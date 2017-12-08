The Christmas Treats Recipe Thread

christmas foodThis post is for your favorite Christmas treats. That could be cookies, cakes, chex mixes, cheese balls, drinks, or any old party food or dessert favorite. There will be a regular recipe thread in a week or so. Here are a couple of ideas to get us started. This is an example of what we hope you are eating this holiday season, and will share your recipes for.

 

Here is your Don’t Bother example! See how easy this is?

don't bother

And to finish with a big bang, here is the recipe for a drink called Three Wise Men featuring…you guessed it! Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

 

Ingredients:

1/2 oz Jack Daniel’s Whiskey

!/2 oz Jim Beam Bourbon

1/2 oz Yukon Jack

Mix and enjoy!

Menagerie’s Three Wiser Men Plus One

One shot each of Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, and Jack Daniel’s Black Label. Mix, add ice if you’re kinda a sissy, drink, and follow with a shot of Winter Jack. Do not drink this on a weeknight unless you have 1.75 days off following this exquisite concoction. 3.668 days if you don’t hold yer likker well.

 

5 Responses to The Christmas Treats Recipe Thread

  1. bluegirl says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Christmas Cheer (Homemade Irish Cream)

    1 cup cream (light or heavy)
    14 oz. condensed milk
    1 2/3 cup Irish whiskey (Jameson’s)
    1 tsp. instant coffee
    2 T Hershey chocolate syrup
    1 tsp vanilla extract
    1 tsp almond extract
    Pour all ingredients into blender and blend on high for 30 seconds. Will keep in refrigerator for 2 weeks. It’s delicious…………..

  2. georgiafl says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Always look forward to reading Treeper recipes. Can’t wait to read what you all post.

    I’m definitely not woman enough to try Menagerie’s Three (or Four) Wise Men unless I share it with three (or four other) wise women!

    Here is a link past recipe threads from years gone by with many great recipes: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/?s=recipe

  3. cbjoasurf says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:39 am

    St. Nicks Little Helper
    2 shots 100 proof Moonshine
    1 shot Spices Apple Cider
    Garnish with a stick of Cinnamon
    (Used sparingly whilst putting together toys for Santa – in excess may not finish or be found passed out under Christmas Tree)

  4. Bob Thoms says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Texas Pecans;

    Shelled half pecans from neighbors trees; toasted in a skillet with a little butter. When still warm, toss pecans with brown sugar and chili powder mixture. I like to add alittle salt. Make them as spicy hot – sweet as you like it.

