Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Senator Perdue…

Looking at the upcoming week on the tax reform legislation, Maria Bartiromo interviews Senator David Perdue. Mrs. Bartiromo cuts through the generally irrelevant talking points and gets directly to the heart of the important issues.
Senator Perdue expresses confidence the committee will be able to move quickly to reconcile differences between the House and Senate bill, and optimistically says the bill could reach the president’s desk in 10 days.
Senator Purdue, a Republican from Georgia has a Liberty Score of 72% (C), which is much better than the other Re(choke, cough)publican Senator Isakson, who has a Liberty Score of 31% (F). https://www.conservativereview.com/scorecard?party=&state=GA&chamber=senate
Johnny Isakson, brought to you by his sponsors at the US CoC, but Perdue seems to be one of the less swampy Senators.
Don’t forget, liberty scores, conservative scores, in addition to social issues, require absolute fealty to free trade and immigration laxity. Don’t let those scores fool you one bit. And Perdue’s argument about SALT taxes is garbage also.
Ain’t nobody got nut tin’ to say? LOL
Because we no longer watch the NFL, we are watching the college bowl selections. And enjoying the terrific day to be outside in N.C.
MAGA
You don’t.
No, I don’t, but was surprised that no one had commented yet. No biggie.
Thank you Sundance for all the hard work and amazing insights over 2017.
^^^DITTO^^^
I watched this morning and I like Perdue. He was with Cotton with he Merrit based immigration event at White Hoise a few months back. Maria and all the rest of the NYC crowd including Hannity are still butt hurt over SALT deductions, but she does a good job on economics issues. The interview with Laffer at the end of program was very good as well…
They are “butt hurt” because this SALT deductions (lack of) DIRECTLY impact THEM.
I see their point and Maria has agreed that it’s a New York problem and perhaps it can reign in the out of control Taxing in some of these States like New York, Connecticut and California.
The rest of the USA should not be held hostage to a few High Tax States that don’t pay their fair share of Federal Taxes because they get to deduct their High State Income Tax/Property Tax.
Does anyone here realize the GOP has 23 house seats in NY, NJ, CA, IL that are now in deep jeopardy in the mid term because of the loss of SALT deductions? Enough to lose the House. Many middle income homeowners who itemize are going to see a tax increase…not just millionaires.
Well then, maybe people will get pi$$ed off enough to go after their STATE governments and governors to lower their draconian (pork-barrel, too) taxes.
It’s not the Federal Government’s place to subsidize state governments’ profligacy. The same folks here who are beyotching about too much welfare, too many foodstamps, illegal aliens sucking up all the benefits are the same ones expecting the same “friendly funding” from the Federal government.
FIX THE PROBLEM, NOT THE SYMPTOM(S)!!!
With the standard deduction being raised to $12k for singles and $24k for couples, it would be difficult for middle income Americans to have more than that in itemized deductions. I don’t have to bother w all of that now.
I agree. I’m tired of Maria’s whining that she won’t be able to write off all of her high state taxes. It’s blatant self-interest. I like her, but I don’t like this. I’m sure she’ll get by just fine, just like me.
I like Maria too, but she has been whining about the SALT since she heard they were eliminated. Sometimes even saying “I will be impacted”. Doesn’t come across well to the lower income workers.
Especially when it’s states that use tax revenue to create more lib voters with the ridiculous handouts, i.e. socialist programs/ redistribution of the rest of the country’s taxes. I moved out of NYS 30 years ago for this reason.
I give her credit for at least not interrupting her guests when they are trying to make a point. As Sundance has said before, some of the other Fox hosts could learn something from Maria in that regard. 😉
Fetched you out of the bin Pam…. 😦
Senator Perdue is right that the Senate Bill is much closer to the House Bill.
There was two big changes that got the Bill over the finish line. They expanded tax cuts for millions of businesses, known as pass-throughs, from 17.4% to 23%. They also are allowing Americans to deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes from federal taxable income (this piece will be easy when reconciling with the House Bill since they both have it).
