John Conyers Announces He Is Retiring From Congress Effective Immediately…

December 5, 2017

Facing increased scrutiny for his financial settlements with harassment accusers, Democrat Representative John Conyers states he is retiring from congress.  According to lawyers speaking on behalf of Conyers, his retirement is effective immediately.

(Via CBS) [John Conyers (D-MI)] has announced Tuesday that he is retiring and has endorsed his son, John Conyers III to run for his seat. Conyers’ lawyer confirmed that the retirement is effective immediately.

“My legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way by what we’re going through now. This too shall pass,” said Conyers on a local Michigan radio station Tuesday morning.

He added, “I want you to know that my legacy will continue through my children. I have a great family here and especially in my oldest boy, John Conyers III who incidentally I endorsed to replace me in my seat in Congress.”

Shortly after the announcement, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, took to the House floor to read a statement from Conyers. She said he asked her to read his statement announcing his decision and that he’s notified House Speaker Paul Ryan, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder of his plans to step down.

“Given the totality of the circumstance of not being afforded the right of due process in conjunction with current health conditions, and to preserve my legacy and good name, I am retiring. I hope my retirement will be viewed in the larger perspective of my record of service as I enter a new chapter,” the statement from Conyers read.  (read more)

  1. applevista says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    If there ever was a reason for term-limits, Conyers is the poster-child.

    • Uncle Max says:
      December 5, 2017 at 2:16 pm

      Meh… there are term limits. His folks kept reelecting him. If they didn’t want to they wouldn’t. Term limits solve nothing except purge good people of character from office.

      • Big Jake says:
        December 5, 2017 at 2:25 pm

        Don’t be daft. Term limits are a MUST.

        Good people? You’re kidding right?

        • Uncle Max says:
          December 5, 2017 at 3:38 pm

          No, I’m not kidding. And there are term limits now. The idea that we need to outlaw citizens from re electing their representative to stop corruption is not a solution to graft and political power.

          • wethepeoplehandbook says:
            December 5, 2017 at 4:43 pm

            Amen, sir!!!! You are most definitely NOT daft.
            Until changed, the Preamble still gives We the People the ultimate responsibility to enforce the Constitution. It’s not a self-enforcing document. Term limits legislation would leave the wording up to the very people who pervert the system now. How logical is that?

          • Big Jake says:
            December 5, 2017 at 4:51 pm

            The system is being exploited for reasons too numerous to mention. Being a legislator is not supposed to be a career position. Get in, stay a short while, then get your butt back into the real world where you can suffer under your imposed idiocy. Term limits are the only effective means to achieve this with any true regularity. Anyone who thinks otherwise is dreaming in Technicolor.

            PS – There are no “good” ones other than President Trump, and he is an anomaly. But let me p.ay along. I’ll gladly lose one “good” Senator/Congressman to dump a dozen snakes.

        • jbt says:
          December 5, 2017 at 3:39 pm

          Question: Would term limits cost Soros more $$ or less [or does it matter]?

        • kroesus says:
          December 5, 2017 at 4:53 pm

          you have obviously not given a lot of thought to the LONG TERM effects of term limits…….there are two that a major detriments to doing what is good for the American public

          1) with no further election ahead a limited legislator now does 100% of the bidding of his paymaster (we already see what their majority support accomplishes)

          2) an unelected bureaucracy is given even MORE power in the behind the scenes coordination and focus on matters the lazy congresscritters do not deal with in today’s Congress (think Deep State X 10)

      • MK Wood says:
        December 5, 2017 at 2:42 pm

        With the vast majority of politicians having sociopath/psychopathy tendencies, term limits are an absolute must.

      • The Tundra PA says:
        December 5, 2017 at 3:46 pm

        Term limits solve nothing except purge good people of character from office.

        There was a time in our history Uncle Max when that was true. But for term limits via the ballot box to work, it requires an informed and attentive electorate. Unfortunately we no longer have that. Too many make last minute decisions while voting based on who they last saw waving a sign at an intersection, or “I think I heard of that guy before so he must be good, right?”. Not enough people are paying attention and actually care enough to go vote.

        • wethepeoplehandbook says:
          December 5, 2017 at 4:46 pm

          TPA, we are working on the very problem you speak of…constitutional illiteracy…and we have been working on it for a number of years. We are getting there. We are getting Constitution Boot Camps going in four States right now. Later this year, we plan an all-out effort in all the States. Working on it, Dr. We’ll be in Alaska this June if you’re interested in meeting.

      • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
        December 5, 2017 at 4:02 pm

        People keep reelecting him, yes, but the deck is SO stacked against regular-folk newcomers to enter the political arena to replace these swampy corrupt quacks.

        Donald Trump was an outsider, true, but he is a billionaire and thus had resources, staff, contacts and organization to help him overcome the stacked deck that most of us regular-folk don’t have.

    • fleporeblog says:
      December 5, 2017 at 2:48 pm

      The man started in 1965 under the Johnson administration! I absolutely agree with you. Listening to Al Sharpton cracks me up. He sounded like such a moron which he is.

