U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley Discusses Israel and North Korea Strategy…

The decision by President Trump to announce recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was obviously a long planned strategy.   The U.S. State Department via Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley were seamlessly aligned with the White House on the initiative.  Ambassador Haley discusses the move below:

  1. MAGA Happy Boy says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:06 am

    I was very impressed with Nikki’s responses to questioning, but she offered NO insights/higher-order shaping of the conversation. Rex is doing a great job reigning in the apparatchiks of the USDOS.

  2. Rex says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Mrs. Rubio sounding like a credible Trump disciple?
    More MAGA?

