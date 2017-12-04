December 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #319

Posted on December 4, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

132 Responses to December 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #319

  1. lida rose says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:22 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Wiggyky says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Good Morning, Good Afternoon, Good Night, depending on when you see this. (smile)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. listingstarboard says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:29 am

    What is Billy Bush up to? Is he trying to paint Trump with the same brush as Matt Lauer et all? https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/03/opinion/billy-bush-trump-access-hollywood-tape.html

    Like

    Reply
    • meadowlandsview says:
      December 4, 2017 at 1:29 am

      Funny that he didn’t mention Bush Sr’s David Coppafeel act.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Regina says:
      December 4, 2017 at 1:30 am

      they’re all taking their last dying gasp – expect to see every bit of (dried) mud you’ve seen in the last two years flying again this week =)

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • stats guy says:
      December 4, 2017 at 1:46 am

      first, Trump will be the Bush Families enemy forever. Meaning, impeachment would be wonderful for them, prison would be better yet.

      2. No doubt Billy is trying to reestablish some ‘street cred’ for getting back into the entertainment business. What other skills (aside from being a Bushie) does he have?

      3. I did a little research on one complaint from the early 90s. Very vague. At some nightclub. She knew it was Trump because of his eyebrows.

      4. I don’t doubt that Trump has acted aggressively with women when he was younger. I also don’t doubt that Billy Bush has acted aggressively with women when he was younger. In fact, when W was a fly-boy and when he was doing coke…well, I bet he was no angel before he got religion.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • FL_GUY says:
      December 4, 2017 at 12:38 am

      Comey said: “I want the American people to know this truth: The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is, and always will be, independent.”

      Is Comey starting a new career as a comedian?

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • andrewalinxs says:
      December 4, 2017 at 12:39 am

      So now he quotes himself guess it is hard to find a Bible verse that works for him right now.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      December 4, 2017 at 12:54 am

      President Trump’s openness in criticizing the FBI “investigation” is a pretty clear indication that he has no illusions about where it’s heading or that he is the ultimate target. The more corruption is revealed the stronger his political position is. He knows exactly what he’s doing.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 4, 2017 at 1:52 am

      Oh, Comey was just talking to the other half of America,…you know..the pink hats, the ones that needed coloring books, play dough, pacifiers, blankies.
      Comey is now officially a combed over and out.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. FL_GUY says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Rall EEE, Rall EEE, Rall EEE!!!!

    That’s right people, President Trump is having an old fashion rally in Pensacola, FL on the 8th!

    Capacity is limited to 16,000 so be early to get in. I’ve been to two rallies at that venue and both times, thousands of people could not get in. It’s always like that so be advised.

    The last rally I was fortunate enough to attend was the Thank You Tour rally in Mobile in Dec. ’16. I feel this one is going to be a humdinger!!!

    Be there or Be Square!!!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  9. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:43 am

    From what I understand Mueller was threatening Flynn with prosecuting him under the Logan Act just for talking with the Russians. That might sound crazy but you have to understand this would be a DC court, jury and an Obama judge. Mueller could get a conviction. Then Flynn would be fighting it for years on appeal all the way to the Supreme Court and President Trump could do nothing to help him. It would bankrupt Flynn. So Flynn agreed to plea guilty to lying to the FBI. Mueller wins because he gets a conviction of a top Trump adviser, but Trump wins because he can distance himself form Flynn and won’t have to deal with the Logan Act.

    The thing about the Logan Act is that it was written at a time when an opposition party was by definitions traitors to the new Republic. There was no loyal opposition. Along with the Alien and Sedition Acts the government could through opposition party member and the press in jail for anything and even deprive them citizenship. Jefferson and Adams considered each other counter revolutionaries and in France they got their heads cut off. For Mueller to even consider using the Logan Act is showing how insane he is and dangerous. It is like playing with an A-Bomb.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  11. Summer says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Sean’s clock is still ticking.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. keebler AC says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  13. Texian says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:44 am

    We are passing through an enchanted celestial part of the Universe.. A Historical Period.. ‘The Agent of Change’.. And we are now in the ‘Zone of Influence’.. Heavenly gravitational influences are in play.. a realignment and/or warping of the space time continuum..

    Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity..

    It is difficult to explain the effect on the human psyche.. since time and space are warped, those that are present in the era of experiencing both “realities” can allow a comparison to be made – and thus birth an “Awakening”..

    Some of you may have noticed that the days and years appear to be passing unusually more quickly recently.. ‘..Where you have a large mass like a nearby galaxy cluster, there is strong gravity and space-time is severely warped, causing time to move more quickly..’

    On April 8, 2024, another total American eclipse will formally signal the end of this historic “Awakening” period.. the time space continuum will start to slow down and the flight path for the rest of the Century will be set..

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. jackphatz says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:45 am

    From Debra Heine at PJ. Seem to fall right in with what is hopefully happening ‘soon’!

    Nunes Draws Up Contempt Citations After FBI Stonewall on Russia Investigator Demoted for Anti-Trump Texts

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/nunes-draws-contempt-citations-fbi-stonewall-russia-investigator-demoted-anti-trump-texts/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. B Woodward says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:45 am

    U.S. House Republicans are drafting a contempt of Congress resolution against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray… Until now, Nunes said, the FBI and Department of Justice have failed to sufficiently comply with an Aug. 24 committee subpoena — including by refusing repeated demands “for an explanation of Peter Strzok’s dismissal from the Mueller probe.” … Nunes, in the statement, said the committee will move on a resolution by the end of the month unless it demands are “fully met” by the close of business Dec. 4. He cited “a months-long pattern by the DOJ and FBI of stonewalling and obstructing this Committee’s oversight work,” including also withholding subpoenaed information about their use of an opposition research dossier that targeted Trump in the 2016 election.
    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-12-03/u-s-house-republicans-prepare-contempt-action-against-fbi-doj-jaqegooo

    Hannity has issued another Tick Tock alert for December 4th, which may be related to this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      December 4, 2017 at 12:58 am

      Wouldn’t it be interesting is the president issued a direct order to the FBI, DOJ, and CIA to immediately respond to any legitimate request from congress and any legitimate FOIA information request from American citizens? He can do that.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • phoenixRising says:
      December 4, 2017 at 1:49 am

      The House (not Sessions) is forcing the compliance –
      POTUS cannot have any party politics (as in Sessions is a Republican) attached to these investigations, when the objective is to nail Democrats – crooked FBI agents, etc., etc.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. Tim Tarr says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Billy Bush knows Bush name is not quite the ticket it was. Enjoy your last hoorah Billy.

    RINO’s know the gig is up. Saw Gramm actually say Trump has this on NK, after many President’s have messed it up so badly. Also even McConnell now accepts Moore as likely Senator.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Charlottesville response to white supremacist rally is sharply criticized in report
    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/local/charlottesville-response-to-white-supremacist-rally-sharply-criticized-in-new-report/2017/12/01/9c59fe98-d6a3-11e7-a986-d0a9770d9a3e_story.html#ampshare=https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/charlottesville-response-to-white-supremacist-rally-sharply-criticized-in-new-report/2017/12/01/9c59fe98-d6a3-11e7-a986-d0a9770d9a3e_story.html

    Excerpt:

    The unsparing, 207-page report was prepared by Timothy Heaphy, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia whose law firm, Hunton & Williams, was hired by Charlottesville to assess the city’s response to three separate white supremacist events in the city this year. Although the police department received the bulk of the blame, the report also criticized actions by the Charlottesville City Council, attorneys from the city and state, the University of Virginia and the Virginia State Police.

    >Snip<

    …Heaphy said he heard from a couple of officers in the police command center that day who said Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas Jr. told officers, "Let them fight for a little. It will make it easier to declare an unlawful assembly."

