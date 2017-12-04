President Trump Firms Up Support for Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore – “Go get ’em Roy”…

According to media reports President Trump and Senate Candidate Roy Moore spoke over the phone earlier this morning, with Trump expressing “enthusiastic support for Judge Moore’s candidacy” according to a statement released by the Moore campaign after the call.

“I am honored to receive the support and endorsement of President Donald Trump,” Moore said in a statement. “President Trump knows that the future of his conservative agenda in Congress hinges on this election. I look forward to fighting alongside the president to strengthen our military, secure our border, protect our gun rights, defend the sanctity of life and confirm conservative judges to courts around this nation.”

"Go get 'em, Roy!" – President Trump Just got off the phone with President Trump who offered his full support and said he needs a fighter to help him in the US Senate. I look forward to fighting alongside the President to #MAGA! — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) December 4, 2017

War is ugly. Political war against the swamp, while accepting their one-sided rules of engagement, is exponential hell. In order to gain victory, you have to be prepared to advance into the fire at all costs.

The Democrats and UniParty Republicans will cede no ground. There is only one majority political ideology within Washington DC, and it is based on financial interest. Their rules of engagement are entirely self-serving. They will fight against any entity, for any reason, on any issue, even reversing their own individual policy positions, if they view that entity as an existential risk to their power structure and decades-long financial constructs.

For those who live within the institutions, nothing is out-of-bounds; therefore, in order to defeat the systemic and institutional rot, we must fight as an insurgent opposition.

“Go get ’em Roy”

NEW: Two weeks after cancelling its joint fundraising agreement with the Moore campaign, the Republican National Committee has recommitted its efforts in Alabama on behalf of Roy Moore. The decision follows President Trump’s endorsement of the Republican. pic.twitter.com/DZ9rNqtnsv — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 5, 2017

