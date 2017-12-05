UK Officials Thwart Islamic Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister May…

Londonistan: President Trump continues his perfect record of seeing around corners…
(Via Daily Mail) The security services believe they have stopped an Islamist suicide bomb plot to assassinate the Prime Minister.
Two Muslim men are suspected of conspiring to attack Downing Street armed with an improvised bomb, suicide vest and knives.
Investigators suspect the pair wanted to detonate a bomb disguised as a bag. They would then attempt to kill Theresa May armed with a suicide vest, pepper spray and knife in the chaotic aftermath.
The alleged conspiracy was foiled after a joint operation by Scotland Yard, West Midlands Police and MI5. Security chiefs stepped in amid fears the men were preparing to launch an attack, arresting them at gunpoint. However, although they appear to have been inspired by Islamic State it does not appear they were able to obtain or build any explosives.
The smashed plot highlights the extreme threat still faced by the UK in a year blighted by terrorist atrocities which claimed 36 lives.
Counter-terrorist chiefs said it was the ninth foiled plot since March as hundreds of terrorist suspects remain under investigation. (read more)
President Trump was right again. Who knew? We did!
The London mayor is a fraud. He needs to get the boot.
Khan is Islamic. That’s all anyone needs to know. He follows his brand of religion.
“He follows his brand of religion.” I disagree. Islam is a theocracy, not a religion.
actually Ghostrider, he’s quite genuine.
Also, quite consistent.
He is genuine alright. He is the real Islamic thing. He told the press that terrorism a new fact of life and people will just have to get used to it.
UK needs a refresher on the story of the fox in the hen house.
Yeah the UK brexited with a hen house full of islamic killers.
87 sharia courts isn’t enough for Britain, they need more.
Way to go UK, keep up the good work.
Or The Snake lyrics.
Oooooo – the parable of the snake!
Mine favorite campaign parable
Maybe POTUS needs to read The Snake when he visits England.
I would rather that President Trump didn’t visit England. Way too dangerous, IMO. Isn’t this a sad state of affairs?
It would be a moment of revelation for her to understand that the muslims are really the bad guys.
But will she admit it?
These two will turn into a couple of brown Scottish Presbyterians.
Spit.
The rest of the World is trying to make a head of lettuce out of the salad of crap they imported…
President is now adding the Russian Dressing
And some crazy people wanted this lunatic sitting in the Oval Office…
nice CFR background there…
OH My Good Lord!!!! I think you saw it coming too Sundance.
Damn….When will the Refugee Welcoming Countries learn.
Sadiq Khan has said he believes the threat of terror attacks are “part and parcel of living in a big city”
What has Mayor Sadiq Khan said about it? *crickets*
“drat, I knew they should gone with the RPGs”
LikeLiked by 8 people
OK, that’s funny… I don’t care who y’are. 😀
I just sprayed my monitor with a mouthful of Diet Dr. Pepper over that one!
What does it mean, mike?
Khan’s inner voice!
Interesting that news of this was released. Supports SD’s argument that Pres Trump was helping to provide cover for PM May to become more direct in efforts to confront the invasion.
Come on, this is a stretch:pure homegrown, loan-wolf(s) plot.
Nothing to see here!
We have known this, for a long time. And esp. if we read BNI or Creeping Sharia.
Mrs May is tottering on the edge of having to resign over her Brexit handling .The Irish / UK border is a huge issue and she has been found out trying to leave Northern Ireland from the rest of UK in the single market /customs union ,In effect still n the EU. The people of Ulster are livid .
I don’t believe many of these bomb plot stories unless they actually have hard evidence. The security services can say what they like ,a bit like the FBI .Its too suspect to release it now when she is taking a hammering for her ineptitude.
Agree. Why would the Muslims want to kill their ally? This is FBLie type crap.
Yes, very wise Ms. May to have both the IRA and the Orange Men in Ulster mad at you. That should lead to something nice.
yo, Prime Minister May?… exactly what did you expect?… reap the whirlwind comes to mind…
Yes, having your Prime Minister slaughtered by radical Muslim savages is part & parcel of living in a big city. Uh huh, sure, sure it i…..
Wait a minute
Ah, actually, when your Mayor is a radical Muslim & your Prime Minister is a radical Muslim apologist & globalist puppet, then yeah, that is part & parcel
Nothing, no threat is big enough to stop the globalist elites political puppets from mouthing their absurd narrative on the virtues of the radical Muslim invasion
They’re not only corrupt & criminal, they’re totally insane too
The Koran unambiguously instructs believers to murder infidels.
It’s what a good muslim does, follows the Koran.
Interesting that muslim immigration continues apace with the victim countries having full knowledge of this little fact. It’s almost as if the elites are enjoying watching this.
Germany’s Intel Worries About Islamist Mobilization in the Balkans
https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/12/germanys-intel-worries-about-islamist-mobilization-in-the-balkans/
Excerpt:
Even if we go by the admission of European politicians, who keep on reminding everyone how Radical Islam holds sway over just a tiny minority within the immigrant Muslim population, Europe is moving deeper and deeper into the Jihadist quagmire. Mathematically speaking, as the proportion of Muslim population grows in Europe, the Islamist threat grows as well.
I read today someplace that there is a big probability that France will be divided in 2 parts: Muslim and non-religious.
Dictionary entry example for — ‘the road to hell is paved with good intentions.’
Good hearted-ness is a weakness in the real world, not a virtue.
Only tough women can handle the leader job, nice sweet is nectar to the horde.
Everything President Trump tweets has a reason. At times, one must read between the lines. I guess May knows this by now.
Trump is willing to do what it takes but our national suicide pact based on political correctness obstructs him at every turn. It’s a waking nightmare.
it will be interesting indeed to see how the Travel Ban is enforced, how resources are allocated.
Wonder if Minnesota is watching this unfold in UK.
Is anyone on TV talking of this?
One of these days the Islamists are going to succeed in one of their plots against a European Leader.
What will it take for Europe to wake up?
For them to succeed in one of their plots against a European leader. Honestly it’s too bad this plot got thwarted.
I am a sinner: that was my first thought.
They won’t.
They’ll instead be scratching their heads over what the motive might be…
Hey Theresa, Scotland Yard didn’t foil this plot by ignoring the problem and publicly attacking people who are honest about what the problem is.
Get smart, because the problem is coming directly to you.
Hahahah😂, almost like POTUS knew something when the twitter battle started last week!
😂😂😂
Wake up British subjects ! Grow some “you know what”.
Meanwhile, BBC reports that majority of refugee “minors” in Sweden are in fact adults. http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-42234585
I guess this now makes the BBC part of the alt-right.
From the article linked above:
The security service and police have thwarted 22 terrorist plots in the past four years and there are more than 500 live investigations ongoing. Police chiefs are struggling to handle more than 3,000 subjects of interest, along with a growing pool of more than 20,000 individuals identified during terrorist inquiries.
Even though the U.K. is getting out of the EU, the paragraph above tells me that the country is gone! The 3,000 and 20,000 referenced above is because of the country’s policy of allowing ISIS fighters to return to the U.K. Just think about that for one minute…… They allowed these Animals back into their country so that they can kill innocent civilians. Who in their right mind would think this was a good policy.
It gets better! Only 10% of police officers are allowed to carry a gun! There is absolutely no coming back for the U.K. I hope our President cancels his visit there!
So, are these “two Muslim men” refugees?