      The Democrats have a REAL issue on their hands. The blacks will not be happy that one of their own had to step down and the Good ole Al Franken is still in the Senate with no one really calling for his resignation. I hope and pray that the MORON Franken holds his ground. This is now a battle between Bernie’s wing of the party and Barry’s wing of the party.

    • sejmon says:
      December 5, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      Wonder….How many ICONS we have left in BCC…who can answer me….

    • Pam says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      Amen to that!

  2. TwoLaine says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    #MustHaveTermLimits

    50+ years of taking care of this POS. Sickening!

    #DrainTheSwamp

  3. Golden Advice says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    His son? Great. We don’t need a rotten apple off of that tree.

    Or is it a banana?

    • Tom says:
      December 5, 2017 at 2:06 pm

      Probably a nut on the banana split

    • William R Felder says:
      December 5, 2017 at 2:15 pm

      Who better to keep it all covered up than his son.

    • Carrie2 says:
      December 5, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      Golden, you would think his voters have maybe, perhaps awakened to the fact they too have been raped because he gets richer and they get poorer. His son. He has got to be kidding because the acorn doesn’t fall far from the oak tree, you voters. Find a good republican and vote him/her in and find out what a different a vote makes!

      • jrapdx says:
        December 5, 2017 at 3:03 pm

        We can dream anyway. Voters have proven over and over again that the worst scum can get elected despite being scum. There’s a good chance Conyer’s son, or an equally bad choice will be elected in that district. It would be wonderful if a better candidate succeeds, but that may be long shot.

    • ARREST SOROS (@co2isfood) says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:20 pm

      His other son, Fredo Conyers was very upset.
      Fredo was heard ranting “I’m smart, I can get things done. But it’s always Michael this, Michael that. I’m smart” he yelled.

  4. wheatietoo says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    A Democrat…resigns.

    Never thought I would see this happen.
    Have there been any sightings yet, of flying pigs?

    Must be something really bad that was about to surface.

    • ledygrey says:
      December 5, 2017 at 2:10 pm

      He is not resigning. He is retiring!

      • wheatietoo says:
        December 5, 2017 at 2:15 pm

        Heheh.
        Yeah, nice try, Conyers…but it doesn’t work.

        “Retiring” is what you do at the end of a term after you didn’t run for reelection.

        He is leaving in the middle of a term.
        That is a ‘resignation’.

        • webgirlpdx says:
          December 5, 2017 at 2:58 pm

          Right you are, Wheatie. A week ago the old creep was still getting away with grabbing, threatening and God knows what else on the taxpayers dime. Now, he’s retiring to save his legacy?
          WrongO to that disgusting hag….I’m pleased that’s what he’s going to be remembered for. Always hated that blowhard!

      • Carrie2 says:
        December 5, 2017 at 2:38 pm

        ledy, same thing but he wants that “lifetime benefits/perks” which we must remove ASAP and Drain the Congress Swamp by never, ever voting for any candidate who already has TWO TERMS in office. This way we can drain the swamp. Also, don’t allow candidate to buy the re-election as buying votes used to a serious crime and needs to be again! In other words, we the People of the Republic need to be very proactive to MAGA.

    • treehouseron says:
      December 5, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      The stuff that’s already out was pretty bad. Perhaps most egregious is he commented on the size and quality of a woman’s thighs.

    • sejmon says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:03 pm

      YEEES..long time ago adv.. concert of PINK FLOYD-FLYING PIG !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  5. sturmudgeon says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    We know about your “legacy”, Conyers. Has your son learned well from your actions?

  6. Old Lady says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    His legacy is exactly the type that needs to end. I will take him at his word that his son will carry forth.

  7. thehouseonmstreet says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Trust the people of Detroit to do the right thing by Conyers and elect his also rotten off spring.

    • FL_GUY says:
      December 5, 2017 at 2:21 pm

      Well, I think the secret to Conyer’s election success was uncovered with the phony green candidate recount in MI. There were Detroit ballot boxes with over 300 tallies on the audit sheet but only 50 actual ballots in the sealed box. So, over 250 fake votes. It’s easy to win when you can manufacture votes out of thin air. HilLIARy was certainly depending on the thin air vote to steal the election. She just miscalculated how many she needed because of the Monster Vote.

    • decisiontime16 says:
      December 5, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      I wonder if Mrs Conyers will be out of jail in time to help her son campaign?

  8. mikebrezzze says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Headline should be, “another lying scumbag politician resigns in disgrace “

  9. FL_GUY says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    “…I hope my retirement will be viewed in the larger perspective of my record of service as I enter a new chapter,” the statement from Conyers read.

    Translation: I’m leaving so no need to open my closet of skeletons now. Those 42 suitcases are my clothes, not filled with bundles of 100s, I swear!

  10. Regina says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    The heir to his throne

  11. Turranos says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Good riddance, John. Please note…your legacy is in the toilet and your heirs future is not promising in the world of politics, as the world is moving on from vile people of your ilk. The MAGA machine is on the loose.

  12. JohnnyII says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    The son will do the same great things for his district as the father!

    ya ya ya

    /bet he’s a open-the-door-in-my-underwear-guy-to, gimme some of that thigh guy

    Do ya think the son can “win” that seat?

