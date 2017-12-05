December 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #320

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
The scumbags went after him hard during the transition and in his first few weeks in office hoping they could force a fatal error and end his presidency. Many Democrats and a few Republicans are on record as saying Trump would last a year at most. This was a real conspiracy and many, many prominent people in both parties were in on it. I sure hope they are brought to justice on real, solid charges.
I think that any politician who stated that Trump would be out of office within a year should be investigated. What did they know and when did they know it? John Kerry told our allies in Europe. So did John McCain.
I agree. It was surreal for all of us in the Treehouse to watch all that drama since election day. Very appaling, but here’s the good news–we eyewitnessed it, thanks to Sundance showing us how to shine a light on them, we know who hates us, we, now, will never trust them again…They are D.O.N.E..
Things will get better, but not yet. The Big Ugly hasn’t peaked yet….so hang onto your limbs and branches, Treeper, and hold on tight. The Tree is going to rattle some more when those demonRats gnash their teeth and snarl some more.
Yep, and General Flynn was the weak link who messed up by lying about committing a non-crime.The witch hunt was designed to be wide to so somebody, somewhere, would trip up and then the victim realizes he will be out millions in legal bills to avoid prison, so that makes him want to flip. The whole thing is shameful and I will never trust the FBI again.
Why was he being questioned in the first place? The FBI had previously determined there was no problem.
Now Mueller has charged Flynn with lying to an investigator that Mueller fired for anti-Trump bias. That investigator shouldn’t even have been questioning Flynn.
The only way Mueller got his plea was to outspend Flynn into submission. And to do this he kept the cause of Strzok’s firing secret until he had destroyed Flynn’s ability to defend himself. Once Flynn submitted, Mueller exposed the ruse.
This is outrageous.
We need to remember this when we find ourselves so incredibly impatient with the elapsed time of some of these investigations…DOJ especially.
Its funny, bc people who criticize Ann Coulter (I am not giving her any points here) for shifting her positions bc things don’t happen as fast as she would like…these people post right next to people who want perp walks tomorrow.
Trust Trump…What has he done that would make us Not trust him?
I like the “Real, solid charges.” thing.
Yes, that’s what we need…no technical lapses.
Well said, Piper, thank you.
Just nuke em’. As anyone can now see the DDD reported this almost a year ago. It is and was….an impeachment trap. So…bring it on. i guess they want a war. When does the war start?
I love ya, Howie. You won’t recognize me, because I don’t post much. But I’ve been lurking in the Treehouse since the time Diwatataman found the Three Stooges. And your DDD reports are more right than wrong. However, in my opinion, you underestimate PTrump, and assume he isn’t acting. Of course it’s an impeachment trap, but they haven’t trapped him yet, have they? “When does the war start?” IMO the “war” is on, PTrump is just more patient and deliberate than you call for.
The Stooges!! But seriously. I dont see how Muelley can indict anyone at all. Discovery at trial would expose him. He got 2 plea bargains and one charge on Manafort that avoids discovery of anything related to the scheme. He can only make a report to the house on some goofy obstruction charge they are Spirit Cooking. Muelley is in a box. They are mainly in CYA mode to avoid prison for themselves and the scheme is falling apart. It is a nut house up there in D.C.
BTW I think the Wild Card here is new Director Wrey.
I agree. There is something more going on than we know, tho, and I don’t want to know so it can be done right. This corruption is deep, really deep, and President Trump knew that going into the WH. We just have to wait, watch and pray–yes, it is hard.
FBI is Out of Control – Thinks it’s Above The Law
Tucker’s Thoughts: FBI agent Peter Strzok was heavily involved in 2 politicized cases -the Clinton email investigation, Russian collusion probe and oversaw interviews with Mike Flynn. Yet he sent controversial anti-Trump texts.
Fox News Tucker Carlson Video 09:36 Minutes Dec-04-2017;
Poor Tucker. FBI will be rattling his cage for years. They hate Americans who tell the truth.
They like to decide what the Truth is.
They’ll brand him, have his guns taken from him and put him on a no fly list.
It’s America the Tyranny we all face.
The solution to the FBI is bring back management level retired guys like Jim Kallstrom.
(A pack of them who love the Bureau). Let them go in and clean out the place. Then promote up the clean ones, hire in some others and the Pack can go home. 90 days of fumigation by Emeritus Men and Women with character.
