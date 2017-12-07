First Lady Melania Trump Visits Childrens National Hospital With Santa…

First Lady Melania Trump visited Childrens National Hospital in Washington, D.C., today to visit with patients, families and staff members. The tradition of First Lady visits to Childrens National dates back more than 60 years to First Lady Bess Truman; however, this is Melania Trump’s third visit to the hospital for visits with the children.

Mrs. Trump began today’s visit by touring the neuroscience center, where she spent time with patients and their families, as well as doctors, nurses, and other staff. After the visit, Mrs. Trump, escorted by two patients, arrived in the hospitals main atrium where she read one of her favorite holiday books, The Polar Express and answered questions from some of the patients about the holidays and what they mean to her.

Child: Ms. Trump what is your favorite Christmas song?

FLOTUS: My favorite Christmas song is Oh, Holy Night. And what is yours?

Child: Mine is probably Jingle Bells.

FLOTUS: Oh beautiful, beautiful song.

Andy: If you could spent the holiday anywhere in the world where would you …

FLOTUS: Where are you Andy? I don’t see you. Oh there you are, OK.

Andy: My name is Andy … I am 10 years old. If you could spend the holidays anywhere in the world, where would you go?

FLOTUS: I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, a tropical island, with my family.

Child: What is your favorite family Christmas tradition?

FLOTUS: Our family Christmas tradition is that Christmas eve we have a dinner and we go to midnight mass or Christmas day mass the next day and then another family dinner and Christmas on the 25th, Santa comes, we open the presents and spending time together.

Olivia: What’s your favorite thing to eat for Christmas dinner? My name is Olivia.

FLOTUS: Hi Olivia, nice to see you. My favorite thing to eat is some healthy food. And you feel very good after. Not too much eating. But we all enjoy. The most important part is to spend time with your family.

Sammy: What did you ask Santa for Christmas?

FLOTUS: Oh, that’s a nice one. I asked Santa for Christmas peace on the world, health, love and kindness. Thank you.

FLOTUS ON POLAR EXPRESS: So this is very, a special book I like, for Christmas. Polar Express. I guess kids and adults know the book. It’s very special to me I hope you like it I’m sure you’ve watched the movie as well.

