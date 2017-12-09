Saturday December 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
I immediately recognized that as Egyptian…studied there for a bit. Beautiful!
That is exquisite!
OMG…that is a trick box, commanded by the Elf on a Shelf…get me outta here!
I don’t know anyone like this. Honest. Oh, yeah.
Wicked, Garrison, wicked!
Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers.
Angels, From the Realms of Glory
Angels, from the realms of glory,
Wing your flight o’er all the earth;
Ye, who sang creation’s story,
Now proclaim Messiah’s birth:
Come and worship,
Come and worship
Worship Christ, the new-born King.
Shepherds in the field abiding,
Watching o’er your flocks by night,
God with man is now residing;
Yonder shines the infant Light:
Sages, leave your contemplations,
Brighter visions beam afar:
Seek the great Desire of nations;
Ye have seen his natal star:
Saints before the altar bending,
Watching long in hope and fear,
Suddenly the Lord, descending,
In his temple shall appear.
My feet stand on level ground;
in the great congregation I will praise the Lord.
PS. 26:12
Wow! Cream puff geometry!
“I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing. This is to my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples.
John 15:5,8
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
How sweet! Double saved!
The Savannah: The Largest Domestic Cats in the World | Cats 101
