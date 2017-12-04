President Trump Firms Up Support for Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore – “Go get ’em Roy”…

According to media reports President Trump and Senate Candidate Roy Moore spoke over the phone earlier this morning, with Trump expressing “enthusiastic support for Judge Moore’s candidacy” according to a statement released by the Moore campaign after the call.
“I am honored to receive the support and endorsement of President Donald Trump,” Moore said in a statement. “President Trump knows that the future of his conservative agenda in Congress hinges on this election. I look forward to fighting alongside the president to strengthen our military, secure our border, protect our gun rights, defend the sanctity of life and confirm conservative judges to courts around this nation.”
War is ugly. Political war against the swamp, while accepting their one-sided rules of engagement, is exponential hell. In order to gain victory, you have to be prepared to advance into the fire at all costs.
The Democrats and UniParty Republicans will cede no ground. There is only one majority political ideology within Washington DC, and it is based on financial interest. Their rules of engagement are entirely self-serving. They will fight against any entity, for any reason, on any issue, even reversing their own individual policy positions, if they view that entity as an existential risk to their power structure and decades-long financial constructs.
For those who live within the institutions, nothing is out-of-bounds; therefore, in order to defeat the systemic and institutional rot, we must fight as an insurgent opposition.
“Go get ’em Roy”
“Go get ’em, Roy”
I luv me my president…
LikeLiked by 15 people
This election on December 12th is literally for all the marbles! The shockwaves that will be sent out throughout DC will be incredible. Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove funded Luther Strange to the tune of $30 million dollars 💵. All it got Strange was a victory in the first primary (came in second) and an ass whipping in the runoff. They then proceeded to throw the kitchen sink at Roy Moore. Accusing him of being a pedophile. There was no way in the world he would remain standing after that.
They had the narrative set but decided to get greedy by bringing out the 5th victim and her famous yearbook. Little did they realize that the 5th victim would bring down their house of cards. Roy Moore went on the attack destroying the credibility of the 5th victim which also destroyed the credibility of the other 4 victims. Our President played it cool. All he and Sarah were saying is that they didn’t want a liberal who was against the 2A, was for immigration, late term abortions, soft on crime and wanting to raise taxes to win.
In the meantime, more and more people were realizing the hit job that was done on Roy Moore. Fake polls with fake data was being laughed at. The people of Alabama were being laughed at. People that were going to sit it out said the hell with them, I am going to vote for Roy Moore.
Our President announced a rally for Friday in Pensacola, FL. Just a half hour from Alabama. Today he decided to go all in an endorse Roy Moore because he is a fighter just like our President. WAPO decided to stroll out another victim that was 17 at the time this evening. At this point they have hit the point of diminishing returns.
Roy Moore will win by double digits! 15 to 18 point margin! We will be celebrating at CTH next Tuesday! Can’t wait!
LikeLiked by 15 people
That’s how you know it’s untrue. These staggered “revelations” that started 3 weeks before election. Total baloney.
LikeLiked by 8 people
They can march out as many as they want every day until the election and after. It’s a complete farce. I’m from the same town and I know it is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks 🙏!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Tide – good to know…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The ACLU and the Southern Poverty Law Center basically vetted Judge Roy Moore during the Ten Commandments fight – those gals were not dug up then.
You know it is an absolute smear job to destroy the man when the Senate Majority Leader doesn’t move his butt regarding Senator Al Franken. No credibility whatsoever on the part of anyone accusing Judge Roy Moore and saying “I believe the women” . . . such an insult to the intelligence of people to think they will accept YOUR words, Mr. McConnell, when you don’t even do anything about Al Franken. What a putz you are.
Thank you, Judge Roy Moore, for standing and fighting – prayers, prayers, prayers from all over.
I understand George Soros is sending people down to get the votes of felons for Doug Jones. What business does George Soros have doing this? He uses a cudgel like a Super PAC or Planned Parenthood to beat up the electorate if the electorate does not seem willing to comply with THEIR agenda.
I hope and pray that the people of Alabama are so full of fury and fight and belief in dear God for THEIR right to vote as they see fit and show the whole country what it is all about.
LikeLike
Moore has Allred, Franken and Conyers to thank for the turnaround….and, of course, our wonderful POTUS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know what to think about Moore but I do know what I think about most of the women who after 40 years have come out against him. They are bribed either by money or need for attention.