He’s off to Vegas tomorrow to expose more FBI secrets and lies. He is very brave for so publicly speaking out and exposing these people.
Make her clean out the mens’ bathrooms.
He won’t need to. She’ll be incarcerated soon enough anyway.
no way he should leave her in position waiting…. hope that is a short lived deal.
she’s bound to be insubordinate
I’d like to see her dumpy behind out on the sidewalk. However, I am not a legal eagle but I think someone who is weighed in here last week and said that it is problematic to fire someone when they are suing the agency because it looks like retaliation or something which leads to more legal actions.
Lawyers. What can I say.
Not good choice.
Serious thread
Don’t work. They got to him.
Oops. We are having a serious ice and snow storm and lost power for a second so the internet went down. Temperature dropped 30 degrees in an hour. Winter is back to Wisconsin.
Here’s the rollup of the Name Redacted thread – excellent information on the whole Flynn, Strzk, etc., mess. He said that Twitter may delete his account again, so best to read it here:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/937831014965153792
Oh Sharyl! You are going all “James Woods” on us with the tweets! Well played!
And now for a very important Public Service Announcement!
There are only FOUR waiting days left until the President Trump MAGA Rally in Pensacola, FL on Dec. 8th.
To all the people of NW FL and S AL, the media-rats have been trying to say that President Trump’s approval rating is only 38%. That’s a total lie. Let’s show them how full of crap they are and ROCK THE HOUSE at the Pensacola rally! Everyone that can’t be there in person, boost the numbers up on the streaming. It’s going to be a GREAT Rally with President Trump!
Just a reminder, the Civic Center only holds 16,000 people and there are always thousands more that try to attend but cannot get in. If you want to get in, be there a couple of hours before the gates open at 4pm.
I’m very excited about this Rally. Be there or Be Square – either in person or watching the stream. Let’s show the media-rats how full of crap they are and show President Trump how much we love him!
me too! Trump Rally Junkie needs a fix!
Pensacola Naval Air Station.. Back in the day offshore Gulf of Mexico at least five to seven F14 Tomcats practiced a mock dog fight right above us.. chasing, verticals and tumbling.. it was spectacular.. shut the whole job down for about ten minutes.. everybody was watching the show..
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Spite, meet face
(PresTrump had a hand in these issues so I’ll post this on the Pres thread)
Angry Lavar Ball Yanks Son Out of UCLA
http://truepundit.com/angry-lavar-ball-yanks-son-out-of-ucla/
Papa Loser and Junior Loser.
He’s really screwing his kid up.
I think everyone has noticed how heated things have become around Jeff Sessions. I think we have to give Trump the BOTD, and assume he actually meant it when he said he wouldn’t have appointed Jeff if he knew he was going to recuse himself. I think Trump knows what he is up against, and when all is considered, he is doing a masterful job, against a tsunami of swamp.
I think we all see our President purposefully left exposed by AG JS’s recusal.
I come from a point where I believe many here are very naive on how deep the Deep State is. It owns every aspect of political life, including the media.
How do people get elected to represent the Republican party? Or any party? They achieve that by being beholden to the swamp. They are vetted before they run, not after. If you are “one of them”, and controlled by them, they will back you. If not, they destroy you. Not one or two, or even a majority, but ALL of them. Yes, ALL of them. Evidently this is so, as we can see how they treated Trump at first, and how they are now treating Roy Moore. The difference this time is that they are now facing an electorate who are very “Woke”. Sessions was always “one of them”.
I believe that Jeff came on board with Trump, only after it was clear that he had a very large majority lead in the primary. I believe they sent Sessions in, to be a wing man for Trump, and to act as an inside man to the Trump campaign. He was someone on the inside they could control, and of all the positions they needed to control, it was the AG position. As Hillary pointed out, they would all hang from nooses. Jeff was the obvious choice for such a threat to their apparatus. When they did this, they didn’t really think he was going to win the presidency, but it was good for them to have an insurance policy just in case. It turns out he won, and since then, Sessions has been absent from his post, and has acted as gate keeper to the scandals, and allowing Trump to be attacked from all sides. Like all good insurance policies, they didn’t expect to use it, but the nightmare happened, and the policy was cashed in. Sessions has been working against Trump ever since. Indeed, as AG, he didn’t need to act against Trump. He just needed to be absent from his post.
