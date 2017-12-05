Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm EST Livestream

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press beating for Tuesday December 5th. Anticipated Start Time 3:00pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Advertisements
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press beating for Tuesday December 5th. Anticipated Start Time 3:00pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Hahah, so Shep is pushing the Deutsche Bank fake news when John Roberts LITERALLY 15 MINUTES AGO on Fox said it’s not true. Now he’s going down the list of evidence his own reporter just said is false, looking like an idiot – confusing the audience – and convincing them further of how fake the news is and how much hatred these people have for their President. Disgusting. Put on Sarah already you frauds.
Oh look now they are have a segment together – what a propaganda tool the MSM is.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Hahahaha
“Shepard Smith”
Hahahahaha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! And I thought Old Shep couldn’t look more rediculous. What an over-achiever!
LikeLike
The daily pool: what’s the big subject of the day?
Flynn?
“Obstruction”?
FBI malfeasance? (Probably not, too newsworthy.)
Moving embassy to Jerusalem?
Moore?
Your guesses….
LikeLike
Yeah, Mueller did/did not seek Trump bank records…?
LikeLike
For Jim Acosta, it was “how can the president endorse someone who is accused of child abuse?”
Scumbags
LikeLiked by 6 people
I heard that too, all out to smear the President and Moore. Not just Acosta either. Not surprising if that turns out to be the “smear of the day”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why does Jim Acosta still have a White House Press Pass?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because he continues to show himself as a fool?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because he’s a perfect fool perpetuating the MSM reputation as incompetent, phony and incredibly biased. As long as idiots like Acosta are asking the questions, so much easier to deflect the narrative vs. having somebody even more evil and capable doing the MSM’s dirty work.
LikeLike
Easy Acosta. The women are all lying bitches. Get it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And so is Acosta.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Acosta doesn’t know the difference between accusation and proof? Then he should be required to turn in his press card. Freedom of the press doesn’t mean freedom to lie.
Why won’t the accusers submit the year book to the scrutiny of a document specialist?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So they think every time a Democrat trots a liar out and accuses a Republican of something the Republican should just drop out. That certainly would be convenient for the Dims because they have no problems with lying and smearing people.
Case in point the PP dossier. What a laugh! They just look like idiots and are idiots.
LikeLike
Could only take about 3 minutes of those creeps………….
LikeLike
Liked this thread because ultimate meem !!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like Sarah’s just about had it with these fools today, right from the start.
God knows they deserve it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sarah needs to remind these fools that it’s easy to “accuse” but Accused doesn’t equate “Guilty”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly.
She couldve shut acosta down immediately with that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She could have brought up Franken for whom there is an actual photograph and suggested they question Schumer about why he has not condemned him? And asked him to resign.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Presstitutes all upset that Moore is going to keep their libtard Jones out…. Love it!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Abortion Jones”
Hahahaha – brilliant!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Poor Sarah. She does not look physically well today. She seems to be struggling to answer the frivolous questions of the press pool. I hope most of them catch her cold.
LikeLike
I thought she was pretty sharp.
LikeLike
She said earlier this week that she had strep throat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wondered. I saw a little bit of her presser, and she didn’t look well at all. Strep throat really takes a person down for a while.
LikeLike
Even when she’s sick she makes the press look like the children they are.
LikeLike
Last press briefing Sarah said she had strep throat.
That’s rough when your main business is talking.
LikeLike
Stupid #PressTots insisting there’s nothing weird or suspicious about a bunch of people coming out 3 weeks before an election, to claim they were harrassed by somebody 40 years ago……by someone who’s been in the Public Eye for MOST of those 40 years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope, at some point, Sarah just says “the public is onto your filthy Democrat games, and in large part the public is not falling for it anymore”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly! And this latest one shows a congratulations card that could have been written by a principal or pastor. And even if she did go out on a date with him, she says she was 17 at the time. I just don’t see any relevance from that to whether he should be senator or not.
And all these accusations point to a very short period of his life. As we see in the real perves being exposed today, sexual malfeasance is rooted in basic character and goes on for life (see Bush senior, for example.
LikeLike
The WHORES are pissed off at John Roberts for telling the world they were spreading FAKE NEWS about Deutche Bank. It left a terrible taste in their mouths because Sarah threw it in their faces multiple times. The WHORES are also disgusted that our President endorsed Roy Moore insuring a double digit victory next Tuesday. I LOVE her response that the people of Alabama will determine the faith of Roy Moore next Tuesday. The WHORES are besides themselves that our President would stand which such a creature for one vote! Lucifer killed the repeal and replace of Obamacare because of his 1 vote.
They are DEAD and you could sense that in the room today. Sarah once again shared that the WH legal counsel anticipates the Mueller fiasco ending sooner rather than later. That absolutely KILLS their narrative.
Its ok WHORES, you will get another chance later this week!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I haven’t watched one of these pressers for months, but I realize that I haven’t missed anything – nothing has changed.
The names/situations they threw at Sarah today were different than the last time I watched, but otherwise it was like watching a rerun.
Idjuts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah Roberts did his work for the week. I still don’t trust him. Roberts probably knew it was going to come out quickly and wanted to get the “scoop” of the week.
As for Moore, double digit lead. National Party turned on the $$ spigot again. Except for the presser nobody is talking about Moore. Sarah slapped Jimmy’s child predator comment away with all the allegations and admissions the dims have been caught up in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
fle – ALWAYS remember that the press are the scum of the earth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the president called that grieving widow to comfort her, and was accused of dissing her, Kelly said that he thought some things were still sacred, and that was crossing a line.
When April Ryan was so nasty to Sarah about her Thanksgiving pie, accusing her of being a liar, it was more of the same.
The boundaries we’ve lived by as unwritten laws of civility, are not respected any more.
LikeLike
Mostly same old tired questions. Even the Deutsche Bank fake news is months old. I heard it first when Don Jr. was interviewed. One “new” item was moving the capital of Israel to Jerusalem as PDJT prepares to make a statement tomorrow.
LikeLike
The question about a new spy network may be a leak test too.
LikeLike
What I am seeing is the conversation between Billy Bush and Trump that happened over a decade ago. A conversation that is very mild to what one sees on TV now.
Hey its a conversation between two men that I bet if I researched it would find at least a dozen or more TV shows seen at the family with discussions ever more horrid–H3LL just look at how grouse that Howard got in many of his conversations, especially toward Penny. What is weird, is that I am still trying to figure out why it was on tape.
By the way anyone seen the soap Days of Our Lives which is on in the daytime.
Billy Bush Dishes to Stephen Colbert
LikeLike
what was this with the spy network question?
LikeLike
Cana-cana-cana-cana-cana-canaaaary trap, he done got youse, he done got youuuuuuuse!
(Sung to Boy Greorge’s Karma Chameleon)…… 🙂
LikeLike
Oops – that’d be George…. friggin’ rented fingers…
LikeLike