At this point I can see why POTUS supported Strange but we’ve got to live with what we’e got. Moore is better than Jones
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope this is true, Fle. I read today where the ACLU is busily registering felons to vote in Alabama, that some organization (NAACP??) was working to register blacks in border states to vote in Alabama where they will be bussed.
To be honest, I didn’t read either article so I don’t know how accurate either of these claims are but I do know the Dims have decades of dirty tricks up their sleeves when it comes to elections.
Pray unceasing. We need Roy Moore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go judge Moore Go !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
GLAD the President has SEEN THROUGH THE MSM AND COMMUNIST AND RINO BS.
HERE COMES THE JUDGE.
LikeLiked by 6 people
POTUS doesn’t “se through” the battle space – he creates the battle space!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Here comes the Judge.
We can see the whites of their bulging eyes, and the Deplorables have your back.
Hammer down, Judge, hammer down!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The wind’s beginning to howl!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope that contributions to the Moore campaign are an encouragement to those in Alabama…
I’d be surprised if he is not benefitting from deplorable small contributions from all over this Country.
I know some of us are not wild ab Moore, but its hard to ignore the significance of this election.
I am a bit concerned ab cheating, so I am trusting on a Big Turnout, and Alabaman Pride.
Also hoping Alabama spirit is high due to the upcoming football championship game.
Pray hard.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha ha! Love that.
Meet up at the Old Mill. We ride at midnight!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Instead of a horse, this time ride up in a “Judge”..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Texian, I truly hope American car manufacturers begin to once again produce American cars…ones you can tell are Ours.
thanks for the rush.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good Times.
LikeLike
I’m just wondering if POTUS set this up by supporting Strange at the get go?
Maybe Bannon is really part of the greater plan after all and not just trying to capitalize on the Trump train?!?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you are spot on. He had to support Strange in order to secure the tax deal did he not. PDJT simply did what was sensible, right and the politically savvy thing to do.
His endorsement, reminded me of Pences ( Gov) tepid endorsement of Cruz.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 6 people
No. Not a chance. Strange is in DC voting for everything Trump. Is on the committee to help get tax reform done & is not causing any waves. Moore comes with a lot of baggage.
Trump will have to defend against Moore’s LGBT, Muslim & now sexual issues. Strange could have just kept working without any spotlights or causing issues with Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh yeah, baggage. Moore is a strong Christian, believer in the Constitution and a fighter. President Trump will really have to defend against that!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nope. Trump won’t have to defend against that.
LikeLike
Ha ha ha. Moore thumbed his nose at the constitution TWICE and got kicked off the Court TWICE. He is decidedly anti-constitutional!
LikeLike
First suspension: He refused to take down the Ten Commandments..
Second suspension: Sued by the SPLC because he refused to issue marriage licenses to same sex “marriages”..
The federal laws and unconstitutional rulings by the Supreme Court used to unseat him were unconstitutional in the first place..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with DeQ. Not a chance. King Bannon sleight of hand bird dogging President Trump with Breitbart lamestream fodder and opposing Luther with false unproven claims about McConnell spending $30mil on him is proof. President Trump is only helping fix the problems now wrought by King Bannon outsiders to AL. There is a lot more going on then you know in Al and President Trump had to get involved again. That’s all I’m going to say. God is the ultimate judge and we better pray that there is no Democrat voter backlash in the upcoming senatorial and house 2018 elections.
LikeLike
keebler…one day… very soon you will eat crow your hate of Bannon/judge Moore is tiresome…
LikeLiked by 1 person
sejmon, you are the perfect poster boy, do you pray to Moore or God for real or do you spend more time with unenlightened commentary
LikeLike
I knew this would get the Keebler elf all fired up. You never disappoint.
Now wasn’t it thee who said you’re bad if you don’t support who Trump supports? Well, time to get on board the MAGA train running thru Alabama! 🙂
LikeLike
I hate to disappoint you but Bannon is not MAGA, he plays win-lose
LikeLike
and it’s funny you have to call me an elf as if MAGAbear depends on it
LikeLike
To be honest: back your arguments up with sources… flinging poo everywhere isn’t productive. And while I may, right now, agree with your backing of Bannon, who’s to say Bannon doesn’t turn out to be an actually egomaniac like others perceive?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ten four. I believe you are in Alabama, so you know what’s going on better than most.
