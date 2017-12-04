December 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #319

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Good Morning, Good Afternoon, Good Night, depending on when you see this. (smile)
Or, which side of the world you are on 🙂
Some of us are on the Far Side of the World. 😀
What is Billy Bush up to? Is he trying to paint Trump with the same brush as Matt Lauer et all? https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/03/opinion/billy-bush-trump-access-hollywood-tape.html
Funny that he didn’t mention Bush Sr’s David Coppafeel act.
they’re all taking their last dying gasp – expect to see every bit of (dried) mud you’ve seen in the last two years flying again this week =)
first, Trump will be the Bush Families enemy forever. Meaning, impeachment would be wonderful for them, prison would be better yet.
2. No doubt Billy is trying to reestablish some ‘street cred’ for getting back into the entertainment business. What other skills (aside from being a Bushie) does he have?
3. I did a little research on one complaint from the early 90s. Very vague. At some nightclub. She knew it was Trump because of his eyebrows.
4. I don’t doubt that Trump has acted aggressively with women when he was younger. I also don’t doubt that Billy Bush has acted aggressively with women when he was younger. In fact, when W was a fly-boy and when he was doing coke…well, I bet he was no angel before he got religion.
I also do not doubt that many women threw themselves at Trump…..money, fame , rich, good-looking……
no doubt about that
And isn’t that the difference between Trump and all these leftist scumbags.
Women threw themselves at Trump.
The leftist scumbags used creepy methods to obtain favors from the unwilling.
It’s opposite world.
And more importantly no one cares what the media says anymore.
(Shh…don’t tell them.)
Judge Moore will show them.
Comey said: “I want the American people to know this truth: The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is, and always will be, independent.”
Is Comey starting a new career as a comedian?
Who does he think he is kidding? Makes you wonder who he thinks his audience is. No one is going to believe that load of waffle.
Which is why their current SOP is entrapping anyone they encounter into a “lie” in order to leverage then for some nefarious purpose of their own !
Ah Sylvia, insert “Comey should keep his day job”. Snicker :). Bet he misses his job, huh? We don’t miss him………..
So now he quotes himself guess it is hard to find a Bible verse that works for him right now.
I have a Bible verse that will work for Comey….”and be sure your sin will find you out.” Numbers 32:23
“Prove all things, hold fast to that which is good” I Th 5:21 also is true especially with this swamp in DC always verify their truthfulness
President Trump’s openness in criticizing the FBI “investigation” is a pretty clear indication that he has no illusions about where it’s heading or that he is the ultimate target. The more corruption is revealed the stronger his political position is. He knows exactly what he’s doing.
Oh, Comey was just talking to the other half of America,…you know..the pink hats, the ones that needed coloring books, play dough, pacifiers, blankies.
Comey is now officially a combed over and out.
All the usual suspects seem to be speaking up tonight.
Yes. They are all riled up. Something is afoot.
I agree…something is afoot. Maybe some indictments unsealed?
What ever it is, President Trump got it down to a T. Timing is the T this time.
Psst: I almost forgot who Eric Holder is!
I wonder if Holder twitter today is a code. Remember that weird message Holder gave to DofJ before Sessions took over, or was it FBI? Something about remaining loyal…
Found it:
Eric HolderVerified account
@EricHolder
To the career men & women at DOJ/FBI: your actions and integrity will be unfairly questioned. Be prepared, be strong. Duty. Honor. Country.
12:17 AM – 30 Jun 2017
GC, I won’ ever forget who Eric Holder is (and was) ! I became interested in “OF&F early on and supported Mike Vanderboegh ( and Dave,C ) in his testimony before Congress ! Most – and the MSM – “forget” there was an internal movement within BATF called “Clean up BATF ” which Mike was a trusted part of . We’re still reaping the harvest of seeds BATFE’s SAC’s sowed in the OA era . Guns – particularly selective fire weapons – don’t ” disappear into the sunset. They continue to exist for decades !
He’s in this picture.
Just in case you forgot what he looked like.
And always the parrot talking points written by Ben Rhodes? Sally, Jimmy and Eric, c’mon!
When the head of the FBI testifys before Congress and says, Any leaks true or not undermines the Federal Government and should never happen, then leaks information to a friend for print, you have a real problem.
OMG another quarter heard from–no one misses you Holder, no one cares what you think. Go away and shut up. Your time on the stage is over. If I have to see you again I hope you are wearing orange.
