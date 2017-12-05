Tuesday December 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:16 am

    • benzy says:
      December 5, 2017 at 12:24 am

      Yosemite park is one of my personal favorite places in the entire planet (not that I’ve seen the entire planet). Simply standing in the floor of the valley and looking in wonder at the granite surrounding you is awe inspiring. It is a true gem

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        December 5, 2017 at 12:37 am

        Ours, too. Love Yosemite.
        Last time we were there was Spring 2011, when Yosemite had excess snow that winter and when spring came, there were so much water that many new waterfalls were created all along the high valley walls that hadn’t been seen in decades. Beautiful and breathtaking. We pulled over every few minutes to take a picture of a newer waterfall.
        🙂

  2. BakoCarl says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:16 am

    smiley says: Dec 3, 2017 at 3:41 am
    keep looking up

    Keep Looking Up

    Though things may improve, the world’s a mess;
    Fully steeped in sin, but man won’t confess.
    People won’t turn to Jesus’ Bread of Life,
    But continue in their wickedness and strife.

    People don’t know that God’s in control,
    Working His perfect plan to save souls.
    They continue on their sinful, doomed path,
    Never thinking that this leads to God’s wrath.

    Though man is weak, our God is strong.
    He is our strength and to Him we belong.
    We that know Jesus, both know and believe,
    Walk in God’s favor, His blessings receive.

    We deserve reproach for our sinful ways,
    But by God’s mercy, and to His great praise,
    His grace is sufficient for our needs, and more,
    As we make our way to His peaceful shores.

    One day, perhaps soon, Jesus will come again
    To snatch us away from this world of sin.
    Until that day, may hope fill my cup,
    And as for me . . . I’ll be looking up.

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:17 am

    • Wend says:
      December 5, 2017 at 12:30 am

      Ha ha – I love that album!!! My girlfriend was friends with them, they were a riot-except Mark Vollman and Howard Kaylen still owe me five bucks for a bid on the 1975 Rose Bowl I won. We got along because they were always into sports when it wasn’t cool.

      I love the “Surfer Dan” and “King Komeoniwanaleiu” songs.

    • nimrodman says:
      December 5, 2017 at 2:14 am

      Nice choice, Garrison.

      Here’s a later one with a lot of nice melodies and a mini-symphonic treatment. From their 1973 solo album.

      • nimrodman says:
        December 5, 2017 at 2:16 am

        .. it’s the album closing track, so ya gotta forgive the bombastic heavy-handedness a bit. It’s how records were done in the 70s.

  4. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:19 am

    GOD BLESS ALL HERE.
    AND GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT, VICE PRESIDENT AND THEIR FAMILIES AND GOD BLESS AMERICA.

  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Merry CHRISTmas, Dear Treepers.

    While Shepherds Watch Their Flocks

    While Shepherds watch their flocks by night
    All seated on the ground
    The angel of the Lord came down
    And glory shone arond
    “Fear not,” said he for mighty dread
    had seized their troubled mind
    “Glad tidings of great joy I bring
    To you and all man-kind”

    “To you in David’s town this day
    Is born of David’s line
    The Savior who is Christ the Lord
    And this shall me the sign
    The heav’n’ly babe you there shall find
    To human view displayed
    All meanly wrapped in swathing bands
    And in a manger laid”

    Thus spoke the seraph and forth-with
    Appeared a shiny throng
    Of angels praising God who thus
    Addressed their joyful song
    “All glory be to God on high
    And on the earth be peace
    Goodwill hence-forth from heav’n to men
    Begin and never cease”

  6. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Pizza Night! in Space:

    Liked by 1 person

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:32 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:33 am

    • Lucille says:
      December 5, 2017 at 12:46 am

      The off-white dress could be worn today with perhaps a slight change in the hemline. Classy!

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 5, 2017 at 12:53 am

      So true. Those were the days. I almost wish we could reclaim those days again. I’m seeing women wearing their PJ bottoms to the stores these days–I still wear my nice pants out, not sweats and never PJs! It does make me very appreciative of President Trump’s taste in clothes: Business suits, and golf outfits.

    • Rudy Bowen says:
      December 5, 2017 at 12:59 am

      Is it just me, or were women just more beautiful in the 40s and 50s? In these old photos (and many others) there seems to be a softness and femininity that is sorely missing these days.

    • smiley says:
      December 5, 2017 at 2:08 am

      🙂

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:36 am

    • Lucille says:
      December 5, 2017 at 12:51 am

      Sorry the photo didn’t come through, but it’s in the recipe article.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 5, 2017 at 1:14 am

      For those who don’t know french here is the english version. This sounds good and I have everything–will make it this week.

      Apple and Bacon pie (from Lucille)
      3 c. butter
      6 apples, peeled, cubed
      1 cup of sugar
      125 ml (½ cup) apple juice
      375 g (12 oz) bacon, cooked and crumbled
      3 c. chopped walnuts
      1 crust of broken dough, cooked
      4 thin slices of bacon (optional)
      Preparation

      1. In a skillet, melt the butter. Add the apples and sauté 2 minutes. Add the sugar and stir gently. Pour the apple juice and cook on low heat for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in bacon crumbs and nuts.
      2. Pour the mixture into the crust.
      3. Preheat oven to 375 ° F (190 ° C)
      4. Wrap bacon slices around small, heat-resistant metal rollers. Bake until they lightly brown without drying.
      5. Let cool at room temperature for 5 minutes before removing the rollers. Place on the pie and serve immediately.

      {Me, GCovfefe: Not sure about the butter amount-Lol—. I’d go with 2-3 TBsp or so, and I’ll probably skip ‘wrap bacon on metal roller”, and just fry it and eat it, instead 😉 }

      Thank you, Lucille.

  11. Janie M. says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:58 am

    For those of you who have had to put up with autocorrect, this one’s for you 😉

  12. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Therefore Jesus said again, “Very truly I tell you, I am the gate for the sheep. I am the gate; whoever enters through me will be saved. They will come in and go out, and find pasture. The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.
    John 10:7, 9-10

  13. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:21 am

    In you, Lord my God,
    I put my trust.
    Ps 25:1

  14. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:29 am

  16. disgustedwithjulison says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Can anyone tell me what Hannity’s Tick Tock was for today? Did I miss something?

  17. citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:39 am

  18. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:40 am

    This warms my heart. Can’t wait to show my doctor! Happy Days!!!!!

    Coffee Is Awesome for Your Health, Says Longest-Running Study Ever
    by SHANNAN ROUSS Last Updated: Nov 16, 2017

    https://www.livestrong.com/article/13707727-coffee-is-awesome-for-your-health-says-longest-running-study-ever/

