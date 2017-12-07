Going Lower – Alabama Democrats Play Race Card Against Roy Moore…

Posted on December 7, 2017 by

Identity politics driven to new lows in the Alabama Senate race. According to an Alabama Voter the democrats have decided to play the race-card against Roy Moore with a racially driven mailer:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Anti-White Intifada, BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2017, media bias, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

54 Responses to Going Lower – Alabama Democrats Play Race Card Against Roy Moore…

  1. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    COMMUNIST DEMORATS NEED DESTROYED FOR THE GOOD OF THE NATION.
    THEY ARE A CANCER OF HATE AND DIVISION.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      December 7, 2017 at 6:56 pm

      I predicted that the race card would be played. It was played in Ms. It will be played in every southern state in every up coming election. It will be played in the republican primaries by the uniparty pubs, and in the gen. by the dimms.

      It is as predictable as predicting that the sun will rise tomorrow. Take it to the bank. Race, gender, and anything to divide the country is all the dimms and uniparty have left.

      We are now in the throes of what is akin to the Salem witch trials. Only now it is the Salem sexual witch trials. Except there are no trials. Just the sacrifice at the stake of accusations.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
  2. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    For Dems this is standard operating procedure when they know they are loosing.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • VegasGuy says:
      December 7, 2017 at 7:26 pm

      “……when they know they are loosing.”

      So predictable. It was their last ditch effort in the 2016 election when they paraded Obozo et al out pleading to the masses to maintain the legacy…..Vote with the Bro’.

      Amazing how Race can be twisted into any pretzel one cares to present…. Remember …”when they go low we go high?”

      Except sometimes when they go low….the Dems need to go even lower…LOL

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • cyn3wulf says:
      December 7, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      Really, you could have stopped your sentence after “procedure”…

      Like

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      December 7, 2017 at 7:40 pm

      Your right Nick!

      Folks this is great news! This means they know they are losing and are hoping to close the margin! A few thoughts on Tuesday’s election 🗳. The turnout is going to shock everyone. Normally 19% turnout for this type of special election. I believe the turnout will be in the high 30% if not low 40%. I also believe people will be shocked by the amount of women that vote for Roy Moore. I am predicting a margin of 58% to 42%. I still believe he will win by double digits. Right now I can see a margin between 12% to 15%. My Christmas present 🎁 to myself would be a margin that hits 20%. The betting markets have completely shifted to Roy Moore. He has a 75% chance while Jones has a 25% chance.

      https://sports.paddypower.mobi/#sport/33/competition/13089/event/13162501

      Right now you have to put up $6 to win $1 on Roy Moore while $1 on Jones wins you $3.50.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  3. treehouseron says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    They cite as their evidence against Slander charges against a JUDGE… “The Washington Post”.

    Uh…. hope they’ve got a ton of money.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. MMinLamesa says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    So they’re shooting to up the black vote from 93% to 95%?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      December 7, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      They’re trying to get the black vote to come out.

      Blacks vote in large numbers only in presidential elections, that’s why they are registering illegal voters right now.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  5. FL_GUY says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    This is a VERY DUMB campaign. The D-Rats are getting more mentally ill by the day.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. ditzee58 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    The only accomplishment the Democrats have in this race is to have angered some of their own to the point that they are voting for Republican Moore. Anyone wth even 1 brain cell recognizes the dirty tricks. I’m giving Alabamians credit to see through the BS.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. Michael says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    The first graphic is just stoooopid.
    The second is libel plain and simple.
    If RM wants to sue I’ll contribute financially.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. covfefiie999 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Not an exact match for the question posed in the ad but … John Conyers?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Sylvia Avery says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    I can’t wait for this nightmare of a campaign to be over and done with. The Dims, and the GOPe, have sure given everything they have got to defeating Roy Moore.

    I know I am not an Alabama voter, but this would make me want to do NOTHING MORE than vote for Roy Moore. I really hate being told what to do and what to think by the smarmy elite.

