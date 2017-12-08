The Christmas Treats Recipe Thread

This post is for your favorite Christmas treats. That could be cookies, cakes, chex mixes, cheese balls, drinks, or any old party food or dessert favorite. There will be a regular recipe thread in a week or so. Here are a couple of ideas to get us started. This is an example of what we hope you are eating this holiday season, and will share your recipes for.

Here is your Don’t Bother example! See how easy this is?

And to finish with a big bang, here is the recipe for a drink called Three Wise Men featuring…you guessed it! Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

Ingredients:

1/2 oz Jack Daniel’s Whiskey

!/2 oz Jim Beam Bourbon

1/2 oz Yukon Jack

Mix and enjoy!

Menagerie’s Three Wiser Men Plus One

One shot each of Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, and Jack Daniel’s Black Label. Mix, add ice if you’re kinda a sissy, drink, and follow with a shot of Winter Jack. Do not drink this on a weeknight unless you have 1.75 days off following this exquisite concoction. 3.668 days if you don’t hold yer likker well.

