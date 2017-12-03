First Sunday of Advent

is 63:16b-17, 19b; 64:2-7
You, LORD, are our father,
our redeemer you are named forever.
Why do you let us wander, O LORD, from your ways,
and harden our hearts so that we fear you not?
Return for the sake of your servants,
the tribes of your heritage.
Oh, that you would rend the heavens and come down,
with the mountains quaking before you,
while you wrought awesome deeds we could not hope for,
such as they had not heard of from of old.
No ear has ever heard, no eye ever seen, any God but you
doing such deeds for those who wait for him.
Would that you might meet us doing right,
that we were mindful of you in our ways!
Behold, you are angry, and we are sinful;
all of us have become like unclean people,
all our good deeds are like polluted rags;
we have all withered like leaves,
and our guilt carries us away like the wind.
There is none who calls upon your name,
who rouses himself to cling to you;
for you have hidden your face from us
and have delivered us up to our guilt.
Yet, O LORD, you are our father;
we are the clay and you the potter:
we are all the work of your hands.
our redeemer you are named forever.
Why do you let us wander, O LORD, from your ways,
and harden our hearts so that we fear you not?
Return for the sake of your servants,
the tribes of your heritage.
Oh, that you would rend the heavens and come down,
with the mountains quaking before you,
while you wrought awesome deeds we could not hope for,
such as they had not heard of from of old.
No ear has ever heard, no eye ever seen, any God but you
doing such deeds for those who wait for him.
Would that you might meet us doing right,
that we were mindful of you in our ways!
Behold, you are angry, and we are sinful;
all of us have become like unclean people,
all our good deeds are like polluted rags;
we have all withered like leaves,
and our guilt carries us away like the wind.
There is none who calls upon your name,
who rouses himself to cling to you;
for you have hidden your face from us
and have delivered us up to our guilt.
Yet, O LORD, you are our father;
we are the clay and you the potter:
we are all the work of your hands.
Please respect the nature and intent of this post. If you are not Christian, pass by, no comment necessary. Absolutely no tolerance will be given to any political or off topic posts. Future posts will be closed to comments or eliminated if we can’t all be respectful. Thank you, Menagerie
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 4 people
AMEN AND AMEN LORD JESUS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My absolute favorite Hymn, not just of Advent, but of the whole liturgical year.
LikeLike
O come, O come, Emmanuel,
And ransom captive Israel,
That mourns in lonely exile here,
Until the Son of God appear.
Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
Shall come to thee, O Israel.
O come, Thou Rod of Jesse, free
Thine own from Satan’s tyranny;
From depths of hell Thy people save,
And give them victory o’er the grave.
Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
Shall come to thee, O Israel.
O come, Thou Dayspring, from on high,
And cheer us by Thy drawing nigh;
Disperse the gloomy clouds of night,
And death’s dark shadows put to flight.
Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
Shall come to thee, O Israel.
O come, Thou Key of David, come
And open wide our heav’nly home;
Make safe the way that leads on high,
And close the path to misery.
Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
Shall come to thee, O Israel.
O come, Adonai, Lord of might,
Who to Thy tribes, on Sinai’s height,
In ancient times didst give the law
In cloud and majesty and awe.
Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
Shall come to thee, O Israel.
O come, Thou Wisdom from on high,
And order all things, far and nigh;
To us the path of knowledge show,
And cause us in her ways to go.
Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
Shall come to thee, O Israel.
O come, Desire of nations, bind
All peoples in one heart and mind;
Bid envy, strife and quarrels cease;
Fill the whole world with heaven’s peace.
Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
Shall come to thee, O Israel.
LikeLike
Amen.
A blessed Advent to everyone.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, I am getting my four candles out tonight as my annual Advent to do, along with getting all my Christmas cards ready to send out in a few days, and then on to baking and entertaining close friends to dine before Christmas. The Advent time sets a new standard of thinking, doing, preparing, and thanking God for sending His Son. No big money spent on way too many gifts, but thanking God again for His gift.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Sundance for this beautiful prayer and reminder of Advent, for this is the basis of life and love for all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Father in heaven, our hearts desire the warmth of your Love and our minds are searching for the Light of Your Word. Increase our longing for Christ our Savior and give us the strength to grow in Love, that the dawn of His coming may find us rejoicing in His Presence and welcoming the Light of His Truth.
We ask this in the Name of Jesus The Lord, Amen.
[First Sunday of Advent concluding prayer for Lauds]
LikeLike
Thank you, menagerie, for this beautiful and timely post.
Wishing you and yours and all Treepers the joy and peace of Our Lord, Jesus Christ 🙏
❤️🎄❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy New (Church) Year, everybody! God bless us!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Peace of The Lord to all, this season…
LikeLike
I accept that we’re only given three choices in life: Give up, give in, or give it all we’ve got however, Dear Lord please, save far more of our precious American sons and daughters from dying in wars that only serve to benefit foreign royalty and primary dealers because we desperately need them to help make America great again.
LikeLike