They were able to save nearly $250 Billion for what was done above by not eliminating the Alternate Minimum Tax for individuals and companies. They will scale it back instead (this kills the Democrat talking points because high income earners and companies are effected by the AMT).
These changes really are going to help millions of small businesses as well as individuals. Another dagger for the Democrats!
Both plans kept the 3.8% tax on investments to pay for BarryCare
That tax is on high earners. I don’t think they wanted to deal with the optics of cutting it out for them. Getting rid of the Individual Mandate is huge for many Americans in the middle class to lower middle class. It also is another dagger 🗡 in the heart of Obamacare. The Senate will use Reconciliation for the 2019 budget because we will have 57 to 59 Republicans making it easy to get 50 votes. They will push the Graham/Cassidy Bill returning Healthcare back to the states. This will kill Democrats running against our President in 2020 on Single Payer.
The individual mandate only affects people not buying health insurance, it still irks me that I am taxed an extra 3.8%on money I already paid taxes on, and this is the money that subsidizes insurance companies
Why should single people help pay for the cost of raising a child via a tax deduction?
You can say the same thing about people who rent vs people who own their own homes concerning the mtg tax exemption.
There will always be something that does not benefit you and something that does.
What can I say except you can not always have things exactly the way you want them to be.
End of week = MAGA!!!
Trump rally with tax cuts passed – might have to book me a ticket to the sunshine state!!
I absolutely agree with Bill Mitchell! Democrats are DEAD 💀 and they decided to commit suicide.
The Senate breaks incredibly well for us in 2018.
Democrats have to defend 23 seats while Independents that vote with Democrats have to defend 2 (25 in total). 10 of those 25 seats are in states that our President won in 2016 (see tweet above). Some by very large margins. They are as follows:
West Virginia – PDJT won by 41.7%
North Dakota – PDJT won by 35.5%
Montana – PDJT won by 20.2%
Indiana – PDJT won by 19%
Missouri – PDJT won by 18.5%
Ohio – PDJT won by 8.1%
Florida – PDJT won by 1.2%
Pennsylvania – PDJT won by 0.7%
Wisconsin – PDJT won by 0.7%
Michigan – PDJT won by 0.3%
We will also be very competitive in Virginia (against Tim Kaine), New Jersey (against Bob Mendendez since he got a hung jury) and Maine (against Independent Angus King).
The ONLY two states we are vulnerable in is Nevada and to a lesser extent Arizona.
Doomsday scenario is Democrats win all 25 plus pick up NV and AZ. That would put the Senate at 50-50 with VP Pence breaking the tie.
My scenario has us losing NV but winning states like ND, IN, MO, OH, FL, PA and my sleeper would be Maine if Governor Le Page runs. That would put the Senate at 58 R to 42 D. Joe Manchin was dumb enough to vote NO to the Tax Reform Bill, we can easily win WV as well. In that case you would be looking at 59 R to 41 D.
Here is the cherry on the sundae: Bob Corker gone and Marsha Blackburn replacing him in TN. Jeff Flake gone and Kelli Ward replacing him in AZ and LUCIFER BACK HOME WITH HIS FATHER IN HELL (John McCain)!
I like your assessment, Fleporeblog! As a Pennsylvanian It would be Christmas, Birthday and 4th of July rolled into one if we could get rid of the biggest non-entity in the US Senate, Senator Zero, aka Bob Casey. Even if half of what you predict happens, I’ll be ecstatic! BTW Bill Mitchell is awesome! He preserved my sanity during the 2016 election!
Kelli Ward better get out and meet with people to increase her profile.
Soros will dump millions of dollars against her for the Marxist.
Last time she ran, against McCain, there were absolutely no campaign signs for her in my area….. McCain signs were everywhere.
They might be dead, but Mueller isn’t.
Mueller is on his last leg.
They have to get the bill to PDJT’s desk within 10 days, or they are going to have to work through recess. (which they haven’t done this year)
http://thehill.com/sites/default/files/2017_the_hill_congressional_calendar.pdf
I predict they will get ithe bill to the President’s desk a day early.
Good discussion with DeMato.
Here is Scalise’s interview on Fox & Friends from this morning also for those who may have missed it.