🙂
Holder is in California going thru all the messes Kamala Harris has made so she can run for POTUS in 2020.
Holder better hurry he may be running out of time before the Marshall’s get there with the warrant. 🙂
Ladies and Gentlemen,
This is officially Eric Holder’s last day of Twittering.
Tomorrow Holder will trade his fredom of speech for an orange jumpsuit.
/sar (or not???)
(I hope–it would be nice, wouldn’t it, Treepers)
I meant…’freedom’….sigh…
Brain went faster than the fingers.
Rall EEE, Rall EEE, Rall EEE!!!!
That’s right people, President Trump is having an old fashion rally in Pensacola, FL on the 8th!
Capacity is limited to 16,000 so be early to get in. I’ve been to two rallies at that venue and both times, thousands of people could not get in. It’s always like that so be advised.
The last rally I was fortunate enough to attend was the Thank You Tour rally in Mobile in Dec. ’16. I feel this one is going to be a humdinger!!!
Be there or Be Square!!!
Just got my tickets!! Thanks for the notice — I volunteered at 3 Trump rallies in PNS, attended a Pence rally and also the Dec 16 thank you in Mobile.
We need to Rock the House and stomp the media-rats into goo! Nothing like a President Trump Rally. I’d go every week if he had one here! Yes, they are THAT good!
Whoo hoo!
USA USA USA USA USA
From what I understand Mueller was threatening Flynn with prosecuting him under the Logan Act just for talking with the Russians. That might sound crazy but you have to understand this would be a DC court, jury and an Obama judge. Mueller could get a conviction. Then Flynn would be fighting it for years on appeal all the way to the Supreme Court and President Trump could do nothing to help him. It would bankrupt Flynn. So Flynn agreed to plea guilty to lying to the FBI. Mueller wins because he gets a conviction of a top Trump adviser, but Trump wins because he can distance himself form Flynn and won’t have to deal with the Logan Act.
The thing about the Logan Act is that it was written at a time when an opposition party was by definitions traitors to the new Republic. There was no loyal opposition. Along with the Alien and Sedition Acts the government could through opposition party member and the press in jail for anything and even deprive them citizenship. Jefferson and Adams considered each other counter revolutionaries and in France they got their heads cut off. For Mueller to even consider using the Logan Act is showing how insane he is and dangerous. It is like playing with an A-Bomb.
I read part of York’s article about the long term attack on Trump wrt the Logan act:
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/byron-york-in-trump-russia-probe-was-it-all-about-the-logan-act/article/2642434
It is pretty sick. So sick I couldn’t finish. This country used to pride itself on the seamless transition of power…especially in foreign affairs. Mutual working together to ensure a good hand off of power.
Not so much with barry (show shocked face here). No, barry stands for obamaism, a global system that denigrates the US. That bleeds the US.
Banana Republic is kind of barry’s style. And all his minions, like Sally Yates and thousands of leftist operatives throughout the government
Even light in the loafers Sen Graham said the Logan Act was risible. All the caterwauling is just for clicks and giggles by the perfidious MSM.
Hallelujah!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s a BFD?
to quote Joe Biden – it’s a Big F’n Deal
Oh yes, it certainly is – huge! 🙂
Treepers, this is huuuuge! Here’s another article about it, thank you President Trump!
Expect another outpouring of rage and fury from the far left over this sensible move:
https://www.spartareport.com/2017/12/trump-pulls-us-out-of-un-migrant-and-refugee-pact/
We need to let President Trump know how much we appreciate what he’s doing for America. This is what a non globalist President looks like.
Sean’s clock is still ticking.
Glad you clock is still working Sean! If it stops ticking, put some new batteries in it.
We are passing through an enchanted celestial part of the Universe.. A Historical Period.. ‘The Agent of Change’.. And we are now in the ‘Zone of Influence’.. Heavenly gravitational influences are in play.. a realignment and/or warping of the space time continuum..
Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity..
It is difficult to explain the effect on the human psyche.. since time and space are warped, those that are present in the era of experiencing both “realities” can allow a comparison to be made – and thus birth an “Awakening”..
Some of you may have noticed that the days and years appear to be passing unusually more quickly recently.. ‘..Where you have a large mass like a nearby galaxy cluster, there is strong gravity and space-time is severely warped, causing time to move more quickly..’
On April 8, 2024, another total American eclipse will formally signal the end of this historic “Awakening” period.. the time space continuum will start to slow down and the flight path for the rest of the Century will be set..
