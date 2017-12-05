Tuesday December 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Yosemite park is one of my personal favorite places in the entire planet (not that I’ve seen the entire planet). Simply standing in the floor of the valley and looking in wonder at the granite surrounding you is awe inspiring. It is a true gem
Ours, too. Love Yosemite.
Last time we were there was Spring 2011, when Yosemite had excess snow that winter and when spring came, there were so much water that many new waterfalls were created all along the high valley walls that hadn’t been seen in decades. Beautiful and breathtaking. We pulled over every few minutes to take a picture of a newer waterfall.
smiley says: Dec 3, 2017 at 3:41 am
keep looking up
Keep Looking Up
Though things may improve, the world’s a mess;
Fully steeped in sin, but man won’t confess.
People won’t turn to Jesus’ Bread of Life,
But continue in their wickedness and strife.
People don’t know that God’s in control,
Working His perfect plan to save souls.
They continue on their sinful, doomed path,
Never thinking that this leads to God’s wrath.
Though man is weak, our God is strong.
He is our strength and to Him we belong.
We that know Jesus, both know and believe,
Walk in God’s favor, His blessings receive.
We deserve reproach for our sinful ways,
But by God’s mercy, and to His great praise,
His grace is sufficient for our needs, and more,
As we make our way to His peaceful shores.
One day, perhaps soon, Jesus will come again
To snatch us away from this world of sin.
Until that day, may hope fill my cup,
And as for me . . . I’ll be looking up.
Beautiful–our lifelong motto: Keep looking up.
Thank you BakoCarl for this poem.
Maranatha
Ha ha – I love that album!!! My girlfriend was friends with them, they were a riot-except Mark Vollman and Howard Kaylen still owe me five bucks for a bid on the 1975 Rose Bowl I won. We got along because they were always into sports when it wasn’t cool.
I love the “Surfer Dan” and “King Komeoniwanaleiu” songs.
Oops, “bid” = “bet”.
I’m dyslexic. It’s catching. 🙂
Didja hear about the time The Dyslexic Art Theater advertised a performance of “Annie Get Your Nug”?
Lol!
And this: I and some family members did a skit in front our large family. I was given one simple line and got brain freeze that I blurted out, “Does Pally want a Crocker?” To this day, I’ve never been able to live this one down. 🙂
They’re organizing for greater influence
“Dyslexics Untie!”
Nice choice, Garrison.
Here’s a later one with a lot of nice melodies and a mini-symphonic treatment. From their 1973 solo album.
.. it’s the album closing track, so ya gotta forgive the bombastic heavy-handedness a bit. It’s how records were done in the 70s.
GOD BLESS ALL HERE.
AND GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT, VICE PRESIDENT AND THEIR FAMILIES AND GOD BLESS AMERICA.
God bless us, everyone!
Merry CHRISTmas, Dear Treepers.
While Shepherds Watch Their Flocks
While Shepherds watch their flocks by night
All seated on the ground
The angel of the Lord came down
And glory shone arond
“Fear not,” said he for mighty dread
had seized their troubled mind
“Glad tidings of great joy I bring
To you and all man-kind”
“To you in David’s town this day
Is born of David’s line
The Savior who is Christ the Lord
And this shall me the sign
The heav’n’ly babe you there shall find
To human view displayed
All meanly wrapped in swathing bands
And in a manger laid”
Thus spoke the seraph and forth-with
Appeared a shiny throng
Of angels praising God who thus
Addressed their joyful song
“All glory be to God on high
And on the earth be peace
Goodwill hence-forth from heav’n to men
Begin and never cease”
Pizza Night! in Space:
good-lookin’ dames
The off-white dress could be worn today with perhaps a slight change in the hemline. Classy!
So true. Those were the days. I almost wish we could reclaim those days again. I’m seeing women wearing their PJ bottoms to the stores these days–I still wear my nice pants out, not sweats and never PJs! It does make me very appreciative of President Trump’s taste in clothes: Business suits, and golf outfits.
Is it just me, or were women just more beautiful in the 40s and 50s? In these old photos (and many others) there seems to be a softness and femininity that is sorely missing these days.
So beautiful-precious babies. I trust POTUS to do the right thing.
THE PERFECT APPLE AND BACON PIE FOR ANY OCCASION https://WWW.AFFAIRESDEGARS.COM/WEBROOT/USR_IMG/2017-10/OCTOBRE2017/SEMAINE4/TARTE_POMME_BACON_RECETTE_IMAGE.JPG
JEFF THE CHEF 24/10/2017
https://www.affairesdegars.com/page/article/4156065785/la-tarte-aux-pommes-et-au-bacon-parfaite-pour-toutes-les-occasions.html#
Sorry the photo didn’t come through, but it’s in the recipe article.
Lucille, I think you needed a double space between your comment and the jpg link you posted.
For those who don’t know french here is the english version. This sounds good and I have everything–will make it this week.
Apple and Bacon pie (from Lucille)
3 c. butter
6 apples, peeled, cubed
1 cup of sugar
125 ml (½ cup) apple juice
375 g (12 oz) bacon, cooked and crumbled
3 c. chopped walnuts
1 crust of broken dough, cooked
4 thin slices of bacon (optional)
Preparation
1. In a skillet, melt the butter. Add the apples and sauté 2 minutes. Add the sugar and stir gently. Pour the apple juice and cook on low heat for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in bacon crumbs and nuts.
2. Pour the mixture into the crust.
3. Preheat oven to 375 ° F (190 ° C)
4. Wrap bacon slices around small, heat-resistant metal rollers. Bake until they lightly brown without drying.
5. Let cool at room temperature for 5 minutes before removing the rollers. Place on the pie and serve immediately.
{Me, GCovfefe: Not sure about the butter amount-Lol—. I’d go with 2-3 TBsp or so, and I’ll probably skip ‘wrap bacon on metal roller”, and just fry it and eat it, instead 😉 }
Thank you, Lucille.
For those of you who have had to put up with autocorrect, this one’s for you 😉
Therefore Jesus said again, “Very truly I tell you, I am the gate for the sheep. I am the gate; whoever enters through me will be saved. They will come in and go out, and find pasture. The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.
John 10:7, 9-10
Amen.
In you, Lord my God,
I put my trust.
Ps 25:1
And Amen!
Prov. 3:5-6
Trust in the Lord with all your heart
and lean not on your own understanding;
in all your ways submit to him,
and he will make your paths straight.
Prov 3:5-6
(Perfect combo, WhistlingPast)
Fiona the baby hippo:
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1785733154782005&id=377382845617050&refsrc=https%3A%2F%2Fm.facebook.com%2FBuzzFeedAnimals%2Fvideos%2F1785733154782005%2F&_rdr
cutestuff, but Fiona is most definitely Not he only good thing ab 2017…can’t compare to God’s gift of Trump to America.
Can anyone tell me what Hannity’s Tick Tock was for today? Did I miss something?
Like all the previous — nothing.
Well, then, it was a good thing I forgot about it.
You might say Hannity is all tick and no tock.
Then again, you might not 🙂
This warms my heart. Can’t wait to show my doctor! Happy Days!!!!!
Coffee Is Awesome for Your Health, Says Longest-Running Study Ever
by SHANNAN ROUSS Last Updated: Nov 16, 2017
https://www.livestrong.com/article/13707727-coffee-is-awesome-for-your-health-says-longest-running-study-ever/
Best coffee I ever tasted is Don Pablo Organic Light Roast. Find it on Amazon.
