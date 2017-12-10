A White House Christmas…

A personal video of the White House Christmas decorations, from a guest during the 2017 unveiling and ceremonial dedication event, provides more visuals of the details.
So much beauty and attention to detail.
Our President told us there would be Winning…but he didn’t tell us there would be so much Beauty.
First Lady Melania has brought the Beauty.
There is beauty in winning. MAGA
Such a touching video of the White House, the “People’s House”, which is again full of Christain love of its gracious residents. Thank you God for our President and his family who honor You every time they give a speech.
TONIGHT at 6:00 pm, on HGTV – behind the scenes look at how the whitehouse is decorated for Christmas. I believe Melania is on co-hosting the special.
Thanks I will look forward to it.
MERRY CHRISTMAS FOLKS!
Watching the video made me determined to save money so that I can take my children to the White House and go on a public tour during the President Trump Administration.
