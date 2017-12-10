Sunday Talks With U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley Discussing Jerusalem…

With President Trump officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley travels the Sunday talk circuit with appearances on Face the Nation (CBS), State of the Union (CNN), and Breakfast with the Insufferables (Fox via Chris Wallace).

Ambassador Haley is in her strength zone on this issue and the diplomacy therein.

CBS:

CNN:

.

Insufferable Chris Wallace:

11 Responses to Sunday Talks With U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley Discussing Jerusalem…

  1. jmclever says:
    December 10, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    She said listen to them not automatically believe them. Fair enough.

  2. georgiafl says:
    December 10, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem and honoring Israel’s choice of Capitals is going to help separate the sheep from the goats, as UN Ambassador Haley points out:

    Ambassador Haley also served notice to the UN:

  3. POP says:
    December 10, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Nikki is out of harm’s way in foreign affairs and doing a good job from here.

    Never ever forget she was a Never Trumper.

  4. sundance says:
    December 10, 2017 at 7:34 pm

  5. georgiafl says:
    December 10, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Treepers – @michaeldelauzon has a breaking story about the LasVegas shooting on Twitter.

  6. andyocoregon says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Every time I see and hear Nikki Haley interviewed, I like what I hear. She is sharp and puts up with no B.S. by liberal media interrogators.

