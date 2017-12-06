Wednesday December 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:17 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:18 am

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:20 am

    It’s only one day until Cursday, Treepers. . . This video is from a long-ago Roy Orbison concert that was filmed and released on DVD. If it’s still available it’s definitely worth having. Many of the performances are on YouTube, however.

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. Lucille says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:28 am

    “Frozen waves captured in Nantucket surf photos” by David Strege
    February 26, 2015
    https://www.grindtv.com/culture/frozen-waves-captured-nantucket-surf-photos/

  6. Lucille says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Frozen Niagara Falls, 1911

  7. thinkthinkthink says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Philippians 2:6-11

    Christ himself was like God in everything.
    . He was equal with God.
    . But he did not think that being equal with God was something to be held on to.

    He gave up his place with God and made himself nothing.
    . He was born as a man
    . and became like a servant.

    And when he was living as a man,
    . he humbled himself and was fully obedient to God.
    . He obeyed even when that caused his death—death on a cross.

    So God raised Christ to the highest place.
    . God made the name of Christ greater than every other name.

    God wants every knee to bow to Jesus—
    . everyone in heaven, on earth, and under the earth.

    Everyone will say, “Jesus Christ is Lord”
    . and bring glory to God the Father.

  8. ZurichMike says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Happy St. Nicholas Day! The feast day of *the* St. Nicklaus ==> Saint (ni)Cklaus ==> Santa Claus. He is the patron saint of children especially. Lot of traditions about this beloved saint. Today around many European countries: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Nicholas

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:52 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:01 am

  12. RZ says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Hillary is NOT lying!!

    Hillary Clinton testified in Congress, and
    has repeatedly stated, she never sent or
    received messages “marked Classified”.

    She is completely correct.

    I worked many years as an Executive
    Support Supervisor in the Office of the
    Secretary of Defense. Weekly I would
    review hundreds of classified messages.
    ALL classified messages were, by law,
    marked TOP SECRET, SECRET, or
    CONFIDENTIAL. Therefore, I can honestly
    say I have never sent or received messages
    “marked Classified”.

    Hillary is certainly not honest, but she is
    slick. She has never claimed not sending or receiving classified messages. Her often
    repeated, and well rehearsed, comment
    contains the phrase ‘Marked Classified’ –
    Always.

    I rarely comment, but this huge distinction,
    not realized by most, greatly bothered me.

    • ray76 says:
      December 6, 2017 at 1:25 am

      At the “Commander In Chief Forum” in 2016 when she was asked about her private server and classified e-mail Clinton explained that she used a “wholly separate system” for classified e-mail.

      Since she did not have a State Department e-mail address and she says she did not use her private server, what system did she use?

      She refused to us a standard computer and used Blackberries to communicate with her server.

    • ray76 says:
      December 6, 2017 at 1:36 am

      It’s laughable to expect people to believe that Clinton did not send/receive classified material during the four years she was SoS.

      In addition to usual business think of Egypt, Libya, and Syria – she did not send or receive any classified information? It’s an insult for her to expect us to believe that.

    • ray76 says:
      December 6, 2017 at 1:55 am

      You’re right. She is slick. Her claim is she never sent or received messages “marked Classified”

      It is impossible for a SoS to perform their duties without sending/receiving classified material. In order for Clinton to do so required a plan, ie intent. It also requires an accomplice, which I suspect is Abedin.

      How it likely was accomplished

    • millwright says:
      December 6, 2017 at 2:15 am

      RZ, FWiW myself and others here ( and elsewhere ) long ago note that “classified was the lowest level of security imposed upon any document ! Almost impossible that this low – level traffic would have ever seen the SOS’s purview . OTOH, all, repeat all, of the former bannered messages would have crossed her desk/PDA, etc.

  14. Sepp says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:15 am

    The website linked below is extensive in its content dedicated to Saint Nicholas of Myra the Wonderworker.

    It includes activities for children, music, hymns, prayers, sermons, Icons, other artistic images, books, and much more.

    The Saint Nicholas Center

    http://www.stnicholascenter.org

  15. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers–fun song on Wacky Wednesday.

    Deck the halls with boughs of holly,
    Fa la la la la, la la la la.
    Tis the season to be jolly,
    Fa la la la la, la la la la.
    Don we now our gay apparel,
    Fa la la, la la la, la la la.
    Troll the ancient Yuletide carol,
    Fa la la la la, la la la la.
    See the blazing Yule before us,
    Fa la la la la, la la la la.
    Strike the harp and join the chorus.
    Fa la la la la, la la la la.
    Follow me in merry measure,
    Fa la la la la, la la la la.
    While I tell of Yuletide treasure,
    Fa la la la la, la la la la.
    Fast away the old year passes,
    Fa la la la la, la la la la.
    Hail the new, ye lads and lasses,
    Fa la la la la, la la la la.
    Sing we joyous, all together,
    Fa la la la la, la la la la.
    Heedless of the wind and weather,
    Fa la la la la, la la la la.

  16. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Show me your ways, Lord,
    teach me your paths.
    Guide me in your truth and teach me,
    for you are God my Savior,
    and my hope is in you all day long.
    Ps 25:4-5

  17. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:20 am

    I am the good shepherd; I know my sheep and my sheep know me— just as the Father knows me and I know the Father—and I lay down my life for the sheep.
    John 10:14-15

  18. geneticallycatholic says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Catholics in the US are organizing to pray the rosary on Dec 12, feast of Our Lady of Guadelaupe. The intention of the prayers will be “to ask Our Lady to save the USA from Islamic jihad, from the denial of the Christian faith, and for an end of abortion.”.

    Catholic treepers, will you be part of this?..

    https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/rosary-on-the-borders-coming-to-america-on-december-12

  19. rashamon says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:30 am

    The Zero was in Chicago today entertaining/propagandizing international governors on climate change (warming) while the Antarctic breeding season for penguins found only two (2) surviving chicks out of 40,000 birthed because of ice build-up in their habitat had obstructed their access to food.

    it’s called “weather” and it changes, more likely from release of magna from earth’s core (volcanoes) and exploding sunspots, which, of course, we can majorly control. Duh! Spread your DARPA and HAARP tech to the detriment of all species. Stupid. And our tax dollars are supporting them.

  20. Wend says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:49 am

    I hope he caught pneumonia.

    Poor little precious baby penguins!

  21. citizen817 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:12 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:13 am

  24. nwtex says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:15 am

  25. thinkthinkthink says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:24 am

    This pings my confirmation bias a bit. 😉

    “The primary product of the news media was historically a daily habit, hegemonic across the middle class, to consume a thing wrapped in ads.

    “That’s slightly different than other media because the “hegemonic” bit is really important and the town newspaper / networks monopolized it.

    “It never mattered what the underlying artifact in the habit was. That was simply a historical accident.

    “Antagonism between media and tech is not about distributing news. Distributing news is not and never was valuable. The habit is the prize.”

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/931781922937651200

