fusion GPS, and its author, former British spy Christopher Steele. Nunes says the dossier, prepared as opposition research during the presidential campaign, may have been used to justify spying on Trump associates.
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2017-12-07/house-to-subpoena-justice-department-official-on-trump-dossier?__twitter_impression=true
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump Pensacola FL Rally – Dec. 8, 2017 – Part 4 of 8
The local/state people actually started the program about 6:20pm as people continued to stream in. The chairman of the FL President Trump committee hosted the local group. Here are their backs, LOL (Only President Trump turns around to face the crowd behind him) You can see that the doors have only been open 1.5 hours and the lower tiers are already getting full. Yet, the local dignitaries were impressed with how many people were there already and still the people kept on coming!
I want to apologize for these pics. The stage lights were shining right at me and messed up my little camera but I think you can get the idea. I’m somewhat of a photography buff but they won’t let you take a decent camera in. Otherwise, I could get some really good pics of the crowd.
After the introductory speech by the chairman, as with every President Trump Rally, a prayer was offered, the Pledge of Allegiance recited and the National Anthem sung. Everyone who was not wheelchair bound stood for all three events. The girl who sang the anthem did very well.
After the National Anthem, my State Senator Broxson gave an enthusiastic speech in support of President Trump and MAGA. What has always impressed me about Sen. Broxson, is that after the primaries, while he was running for the open state senate seat, he attended both the Trump and Pence local rallies. I view that as solid support.
I wasn’t keeping track of time but I believe they finished up about 6:45pm. So, we had to wait a while before the big show.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thx a lot for taking time with your extensive report, FL_GUY. Much appreciated.
A polarizing filter might help next time if you’re getting flare from lights. You probably know this, as you said you’ve got better gear. If you have a polarizer for one of your lenses, you might try just holding it up in front of the lens on your smaller camera, test it out to see if it’ll render. Probably won’t matter where in its rotation it is, simply grating all the light to a single direction would probably cancel that flare.
If that works you might be able to jury-rig one for your small camera, maybe get on the flimsiest, cheapest pair of thin plastic polarized sunglasses you can find with scissors and cut out a strip that can be taped over your little lens port. Just pull one end of the tape off to disable.
Even cheaper, if your lens port is real small, they have little circles of filter in a little square tag of cardboard on those sunglasses in the racks, that little circle might be big enough to do the job and you wouldn’t even need to cannibalize the glasses.
You didn’t ask for advice but I’m in a MacGyver mood, apparently.
LikeLike
… and yes, I’ve been accused of “mansplaining” in the past year. Funny that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BRING IT ON — just like everyone else that has gone against this man’s integrity — NOTHING PISSES HIM OFF MORE, then INSULT HIS INTEGRITY — MESS W/ THE BULL — then YOU GET THE HORNS… GLOVES OFF….
Sue them and the soros funded Brave new films… enough already —
how many women — how many lawsuits won? how many charges filed? How many convictions… ZERO — most of these woman are represented by Allred and Bloom —
Fox should give it NO AIR TIME.. seriously why even fight this in the media — put out statement — FAKE – and Considering legal action for false allegations for slander and libel — against all those involved… out of all this bs… that is a very valid threat — look at his legal actions and winnings in the past… put up or shut up — present evidence or shut up — i mean even monica kept the dress…. evidence that would hold up in court….
Hope these scandalous witches are getting paid a lot of money — One by one they will be taken down and humiliated when the truth comes out — just like Allreds last failure…
LikeLiked by 3 people
read a post that NBC announced Megyn is going to have a panel of Trump accusers on tomorrow…I’m sure she’ll empathize with them 😉
LikeLike
President Trump Pensacola FL Rally – Dec. 8, 2017 – Part 5 of 8
Around 7pm, Congressman Gaetz, my representative, came out. The first pic shows how much the crowd had filled in only 15 mins. The second is a closer image of Congressman Gaetz. The media may lie about how big the crowd was at Pensacola on Dec. 8th but Congressman Gaetz and Congressman Desantis know the truth and you’d better believe when they go back to the House, they will let their colleagues know how popular President Trump really is!
He gave a very positive speech supporting President Trump and MAGA. He’s also been a loud voice for MAGA in Congress and, even though he is a freshman Congressman, has initiated a number of positive actions.
After he finished, Congressman Desantis came out. He also gave a good speech supporting President Trump and MAGA.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I now wish I would have gotten involved in politics when I seriously considered it.
Hindsight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump Pensacola FL Rally – Dec. 8, 2017 – Part 6 of 8
Finally, around 7:15pm, President Trump started his walk to the podium. Notice how the seats are packed as President Trump comes out. These are the least desirable seats in the end zones of the building but they are full!