My bias is a hatred for MCConnell and anything he touches.. This clouds my judgement beyond repair.
His injecting himself into this was likely what knee capped Strange.
Good grief. My PDJT supporting neighbour up here in Canada utterly despise the Turtle, heaven knows what Conservative Alabamans think of him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Strange was knee capped by Alabama GOP. This whole special election was a set up to get rid of him because our disgraced ex Gov Bentley appointed him under curious circumstances. Strange was not a Mitch man .. they used that to dirty him up.
Ala wanted to cleanse the state of Bentley.
Strange was MAGA. Moore was for Cruz. Mo Brooks was a Big Cruzbot Anti-Trumper.
LikeLike
Thanks. Sounds like Mitch should have stayed out of it, and that Bentley tried to play a dirty.
LikeLike
The thing they used was the fact that ANY sitting GOP Senator is entitled to use the Senate leadership funds for re-election. They made it sound like it was just Strange doing it so he was Mitch’s man.
(That same fund is being used against McCaskill ).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gloria? Is that you?
LikeLike
I’m in Ala & I hope he wins but he does carry more baggage than Strange due to his extreme viewpoints on things. I’ve known about Moore for over 40 yrs.
I don’t know of any extreme viewpoint that Strange has .. do you?
LikeLike
People kept repeating that McConnell spent $30m on Luther but I found no proof of it except Breitbart repeating an uncited claim. That’s when I realized Bannon was using hatred of Mitch to dirty Luther.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can always look up the expenditures of the Turtles super pac to see where they spent their money. Not too hard to do.
LikeLike
If honoring the Ten Commandments as a basic structure for mankind are considered extreme in Alabama then I would vote for the extremer right winger.. at least he has balls enough to stand for something..
Tell me.. what the heck does Strange stand for.. and use his voting record for proof..
LikeLike
DeQ is an Ala voter. I think she has the right to be sick of over-reaching external influences in the primaries who don’t have to live with the consequences of 3 years and know much better than outsiders the state of affairs in her area. After the election is over, out of staters can go on their merry way much like meddling family members. I’m just sayin’ there’s no need to insult people. President Trump is win-win. Unfortunately, extremes on both sides thinks it’s a game of win-lose and hence resort to insults. It’s distasteful to see on our side. It’s been quite enlightening the Ala election in more ways than one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hear hear!
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY keebler.
I really truly hope Moore wins & becomes our gift to DC. He will be a Senator to every member of this Treehouse in the fact that his vote will affect you & his actions in DC will affect the RNC & Trump. This is true of every Senator in DC.
I realize you can’t make everyone happy but some of you haven’t spent years watching him yet you know better. Well, ok. We’ll see.
Pray he wins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautifully said! It’s encouraging to hear!
🙂
LikeLike
But Strange was GOPe’s/Turtle’s man…?!?
LikeLike
No. That was used to dirty him up. Trump even cleared that up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you give me some sources? I admit I have not kept up with this story as well as I should have; been chasing things in the weeds in other places!
LikeLike
Trump said it at the rally & on his 1st radio interview as POTUS. This is from an article about his interview on the Rick & Bubba Show.
“Trump also said that Strange had been unfairly tarred as being too close to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
“Mitch is not, polling-wise, the most popular guy in this country,” Trump said. “They like to label [Strange] as Mitch’s best friend, but he’s not. ”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2017/09/25/in-radio-interview-trump-slams-mccain-dings-mcconnell-and-botches-a-senate-candidates-name/?utm_term=.ebb2a77a6b39
LikeLike
Here’s Trump on Rick & Bubba talking about Strange. He starts off talking about being unfairly labeled.
LikeLike
Not a chance in hell will Trump have to defend a single thing Moore says. He will simply say Moore is a devout Christian and we will then have the Christian/Muslim debate.
THIS is why they don’t want Moore. AND THIS is why they HATE Trump. He STANDS and by doing so, he exposes the entire lefty/muzzie house of cards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dek, I don’t see Trump as a micro-manager at all.
Can’t see him being involved in that level of detail.
Consider the caliber of events he is dealing with: they are macro, not micro.
