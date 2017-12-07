First Lady Melania Trump Visits Childrens National Hospital With Santa…

First Lady Melania Trump visited Childrens National Hospital in Washington, D.C., today to visit with patients, families and staff members. The tradition of First Lady visits to Childrens National dates back more than 60 years to First Lady Bess Truman; however, this is Melania Trump’s third visit to the hospital for visits with the children.
Mrs. Trump began today’s visit by touring the neuroscience center, where she spent time with patients and their families, as well as doctors, nurses, and other staff. After the visit, Mrs. Trump, escorted by two patients, arrived in the hospitals main atrium where she read one of her favorite holiday books, The Polar Express and answered questions from some of the patients about the holidays and what they mean to her.
Child: Ms. Trump what is your favorite Christmas song?
FLOTUS: My favorite Christmas song is Oh, Holy Night. And what is yours?
Child: Mine is probably Jingle Bells.
FLOTUS: Oh beautiful, beautiful song.
Andy: If you could spent the holiday anywhere in the world where would you …
FLOTUS: Where are you Andy? I don’t see you. Oh there you are, OK.
Andy: My name is Andy … I am 10 years old. If you could spend the holidays anywhere in the world, where would you go?
FLOTUS: I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, a tropical island, with my family.
Child: What is your favorite family Christmas tradition?
FLOTUS: Our family Christmas tradition is that Christmas eve we have a dinner and we go to midnight mass or Christmas day mass the next day and then another family dinner and Christmas on the 25th, Santa comes, we open the presents and spending time together.
Olivia: What’s your favorite thing to eat for Christmas dinner? My name is Olivia.
FLOTUS: Hi Olivia, nice to see you. My favorite thing to eat is some healthy food. And you feel very good after. Not too much eating. But we all enjoy. The most important part is to spend time with your family.
Sammy: What did you ask Santa for Christmas?
FLOTUS: Oh, that’s a nice one. I asked Santa for Christmas peace on the world, health, love and kindness. Thank you.
FLOTUS ON POLAR EXPRESS: So this is very, a special book I like, for Christmas. Polar Express. I guess kids and adults know the book. It’s very special to me I hope you like it I’m sure you’ve watched the movie as well.
I always love to here our FLOTUS read because we get to hear her beautiful accent. She is such a natural with children. It was so wonderful to see the smiles on the faces of these children.
Yes… but the time I roasted an aged, prime, organic 15 lb ribeye roast on the BBQ, skipped the carbos and only ate it with lightly cooked greens and very good wines… Well, yes, that was good too. ;-D
My mother can’t wait to open the gifts on Christmas Day.. she forces us to open everything before her bedtime on the 24th. Which sucks, because 9:00PM is prime cigar smoking time.
We got this Christmas present in January.
What a terrific gift to America—Melania, First Lady, First Mother, First Woman. First Wife.
AMEN!
And she has excellent taste in Christmas music – “Oh Holy Night” is my favorite as well.😉
Mine too. I was listening to Josh Groban sing it the other night. He hits that high note effortlessly at the end. That song to me is true worship.
As the young black child said to her friend, “She is like an Angel” the other day. That child maybe completely correct! Our FLOTUS loves kids. Especially those that are sick and need comfort. We were given a gift from God for allowing Donald J. Trump to be our President but he also decided to give America the Angel that was so needed!
Lovely Mrs. Trump is so natural and sweet with children.
Here’s the fashion report:
Winter white is so beautiful on FLOTUS Melania. She is so gracious. Beautiful heart.❤️
She loves the children she meets unlike Mooshell who tried to starve them at the school lunch counter.
Beautiful First Lady.
Thank FLOTUS. You are our American treasure.
It’s like our First Lady Melania is serving as our Christmas Angel this year.
It has been wonderful to see her touches in the White House decorations.
Her impeccable taste and sense of style come shining through, as she honors our country with paying homage to our Traditions, our States, our Veterans and our Gold Star Families.
We are so blessed to have Pres Trump and First Lady Melania in the White House…in year One of America’s restoration, thanks to our President.
I shudder to think what it would be like right now, if the Hildebeast had managed to steal the election.
Thank you, Lord.
Thank you, Mr. President.
And Thank you, First Lady Melania.
Amen!! We have been mightily blessed this whole year. Year two will be even better. Christmas everyday as PDJT and our angelic First Lady are the gifts that keeps on giving.
I knew her answer to favorite Christmas song would be O Holy Night. I just knew it!
