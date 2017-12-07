Going Lower – Alabama Democrats Play Race Card Against Roy Moore…

Identity politics driven to new lows in the Alabama Senate race. According to an Alabama Voter the democrats have decided to play the race-card against Roy Moore with a racially driven mailer:
COMMUNIST DEMORATS NEED DESTROYED FOR THE GOOD OF THE NATION.
THEY ARE A CANCER OF HATE AND DIVISION.
I predicted that the race card would be played. It was played in Ms. It will be played in every southern state in every up coming election. It will be played in the republican primaries by the uniparty pubs, and in the gen. by the dimms.
It is as predictable as predicting that the sun will rise tomorrow. Take it to the bank. Race, gender, and anything to divide the country is all the dimms and uniparty have left.
We are now in the throes of what is akin to the Salem witch trials. Only now it is the Salem sexual witch trials. Except there are no trials. Just the sacrifice at the stake of accusations.
For Dems this is standard operating procedure when they know they are loosing.
“……when they know they are loosing.”
So predictable. It was their last ditch effort in the 2016 election when they paraded Obozo et al out pleading to the masses to maintain the legacy…..Vote with the Bro’.
Amazing how Race can be twisted into any pretzel one cares to present…. Remember …”when they go low we go high?”
Except sometimes when they go low….the Dems need to go even lower…LOL
Really, you could have stopped your sentence after “procedure”…
Your right Nick!
Folks this is great news! This means they know they are losing and are hoping to close the margin! A few thoughts on Tuesday’s election 🗳. The turnout is going to shock everyone. Normally 19% turnout for this type of special election. I believe the turnout will be in the high 30% if not low 40%. I also believe people will be shocked by the amount of women that vote for Roy Moore. I am predicting a margin of 58% to 42%. I still believe he will win by double digits. Right now I can see a margin between 12% to 15%. My Christmas present 🎁 to myself would be a margin that hits 20%. The betting markets have completely shifted to Roy Moore. He has a 75% chance while Jones has a 25% chance.
https://sports.paddypower.mobi/#sport/33/competition/13089/event/13162501
Right now you have to put up $6 to win $1 on Roy Moore while $1 on Jones wins you $3.50.
They cite as their evidence against Slander charges against a JUDGE… “The Washington Post”.
Uh…. hope they’ve got a ton of money.
So they’re shooting to up the black vote from 93% to 95%?
They’re trying to get the black vote to come out.
Blacks vote in large numbers only in presidential elections, that’s why they are registering illegal voters right now.
This is a VERY DUMB campaign. The D-Rats are getting more mentally ill by the day.
The D-Rats have always been mentally ill. The difference today is that they seem to have given up on trying to hide it.
The only accomplishment the Democrats have in this race is to have angered some of their own to the point that they are voting for Republican Moore. Anyone wth even 1 brain cell recognizes the dirty tricks. I’m giving Alabamians credit to see through the BS.
The first graphic is just stoooopid.
The second is libel plain and simple.
If RM wants to sue I’ll contribute financially.
yes, what happened to the original lawsuit he was going to file? Was that against the individuals, or some publication?
The Washington Post
If the amazon post doesn’t like Moore you can bet that the CIA doesn’t either.
Not an exact match for the question posed in the ad but … John Conyers?
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thought exactly…
I can’t wait for this nightmare of a campaign to be over and done with. The Dims, and the GOPe, have sure given everything they have got to defeating Roy Moore.
I know I am not an Alabama voter, but this would make me want to do NOTHING MORE than vote for Roy Moore. I really hate being told what to do and what to think by the smarmy elite.
And I really hate dirty tricks, and they have pulled ever last one of them out of the bag. The sex accusations, registration drives to sign felons to vote, registration drives in the black communities in states bordering Alabama so they can be bussed in to vote as Alabama Dems, and now this.
Moore should counter this ad with another:
KILLER OF BLACK CHILDREN
Doug Jones Loves Black Folks So Much That He Supports Abortion!
Since 1973 about 15.5 Black Children Have Been Aborted
Thanks Doug Jones!
http://www.blackgenocide.org/black.html
http://www.abort73.com/abortion/abortion_and_race/
http://wholeworldinhishands.com/world/abortion-statistics-by-race.html
And don’t forget to add some Margaret Sanger quotes:
Those eyes…yikes!
