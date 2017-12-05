John Conyers Announces He Is Retiring From Congress Effective Immediately…

Facing increased scrutiny for his financial settlements with harassment accusers, Democrat Representative John Conyers states he is retiring from congress. According to lawyers speaking on behalf of Conyers, his retirement is effective immediately.
(Via CBS) [John Conyers (D-MI)] has announced Tuesday that he is retiring and has endorsed his son, John Conyers III to run for his seat. Conyers’ lawyer confirmed that the retirement is effective immediately.
“My legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way by what we’re going through now. This too shall pass,” said Conyers on a local Michigan radio station Tuesday morning.
He added, “I want you to know that my legacy will continue through my children. I have a great family here and especially in my oldest boy, John Conyers III who incidentally I endorsed to replace me in my seat in Congress.”
Shortly after the announcement, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, took to the House floor to read a statement from Conyers. She said he asked her to read his statement announcing his decision and that he’s notified House Speaker Paul Ryan, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder of his plans to step down.
“Given the totality of the circumstance of not being afforded the right of due process in conjunction with current health conditions, and to preserve my legacy and good name, I am retiring. I hope my retirement will be viewed in the larger perspective of my record of service as I enter a new chapter,” the statement from Conyers read. (read more)
If there ever was a reason for term-limits, Conyers is the poster-child.
Meh… there are term limits. His folks kept reelecting him. If they didn’t want to they wouldn’t. Term limits solve nothing except purge good people of character from office.
Don’t be daft. Term limits are a MUST.
Good people? You’re kidding right?
No, I’m not kidding. And there are term limits now. The idea that we need to outlaw citizens from re electing their representative to stop corruption is not a solution to graft and political power.
Amen, sir!!!! You are most definitely NOT daft.
Until changed, the Preamble still gives We the People the ultimate responsibility to enforce the Constitution. It’s not a self-enforcing document. Term limits legislation would leave the wording up to the very people who pervert the system now. How logical is that?
The wording will be fine or it won’t pass. Derp.
Worst case scenario is status quo. Swing the bat.
The system is being exploited for reasons too numerous to mention. Being a legislator is not supposed to be a career position. Get in, stay a short while, then get your butt back into the real world where you can suffer under your imposed idiocy. Term limits are the only effective means to achieve this with any true regularity. Anyone who thinks otherwise is dreaming in Technicolor.
PS – There are no “good” ones other than President Trump, and he is an anomaly. But let me p.ay along. I’ll gladly lose one “good” Senator/Congressman to dump a dozen snakes.
Question: Would term limits cost Soros more $$ or less [or does it matter]?
you have obviously not given a lot of thought to the LONG TERM effects of term limits…….there are two that a major detriments to doing what is good for the American public
1) with no further election ahead a limited legislator now does 100% of the bidding of his paymaster (we already see what their majority support accomplishes)
2) an unelected bureaucracy is given even MORE power in the behind the scenes coordination and focus on matters the lazy congresscritters do not deal with in today’s Congress (think Deep State X 10)
Dismantle the bureaucracy It lives at the behest of the careerists. Citizen legislators will give us a chance to kill it.
With the vast majority of politicians having sociopath/psychopathy tendencies, term limits are an absolute must.
You mean an absolute “much”.
Term limits solve nothing except purge good people of character from office.
There was a time in our history Uncle Max when that was true. But for term limits via the ballot box to work, it requires an informed and attentive electorate. Unfortunately we no longer have that. Too many make last minute decisions while voting based on who they last saw waving a sign at an intersection, or “I think I heard of that guy before so he must be good, right?”. Not enough people are paying attention and actually care enough to go vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TPA, we are working on the very problem you speak of…constitutional illiteracy…and we have been working on it for a number of years. We are getting there. We are getting Constitution Boot Camps going in four States right now. Later this year, we plan an all-out effort in all the States. Working on it, Dr. We’ll be in Alaska this June if you’re interested in meeting.
People keep reelecting him, yes, but the deck is SO stacked against regular-folk newcomers to enter the political arena to replace these swampy corrupt quacks.
Donald Trump was an outsider, true, but he is a billionaire and thus had resources, staff, contacts and organization to help him overcome the stacked deck that most of us regular-folk don’t have.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The man started in 1965 under the Johnson administration! I absolutely agree with you. Listening to Al Sharpton cracks me up. He sounded like such a moron which he is.
The Democrats have a REAL issue on their hands. The blacks will not be happy that one of their own had to step down and the Good ole Al Franken is still in the Senate with no one really calling for his resignation. I hope and pray that the MORON Franken holds his ground. This is now a battle between Bernie’s wing of the party and Barry’s wing of the party.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think Franken is stubborn enough that you will get your wish.
Yeah, I’m awaiting Franken to give in. I really dislike that guy.
Oh, I dunno. I kinda enjoy watching Franken twist in the wind. Sure keeps that gasbag quiet these days…
Wonder….How many ICONS we have left in BCC…who can answer me….
Amen to that!
#MustHaveTermLimits
50+ years of taking care of this POS. Sickening!
#DrainTheSwamp
Detroit!