He is an actor. His loyalty is to the Deep State first, the Republicans second, and the American people come a distant third.
Burglars and thieves and rapists don’t go around advertising who they are. Indeed, they go around doing everything they can to make it look otherwise. The same for corrupt lawyers, unqualified workmen, corrupt policemen, used car salesmen etc etc. They all sell you a different image in the hope that you buy into what they are selling. We all know this, as we’ve all been fooled by such people many times in our lives. Especially when we have voted!!! The same is with the Deep State operatives. They do everything and anything they can to provide cover for their real agenda of holding onto never ending power. The Deep State don’t want the worst for the American people. They just want they best for them and their cronies first. If others have to suffer for them to achieve their goals, so be it.
I believe Jeff is Deep State. I pray that I am wrong, everyday. I also don’t blame Trump. He’s not a mind reader.
Julius Caesar is a good read. The underlying theme of the play is about the politics of powerful men trying to win over the people to their side.
“Et tu Brute?” could easily be changed to “Et tu Jeff?”. But many can’t see that, as Marc Anthony pointed out ….. “For Brutus is an honorable man’.
blah blah blah …… dribble
You sure spend a lot of time and keystrokes to say the same thing all the time. By now, everyone knows you don’t like Sessions … ad nauseam.
I respect you for your knowledge of the Deep State, but wholly disagree about AG Sessions. He has been the lonely voice in the Senate for many many years, trying to speak up for America and American citizens, and completely outnumbered. As long as he was in the Senate I felt comfortable that at least one patriotic voice was present; there is no way he would have voted to “deem” the Senate in session while it was in recess.
I believe Mr. Sessions made a mistake when he recused for which our President and his family and allies have paid dearly this year, a mistake he was sort of pressed into by the ferocity of his confirmation proceedings. There is no question however but that the USAG has made great strides in every other area of importance (barring a RICO action vs. Soros). President Trump even said a few months ago that the swamp was bigger than he thought, it was really a sewer, referring to the evil machinations against which patriots are defending.
Keep praying. I join you.
Jeff Sessions came on board early & was the reason that the southern states embraced Trump. Alabama was suppose to have been a Cruz state. Sessions changed that.
Yawn !
That was directed at Takeadeepbreath.
I just get so tired sometimes of the Sessions bashing.
I don’t think we have long to wait to find out. As soon as Mueller finishes up it should be our turn.
Perhaps Sessions understands the law and how to navigate his way through legal and political minefields better than any of us and even better than POTUS, who was neither a lawyer or a politician when he began this amazing journey. Sessions will end up earning his place in history alongside Trump when all is said and done. If Sessions had taken the same route as his corrupt and hyper-politicized predecessors, the incredible unraveling we are about to witness would not have been possible.
So Mueller is going for the obstruction charge?Guess it was his plan all along
who told you that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I did.
figures 😂
Well collusion didn’t stick so I noticed that the talking point now seems to be obstruction.
“talking point” doesn’t equate facts.
Of course…. They keep beating that dead horse though
I think Mueller is leaking the obstruction charge stuff
nah…. that was feinsteins baby
No facts needed. They are going to try to do it, as can be seen clearly. This will end the GOP at least. Don’t ya hear the drums?
LikeLiked by 2 people
they’re blowing smoke up their own asses – doesn’t end well for the dims
LikeLiked by 3 people
There will be no indictment. There will be the report, sent to the house, to begin the impeachment. The hour is getting late. If they try to kill the king and fail the king will kill them. They may indict a few other of Trumps friends and family though. The question is how many RINOS will join the democrats in a vote? The house needs 218 to impeach and the senate I think needs 67.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the democrats are going to be way too busy saving their treasonous asses soon enough.
I agree facts don’t seem to matter and I think they will try the obstruction charge and soon …too much s**t is hitting the fan right now so urgency is needed
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously, this is like the third round of “obstruction” when Russia didn’t pan out
two days now i’ve been waiting for “obstruction” to start trending on twitter..and no zippo showed up…. it’s a dud, a mental trap.
Look I’m just relaying what I have heard… No need to be snarky
not trying to be snarky, just using humor to make a point…
I meant no disrespect, my apologies.
