UK Officials Thwart Islamic Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister May…

Posted on December 5, 2017 by

Londonistan: President Trump continues his perfect record of seeing around corners…

(Via Daily Mail) The security services believe they have stopped an Islamist suicide bomb plot to assassinate the Prime Minister.

Two Muslim men are suspected of conspiring to attack Downing Street armed with an improvised bomb, suicide vest and knives.

Investigators suspect the pair wanted to detonate a bomb disguised as a bag. They would then attempt to kill Theresa May armed with a suicide vest, pepper spray and knife in the chaotic aftermath.

The alleged conspiracy was foiled after a joint operation by Scotland Yard, West Midlands Police and MI5. Security chiefs stepped in amid fears the men were preparing to launch an attack, arresting them at gunpoint. However, although they appear to have been inspired by Islamic State it does not appear they were able to obtain or build any explosives.

The smashed plot highlights the extreme threat still faced by the UK in a year blighted by terrorist atrocities which claimed 36 lives.

Counter-terrorist chiefs said it was the ninth foiled plot since March as hundreds of terrorist suspects remain under investigation.  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Brexit, Decepticons, European Union, Islam, Jihad, Muslim Grievance Industry - MGI, Police action, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

54 Responses to UK Officials Thwart Islamic Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister May…

  1. Pam says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    President Trump was right again. Who knew? We did!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Patriot1783 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    UK needs a refresher on the story of the fox in the hen house.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. Bob says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    It would be a moment of revelation for her to understand that the muslims are really the bad guys.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    The rest of the World is trying to make a head of lettuce out of the salad of crap they imported…
    President is now adding the Russian Dressing

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Harry Lime says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    And some crazy people wanted this lunatic sitting in the Oval Office…

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    OH My Good Lord!!!! I think you saw it coming too Sundance.
    Damn….When will the Refugee Welcoming Countries learn.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. BabyBoomer says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Sadiq Khan has said he believes the threat of terror attacks are “part and parcel of living in a big city”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. bonnehou58 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    What has Mayor Sadiq Khan said about it? *crickets*

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Running Fast says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Interesting that news of this was released. Supports SD’s argument that Pres Trump was helping to provide cover for PM May to become more direct in efforts to confront the invasion.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Joe S says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Come on, this is a stretch:pure homegrown, loan-wolf(s) plot.

    Nothing to see here!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    We have known this, for a long time. And esp. if we read BNI or Creeping Sharia.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. DebbieUK says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Mrs May is tottering on the edge of having to resign over her Brexit handling .The Irish / UK border is a huge issue and she has been found out trying to leave Northern Ireland from the rest of UK in the single market /customs union ,In effect still n the EU. The people of Ulster are livid .

    I don’t believe many of these bomb plot stories unless they actually have hard evidence. The security services can say what they like ,a bit like the FBI .Its too suspect to release it now when she is taking a hammering for her ineptitude.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. freq says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    yo, Prime Minister May?… exactly what did you expect?… reap the whirlwind comes to mind…

    Like

    Reply
  14. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Yes, having your Prime Minister slaughtered by radical Muslim savages is part & parcel of living in a big city. Uh huh, sure, sure it i…..

    Wait a minute

    Ah, actually, when your Mayor is a radical Muslim & your Prime Minister is a radical Muslim apologist & globalist puppet, then yeah, that is part & parcel

    Nothing, no threat is big enough to stop the globalist elites political puppets from mouthing their absurd narrative on the virtues of the radical Muslim invasion

    They’re not only corrupt & criminal, they’re totally insane too

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • POP says:
      December 5, 2017 at 11:44 pm

      The Koran unambiguously instructs believers to murder infidels.
      It’s what a good muslim does, follows the Koran.

      Interesting that muslim immigration continues apace with the victim countries having full knowledge of this little fact. It’s almost as if the elites are enjoying watching this.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Germany’s Intel Worries About Islamist Mobilization in the Balkans
    https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/12/germanys-intel-worries-about-islamist-mobilization-in-the-balkans/

    Excerpt:

    Even if we go by the admission of European politicians, who keep on reminding everyone how Radical Islam holds sway over just a tiny minority within the immigrant Muslim population, Europe is moving deeper and deeper into the Jihadist quagmire. Mathematically speaking, as the proportion of Muslim population grows in Europe, the Islamist threat grows as well.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. MustangBlues says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Dictionary entry example for — ‘the road to hell is paved with good intentions.’

    Good hearted-ness is a weakness in the real world, not a virtue.

    Only tough women can handle the leader job, nice sweet is nectar to the horde.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Sunshine says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Everything President Trump tweets has a reason. At times, one must read between the lines. I guess May knows this by now.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Big Jake says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Trump is willing to do what it takes but our national suicide pact based on political correctness obstructs him at every turn. It’s a waking nightmare.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      December 5, 2017 at 11:46 pm

      it will be interesting indeed to see how the Travel Ban is enforced, how resources are allocated.
      Wonder if Minnesota is watching this unfold in UK.
      Is anyone on TV talking of this?

      Like

      Reply
  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    One of these days the Islamists are going to succeed in one of their plots against a European Leader.

    What will it take for Europe to wake up?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. rsanchez1990 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Hey Theresa, Scotland Yard didn’t foil this plot by ignoring the problem and publicly attacking people who are honest about what the problem is.

    Get smart, because the problem is coming directly to you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Ziiggii says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Hahahah😂, almost like POTUS knew something when the twitter battle started last week!
    😂😂😂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. YvonneMarie says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Wake up British subjects ! Grow some “you know what”.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Always Faithful says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Meanwhile, BBC reports that majority of refugee “minors” in Sweden are in fact adults. http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-42234585

    I guess this now makes the BBC part of the alt-right.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. fleporeblog says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    From the article linked above:

    The security service and police have thwarted 22 terrorist plots in the past four years and there are more than 500 live investigations ongoing. Police chiefs are struggling to handle more than 3,000 subjects of interest, along with a growing pool of more than 20,000 individuals identified during terrorist inquiries.

    Even though the U.K. is getting out of the EU, the paragraph above tells me that the country is gone! The 3,000 and 20,000 referenced above is because of the country’s policy of allowing ISIS fighters to return to the U.K. Just think about that for one minute…… They allowed these Animals back into their country so that they can kill innocent civilians. Who in their right mind would think this was a good policy.

    It gets better! Only 10% of police officers are allowed to carry a gun! There is absolutely no coming back for the U.K. I hope our President cancels his visit there!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Summer says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    So, are these “two Muslim men” refugees?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s