Souless!!!
The same eyes you see standing around Pelosi. The eyes of the soulless.
No, they would not make a black man a Senator, they would make him a President.
Who played it? McConnell or Ellison?
I think they can go even lower. Only 5 days til the election. Notorious Red Alabama isn’t gonna flip to Drat Jones.
You know they can. We all know it but I don’t believe the state will flip either.
Mitch McConnell started his insidious anti-Moore campaign by throwing millions of dollars at Luther Strange. Rather than accept defeat with honor, RINO criminals (past and present) and bigoted democrats are now targeting the lowest of the low in intellect. EVERYONE who has played a part in this scandalous treatment of Roy Moore has proven themselves unworthy of representing American citizens in the Congress.
Yes your Turtle is a real P.O.S.
It astounds me that Kentuckians don’t storm his office, or his house.
Goodness me. We all know politics is an ugly,ugly business.
But this whole Alabama race, way back to the appointing of Strange by the disgraced Governor is despicable.
Should this horror show end in a defeat for Moore ( unlikely I know.) then we should brace ourselves, for what will be a nightmare.
Please the good folks of Alabama get out there and vote, and watch the polling booths.
Thank you.
Dems haven’t been able to make a racist out of Judge Moore..cuz he isn’t..looks like he held to “all men and women are equal under the law” credo in court….so now they pull this low blow..foul, really foul. I hope it buries Doug Jones permanently.
Liberal commie Alinsky playbook, chapter 13:
When everything else fails, play the race card.
Sorry don’t know why double post
Heck, don’t apologize, it needed to be said twice.
Proof the Democratic Party is all out of new ideas… #GroundHogsDay on instant repeat
Looks like yet another “Vote Trump 2020” flyer. Cause this is how you get more Trump.
Hillary would just call him a super predator.
And I would call her a mass murderer and a career criminal.
Speaking of witch……anyone heard anything out of the Hag or her Rapist Husband since all this Conyers – Franken stuff has gone down?
Smitty’s Rule: Whoever plays the race card first loses the argument.
This tactic doesn’t work any more. It’s shopworn.
I knew the DemonRATs where a sick lot but this redefines them as simply vile.
No need to redefine them. They are vile and like the Bible says; “From inward out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.” They are just proving what is in their heart which is evil and putrid. Lying is as natural to them as breathing.
“Lying is as natural to them as breathing.” Yes Obama was proof of that.
All Dems, particulary black ones, play the race card — starting with squatter Lewis. No end in sight. I guess racism will take a nosedive when they finally die. Tired old game. I feel sorry for blacks who are their pawns, not all are, but certainly many are kept in that box. Lied to for so many decades. Diamond & Silk need to lead them out of that box.
So tired 💤 of these rabid Democrats, hope they implode on their ugly divisiveness. They are a pitiful bunch, along with their fellow travelers, the uniparty who walk hand in hand with them.
Back fire on Dems in 3,2,1
I wouldn’t be surprised if the National Republican Senatorial Committee is involved. see Chris McDaniel
For being a Southerner all my life, I can truly say that the election down here was and has never been about race. It has always been about who will best serve our country, irregardless of these factors that the media and their allied politicians want to spread in order to influence the voters. They will sway some of the ignorant voters down here, but hopefully not the rest of us. The cry of victory will be the day Judge Moore would win the election there and the waste of money that these fools have spent to buy off votes against him. I am not a native of Alabama, so I cannot claim or deserve any credit whatever the outcome will be.next week.
You all know what is going to happen –
Roy Moore will be elected
Roy Moore will be kicked out of the Senate on ethics charges
Luther Strange will be re-appointed
Roy Moore will go home a once-respectable but now broken man
The state of Alabama will be trashed. Again
The Democrats will have collected another scalp
Butbutbut Muh Principles
Or something
Steve Bannon is no Andrew Breitbart – Shirley there are other methods of attack than this one of Bannon’s
All this heartache
For what?
time to go to the mattresses
Lyndon Baines lives on…
Ann Coulter: I’m voting Roy Moore because I hate the media.
And I think that hatred of the media is quite strong in Alabama.