  13. summerscauldron says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Um, Conyers? “Your seat” is not YOUR seat to bequeath to your children. That decision rests with the people.

  14. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:11 pm

  15. Mad Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Hope he isn’t replaced by a muslim from Dearborn!!!

  16. Laurie says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    I am a Michigan resident. Thank God, this sorry excuse for a Representative is coming to a close. The longest serving swamp dweller.
    Time for a conservative in that seat to turn Detroit ( derilect) around.

  17. Michael says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    “I hope my retirement will be viewed in the larger perspective of my record of service as I enter a new chapter,”

    Just what exactly what positive does John Conyers record contain?

    • Carrie2 says:
      December 5, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      Michael, positively making himself rich and nothing else. Retirement because you want those lifetime (yours probably won’t be long in any case) benefits/perks we did not vote for nor authorize and now we are removing them and you won’t get them. We will and are Draining the Congress Swamp and they don’t like it. Tough!

  18. Louisiana Steve says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Before you leave to work on your legacy, Mr. Conyers, how about reimbursing us taxpayers for the slush fund money you used.

  19. emet says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    its not a legacy
    its a thighacy

  20. mikebrezzze says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    John “I go to church on Sunday in the hood to cop a feel” Conyers

  21. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    “When vacancies happen in the Representation from any State, the Executive Authority thereof shall issue Writs of Election to fill such Vacancies.” — Article I, Section 2, Clause 4 of the U.S. Constitution
    According to the U.S. Constitution and state law, the governor of the state calls for a special election to replace the vacant House seat. The full election cycle must be followed including political party nominating processes, primary elections and a general election, all held in the congressional district involved. The entire process often takes as long as from three to six months.

    Anyone can run for the office.

  22. Johnny Bravo says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Al Sharpton the gift that keeps on giving. A joke to the world of what you can be if you con your way through life.

    Conyers, a poor mans sharpton nuff said

  23. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    one racist gone, how many of the black carcass are left?

  24. flyingtigercomics says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    “My seat”
    >MY seat
    >he owns a seat and the system as advertised doesn’t exist, instead it’s a race huckster grifterocracy

  25. Coast says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    “Given the totality of the circumstance of not being afforded the right of due process in conjunction with current health conditions, and to preserve my legacy and good name, I am retiring.

    There you have it….the normal spin of lies, half-truths and plane-old crap.

  26. georgiafl says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Corrine Brown is going to jail. Let’s hope Maxine Waters and Frederica Wilson are soon to be retired one way or another and also Sheila Jackson Lee. Most of the Black Caucus are communist and racist as well.

    May we be blessed to welcome new legislators who are Americans of all colors without hyphens, leftist agendas, corruption and bias.

  27. sallyal says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    As Lewandowski just stated on Fox, he is not retiring. He is resigning. Quitting. Big difference.

    • quintrillion says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:50 pm

      Progressive Commies rename everything.It’s what they do like lying comes natural. They are not at all like us…they have no conscience or time for truth.

  29. Summer says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    So, His Majesty, may he live forever, has a designated heir, Crown Prince Con III who will continue to destroy and pillage Detroit.

  30. ediegrey says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    So the black democrat (Conyers) is forced to step down while the white democrat (Franken) keeps his gig unabated. When are black democrats going to wake up?

  31. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    But….but….. what about the monarchy?

    We don’t need no stinkin Constitutional Republic. Our betters know what’s good for us

    Long live the American nepotistic monarchy!

  32. Kiliman ✓ᵀᴿᵁᴹᴾ says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    This is like a real life “House of Cards”.

    In that show, there was a Dem congresswoman that was retiring and handing off her seat to her daughter, as if it was a birthright.

    Politicians really do feel like they’re above all the “little” people.

  34. mnwild1961 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Not much of a legacy to preserve at this point unless sexual assault charges are a badge of honor for him.

  35. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:42 pm

  36. npsrangerman says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    From sexual harassment to Nepotism… He just cannot seem to find the righteous way!

  37. Sedanka says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    But Franken won’t ever resign. OK.

  38. Ziiggii says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Given the totality of the circumstance of not being afforded the right of due process in conjunction with current health conditions…

    I didn’t know Conyers was arrested or had any legal process against him that would necessitate the need for “due process”! I’m more inclined to say to the disgraced Congressman from Michigan

  39. auscitizenmom says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Hm. “Good riddance to bad rubbish” comes to mind. 🙄

  40. Mia C says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Some punishment. Benefits for the rest of his criminal life. Retired at age 1,050. And his intention is to get his son his seat.
    —Unbelievable. Crime pays big.

  41. sunnydaze says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    I think Conyers wife Monica, should run. Check out this vid of her when she was on the City Council in 2008. She’s getting schooled by Middle Schoolers over her disrespectful behavior toward other Council Members. LOL.

    In fact, maybe one of those kids is old enough to run now. They actually seem like smart people!

  42. sunnydaze says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Doesn’t Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder (R) get to choose his replacement for the time being?

    If so, where does Snyder stand on MAGA? Anyone know?