And I thought time was passing more quickly because of my advanced age. Looking forward to longer days.
…and more time to snark at the leftists.
🙂
From Debra Heine at PJ. Seem to fall right in with what is hopefully happening ‘soon’!
Nunes Draws Up Contempt Citations After FBI Stonewall on Russia Investigator Demoted for Anti-Trump Texts
https://pjmedia.com/trending/nunes-draws-contempt-citations-fbi-stonewall-russia-investigator-demoted-anti-trump-texts/
U.S. House Republicans are drafting a contempt of Congress resolution against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray… Until now, Nunes said, the FBI and Department of Justice have failed to sufficiently comply with an Aug. 24 committee subpoena — including by refusing repeated demands “for an explanation of Peter Strzok’s dismissal from the Mueller probe.” … Nunes, in the statement, said the committee will move on a resolution by the end of the month unless it demands are “fully met” by the close of business Dec. 4. He cited “a months-long pattern by the DOJ and FBI of stonewalling and obstructing this Committee’s oversight work,” including also withholding subpoenaed information about their use of an opposition research dossier that targeted Trump in the 2016 election.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-12-03/u-s-house-republicans-prepare-contempt-action-against-fbi-doj-jaqegooo
Hannity has issued another Tick Tock alert for December 4th, which may be related to this.
Wouldn’t it be interesting is the president issued a direct order to the FBI, DOJ, and CIA to immediately respond to any legitimate request from congress and any legitimate FOIA information request from American citizens? He can do that.
Everyone keeps forgetting.
The House (not Sessions) is forcing the compliance –
POTUS cannot have any party politics (as in Sessions is a Republican) attached to these investigations, when the objective is to nail Democrats – crooked FBI agents, etc., etc.
Billy Bush knows Bush name is not quite the ticket it was. Enjoy your last hoorah Billy.
RINO’s know the gig is up. Saw Gramm actually say Trump has this on NK, after many President’s have messed it up so badly. Also even McConnell now accepts Moore as likely Senator.
Billy Bush needs to worry more about his Uncle.
Billy Bush. Someone else who is on my “go away, sit down and shut up list!”
🙂
Charlottesville response to white supremacist rally is sharply criticized in report
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/local/charlottesville-response-to-white-supremacist-rally-sharply-criticized-in-new-report/2017/12/01/9c59fe98-d6a3-11e7-a986-d0a9770d9a3e_story.html#ampshare=https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/charlottesville-response-to-white-supremacist-rally-sharply-criticized-in-new-report/2017/12/01/9c59fe98-d6a3-11e7-a986-d0a9770d9a3e_story.html
Excerpt:
The unsparing, 207-page report was prepared by Timothy Heaphy, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia whose law firm, Hunton & Williams, was hired by Charlottesville to assess the city’s response to three separate white supremacist events in the city this year. Although the police department received the bulk of the blame, the report also criticized actions by the Charlottesville City Council, attorneys from the city and state, the University of Virginia and the Virginia State Police.
>Snip<
…Heaphy said he heard from a couple of officers in the police command center that day who said Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas Jr. told officers, "Let them fight for a little. It will make it easier to declare an unlawful assembly."
Heaphy said police were not given a "stand-down" order. Instead, they were told not to intervene except in cases of extreme violence, or when there was a risk of serious injury or worse.
SandraVA mentioned that Kessler who is the Scott Foval and Bob Creamer type Democrat “community organizer” dupe, is planning another “white supremacist” rally on the anniversary of C’ville. Something to watch out for with time. Reddit calls them Trump bird-doggers. These set ups possibly jinxed the VA elections so we’ve got to stay alert to tamp these down as soon as we see it happen.
Bill Mitchell, I hope you are right. Anybody know what crow tastes like? Nevermind, I hope to dine on it myself very soon
I’ll bring the wine, and we’ll let bygones be bygones 😉
Me too…put me down for a plate.
Nothing would make me happier. I’ll bring the humble pie for dessert….!
We have the biggest crows in the country around our house. One could probably feed 5 or 6. How many do I need to provide?
If President Trump didn’t want another 4 years of this BS, who could blame him? The swamp knows they can’t get him for another 3 years, but they can make his life a living hell to the point of him not wanting to run again, and who could blame him? Praying for President Trump.
We need more rallies!
AG Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, BOOyah.
“please, Br’er Fox, don’t fling me in dat brier-patch,”
I’m having a laugh.