    And I really hate dirty tricks, and they have pulled ever last one of them out of the bag. The sex accusations, registration drives to sign felons to vote, registration drives in the black communities in states bordering Alabama so they can be bussed in to vote as Alabama Dems, and now this.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. William Ray (@6williameray7) says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Moore should counter this ad with another:

    KILLER OF BLACK CHILDREN
    Doug Jones Loves Black Folks So Much That He Supports Abortion!
    Since 1973 about 15.5 Black Children Have Been Aborted
    Thanks Doug Jones!

    http://www.blackgenocide.org/black.html
    http://www.abort73.com/abortion/abortion_and_race/
    http://wholeworldinhishands.com/world/abortion-statistics-by-race.html

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. free2313 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    No, they would not make a black man a Senator, they would make him a President.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Bob Thoms says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Who played it? McConnell or Ellison?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    I think they can go even lower. Only 5 days til the election. Notorious Red Alabama isn’t gonna flip to Drat Jones.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. filia.aurea says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Mitch McConnell started his insidious anti-Moore campaign by throwing millions of dollars at Luther Strange. Rather than accept defeat with honor, RINO criminals (past and present) and bigoted democrats are now targeting the lowest of the low in intellect. EVERYONE who has played a part in this scandalous treatment of Roy Moore has proven themselves unworthy of representing American citizens in the Congress.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. dekester says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Goodness me. We all know politics is an ugly,ugly business.

    But this whole Alabama race, way back to the appointing of Strange by the disgraced Governor is despicable.

    Should this horror show end in a defeat for Moore ( unlikely I know.) then we should brace ourselves, for what will be a nightmare.

    Please the good folks of Alabama get out there and vote, and watch the polling booths.

    Thank you.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. benifranlkin says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Dems haven’t been able to make a racist out of Judge Moore..cuz he isn’t..looks like he held to “all men and women are equal under the law” credo in court….so now they pull this low blow..foul, really foul. I hope it buries Doug Jones permanently.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Liberal commie Alinsky playbook, chapter 13:

    When everything else fails, play the race card.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Liberal commie Alinsky playbook, chapter 13:

    When everything else fails, play the race card.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Proof the Democratic Party is all out of new ideas… #GroundHogsDay on instant repeat

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. bosscook says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Looks like yet another “Vote Trump 2020” flyer. Cause this is how you get more Trump.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  21. Kevin H says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Hillary would just call him a super predator.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Big Jake says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Smitty’s Rule: Whoever plays the race card first loses the argument.

    This tactic doesn’t work any more. It’s shopworn.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Patrick Blasz says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    I knew the DemonRATs where a sick lot but this redefines them as simply vile.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • C R Lord says:
      December 7, 2017 at 7:32 pm

      No need to redefine them. They are vile and like the Bible says; “From inward out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.” They are just proving what is in their heart which is evil and putrid. Lying is as natural to them as breathing.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  24. MaineCoon says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    All Dems, particulary black ones, play the race card — starting with squatter Lewis. No end in sight. I guess racism will take a nosedive when they finally die. Tired old game. I feel sorry for blacks who are their pawns, not all are, but certainly many are kept in that box. Lied to for so many decades. Diamond & Silk need to lead them out of that box.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. greenmakescents says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    So tired 💤 of these rabid Democrats, hope they implode on their ugly divisiveness. They are a pitiful bunch, along with their fellow travelers, the uniparty who walk hand in hand with them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Patriot1783 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Back fire on Dems in 3,2,1

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. ray76 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    I wouldn’t be surprised if the National Republican Senatorial Committee is involved. see Chris McDaniel

    Like

    Reply
  28. Just Curious says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    For being a Southerner all my life, I can truly say that the election down here was and has never been about race. It has always been about who will best serve our country, irregardless of these factors that the media and their allied politicians want to spread in order to influence the voters. They will sway some of the ignorant voters down here, but hopefully not the rest of us. The cry of victory will be the day Judge Moore would win the election there and the waste of money that these fools have spent to buy off votes against him. I am not a native of Alabama, so I cannot claim or deserve any credit whatever the outcome will be.next week.

    Like

    Reply
  29. jeans2nd says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    You all know what is going to happen –
    Roy Moore will be elected
    Roy Moore will be kicked out of the Senate on ethics charges
    Luther Strange will be re-appointed
    Roy Moore will go home a once-respectable but now broken man
    The state of Alabama will be trashed. Again
    The Democrats will have collected another scalp
    Butbutbut Muh Principles
    Or something

    Steve Bannon is no Andrew Breitbart – Shirley there are other methods of attack than this one of Bannon’s
    All this heartache
    For what?

    time to go to the mattresses

    Like

    Reply
  30. freq says:
    December 7, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Lyndon Baines lives on…

    Like

    Reply
  31. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    December 7, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Ann Coulter: I’m voting Roy Moore because I hate the media.

    And I think that hatred of the media is quite strong in Alabama.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s