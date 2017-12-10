Sunday Talks With U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley Discussing Jerusalem…

With President Trump officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley travels the Sunday talk circuit with appearances on Face the Nation (CBS), State of the Union (CNN), and Breakfast with the Insufferables (Fox via Chris Wallace).

Ambassador Haley is in her strength zone on this issue and the diplomacy therein.

CBS:

CNN:

Insufferable Chris Wallace:

