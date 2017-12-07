We Remember – Pearl Harbor Day

On July 21st 2017 President Trump met with survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the sinking of the U.S.S. Arizona.
[Transcript] 2:51 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Today it’s my distinct privilege to welcome to the White House three of the five living survivors of the USS Arizona. This is their first time to our nation’s capital — Ken, Lauren, and Don. I hope this trip does honor to you and your truly heroic service and we wanted to thank you all. That is so good. Thank you very much. Thank you for giving me the nicest hardware, plus a beautiful patch. Thank you.
For these three World War II veterans, December 7th, 1941, the brutal attack on Pearl Harbor is forever seared into their memories. It’s also seared into America’s memory because, on that grim day, this mighty nation was roused to defend freedom itself.
Each of them has a harrowing story of courage to share. They tell us of the American spirit under fire, and of the will of our people to defeat threats to our nation and to the civilized world.
One of the heroes with us today is Ken Potts. Ken was on the shore at Pearl Harbor when the attack began. Rather than flee from the fire and the chaos, he drove his small boat into the blazing hot water. He climbed aboard the sinking Arizona, and he carried off passengers one by one.
Ken, it is an honor to meet you, an American hero whose love of our country and love of his brothers was greater than his concern for his own safety. And he paid a very big price. He’s gone through life in a little bit worse condition than he could have but he was very, very happy that he did it.
We’re deeply grateful that you are here today with us nearly 76 years after that December morning. You are a living witness to history and a living example of true American courage. Ken, how are you doing? Are you all right?
MR. POTTS: All right.
THE PRESIDENT: You doing good?
MR. POTTS: Yes.
THE PRESIDENT: You’re feeling good?
MR. POTTS: Yes.
THE PRESIDENT: You better believe it. (Laughter.) He looks good to me. Thank you very much. Thank you.
Lauren Bruner and Donald Stratton are also with us. They were on the deck of the USS Arizona, doing their duty, when the ship was engulfed by massive, massive flames. They were both fortunate enough to be rescued by another courageous hero, Joe George, whose daughter, Joe Ann, is with us today.
Joe was in a boat next to the USS Arizona, and when he saw several men still standing, he hurled a rope onto the deck of the ship at tremendous risk to himself. Lauren and Don clung to that rope and, hand over hand, they crossed through the 70 feet of flames, burning endlessly.
The story of Lauren and Don’s devotion and duty doesn’t end there. Despite suffering terrible burns, still with them today, they both served in the Navy for years after, fighting in some of the greatest Pacific engagements in World War II. Lauren and Don, thank you very much for your lifetime of service and your lifetime of sacrifice. Thank you very much. Thank you.
MR. STRATTON: Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Feel pretty good, right? How long have you been married? Have long are you together? Listen to this one, folks.
MR. STRATTON: Sixty-seven years. My wife.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s a long time. That’s beautiful. That’s beautiful. Thank you.
MR. STRATTON: Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: That is beautiful.
As Lauren and Don will tell you, they’re here because one man, Joe George, stopped at nothing to save them. Joe George rescued six men that day. He is no longer with us, but he will always honor and remember a man — we will always do this — whose courage knew no limits. His name will go down in history — very brave, very strong.
Joe Ann, your father makes us all proud. Thank you for inspiring our nation by telling the story of your father — a true patriot; a well-known man; a man that goes down, really, in the history with the Arizona; and a total hero. Thank you very much.
MS. TAYLOR: We’re very proud of him.
THE PRESIDENT: You should be, right? That’s so nice. Thank you for being here. I think you loved him, right?
MS. TAYLOR: I loved him very much. And I know you understand because you have your daughters.
THE PRESIDENT: I do.
MS. TAYLOR: You understand the relationship.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s true. Thank you, Joe Ann. Appreciate it.
There are many remarkable things that I witness as President, but nothing can take the place of meeting heroes like those with us today. In them we see the strength of our nation, the courage of our men and women in uniform, the resolve to never accept failure, and the belief that justice will always triumph and that the America — and the America that we know and love — the United States — will always prevail. We will always prevail.
And by the way, we’re building it up bigger — you know this. We’re building it up bigger and stronger and better than ever before. Our military is very proud again, aren’t they?
LIEUTENANT PREVITS: That’s right.
THE PRESIDENT: You see what’s happening.
LIEUTENANT PREVITS: Indeed.
THE PRESIDENT: They look at the day’s budget, and so they’re seeing lots of ships, right? Lots of planes. Lots of great equipment.
LIEUTENANT PREVITS: Yes, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: Ken, Lauren, Don, and Joe Ann, I want to thank you for reminding us who we are, where we come from, and why we never, ever give up. Your story gives us all inspiration to do the right thing for our country, our countrymen, and for our God. Thank you very much for being here. Thank you very much. It’s a great honor. Thank you. Thank you all.
Q Mr. President, what are you trying to accomplish with your staff shakeups today? Can you explain to us what you’re trying to accomplish?
THE PRESIDENT: Make America great again.
You want to hear this, fellas? It’s very interesting. Very interesting. Very beautiful statement. Very beautiful statement.
MR. STRATTON: All the people we met today and all the people who were lined along — that we’ve been with, you could tell, with our military and everything, that this country is coming together again, and we’re going to be there.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s good. And now I know why you married this guy such a long time. (Laughter.) That’s beautiful. Thank you.
I could never have said it that well, believe me. (Laughter.) Believe me. Thank you. That’s so nice.
Loving this man.
So much greatness in one photo. As i look at the three greatest American survivors, I think of that quote from the Japanese general(Tojo?), “I fear all we have done is awaken a sleeping giant.”
The quote is from Tora! Tora! Tora! and is attributed to Combined Fleet Chief Isoroku Yamamoto, but is apocryphal. Despite being opposed to a war with the United States Yamamoto nevertheless planned and led the Pearl Harbor attacks.
Yamamoto had spent extensive time in the US, and this experience had taught him Japan could never win a prolonged war against the US (he was correct: by 1945 US industrial production had increased 25 times its pre-war levels). This foresight, combined with traditional Japanese naval doctrine, led him to conclude Japan’s only hope was to force an early decisive battle. This led to the attack on Pearl Harbor, a spectacular Japanese victory, and the Battle of Midway six months later, a spectacular Japanese defeat. The US sank four of the six Japanese carriers which attacked Pearl Harbor, leading to the loss of all the carriers’ aircraft and a significant number of veteran aviators, whom could not be replaced.
Within six months of Pearl Harbor, Japan and Yamamoto had already lost the Pacific War. After Midway, it was only a matter of time, money, and blood.
Thank you. Treepers are the best.
From what I’ve studied re: the Pacific Theater of WWII you’ve got it right. The history of the battle of Midway is fascinating, gives insight into the events of warfare. The elements of chance were tremendous at Midway, it was a combination of tremendous courage on the part of US forces and lucky breaks that lead to the sinking of 4 Japanese carriers. Midway was the beginning of the end, but tragically it took 3 more years of bloody fighting and detonation of 2 atomic bombs to convince Japan to surrender.
That quote would be from Admiral Yamamoto who attended Harvard (1919-1921) after attending the Japanese Naval academy.
Probably the worse statement of WWII .
The Commander of the Japanese held island of Tarawa said it would take a million men a hundred to take the island.
US Marines did it in three days.
20-23 November 1943.
But the cost was horrible.
1,000 kia and over 2,000 wounded.
…a hundred years…
Hand Salute to ALL WW II Veterans alive now and the ones who lay in Peace…Thank you
Great new avatar but i miss the “Ma Deuce” !
I watch a fair amount of programming on AHC and they ran a series with actual footage of the battles in the Pacific… Guam, Okinawa etc. The servicemen who were shown were just boys… and I do mean BOYS… many of them didn’t look old enough to shave… but they were so determined to serve that a lot of them lied about their ages in order to enlist. And off they went… into what proved to be Hell on Earth. I wish I thought as many of todays young men and women would be so eager to defend us… many would, but a lot of them would again stay here and protest against what they deem to be another “illegal” war.
I was born in 1946 and I really miss the simpler life of the America in which I grew up
At the VA facility where I go to receive some health services there’s a corridor dedicated to the stories of underage servicemen. Fascinating to read their histories. Just as you say many didn’t give their true age when they enlisted. IIRC the youngest was 13, but many were only 14 or 15. Fascinating to think how that would be today.
From what I’ve read the current generation of teens, the so-called “Gen Z”, is in contrast to older siblings once again very patriotic. I like to think were the nation threatened in the same way as it was on Dec 7 1941, these kids would volunteer as they did then.
What must these veterans think of their sacrifices when they watch what is happening in our country, and how many people here hate the US? They suffered and died for us, they were literally our saviors.
Victor Davis Hansen gave an amazing recent talk about WWII history and his new book. I learned about 20 new things just from this one talk.
http://public.josephsoninstitute.org/2015/08/poc-hull-challenge-public-service/
Wrong link – this is correct (although the above link contains an amazing speech by AZ Gov Jane Hull on maintaining integrity WHILE in office.
This is Victor Davis Hanson on WWII
As a kid growing up in Arizona back in the 50’s, Pearl Harbor Day was always special. On the radio, day-long commemorative programs were broadcast, reverent and solemn. Young as I was, I was deeply moved and it left an indelible impression.
As an adult I’ve visited the Pearl Harbor site many times and it never fails to bring me to tears. We’re going to Hawaii again next month and I wouldn’t miss a chance to go again. Interesting that Japanese visitors just about outnumber Americans and are just as moved by the memorial.
Then I remind myself WWII in the Pacific began and ended with tragic loss of innocent lives. Yes, we’re all in it together. The hell of war will engulf us all and we must prevent it. Thank God for the men and women putting their lives on the line every day. Pearl Harbor Day spans the tragic loss of that bitter day and the realization such a day need never be experienced again.
I visited the Alamo several years back and I was amazed at the number of Japanese that visited that site also. They have a special reverence for acts of bravery.
The young answered the call in Korea and Viet Nam but the media by then was turning out anti-American propaganda just as it does today. The media is nothing but a propaganda tool of the left.
It was so great what the survivor said at the end. Those returning vets were our teachers going to school and it wasn’t until the next generation that the schools started twisting their message.
The fact the “Gen-Z” youth appear to not buy the leftist propaganda like their older siblings or parents gives hope that they will heed the call should it be necessary. If they support President Trump as reports suggest that generation may be spared the horrors of war. That’s something to aim for.
🎶Remember Pearl Harbor 🎶 That was great- at the signing of the proclamation.
This is an ABSOLUTE must watch for All Americans! I am at work crying like a baby. It took 76 years for these American HEROS and the daughter of a fallen HERO to receive the recognition they so deserved! Thank you Father for bestowing on our country President Donald J. Trump!
The pride from Mr. Stanton was beyond anything I have seen in a long long time! The man absolutely loves our President and our Country. I got chills down my back hearing him echo those words and make those fists as hard as he could. The man is ready to go back into the military if his body would give him the chance.
MR. STRATTON: All the people we met today and all the people who were lined along — that we’ve been with, you could tell, with our military and everything, that this country is coming together again, and we’re going to be there.
I hope everyone at CTH gets a chance to watch that video from the WH! Worth every single second.
I remember seeing the video of that event, very moving. It used to be that Pearl Harbor verterans would sometimes be available at the Pearl Harbor site to talk about their experience or answer questions. Of course very few are still living so the opportunity to interact with them is nearly gone. Their stories though are eternal and great that PDJT honored them and the record of their visit to the WH will be around for future generations to appreciate.
Marine and Navajo code talker, George B. Willie Sr, 92, died on December 5th. Willie served later in the war, during the Battle of Okinawa, but his death is a reminder that our WW2 veterans are rapidly fading into history.
Ahéhee’ Willie.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are some that make fun of Our President because he doesn’t “sound like a President should”.
I think his speeches are just great, he’s a real unvarnished American speaking his mind. Something we need much more of.
Are these the same people who declared that O was articulate? I totally lost respect for Krauthammer the day they played a clip of O campaigning in ’08 on the Fox All Stars. In the clip, O sounded like he was auditioning to do the ending of a Loony Tunes. Immediately after playing the clip, Krauthammer said with a straight face how ARTICULATE and polished O was. I never took Krauthammer serioursly after that.
President Trump is the most Presidential President we’ve had in my lifetime. He’s educated, sophisticated, a snappy dresser and tells it like it is. Now to me, THAT is Presidential!
Ah…unpolished he may be… but to paraphrase Lincoln in response to criticism of General Grant’s high casualties at the Battle of Shiloh “I (we) can’t spare this man, he FIGHTS.
These two more men were also relentlessly dogged for their lack of polish!
Honor the sacrifice by confronting INFAMY with TRUTH….
“Pearl Harbor Betrayed” by Michael Gannon, US Navy sucker punched by FDR
“Dec 8, 1941…. MacArthur’s Pearl Harbor” by William H Bartsch, given
12 hours notice, Dugout Doug sucker punched the US Army Aircorp
Wiki/Torpedo_Alley….FDR sucker punched the US merchant marine,
kills 5,500 sailors between Jan and July 1941
Mers-el-kebir, July 3, 1940…. Churchill sucker punched French Navy
God bless our service men and all who lost their lives at pearl harbor!!!! And now you know why I never watch a N f L foot ball game !! If they can’t stand and respect our flag and national anthem ! I’m done with em!!!
Admiral Kidd is on that wall, just to Trump’s left. Look!
That disaster took seamen and admirals alike…. you can see a CPTN, LCDR, RADM, ENSG, chiefs, petty officers, apprentice seamen, etc…
So sad. And to think I used to sail little rental sail boats from the marina at the Subase and come within 400 yards of the memorial and yet we never went to see it.
Here’s a great read. The battle for Wake island. https://www.amazon.com/Given-Up-Dead-Americas-Heroic/dp/0553585673/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1512675871&sr=8-1&keywords=given+up+for+dead
Thank you very much for the Wake Island book recommendation, iwasthere.
I just checked, and our local library has copies. I will reserve one now.
Our greatest generation. It was such an honor knowing them in my lifetime. My dad was once such person and I’ll never forget him and others like him who sacrificed so much in WWII.
Replay of the earlier ceremony with POTUS and the awesome vets!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks so much for posting, Pam.
I am going to send this video to many folks right now.
The day that changed a generation forever… December 7, 1941…
Was thinking about my flag when I got up, forgot about it until I went out, and saw other flags flying; forgot when I returned, and only got reminded just now.
FWIW, it is going to fly for the hour or so until sunset.
I think it’s the whole “half staff” concept that makes me put it off on this day. It doesn’t work so well with my flag.
Many of us here had grandparents, great uncles and great aunts who rose up to the challenge.. Unafraid of claiming the righteousness, the high ground, the patriotism that America is truly the shining light on the hill for its people and the world..
Most of them have now passed away.. It is our duty to pass on what they had taught us, what they had given us, what they had preserved at great cost..
We, You, Us today, are the crucial link between then.. and now.. Between Freedom and Tyranny..
Many traitors in this Country want to selfishly cash it all in.. sell the whole farm.. and leave nothing but tyranny for their Country’s own offspring..
It is up to us to stop them..