Comedy gold! Sheila Jackson Lee announcing resignation of “the dean of the congress”.
did she really say “he asked me, a member of the JUDICUARY committee…” ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shelia Jackson Lee is the poster child for why there should be an IQ test for politicians.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sheila,Sheila…why in bathroom robe on CONGRESS floor ??? you are better comedian than Franken-stein.
His son? Great. We don’t need a rotten apple off of that tree.
Or is it a banana?
LikeLiked by 14 people
Probably a nut on the banana split
Who better to keep it all covered up than his son.
Golden, you would think his voters have maybe, perhaps awakened to the fact they too have been raped because he gets richer and they get poorer. His son. He has got to be kidding because the acorn doesn’t fall far from the oak tree, you voters. Find a good republican and vote him/her in and find out what a different a vote makes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We can dream anyway. Voters have proven over and over again that the worst scum can get elected despite being scum. There’s a good chance Conyer’s son, or an equally bad choice will be elected in that district. It would be wonderful if a better candidate succeeds, but that may be long shot.
His other son, Fredo Conyers was very upset.
Fredo was heard ranting “I’m smart, I can get things done. But it’s always Michael this, Michael that. I’m smart” he yelled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Democrat…resigns.
Never thought I would see this happen.
Have there been any sightings yet, of flying pigs?
Must be something really bad that was about to surface.
LikeLiked by 16 people
He is not resigning. He is retiring!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, nice try, Conyers…but it doesn’t work.
“Retiring” is what you do at the end of a term after you didn’t run for reelection.
He is leaving in the middle of a term.
That is a ‘resignation’.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Right you are, Wheatie. A week ago the old creep was still getting away with grabbing, threatening and God knows what else on the taxpayers dime. Now, he’s retiring to save his legacy?
WrongO to that disgusting hag….I’m pleased that’s what he’s going to be remembered for. Always hated that blowhard!
LikeLiked by 3 people
ledy, same thing but he wants that “lifetime benefits/perks” which we must remove ASAP and Drain the Congress Swamp by never, ever voting for any candidate who already has TWO TERMS in office. This way we can drain the swamp. Also, don’t allow candidate to buy the re-election as buying votes used to a serious crime and needs to be again! In other words, we the People of the Republic need to be very proactive to MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The stuff that’s already out was pretty bad. Perhaps most egregious is he commented on the size and quality of a woman’s thighs.
… while putting his hand up their skirts IN CHURCH, no less. That’s some gall right there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEEES..long time ago adv.. concert of PINK FLOYD-FLYING PIG !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
We know about your “legacy”, Conyers. Has your son learned well from your actions?
LikeLiked by 5 people
His legacy will live on……pass me a tissue
John Conyers III
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
His legacy is exactly the type that needs to end. I will take him at his word that his son will carry forth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trust the people of Detroit to do the right thing by Conyers and elect his also rotten off spring.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, I think the secret to Conyer’s election success was uncovered with the phony green candidate recount in MI. There were Detroit ballot boxes with over 300 tallies on the audit sheet but only 50 actual ballots in the sealed box. So, over 250 fake votes. It’s easy to win when you can manufacture votes out of thin air. HilLIARy was certainly depending on the thin air vote to steal the election. She just miscalculated how many she needed because of the Monster Vote.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Monster has been well-fed since the election and is getting bigger and stronger by the day. We may need another Trump train!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Mrs Conyers will be out of jail in time to help her son campaign?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
“…I hope my retirement will be viewed in the larger perspective of my record of service as I enter a new chapter,” the statement from Conyers read.
Translation: I’m leaving so no need to open my closet of skeletons now. Those 42 suitcases are my clothes, not filled with bundles of 100s, I swear!
LikeLiked by 11 people
New campaign slogan:
Keep the legacy alive! Vote CONyers for CONgress!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like it! Truth in Advertising!
“keep the legacy(Conyers) alive”??? Conyers’ legacy? Detroit? Post-1965 Detroit? Oh my!
The heir to his throne
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Family infighting about who will run?
“The news comes after Conyers’ great-nephew, 29-year old Michigan state Senator Ian Conyers, told CBS News’ Jonathan Blakely he would be running for the elder Conyers’ seat. ”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_Conyers
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/rep-john-conyers-son-john-conyers-iii-to-run-for-congress-seat/
Good riddance, John. Please note…your legacy is in the toilet and your heirs future is not promising in the world of politics, as the world is moving on from vile people of your ilk. The MAGA machine is on the loose.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The son will do the same great things for his district as the father!
ya ya ya
/bet he’s a open-the-door-in-my-underwear-guy-to, gimme some of that thigh guy
Do ya think the son can “win” that seat?
Um, Conyers? “Your seat” is not YOUR seat to bequeath to your children. That decision rests with the people.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I wouldn’t make book against him 😮
LikeLiked by 11 people
One less congressional pharmaceutical delivery of Alzheimer’s meds and viagra tomorrow!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gil, good point. The problem with mixing Alzheimers meds and Viagra is severe. One cant quite remember what the Viagra is for.?..?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dem Women were fighting for Sleeveless Fridays..It’s a slippery slope.