When people saw him come through the curtain, the crowd jumped to their feet and went nuts. The roar of the crowd shook the building. As always happens, President Trump took a few minutes to walk to the podium because he had to stop frequently and wave/thumbs up. The crowd was cheering and waving the entire time and continued to cheer after he reached the podium. Unfortunately, the camera was focusing on people close to me waving so I didn’t get any good images of President Trump walking to the podium. Ah, for my decent camera!
Saturday, I wanted to hear the speech again so I watched the Youtube ABC stream. It became immediately clear that they turned the sound down to hide the crowd cheering and of course did NOT show the massive crowd. They also did this every time there was a big crowd response although in a couple of places, they weren’t fast enough and you could hear them turning down the volume of the cheers.
Every time there was a major crowd roar, President Trump would stop and turn around to clap and wave at those of us seated behind the podium. When he is doing this, the roar is so loud, it is shaking the building but ABC did not show this. So when you see him turning around, imagine a crowd roar like the championship winning score just happened. Notice how not only are the seats packed, practically EVERYONE is stand up!
As usual, President Trump is not only giving a speech but he is watching and listening. Remember when he acknowledged the Blacks for Trump? The media didn’t show them but here they are:
Something I want to mention. I’ve notice that some people critique the reactions or lack of reactions of rally attendees as shown by the Press-anderthals. Let me tell you, constant cheering is tiring. You start out strong and then sort of wear out. Towards the end of the rally, you are super tired. I myself, due to the stress of the cold pavement, could not remain standing during the entire speech. I had to sit down a few minutes about 3/4ths of the way through before I could stand again.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Awesome photos and dialogue! Thanks for the play by play for those of us who couldn’t attend.🤗
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump Pensacola FL Rally – Dec. 8, 2017 – Part 7 of 8
Of course, you can watch President Trump’s speech on streaming so I won’t go into great detail. I will just mention a few things that I found very significant. I urge you to listen to President Trump talk about the rigged system and the BAD, EVIL people he is having to deal with in DC.
As always, President Trump was addressing the crowd like he was talking to a group of friends. He was sharing his thoughts and feelings with us. President Trump has the amazing talent of making you feel he is talking to you one on one. You forget there are almost 20,000 people around you, you feel he is talking directly to you! There were people constantly yelling to President Trump that they loved him throughout the speech, both men and women. Streaming sure doesn’t show that; President Trump is BELOVED!
President Trump deviated from his outline a number of times (I know because I read the whole script on the teleprompter). At some point, the crowd started chanting, “Lock her Up!” When this happened, President Trump paused and then started talking about how rigged the system was and that they were working to fix the system. Later in the speech he referred back to this and talked about the Bad and EVIL people that were opposing him and our country but that he and his team work working to bring them down. He was careful to mention no details but he wanted to let We the People know he, President Trump, is aware of the EVIL and is working to take them down. It cannot happen overnight. Moving too quickly, as some people insist must happen, is not a wise thing to do when you are dealing with a dangerous, EVIL enemy. President Trump and his team are working on getting rid of the EVIL people; that is my interpretation of what he said.
President Trump said we are in good hands and I totally believe it.
One other key point was that President Trump basically said there will be NO amnesty and he will NOT let the D-Rats use that to block the necessary funding of the military. He said unregulated immigration is over and the WALL is under construction. There will be NO foreign bureaucrats dictating how the USA is run whether it’s immigration or trade or anything else for that matter.
President Trump is a master of communication. You have to listen closely to everything he says because he means every word of it. He may not emphasize it, but he means it. There were so many valuable clues about what is really going on right now, you really have to watch the speech more than once to see the wealth of information President Trump revealed to We the People.
The bottom line is that President Trump is working on everything he said he would and BAD, EVIL people are trying to oppose him. He and his team are working to neutralize these people. I know that President Trump will prevail because the GOOD people of this country are supporting him.
I also LOVE the way President Trump calmly and emphatically talks about God! The EVIL people are afraid to mention God and he knows it. President Trump is literally putting the Fear of God in them and it’s about time!
LikeLiked by 14 people
President Trump Pensacola FL Rally – Dec. 8, 2017 – Part 8 of 8
By the time President Trump finished his speech, I was wrung out. I imagine that most everyone else was as well.
When President Trump started to exit the podium, I noticed that people were waving to him. I was too; it was like waving to a dear family member as they left to go on a trip. President Trump was waving at everyone, doing thumbs up and fist pumps. At one point, he noticed some guy wanted his leather vest signed so President Trump had one of the security people hand it to him and he signed it. Then he did the Trump trademark toss back to the owner. President Trump has style.
An announcement then came over the PA that we were to stay in the building until President Trump had left. which took about 20 minutes. As I mentioned, security was tight and I was relived about that fact. I would have just sat there for a while except the venue had the music turned up to ear splitting levels and I had a major headache. So, I joined the mass of people heading for the exits.