Been there – stood over the Arizona – read the names on the wall – hand over heart – tears then, tears now. When my life is done, may that life I lived be found worthy of their sacrifice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And these anti-anything American have never put their ass on the line or lost a loved in one of America’s armed conflicts.
Reposting this from today’s Open Thread:
The lovely Ms. Shark24 and I were in Hawaii back in Sept for a wedding and since she had never visited the Arizona memorial before, we spent a morning at the museum plus the shuttle to the Arizona. I can not recommend this visit high enough to anyone visiting Oahu. The museum complex is very well done and a big upgrade from my last visit 30 years ago when I was in the USAF. It is a great reminder to all that although our adversaries are different, vigilance is still the word of the day. May God rest the souls entombed there and all those souls that have sacrificed all ( in this world anyway) to give us the incredible life we are able to pursue here in the USA.
I always like to share this on Pearl Harbor Day. It’s incredible to think the young people attending the 75th Anniversary of Gettysburg are now as old or older on the 76th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor. No one in attendance or who saw this newsreel on release could have imagined a few among them would one day become revered veterans themselves.
Just really love the way Trump relates to people.
Those geezers are great. I specially love the guy in the Aloha shirt:
“Hey, Granpa, you’re gonna meet President Trump. Let’s go buy you a nice suit.”
“Heck no! I’m wearing a Rayn Spooner, he knows.”
The kind of guys who have nothing to prove. Heck, besides Pearl Harbor, who knows what else they came through?. Take a look at those salad bars. Love them. So few left nowadays.
My mama…(who passed some years ago) told me a story about December 7th, 1941. She was 20 years old at the time. She worked at a general mercantile back then, and though the store was closed (because it was Sunday)…she and her fellow employees were actually working that day. They were putting up Christmas decorations, unpacking deliveries and stocking the shelves for the shopping season. They had a radio on downstairs in the main store. She and another co-worker were upstairs in a storeroom unpacking a crate with dishes in it. Another co-worker came running up the stairs to tell them that they had just heard on the radio that the Japanese had attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii! They were all shocked and shaking. Then, my mama looked down at the china plates she was unpacking…Made in Japan.
She put the plate down and refused to put the box of china from Japan out. To the day she passed away, she never would eat anything that had RICE in it, because it was Japanese. Strange, huh?
This was beautiful.
1 – I hope that POTUS will continue honoring the men/women of this horrific American turning point. It won’t be long when there will be no survivors left. When that happens, it would be cool if POTUS’s people would gather a few family members of 4-5 servicemen to display photos and share the stories of those men and what they did, what they had to endure, etc., to keep this part of history ALIVE and real to the generations…
2 – one of the things that takes so long in going thru the Pearl Harbor Memorial is looking at all of the collected photos, models, memorabilia, this serviceman’s hat, that service man’s journal, etc., and all of the audio clips of people recounting the moments before, during and immediately following the attack. It is gripping. For history buffs, spending an entire day at the memorial is the bare minimum of time you can spend trying to digest all of this info on a very important part of recent American history.
I wish I had the $$$ to set up a foundation: the goal: to help as many American high schoolers visit this memorial as possible…….
My Dad, and my Mother’s only brother served in the Pacific theater. Dad was stationed on Hawaii as the JAG liaison between the hospital and the Red Cross. — He hated the Red Cross. My Uncle was in the Air force as a belly gunner. He saw a lot of atrocities on the islands where they landed and never got over his hatred of the Japanese. He managed to miss his plane’s take-off on one island due to a flat tire on the jeep he was heading to the airfield in. The plane was shot down and all his mates were lost.
Now… just compare this to the sheer contempt that the POS Marxist community organizer had for these brave men…
My Grandmother’s brother, John Brady’s, was one of the 52 survivors of the USS Arizona. He changed his last name to Brady to sound more American. Family was from Hungary. God bless him and everyone who has and serves now.
