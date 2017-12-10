A White House Christmas…

Posted on December 10, 2017 by

A personal video of the White House Christmas decorations, from a guest during the 2017 unveiling and ceremonial dedication event, provides more visuals of the details.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Melania Trump, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to A White House Christmas…

  1. wheatietoo says:
    December 10, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    So much beauty and attention to detail.

    Our President told us there would be Winning…but he didn’t tell us there would be so much Beauty.
    First Lady Melania has brought the Beauty.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Guybee says:
    December 10, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    There is beauty in winning. MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. MaineCoon says:
    December 10, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Such a touching video of the White House, the “People’s House”, which is again full of Christain love of its gracious residents. Thank you God for our President and his family who honor You every time they give a speech.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. stenwin77 says:
    December 10, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    TONIGHT at 6:00 pm, on HGTV – behind the scenes look at how the whitehouse is decorated for Christmas. I believe Melania is on co-hosting the special.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. 4whomthebellstroll says:
    December 10, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    MERRY CHRISTMAS FOLKS!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. In Az says:
    December 10, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Watching the video made me determined to save money so that I can take my children to the White House and go on a public tour during the President Trump Administration.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s