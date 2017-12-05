Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm EST Livestream

Posted on December 5, 2017 by

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press beating for Tuesday December 5th.  Anticipated Start Time 3:00pm EST

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

42 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm EST Livestream

  1. gzuf says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Hahah, so Shep is pushing the Deutsche Bank fake news when John Roberts LITERALLY 15 MINUTES AGO on Fox said it’s not true. Now he’s going down the list of evidence his own reporter just said is false, looking like an idiot – confusing the audience – and convincing them further of how fake the news is and how much hatred these people have for their President. Disgusting. Put on Sarah already you frauds.

    Oh look now they are have a segment together – what a propaganda tool the MSM is.

    Reply
  2. jrapdx says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    The daily pool: what’s the big subject of the day?
    Flynn?
    “Obstruction”?
    FBI malfeasance? (Probably not, too newsworthy.)
    Moving embassy to Jerusalem?
    Moore?
    Your guesses….

    Reply
  3. justgoodcovfefe says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Liked this thread because ultimate meem !!!

    Reply
  4. sunnydaze says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Looks like Sarah’s just about had it with these fools today, right from the start.

    God knows they deserve it.

    Reply
  5. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Sarah needs to remind these fools that it’s easy to “accuse” but Accused doesn’t equate “Guilty”

    Reply
  6. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Presstitutes all upset that Moore is going to keep their libtard Jones out…. Love it!

    Reply
  7. andyocoregon says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Poor Sarah. She does not look physically well today. She seems to be struggling to answer the frivolous questions of the press pool. I hope most of them catch her cold.

    Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Stupid #PressTots insisting there’s nothing weird or suspicious about a bunch of people coming out 3 weeks before an election, to claim they were harrassed by somebody 40 years ago……by someone who’s been in the Public Eye for MOST of those 40 years.

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      December 5, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      I hope, at some point, Sarah just says “the public is onto your filthy Democrat games, and in large part the public is not falling for it anymore”.

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:37 pm

      Exactly! And this latest one shows a congratulations card that could have been written by a principal or pastor. And even if she did go out on a date with him, she says she was 17 at the time. I just don’t see any relevance from that to whether he should be senator or not.

      And all these accusations point to a very short period of his life. As we see in the real perves being exposed today, sexual malfeasance is rooted in basic character and goes on for life (see Bush senior, for example.

      Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    The WHORES are pissed off at John Roberts for telling the world they were spreading FAKE NEWS about Deutche Bank. It left a terrible taste in their mouths because Sarah threw it in their faces multiple times. The WHORES are also disgusted that our President endorsed Roy Moore insuring a double digit victory next Tuesday. I LOVE her response that the people of Alabama will determine the faith of Roy Moore next Tuesday. The WHORES are besides themselves that our President would stand which such a creature for one vote! Lucifer killed the repeal and replace of Obamacare because of his 1 vote.

    They are DEAD and you could sense that in the room today. Sarah once again shared that the WH legal counsel anticipates the Mueller fiasco ending sooner rather than later. That absolutely KILLS their narrative.

    Its ok WHORES, you will get another chance later this week!

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      December 5, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      I haven’t watched one of these pressers for months, but I realize that I haven’t missed anything – nothing has changed.

      The names/situations they threw at Sarah today were different than the last time I watched, but otherwise it was like watching a rerun.

      Idjuts.

      Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      December 5, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      Yeah Roberts did his work for the week. I still don’t trust him. Roberts probably knew it was going to come out quickly and wanted to get the “scoop” of the week.

      As for Moore, double digit lead. National Party turned on the $$ spigot again. Except for the presser nobody is talking about Moore. Sarah slapped Jimmy’s child predator comment away with all the allegations and admissions the dims have been caught up in.

      Reply
    • Maggie says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:08 pm

      fle – ALWAYS remember that the press are the scum of the earth!

      Reply
    • KittyKat says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      When the president called that grieving widow to comfort her, and was accused of dissing her, Kelly said that he thought some things were still sacred, and that was crossing a line.

      When April Ryan was so nasty to Sarah about her Thanksgiving pie, accusing her of being a liar, it was more of the same.

      The boundaries we’ve lived by as unwritten laws of civility, are not respected any more.

      Reply
  10. Ditch Mitch says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Mostly same old tired questions. Even the Deutsche Bank fake news is months old. I heard it first when Don Jr. was interviewed. One “new” item was moving the capital of Israel to Jerusalem as PDJT prepares to make a statement tomorrow.

    Reply
  11. wjb105 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    The question about a new spy network may be a leak test too.

    Reply
  12. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    What I am seeing is the conversation between Billy Bush and Trump that happened over a decade ago. A conversation that is very mild to what one sees on TV now.
    Hey its a conversation between two men that I bet if I researched it would find at least a dozen or more TV shows seen at the family with discussions ever more horrid–H3LL just look at how grouse that Howard got in many of his conversations, especially toward Penny. What is weird, is that I am still trying to figure out why it was on tape.
    By the way anyone seen the soap Days of Our Lives which is on in the daytime.

    Billy Bush Dishes to Stephen Colbert

    Reply
  13. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    what was this with the spy network question?

    Reply
  14. Monadnock says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Cana-cana-cana-cana-cana-canaaaary trap, he done got youse, he done got youuuuuuuse!

    (Sung to Boy Greorge’s Karma Chameleon)…… 🙂

    Reply

