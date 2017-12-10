Sunday Talks With U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley Discussing Jerusalem…

With President Trump officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley travels the Sunday talk circuit with appearances on Face the Nation (CBS), State of the Union (CNN), and Breakfast with the Insufferables (Fox via Chris Wallace).
Ambassador Haley is in her strength zone on this issue and the diplomacy therein.
CBS:
CNN:
Insufferable Chris Wallace:
She said listen to them not automatically believe them. Fair enough.
I’m sick of listening to them, at this point. Whiners.
Listen in court of law, otherwise ignore. If they feel so violated bring formal charges otherwise SHUT UP. #MeToo is totally out of control.
Moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem and honoring Israel’s choice of Capitals is going to help separate the sheep from the goats, as UN Ambassador Haley points out:
Ambassador Haley also served notice to the UN:
Nikki is out of harm’s way in foreign affairs and doing a good job from here.
Never ever forget she was a Never Trumper.
hahahahahaah
Hahahaha!! How’d Google draw your ire??
Treepers – @michaeldelauzon has a breaking story about the LasVegas shooting on Twitter.
I think the dude may need a little more proof for that one.
Every time I see and hear Nikki Haley interviewed, I like what I hear. She is sharp and puts up with no B.S. by liberal media interrogators.