    Heaphy said police were not given a "stand-down" order. Instead, they were told not to intervene except in cases of extreme violence, or when there was a risk of serious injury or worse.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • keebler AC says:
      December 4, 2017 at 1:40 am

      SandraVA mentioned that Kessler who is the Scott Foval and Bob Creamer type Democrat “community organizer” dupe, is planning another “white supremacist” rally on the anniversary of C’ville. Something to watch out for with time. Reddit calls them Trump bird-doggers. These set ups possibly jinxed the VA elections so we’ve got to stay alert to tamp these down as soon as we see it happen.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  19. woodstuff says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Meanwhile, back at the ranch, lil’ barry is promoting school lunch programs in China, India, and France.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Swampman Grassley

    Like

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      December 4, 2017 at 1:54 am

      Oh Grassley. Dude. How nice you have fond remembrances of your former student. Send him a Christmas card. But when you speak publicly your duty is to support your President. SMH.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      December 4, 2017 at 2:23 am

      Chuck, Brian keeps making mistakes against conservative principles. How does that keep happening? Susan Rice’s husband is his boss?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • madelinesminion says:
      December 4, 2017 at 2:43 am

      Then take off your rose colored glasses you idiot! This motherly/fatherly affection toward co workers or students is extremely bizarre. No one cares about your personal affections, do what you were hired to do, and that is to represent conservatives and support your republican President (although President Trump is a real conservative, unlike swamp fake conservatives such as you), you dope!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  21. oldschool64 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Ok, seriously….all I want for Christmas is for President Trump to use the hashtag….#AbortionJones

    Please Mr. President, just once! I wanna see all the bad people’s heads explode!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:40 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:42 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Regina says:
      December 4, 2017 at 1:48 am

      I’m going to leave out the criticisms in the article, and just post info on the painting (because I didn’t understand it until I read more)

      When Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard looks at the latest artwork by conservative political painter Jon McNaughton, he gets emotional.

      Painted into “The Underground Railroad” are Ballard and his wife, depicted carrying children they helped rescue from sex trafficking.

      Ballard, a former U.S. Homeland Security special agent, appreciates the symbolism of the artwork’s historical figures, including Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. They are flanked by figures whom the painter refers to as “contemporary abolitionists” or “slave stealers”: Ballard’s friends and supporters, ranging from Tony Robbins and Glenn Beck to Utah Rep. Mia Love.
      ***************************
      In a YouTube video, McNaughton says he’ll donate proceeds from print sales to the Utah-based Operation Underground Railroad, which works to stop child sex trafficking.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • zephyrbreeze says:
        December 4, 2017 at 2:48 am

        Tim Ballard is amazing doing massive undercover stings on sex traffickers. Great organization.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • millwright says:
        December 4, 2017 at 3:07 am

        I like the “symbolism” of the RR tracks and the lanterns ! WE ( ora test most of us ) know the UR wan’t a set pf tracks, or even map. But it was an interconnected system of individuals and groups helping strangers to freedom ! Not all survived the journey . I know of at least one graveyard nearby . BTW, it tickles me to no end to consider our family house ( my father was a vehement racist ) might well have been a “way station” on the UR !

        Like

        Reply
  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:49 am

    One can only hope.

    ——–

    1. Oh, man. If I’m looking at things right, this OIG report is going to stun the nation. This is going to be MASSIVE.
    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/937536769561468928

    Read the entire 29 post thread.

    Like

    Reply
  26. citizen817 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:55 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Steve Bannen (@SteveBannen) tweeted at 6:01 PM on Sun, Dec 03, 2017:

    Joy Reid claims to be pro-gays while ridiculing them

    Obama claims to be Pro-blacks while destroying their community

    Al Franken claims to be Pro-women while harassing them

    Comey claims to be ‘Mr. Integrity’ while using a dossier to wiretap political opponents

    See the pattern??

