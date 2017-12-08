Friday December 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Nunes back on the job.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/dec/7/bruce-ohr-who-met-dossier-author-christopher-steel/
The Ohr investigation adds to suspicions among Republicans that a “deep state” of anti-Trump current and former federal officials have worked to sabotage Mr. Trump as candidate, president elect and president.
Actually can envision why President Trump is taking on the Deep State such as it is. The corruption and evil is so very great and wide spread there is no way to take it down head on. So must take it down thru it’s key elements. Take away the money with which it survives. Hence the Saudi actions and Mulvaney taking over their money laundering. Then determine / ask yourself the question; “ Who would the Swamp pick to take down a President?” Then actually assign those people to the Special Council so all eyes are on them, then take them down yourself. One at a time discrediting the entire “special squad”
If President Trump is as smart (genius) as we think he is, all of this is set up, pieces in place, for a coordinated take down. In this I pray
An aside. It is well known that the Israel intelligence agency “Mossad” is one of the best, if not the best in the world. It is also reported that the President has Mossad agents protecting him. So..does he currently trust any of our intel agencies? Could he be getting the best intel on the planet from the best intel agency?….At this time he just recognized Israel’s ancient capital. Do you think Israel is grateful? Or vice versa? Just sayin. Some stuff to ponder.
The above actually belongs on the Presidential thread, not here. I sincerely apologize. This thread is to relax, listen to Garrison’s guitar mem’s, smiley’s pictures, and everyone else’s relaxing inputs..
Thank for your understanding.
Today is the feast day of the Immaculate Conception of the Mother of God, an extremely important day for Roman Catholics especially. Please enjoy this soaring tranquility and majesty of this musical offering of the Hail Mary by Roman Hurko, a 55 year-old Canadian-American composer of Ukrainian ancestry.
Beautiful and soothing, ZM.
For those who might be confused: today is the day celebrated of Saint Anne’s conception of Mary.
Yes, often confused by believers and non-believers alike.
It is the Feast Day celebrating our Blessed Mother being conceived without Original Sin. God chose Mary from all women for this honor. Jesus was born of a Virgin, who answered with a great Amen… ‘I am the handmaid of the Lord, be it done to me according to Thy Word’.
Thank you, Blessed Mother. Without your Great Amen, there would be no Christmas. No Birth of the Messiah, the Savior. Pray for us, most Holy Mother of God. That we may be worthy of the Promises of Christ. 🙏 Let us look to your example of Trust in our God and say to Him always: Your Will be done. 🙏🙏
Thank you for the posts, ZMike.
At Least 65 MSM Reporters Were Meeting with and/or Coordinating Offline with Top Hillary Advisors – http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/10/wikileaks-list-least-65-msm-reporters-meeting-andor-coordinating-offline-top-hillary-advisors/
I wonder how many overlap with DOJ/FBI leaks or promotion of the HRC/Fusion/Russian dossier.
May all who read be blessed.
Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers–enjoy the drums
The Little Drummer Boy
Come they told me, pa rum pum pum pum
A new born King to see, pa rum pum pum pum
Our finest gifts we bring, pa rum pum pum pum
To lay before the King, pa rum pum pum pum,
rum pum pum pum, rum pum pum pum,
So, to honor Him, pa rum pum pum pum,
When we come.
Little Baby, pa rum pum pum pum
I am a poor boy too, pa rum pum pum pum
I have no gift to bring, pa rum pum pum pum
That’s fit to give the King, pa rum pum pum pum
rum pum pum pum, rum pum pum pum,
Shall I play for you, pa rum pum pum pum,
On my drum?
Mary Nodded, pa rum pum pum pum,
The ox and lamb kept time, pa rum pum pum pum
I played my drum for Him, pa rum pum pum pum
I play me best for Him, pa rum pum pum pum,
rum pum pum pum, rum pum pum pum
Then He smiled at me, pa rum pum pum pum
me and my drum
Deliver Israel, O God,
from all their troubles!
Ps. 25:22
Bluto (@FluffyDogAttack) is OK in Southern California. Very high winds. As a precaution, the power company turned off electricity to prevent power towers from falling over and igniting more fires.
From a tweet: “My internet is sketchy. Got Twitter but anything else is glitch city. Let the good people at the Treehouse know I’m safe from the fires. Glad our officials are being cautious with these crazy wind-storms.”
Planned Parenthood is being investigated…finally! http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/07/planned-parenthood-under-investigation-by-justice-department-over-sale-fetal-tissue.html
Thank You, Jesus!