The scheme is unraveling, but I still don’t understand this about Comey…If he was in the bag for Crooked all along, why did he re-open the email case and exonerate her a second time only a few days before the election? Was this all part of the plan to make Crooked look unjustly prosecuted? Were the Clintons expecting that a second exoneration so late in the race would give her a 2-3 point sympathy bounce in the polls? I never understood the timing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He and everyone else in that stinking Swamp thought the hag was going to win is why.
Comey opened the case the second time because of Wieners computer being seized by NYPD. Eric Prince said – NYPD kept a copy and threatened to release the info so Comey’s hand was forced…but of course can’t confirm that as NYPD have not leaked..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe it was because too many people knew her e-mails were found on Weiner’s laptop so she wanted Comey to put their doubts to rest.
Exactly. I think the NYPD was going to go public or something like that.
It is called a straddle. Spreading his risk.
The talking head-discussions tonight have focused on the obvious politicization that has occurred at the management levels of both the DOJ and FBI (and CIA probably). It appears that the American legal and security apparatus has been gunning for President Trump since well before the election. These most recent discoveries just confirm what most of us in the Trump base have suspected for months now. The real question is what comes next?
What’s happening immediately is perhaps the most interesting part of the answer. In addition to driving official Washington nuts, the president’s tweets have proven to be a remarkably effective way of talking directly to the American people. The president has remarked that his tweets allow him to be his own news media: he doesn’t really need talking heads or “official” news sources to convey his viewpoints.
What he’s doing right now is using his tweets to call into question the integrity the FBI and the DOJ. This is something that’s never been done before—we’ve never had a president openly and directly undermine the credibility of these two institutions which have always prided themselves on their incorruptibility and autonomy. Nonetheless, the president’s tweets almost daily reveal both organizations as being corrupt, utilizing double-standards, and running politicized “investigations” which have the clear purpose of removing him from office.
In past years it was the investigators who could control the narrative, spinning their intents and purposes to their advantage, but the president has taken that away from them. In his tweets, the president has succeeded in showing that he is speaking the truth and our hallowed legal institutions are not. As their essential credibility erodes at some point corrective action will have to be taken. Had the president not been talking to America in his tweets, I doubt this needed correction would ever happen.
agree, although it’s not the tweets..that’s just a instrument, it’s the conviction of character to have the integrity and a strong patriots love of country to do what’s right by her… All it takes is speaking out
I can’t think of any politician or president that has called out the devil before.. they’ve all had the bully pulpit but never used it with a patriots heart & fearlessly like a lion.
it’s wholly new concept. .
The same thing he did to the media, except these people are very dangerous.
He hasn’t undermined their credibility, he pointed out their lack of credibility which they’ve brought on themselves.
2 Months After The Las Vegas Shooting And Still Virtually Nothing Is Known
In just the span of a month, 4 survivors of the Vegas shooting have died… both Kymberley Suchomel and Danny Contreras both publicly claimed there were multiple gunmen the night of the mass shooting. Dennis and Lorraine Carver died after their Mercedes smashed into a metal gate and exploded into flames.
Yet another survivor of the Las Vegas massacre has died. In mid-November, Roy McClellan, 52, was killed in a hit-and-run. With so many survivors of the massacre dying in such a short period of time, something plainly stinks.
2 months later and here we are – with exactly what we had immediately in the aftermath of the shooting: nothing. No answers, no coverage, no questions… nothing. With how drastically the Las Vegas massacre was scrubbed from public consciousness, that alone should tell you something extremely fishy is covering the case… We may never know any of the true answers behind the horrific mass-shooting.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/2-months-las-vegas-shooting-still-virtually-nothing-known/
Tucker is going to vegas next week…. shake the fbi tree a bit i suspect
he mentioned something i only slightly caught too about questions regarding the FBI and the mass shootings, was discussing the Mohamed cartoon shooting in texas.
Tucker is a bloodhound with a scent.
what has me is why hasn’t PDJT spoken out on this? Perhaps he was well aware of what was coming out about the FBI and is holding out as to not muck that up but rather use it (vegas) to reinforce the FBI is dirty.
He’s going to Vegas tomorrow. God bless him.
He’s going tomorrow. It’s unclear to me whether he is broadcasting live or it will be taped and aired later. Do you know?