LikeLike
Ziiggii…let me preface this by saying that I am a weird Bannon groupie. So, I admit bias. The guy, unlike any Republicans of this age, has his finger on the pulse of America (he recognized and then utilized, to Trumps advantage, the disturbance in the force pre-election) and I also believe he is THE rare exception in this current political climate. I truly believe he has the back of the President.
There was an article on ZeroHedge a week or do ago that suggested that Bannon set the Weinstein issue on fire and essentially destabilized the left and they are now eating their own. I believe it was him, as it’s very Bannon like.
I remember the words he said when he left the White House…and I believe he meant them.
Imho
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t tell SD that… he doesn’t trust Bannon; I’m personally on the fence.
LikeLike
I’m not ready to forgive Judge jenine and Hannity for convicting this man on their show many nights not just one. They never reported the forgery yearbook or any other stuff. That is an important seat and clearly it was a political hit probably by McConnels friends…………..That was a major lapse in judgement or doing what their masters told them to…….
LikeLiked by 12 people
re. Hannity and the Judge, me too.
That was just too disgusting. They were both so thrilled to get on the “Stone him!!!” bandwagon. blech.
And I didn’t even *like* Roy Moore.
But I hate Witch Hunts much more than I disliked Moore. No contest.
Praying he wins and socks it to the GOPe.
And he BETTER be a solid Trump supporter……and hopefully can tone down some (or all) of the insane rhetoric. I’d respect him a lot if he could do that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
it struck me as too coordinated , that they were told by their producers to go after Moore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget how Laura Ingraham trusted the women accusers cause Laura is just so smart and knows everything. – and is so worthless when push comes to shove.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Quit watching her, too.
LikeLike
I came here because DRUDGE is still trying to destroy Moore. I’m so pissed. And Katie Pavich of FOX is re-tweeting out the Romney b.s. We have so many enemies inside the tent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do not worry Mr.Bannon will do same purge- Nevertrumpers-as he did with Weinstein & Cos…they will chase each other with plastic forks….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would vote for the judge. But quess what, he had a thing for teenage girls. Legal in Alabama at the time but quit acting like he was a puritan at the time. If he was a democrat most of you would be giving him the Clinton treatment. I know, troll, blah, blah, blah.
LikeLike
There is no proof that he had a thing for teen age girls.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Church historians believe Mary was only about 13 when God chose her to carry His Son. Cultural context matters regardless what you or I think.
LikeLike
He was a Democrat when he was dating teenage girls. True story.
LikeLike
The RNC had no choice but to fall in line with President Trump. As Diamond & Silk said tonight, he’s innocent until proven guilty and so far there is no proof whatsoever. The UNIparty is running scared right now.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I love a Christian man running openly as a Christian man without self-censorship.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Alabama notices this too. Believe me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The RNC suddenly realized that their ENTIRE fundraising success is driven by one man: President Trump. Money matters. PERIOD.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bingo!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like vampires all these woman will disappear as soon as the light of election day is over just like they did with Herman Cain.
They’re still hanging around POTUS because they still think there is blood (and payoffs and attention) to draw.
That woman who sat next to Trump on a plane has really milked this farther than believable – especially considering how unlikely her looks make her for a subject of Trump’s attention.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you for the reminder. I remembered his response so brutally honest, my wife laughed. Apologies for Politico link.
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/10/trump-jessica-leeds-accusations-229805
LikeLiked by 2 people
????? Bizarre statement. “agenda is sexual in nature”. ?????
LikeLike
I’m referring to the women who have accused the Judge and Trump and others who have an agenda the left wants to destroy. Bizzare? I didn’t think so.
As a woman I have a hard time seeing other women let themselves be used like this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think sunnydaze comment is in response to Pam’s tweet.
LikeLike
yes. Thought it was kinda clear. Direct quote an’ all.
LikeLike
Ahh …well it’s ok. 🙂
LikeLike
Sorry, I misread your comment. Please forgive me!
LikeLike
If all the powers of Hell (MSM, Uniparty, our anointed betters etc) are against someone, it usually means that someone is doing something right. It reaffirmed my support of Trump and gives me hope my fellow Southern deplorables in Alabama will stand their ground and deliver for MAGA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It usually means that someone – especially a Deplorable – is doing something right.