When they finally opened the exits, as I left the venue, a light rain had started. It wasn’t too bad and I didn’t get too wet by the time I reached my car. Well, I got to the car and found that a large van had parked to the side of me facing traffic so I could not see. I didn’t know how I was going to get out because there was a steady stream of cars. Then along came a young couple, heading to their car parked down from me, who flagged down the traffic so I could get out! These are the types of people that support President Trump; good, decent and considerate people!
President Trump gave a very important, historical speech at the Pensacola, FL rally on Dec. 8th.
With streaming, we get to see President Trump speak but so much that is also important is left out. That’s why I take the time to write a detailed report about my rally experiences. I hope you enjoyed my presentation and are inspired to attend a President Trump Rally.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Thank you for your report ! It’s nice to know what the experience is really like.
LikeLiked by 3 people
FL_GUY…thanks for the extensive posts on the rally. I was able to watch, but your comments allowed me to relive the joy I felt during his speech.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for taking me there!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a wonderful, thorough report of the rally – felt like I was there with you. It says so much about President Trump’s true level of support when people like you brave the weather, cold and discomfort, then stand for hours in line and during the speeches – everyone so hungry for the truth straight from man himself. If only we could trust others in government and the press.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of my favorite things about being on the west coast is getting to read the 1sts posts when everything is quiet, for the time being, and we get to reflect on the day in anticipation of what’s next.
Thanks for the personal touch of your experience.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does anyone have even a clue as to WHY RSBN plays that music over the crowd right when Trump appears? I HATE it that I cannot enjoy the rush, after all the waiting, of hearing the Welcome roar of the crowd.
I am right there with them in my anticipation of, There He Is!!!, and then we cannot hear the crowd!
WTH?
LikeLike
Thank you ever so much FL Guy. Your play by play was exhilarating. I really enjoyed it..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks everyone for your kind words. I really appreciate it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, thanks, and I LOVED your pics, especially the last one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonderful recap, thank you👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent report. Thank you so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FL_GUY, wonderful write up and great big thank you. Not everybody can attend rallies but as I was reading through your notes I was literally seeing things through your eyes. Keep up the good work. MAGA and Merry Christmas to you and your family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its not Christmas unless its Norris style…
LikeLike
Interesting report
Was the Zika crisis just a money grab ? If it was, it came back to bite them.
Governor Ricardo Rossello: I think it was a narrative that was trying to build up also, that we can get some additional funding for Puerto Rico. The reality is, I think it came back to bite us, because if you establish that narrative and
Sharyl Attkisson: You lost tourism.
Governor Ricardo Rossello: We lost tourism.
In all, it’s estimated Puerto Rico lost 100 million dollars in hotel room revenue in 2016 due to the Zika scare. Another 100 million when you factor in lost food, beverage, and excursions. Rodrigo Masses leads a nonprofit association of Puerto Rico’s manufacturers and service industries.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh this video is good. Dale Jackson is an Alabama radio host.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
TRUMP CAN END SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP!
Diane Marshall
With the stroke of his pen, President Trump can write an executive order to end the censorship being slapped on Americans via social media. That and being armed with the Miller Act Notice that was sent to his office!
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/12/trump-can-end-social-media-censorship/
LikeLike
(Browser tests) I downloaded the Adblock browser and it is fantastic!! No scrolling, page jumping, reloading or lag time trying to type. I just typed this all in in one go on my iPhone6. Viva Adblock browser!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Am I 42nd 🙀?
LikeLiked by 1 person
sure – give or take …
LikeLike
Pretty funny.
“I think my dog might be a Democrat”.
LikeLike
Our son was in Manhattan on business last week, said the security in the area around Trump Tower is awesome. 57th street between 5th and 6th ave. is barricaded with huge concrete and rebar structures even a huge tank couldn’t breach. Inside the tower, there are regularly uniformed guards everywhere, but at the entrance to the tower, the impressive military guards are in full regalia including rifles and all kinds of attack gear on their person. No one gets to just casually walk into the Tower entrance. Son is a big Trump contributor and had sent the President and Melania an invite to join him at Club 21 for dinner that night, but he never got a response. Of course, but President Trump is just the kind of guy everyone thinks of like their favorite neighbor they want to spend more time with. Son has the same brand of charisma, as does his son, so I’ve been trying to get them both to run for Senator. If Franken can do it, and Mad Max can do it, and a young useless Community Organizer can become President, it isn’t as if one has to have anything more than charisma and guts to run for office. We soooo need Republicans to run!
LikeLike
Roy Moore tweeted:
Honorable Roy Moore
@RoyMooreSenate
At 8 a.m., Monday morning, we will file a formal complaint with the state bar association against Gloria Allred to disbar her. We have a very strong case against here. The Alabama Hammer Law Firm will be representing us. #RoyMoore #Alabama #Senate #Election #RoyMooreSenate
LikeLike
LikeLike
Watch out for this crazy woman megyn Kelly having trump accusers on her show!
LikeLike