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. pmdea says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Julian is on it – Interesting email Wikileaks highlighted : DoJ Assistant Attorney Peter Kadzik outed as a mole for Hillary Clinton campaign https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/43150#efmABWAB8ACiACqACvADUADXAIF
    1:05 AM – Nov 3, 2016

    See Below
    From: *Peter Kadzik* Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2015 Subject: Heads up To: John Podesta There is a HJC oversight hearing today where the head of our Civil Division will testify. Likely to get questions on State Department emails. Another filing in the FOIA case went in last night or will go in this am that indicates it will be awhile (2016) before the State Department posts the emails.

    Then John Podesta forwards it as below:-

    Fwd: Heads up

    From:john.podesta@gmail.com To: jpalmieri@hillaryclinton.com, bfallon@hillaryclinton.com, cheryl.mills@gmail.com, hsamuelson@cdmillsgroup.com, kschake@hillaryclinton.com, nmerrill@hillaryclinton.com Date: 2015-05-19 11:12 Subject: Fwd: Heads up

    Additional chances for mischief. ———- Forwarded message ———- From: *Peter Kadzik* Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2015 Subject: Heads up To: John Podesta There is a HJC oversight hearing today where the head of our Civil Division will testify. Likely to get questions on State Department emails. Another filing in the FOIA case went in last night or will go in this am that indicates it will be awhile (2016) before the State Department posts the emails.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. keebler AC says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:15 am

    Photos to warm your heart! I wanted to post two as more solid proof.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  30. big bad mike says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:20 am

    McMaster did a good job in his interview with Chrissy Wallace. Kept cool and smooth. Chrissy was not happy. We do know after this interview that Chrissy is a Huuuge Fan of Rocket Man. He wants Lil Fat Boy to replace Our Favorite President as POTUS.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      December 4, 2017 at 2:57 am

      I will. And all those ‘connected friends in intel’ will melt away. Nothing like lying to your Commander in Chief about working for a foreign government, well paid. I thought he swore an oath as a US Army LT. General.

      Guess it doesn’t mean what I thought it did in this ‘new age’ connected buddies thing.

      Like

      Reply
      • madelinesminion says:
        December 4, 2017 at 3:15 am

        Per President Trump’s tweets and comments (paraphrasing): President Trump really wanted General Flynn on his team and has said he didn’t want to fire General Flynn but when he lied to VP Pence, he had no other choice. President Trump also said that Flynn didn’t have to lie, he wasn’t doing anything illegal in regards to talking to Russia AFTER the election.

        Firing General Flynn was probably the hardest decision that President Trump ever had to make as far as staffing decisions, IMO.

        Like

        Reply
  33. dogsmaw says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:37 am

    I heard a rumor that Joe Scarborough is still deleting tweets, hmmm this time it was directed at Hatch

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. citizen817 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:06 am

    Like

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      December 4, 2017 at 3:16 am

      I have a an antidote, Mr Krystol, to the Tar-baby you seem to have difficulty in extricating yourself from. Or, perhaps read your Mum’s legacy, you may find your way out of the morass of your own making.

      Like

      Reply
    • madelinesminion says:
      December 4, 2017 at 3:22 am

      If anyone STILL believes Kristol is a conservative needs __________ (fill in the blank).

      Didn’t Kristol endorse Ted Cruz? Look at what kind of liberal ideology we avoided.

      Like

      Reply
  36. JM Covfefe says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:11 am

    Flep, could you please provide your insight as to how this will affect the Florida R/D balance going forward?

    “Since October 3rd, 2017, more than 199,000 individuals have arrived in Florida from Puerto Rico through Miami International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Port Everglades.”

    https://www.flgov.com/2017/11/29/gov-scott-issues-updates-on-state-action-to-assist-puerto-rico-11/

    Like

    Reply
  37. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:13 am

    Can someone tell me why the left is so freaked out by lowering taxes? I don’t get it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s