Never forget. Never EVER let up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
roy moore will make people forget other past senators.God bless him and POTUS
LikeLike
Advance into the fire on full Auto..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can just picture a mass of deplorables doing just that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Alabama voters even have McConnell’s permission to choose their own senator now. How very gracious of him. #DitchMitch
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yeah, Turtle’s comment bothered me too. Does he really think he’s granting permission to the people of Alabama to vote for Moore? What an ass he is.
LikeLike
After all the Special Counsel BS, ponder this scenario:
• The wheels of justice turn VERY slowly.
• Ripping the disguises from the Deep State will take at least 3-6 months.
• Prosecuting the first wave will take another 3-6 months … at least.
• It’s now November 2018 and the nation’s majority is royally PISSED that NO ONE has PAID.
• We’re PISSED that we have ZERO POWER over the PERPS.
Suddenly, it’s Mid-Term Election Day and Patriots have that Power Epiphany…
• The question isn’t over a seat or two AT RISK.
• It’s about whether incumbents can RETAIN a seat or two.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obviously, you are all forgetting about the very convincing signature on that dusty yearbook AND the statements from that really hot ex cop who was assigned to “MooreWatch”.
This endorsement by Trump is a very interesting development.
I feel like something has changed. I feel like the reserve or caution that we may have been seeing are finished. I feel like the proverbial gloves are off.
Yeehaw…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
What changed is something that nobody ever thought could happen. Deep Red Alabama is on the verge of turning this seat blue.
It’s too close to call & the message is “All hands on deck”. Trump & RNC has no other choice than to lead the troops or surrender.
LikeLike
Moore wins by at least 12 points and you have it exactly backwards. The RNC is back in is because the pissed off so many R voters by pulling out. They are slowly coming to understand the GOPe is no longer in charge.
LikeLiked by 4 people
GetReal….exactly. imho
LikeLike
Dequik continues to play Wiley Coyote in disguise.
Keep swallowing your own Prog-projection crap.
Once a fool always a fool.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The treehouse has gotten some well deserved notoriety and with it comes some new snarky paid trolls. The new low profile ones that don’t start with the usual in your face insults but are agreeable to a point and then start poisoning the well.
LikeLike
And that Whoria ALLLLLRed was front and center with the first forgery.
LikeLike
Here is just a small taste of what comes next November elections. It is going to be a rockin rollin band wagon train of BIGLY WINNING!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
2 days ago at a New York fundraiser Rhona McDaniel made remarks about record fundraising. Will some of that $$ be used to help Moore now that the Pres has endorsed? Serious question here–I don’t know if RNC has given any $$ to Moore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I honestly don’t like Roy Moore, but I support him 100% since the President is onboard. The alternative would be disastrous. Hopefully he’ll do a good job and support our dear President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go judge Moore Go !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
I agree with you about Moore. He’s a renegade and not so sure about him but at least he’s a Republican and if he wins in a worst case he could be replaced by a Republican someone a little easier to take.
I just know the rat Doug Jones is the real worst case scenario.
LikeLike
ALabamians, you heard that! Now you go vote for Roy. Our President needs a fighter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Siding with the devil (Moore) for political expediency is not MAGA, that is fear. I feel that too many people are willing to settle for this guy and have no confidence in Trump to find a way to get things done. Moore is the status quo candidate the fits right into the past 35 years of republican failure.
LikeLike
I don’t believe Moore is guilty. Two of the women are definitely not believable and the others just say he dated them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
See that’s the thing for me too. So he dated teenage girls? I just met up yesterday with a friend who married a man in his late 30s, when she was a teen. Her late husband passed away too soon, but not without taking very good care of her (and she’s a fine person BTW).
Remember the historians WIll and Ariel Durant? Durant married Ariel when she was a young teen. He had been her teacher. It’s shocking now but nobody thought overmuch about it at the time. Certainly Will Durant isn’t referred to as a “pedophile”. That means something very different in my mind (like the people who used to go to Thailand to abuse child prostitutes).
Elvis Presley met his wife Priscilla when she was 14 years old. Nobody refers to Presley as a “pedophile” either (and I don’t think of him that way).
I’m dead set against child abuse and child trafficking. But these things are different.
LikeLike
PDJT is supporting Moore. Do you think you are smarter or know more about what is going on than PDJT? For you to call Moore ‘the devil’ says much more about you than it does Moore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At this point though Archie, it doesn’t matter. We’re at a point where even if he’s an unconvicted child molester he’s better than the alternate candidate.