Hope he isn’t replaced by a muslim from Dearborn!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I am a Michigan resident. Thank God, this sorry excuse for a Representative is coming to a close. The longest serving swamp dweller.
Time for a conservative in that seat to turn Detroit ( derilect) around.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The question is, ‘Will conservatives actually get up off the couch and vote’?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Voter turnout is between 6% and 7%.
If they were truly conservative, they would be voting in each election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no doubt that the conservative turnout for the mid-terms will be on par with what we saw in the 2016 Presidential election.
“I hope my retirement will be viewed in the larger perspective of my record of service as I enter a new chapter,”
Just what exactly what positive does John Conyers record contain?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Michael, positively making himself rich and nothing else. Retirement because you want those lifetime (yours probably won’t be long in any case) benefits/perks we did not vote for nor authorize and now we are removing them and you won’t get them. We will and are Draining the Congress Swamp and they don’t like it. Tough!
Before you leave to work on your legacy, Mr. Conyers, how about reimbursing us taxpayers for the slush fund money you used.
LikeLiked by 4 people
its not a legacy
its a thighacy
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good!!!
John “I go to church on Sunday in the hood to cop a feel” Conyers
LikeLiked by 4 people
“When vacancies happen in the Representation from any State, the Executive Authority thereof shall issue Writs of Election to fill such Vacancies.” — Article I, Section 2, Clause 4 of the U.S. Constitution
According to the U.S. Constitution and state law, the governor of the state calls for a special election to replace the vacant House seat. The full election cycle must be followed including political party nominating processes, primary elections and a general election, all held in the congressional district involved. The entire process often takes as long as from three to six months.
Anyone can run for the office.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Al Sharpton the gift that keeps on giving. A joke to the world of what you can be if you con your way through life.
Conyers, a poor mans sharpton nuff said
LikeLiked by 2 people
one racist gone, how many of the black carcass are left?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“My seat”
>MY seat
>he owns a seat and the system as advertised doesn’t exist, instead it’s a race huckster grifterocracy
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Given the totality of the circumstance of not being afforded the right of due process in conjunction with current health conditions, and to preserve my legacy and good name, I am retiring.
There you have it….the normal spin of lies, half-truths and plane-old crap.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The guy will be dead within a year. The biggest Swamp creature out of water won’t last.
Corrine Brown is going to jail. Let’s hope Maxine Waters and Frederica Wilson are soon to be retired one way or another and also Sheila Jackson Lee. Most of the Black Caucus are communist and racist as well.
May we be blessed to welcome new legislators who are Americans of all colors without hyphens, leftist agendas, corruption and bias.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The politicians are only as racist, hyphenated, agenda-driven, corrupted and biased as the voters who CONTINUALLY elect/reelect them………
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said.
This may sound racist but it is not, it is based on reality, but have you noticed how so many black politicians are totally corrupt? I can’t figure it out except for thetotally morally corrupt black culture.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As Lewandowski just stated on Fox, he is not retiring. He is resigning. Quitting. Big difference.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Progressive Commies rename everything.It’s what they do like lying comes natural. They are not at all like us…they have no conscience or time for truth.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So, His Majesty, may he live forever, has a designated heir, Crown Prince Con III who will continue to destroy and pillage Detroit.
So the black democrat (Conyers) is forced to step down while the white democrat (Franken) keeps his gig unabated. When are black democrats going to wake up?
LikeLiked by 2 people
But….but….. what about the monarchy?
We don’t need no stinkin Constitutional Republic. Our betters know what’s good for us
Long live the American nepotistic monarchy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is like a real life “House of Cards”.
In that show, there was a Dem congresswoman that was retiring and handing off her seat to her daughter, as if it was a birthright.
Politicians really do feel like they’re above all the “little” people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting local Detroit perspective from attorney Debbie Schlussel >> http://www.debbieschlussel.com/85430/john-conyers-secrets-about-his-sexual-harassment-you-wont-read-anywhere-else/
Not much of a legacy to preserve at this point unless sexual assault charges are a badge of honor for him.
I guess I should have used the term ” multiple accusations” instead of “charges” as I don’t think he’s been charged with any crimes.
Street cred, yo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
From sexual harassment to Nepotism… He just cannot seem to find the righteous way!
LikeLiked by 2 people
But Franken won’t ever resign. OK.
SEDANKA…..but icon Johnny said he take down with him all perverts Franken-stein been quiet.
I didn’t know Conyers was arrested or had any legal process against him that would necessitate the need for “due process”! I’m more inclined to say to the disgraced Congressman from Michigan
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hm. “Good riddance to bad rubbish” comes to mind. 🙄
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some punishment. Benefits for the rest of his criminal life. Retired at age 1,050. And his intention is to get his son his seat.
—Unbelievable. Crime pays big.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Conyers wife Monica, should run. Check out this vid of her when she was on the City Council in 2008. She’s getting schooled by Middle Schoolers over her disrespectful behavior toward other Council Members. LOL.
In fact, maybe one of those kids is old enough to run now. They actually seem like smart people!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder (R) get to choose his replacement for the time being?
If so, where does Snyder stand on MAGA? Anyone know?