I don’t know, probably live, but if not he’s dedicated friday’s to Vegas reports.
I forgot about that. Thanks!
TIME Just Released Its Finalists For Person Of The Year — You’ll Notice A Disturbing Trend
It seems the easiest way to make the list is to be apart of the “Resistance.”
It seems everything is political.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/12/04/time-just-released-its-finalists-for-person-of-the-year-youll-notice-a-disturbing-trend/
Kim jung un…… seriously! – wow…. libtards are so far gone they are irretrievable
And I’m sure that the 5 people that read Time will be thrilled with their choices. Every time I think these Lefty publications can’t lose any more credibility, they surprise me and make themselves more of a joke and less and less relevant.
Wray needs to fire McCabe, effective immediately.
citizen817, went through Sperry’s twitter timeline and he’s solid. Good man.
I watched Bill Mitchell’s show tonight. It was immediately followed by a new show he’s created, but won’t usually be on, The new show is called DC Insiders and is hosted by Ned Ryun. It is set up to be like a Sunday morning news show for conservatives – one that talks about issues instead of just bashing the President.
I enjoyed this premier and think others might. I tried to set it at the 1:00 mark. If it didn’t work, you want to start at 1:00.
So easy to forget the double standards and how the Fake News tries to gloss over these things
http://dailycaller.com/2017/12/04/clinton-aides-went-unpunished-after-making-false-statements-to-anti-trump-fbi-supervisor/
The starkly different outcomes from Strzok’s interviews — a felony charge against Flynn and a free pass to Mills and Abedin — are sure to raise questions from Republicans about double-standards in the FBI’s two most prominent political investigations. FBI Director Christopher Wray will likely be pressed on the Strzok scandal on Thursday when he attends an oversight hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.
A review of those documents conducted by The Daily Caller shows that Mills and Abedin told Strzok and Laufman that they were not aware of Clinton’s server until after she left the State Department.
Mills and Abedin were also involved in an Aug. 30, 2011 exchange in which State Department official Stephen Mull mentioned that Clinton’s “email server is down.”
Former FBI Director James Comey defended the Clinton aides’ inconsistent statements in a House Judiciary Committee hearing held on Sept. 28, 2016.
“Having done many investigations myself, there’s always conflicting recollections of facts, some of which are central [to the investigation], some of which are peripheral,” Comey told Jason Chaffetz, a former Utah congressman who served on the committee last year.
> .Abedin told Strzok and Laufman that they were not aware of Clinton’s server until after she left the State Department.
Abedin is lying. There are numerous e-mail exchanges between Abedin and SoS Clinton to a non-government address.
For example:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/1698021-hillary-clinton-huma-abedin-emails.html
So one of Moores “accusers” just happened to find a B-Day card today from him while she was in her attic searching for Christmas decorations… Went to WaPo with it. What a coincidence on the day Trump endorses him…
Lol. It was a “graduation card” congratulating her.
From wash Post:
“Happy graduation Debbie,” it read in slanted cursive handwriting. “I wanted to give you this card myself. I know that you’ll be a success in anything you do. Roy.”
What a nice gesture.
Wonder how much she got paid?
looks like they used the same forger as last time… consistency, too bad it’s a forger of Moore’s assistants hand writing LOL
Soooo how many Roy’s went to her school?
good luck with that…. no law suit stopped obama from locking up that much land.
they’ll lose – eventually
I know we all think Sessions is this undercover superman who is singlehadedly investigating the swamp and is going to take action any day. Just any minute. Very soon. Meanwhile, my hair is going gray, Muller is moving ever closer to framing our President. And the Clinton/Obama cartel continue to get away with murder. God help me. I TRULY HATE JEFF SESSIONS.
Praying this is true. Changes the entire narrative.
What if Comey never had Immunity at all?
Their was never a confirmation of that story leaked by News Media and the source was a guy who had worked in DOJ saying that they thought he had one base don their feelings not based on fact or knowledge of the situation.
How I knew months ago gentleman Sessions is compromised: basic etiquette demands he resign. Never mind pride, careerism, etc. Trump and his people have signaled that Sessions is hurting them and, in fact, endangering them by his self-neutering about the Witch Hunt Affair. When your dinner host hints it’s time to leave, you leave. And this is the future of the country at stake.
If true why did President Trump refuse Session’s resignation back in June?