Deplorables, you have won the lottery. You bet on the winning ticket.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, lil’ barry is promoting school lunch programs in China, India, and France.
and American kids start looking forward to chocolate milk for lunch again =)
I didn’t refresh page before I posted so didn’t see your remark.
While the children in the USA are once again enjoying 1% Chocolate milk for lunch.
This is so laughable even your so-called comedy programmes like SNL wouldn’t touch it.
Some of the oldest and delicious cultures that exist on the planet. What an embarrassment.
Swampman Grassley
Oh Grassley. Dude. How nice you have fond remembrances of your former student. Send him a Christmas card. But when you speak publicly your duty is to support your President. SMH.
Chuck, Brian keeps making mistakes against conservative principles. How does that keep happening? Susan Rice’s husband is his boss?
Then take off your rose colored glasses you idiot! This motherly/fatherly affection toward co workers or students is extremely bizarre. No one cares about your personal affections, do what you were hired to do, and that is to represent conservatives and support your republican President (although President Trump is a real conservative, unlike swamp fake conservatives such as you), you dope!
Ok, seriously….all I want for Christmas is for President Trump to use the hashtag….#AbortionJones
Please Mr. President, just once! I wanna see all the bad people’s heads explode!!
Did he happen to say how well the economy is doing since he left the country?
Or how President Trump got the GDP up when he said it will never break 2.0 again?
Did he mention that ISIS is being dealt with on a grand scale? And that soon the French will be safer, all due to this lack of leadership we have now?
in truth, his statement was specific to Climate Change – dcexaminer turned it into clickbait
Pffft, Trump had more supporters at his rallies going to the drinking fountain.
God bless James Woods. He uses Twitter like a scalpel. Precision. It is a thing of beauty.
it is indeed, Sylvia.
He’s magnificent.
Why, why, oh why do all these “protestors ” have to have a simplistic bass-heavy cadence to express their “superior intellect ?” . Why not madrigales, or twelve-part harmonies ? Too difficult ? Then why not a simple ballad structure ?
http://www.sltrib.com/news/2017/12/01/controversial-utah-artists-new-painting-pays-tribute-to-contemporary-abolitionists-but-critics-call-it-exploitative-and-culturally-clueless/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
I’m going to leave out the criticisms in the article, and just post info on the painting (because I didn’t understand it until I read more)
When Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard looks at the latest artwork by conservative political painter Jon McNaughton, he gets emotional.
Painted into “The Underground Railroad” are Ballard and his wife, depicted carrying children they helped rescue from sex trafficking.
Ballard, a former U.S. Homeland Security special agent, appreciates the symbolism of the artwork’s historical figures, including Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. They are flanked by figures whom the painter refers to as “contemporary abolitionists” or “slave stealers”: Ballard’s friends and supporters, ranging from Tony Robbins and Glenn Beck to Utah Rep. Mia Love.
***************************
In a YouTube video, McNaughton says he’ll donate proceeds from print sales to the Utah-based Operation Underground Railroad, which works to stop child sex trafficking.
Tim Ballard is amazing doing massive undercover stings on sex traffickers. Great organization.
I like the “symbolism” of the RR tracks and the lanterns ! WE ( ora test most of us ) know the UR wan’t a set pf tracks, or even map. But it was an interconnected system of individuals and groups helping strangers to freedom ! Not all survived the journey . I know of at least one graveyard nearby . BTW, it tickles me to no end to consider our family house ( my father was a vehement racist ) might well have been a “way station” on the UR !
One can only hope.
——–
1. Oh, man. If I’m looking at things right, this OIG report is going to stun the nation. This is going to be MASSIVE.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/937536769561468928
Read the entire 29 post thread.
Steve Bannen (@SteveBannen) tweeted at 6:01 PM on Sun, Dec 03, 2017:
Joy Reid claims to be pro-gays while ridiculing them
Obama claims to be Pro-blacks while destroying their community
Al Franken claims to be Pro-women while harassing them
Comey claims to be ‘Mr. Integrity’ while using a dossier to wiretap political opponents
See the pattern??
Joy Reid- Right Side Broadcasting
Should have titled that better- sorry..
Joy Reid Coverage on Right Side Broadcasting
Julian is on it – Interesting email Wikileaks highlighted : DoJ Assistant Attorney Peter Kadzik outed as a mole for Hillary Clinton campaign https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/43150#efmABWAB8ACiACqACvADUADXAIF …
1:05 AM – Nov 3, 2016
See Below
From: *Peter Kadzik* Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2015 Subject: Heads up To: John Podesta There is a HJC oversight hearing today where the head of our Civil Division will testify. Likely to get questions on State Department emails. Another filing in the FOIA case went in last night or will go in this am that indicates it will be awhile (2016) before the State Department posts the emails.
