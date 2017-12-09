Saturday December 9th – Open Thread

Posted on December 9, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Saturday December 9th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Happy Caturday!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. MaryfromMarin says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Garrison Hall says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:27 am

    I don’t know anyone like this. Honest. Oh, yeah.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers.

    Angels, From the Realms of Glory

    Angels, from the realms of glory,
    Wing your flight o’er all the earth;
    Ye, who sang creation’s story,
    Now proclaim Messiah’s birth:
    Come and worship,
    Come and worship
    Worship Christ, the new-born King.

    Shepherds in the field abiding,
    Watching o’er your flocks by night,
    God with man is now residing;
    Yonder shines the infant Light:

    Sages, leave your contemplations,
    Brighter visions beam afar:
    Seek the great Desire of nations;
    Ye have seen his natal star:

    Saints before the altar bending,
    Watching long in hope and fear,
    Suddenly the Lord, descending,
    In his temple shall appear.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:29 am

    My feet stand on level ground;
    in the great congregation I will praise the Lord.
    PS. 26:12

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:34 am

    “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing. This is to my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples.
    John 15:5,8

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Garrison Hall says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Lucille says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:55 am

    The Savannah: The Largest Domestic Cats in the World | Cats 101

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s