I’m serious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go judge Moore Go !!!!!
LikeLike
Archie, come up with facts or go back to grade school for Democrats.
LikeLike
There are only two candidates. Jones and Moore. What’s so hard about that? Pick one. I say no thanks on Jones.
LikeLike
😀 Go get ’em, Roy. 😀
LikeLike
“I look forward to fighting alongside the president to strengthen our military, secure our border, protect our gun rights, defend the sanctity of life and confirm conservative judges to courts around this nation.”
I agree with all but still question the meaning of “sanctity of life”, a political football!!
1) To terminate with extreme prejudice (assassination), Rarely needed!
2) Legal execution. Can be avoided, but at high societal cost, (imprisonment).
3) Induced abortion. Best decided between young pregnant and Doctor; No politics!
4) Spontaneous abortion. Happens every month! God’s way!
LikeLike
Ummm, ooookay.
LikeLike
Democrats and their media are dirty dealing. Not only are they attacking Roy Moore with false accusations….Twitter is doing this to the President:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, that’s a pretty good one they pulled. They really got him with that one.
Meanwhile, on his end… he’s the leader of the free world, worth 10 Billion dollars, has a beautiful ever growing family, and is married to a woman so Beautiful inside and out that we’re all wondering if she’s the most attractive woman ever, or just the most attractive first lady ever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pingback: Roy Moore Will Win By Double Digits! It Won’t Even Be Close! – fleporeblog
Well played, Sir.
LikeLike
What this tells me at least is that Trump and the RNC have done their own investigation into these allegations against Moore and have concluded that they have no validity. Gloria Allred was the best thing that could have happened to the Moore campaign.
That this is causing ‘splody heads on the left is even better. Maybe they should focus more on the real pervs in their own morally bankrupt party……..and there’s lots of them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Allred was the best thing to happen. When she popped up everybody automatically thought the whole thing was false. She did Moore a huge favor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That, and the fact that these 40 year old “allegations” suddenly come out a month before an election……on a guy who’d been in the Public Eye for decades.
Add Allred to that mix and you’d have to be an imbecile to take it at face value.
LikeLike
Oh look, another phony woman, and apparently she’s coordinating with the other phony.
LikeLike
Here’s a thread about it.
LikeLike
Dear God they are desperate. She actually went the yearbook hoax route? She just happened to find it days before the election. How inventive.
LikeLike
Yeah, it’s shocking and embarrassing at the same time.
LikeLike
She looks like she could be the mother of that young Jeb! accomplice who acted all uppity at one of the GOP Primary thangs.
Somebody should check and see if they’re related.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This one:
LikeLike
We can’t continue to play by different rules than the left. They circle the wagons and wait out scandals and political storms affecting their people. We stampede over one another to see who can get to the microphone first to throw ours under the bus. It’s pathetic and it’s why we have battered conservative syndrome. I don’t know what Moore did or didn’t do, but I can tell you that this was an obvious politically motivated hit against him, and I don’t trust any talking point that Allred shows up to propagate. The exposure of this scandal was just too timely and convenient for it to be 100% believable, for me anyway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree 100%, and agree that the gloves should be off. To hell with fighting fair. I never fight fair and the republicans shouldn’t either.
LikeLike
Go judge MOORE Go !!!!!
LikeLike
This is off track here, but something the President tweeted is going to be the reason more & more voters, even the stupid people, ie, democrat voters, will be getting on the Trump Train in the very near future…
“Look at your 401 k’s since the election”
The insane hatred, the totally irrational & idiotic reasoning & yes, even some of the brain deadening brainwashing will ease up when people begin to see financial / economic advancements in their personal lives
Nothing changes minds faster than a rising bank account. “Social justice” is discarded when you’re able to move out of a one bedroom apartment & buy a house. The insane bleating’s of your peers mean nothing when you hear the words “you’re getting a bonus this year”
So yeah, get Moore in there, & let’s get this show on the road
MAGA baby. It’s going to be the next cool, hip thing
LikeLike
BOOM! Republican National Committee Resumes Financial Support For Judge Roy Moorehttp://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/__trashed-11/
LikeLiked by 1 person