Then John Podesta forwards it as below:-
Fwd: Heads up
From:john.podesta@gmail.com To: jpalmieri@hillaryclinton.com, bfallon@hillaryclinton.com, cheryl.mills@gmail.com, hsamuelson@cdmillsgroup.com, kschake@hillaryclinton.com, nmerrill@hillaryclinton.com Date: 2015-05-19 11:12 Subject: Fwd: Heads up
Additional chances for mischief. ———- Forwarded message ———- From: *Peter Kadzik* Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2015 Subject: Heads up To: John Podesta There is a HJC oversight hearing today where the head of our Civil Division will testify. Likely to get questions on State Department emails. Another filing in the FOIA case went in last night or will go in this am that indicates it will be awhile (2016) before the State Department posts the emails.
Photos to warm your heart! I wanted to post two as more solid proof.
Excellent news! Thanks deqwik.
This shows that the President Trump movement is bigger than any thing anyone knows.
As long as kneelers keep saying stupid 💩 like this, people are going to stay away.
As for me,
⚰N⚰F⚰L⚰
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/olivier-vernon-tells-fed-nfl-fans-dont-come-game/
McMaster did a good job in his interview with Chrissy Wallace. Kept cool and smooth. Chrissy was not happy. We do know after this interview that Chrissy is a Huuuge Fan of Rocket Man. He wants Lil Fat Boy to replace Our Favorite President as POTUS.
This sounds fun.
I will. And all those ‘connected friends in intel’ will melt away. Nothing like lying to your Commander in Chief about working for a foreign government, well paid. I thought he swore an oath as a US Army LT. General.
Guess it doesn’t mean what I thought it did in this ‘new age’ connected buddies thing.
Per President Trump’s tweets and comments (paraphrasing): President Trump really wanted General Flynn on his team and has said he didn’t want to fire General Flynn but when he lied to VP Pence, he had no other choice. President Trump also said that Flynn didn’t have to lie, he wasn’t doing anything illegal in regards to talking to Russia AFTER the election.
Firing General Flynn was probably the hardest decision that President Trump ever had to make as far as staffing decisions, IMO.
Most likely the REAL reason Chicago Rep. Luis Gutierrez is quitting, he’s being kicked to the curb even by Democrats.
https://www.illinoispolicy.org/new-irs-data-illinois-sees-record-loss-of-people-income-to-other-states/?utm_content=63950827&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook
“Since the 2011 temporary income tax hikes, the flight of wealth and people from Illinois has accelerated.”
https://www.illinoispolicy.org/new-irs-data-illinois-sees-record-loss-of-people-income-to-other-states/?utm_content=63950827&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook
I heard a rumor that Joe Scarborough is still deleting tweets, hmmm this time it was directed at Hatch
CBS News poll: Alabama Republicans say allegations against Roy Moore false
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/alabama-republicans-allegations-against-moore-false-cbs-news-poll/
I have a an antidote, Mr Krystol, to the Tar-baby you seem to have difficulty in extricating yourself from. Or, perhaps read your Mum’s legacy, you may find your way out of the morass of your own making.
If anyone STILL believes Kristol is a conservative needs __________ (fill in the blank).
Didn’t Kristol endorse Ted Cruz? Look at what kind of liberal ideology we avoided.
Flep, could you please provide your insight as to how this will affect the Florida R/D balance going forward?
“Since October 3rd, 2017, more than 199,000 individuals have arrived in Florida from Puerto Rico through Miami International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Port Everglades.”
https://www.flgov.com/2017/11/29/gov-scott-issues-updates-on-state-action-to-assist-puerto-rico-11/
Can someone tell me why the left is so freaked out by lowering taxes? I don’t get it.
They aren’t Kurt. You never had heroes, you love the darkness, and taxes pay your bills for endless whining. Who knew that “life as we know it’ comes down to ‘reform’?
I am having a laugh. Join me, Kurt. You know you want to.
They’ve been told the same lie over and over.
The lie is that it’s a tax cut for the rich, and it will gut the middle class.
Yes, the Bernie Sanders message. “I’m rich but rich people suck.”
Lowering taxes to liberals means less money for their social welfare programs that chain people to their insane ideology.
