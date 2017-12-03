First Sunday of Advent

AdventWeek1Wreath4 is 63:16b-17, 19b; 64:2-7

You, LORD, are our father,
our redeemer you are named forever.
Why do you let us wander, O LORD, from your ways,
and harden our hearts so that we fear you not?
Return for the sake of your servants,
the tribes of your heritage.
Oh, that you would rend the heavens and come down,
with the mountains quaking before you,
while you wrought awesome deeds we could not hope for,
such as they had not heard of from of old.
No ear has ever heard, no eye ever seen, any God but you
doing such deeds for those who wait for him.
Would that you might meet us doing right,
that we were mindful of you in our ways!
Behold, you are angry, and we are sinful;
all of us have become like unclean people,
all our good deeds are like polluted rags;
we have all withered like leaves,
and our guilt carries us away like the wind.
There is none who calls upon your name,
who rouses himself to cling to you;
for you have hidden your face from us
and have delivered us up to our guilt.
Yet, O LORD, you are our father;
we are the clay and you the potter:
we are all the work of your hands.
12 Responses to First Sunday of Advent

    • abbottrockmonastery says:
      December 3, 2017 at 1:32 am

      My absolute favorite Hymn, not just of Advent, but of the whole liturgical year.

    • zephyrbreeze says:
      December 3, 2017 at 1:40 am

      O come, O come, Emmanuel,
      And ransom captive Israel,
      That mourns in lonely exile here,
      Until the Son of God appear.
      Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
      Shall come to thee, O Israel.

      O come, Thou Rod of Jesse, free
      Thine own from Satan’s tyranny;
      From depths of hell Thy people save,
      And give them victory o’er the grave.
      Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
      Shall come to thee, O Israel.

      O come, Thou Dayspring, from on high,
      And cheer us by Thy drawing nigh;
      Disperse the gloomy clouds of night,
      And death’s dark shadows put to flight.
      Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
      Shall come to thee, O Israel.

      O come, Thou Key of David, come
      And open wide our heav’nly home;
      Make safe the way that leads on high,
      And close the path to misery.
      Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
      Shall come to thee, O Israel.

      O come, Adonai, Lord of might,
      Who to Thy tribes, on Sinai’s height,
      In ancient times didst give the law
      In cloud and majesty and awe.
      Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
      Shall come to thee, O Israel.

      O come, Thou Wisdom from on high,
      And order all things, far and nigh;
      To us the path of knowledge show,
      And cause us in her ways to go.
      Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
      Shall come to thee, O Israel.

      O come, Desire of nations, bind
      All peoples in one heart and mind;
      Bid envy, strife and quarrels cease;
      Fill the whole world with heaven’s peace.
      Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
      Shall come to thee, O Israel.

  2. realgaryseven says:
    December 3, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Amen.

    A blessed Advent to everyone.

    • Carrie2 says:
      December 3, 2017 at 1:15 am

      Yes, I am getting my four candles out tonight as my annual Advent to do, along with getting all my Christmas cards ready to send out in a few days, and then on to baking and entertaining close friends to dine before Christmas. The Advent time sets a new standard of thinking, doing, preparing, and thanking God for sending His Son. No big money spent on way too many gifts, but thanking God again for His gift.

  3. kate says:
    December 3, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Thank you Sundance for this beautiful prayer and reminder of Advent, for this is the basis of life and love for all.

  4. abbottrockmonastery says:
    December 3, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Father in heaven, our hearts desire the warmth of your Love and our minds are searching for the Light of Your Word. Increase our longing for Christ our Savior and give us the strength to grow in Love, that the dawn of His coming may find us rejoicing in His Presence and welcoming the Light of His Truth.
    We ask this in the Name of Jesus The Lord, Amen.
    [First Sunday of Advent concluding prayer for Lauds]

  5. Minnie says:
    December 3, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Thank you, menagerie, for this beautiful and timely post.

    Wishing you and yours and all Treepers the joy and peace of Our Lord, Jesus Christ 🙏

    ❤️🎄❤️

  6. Margarita Macaria says:
    December 3, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Happy New (Church) Year, everybody! God bless us!

  7. freq says:
    December 3, 2017 at 1:39 am

    Peace of The Lord to all, this season…

  8. Bone Fish says:
    December 3, 2017 at 1:41 am

    I accept that we’re only given three choices in life: Give up, give in, or give it all we’ve got however, Dear Lord please, save far more of our precious American sons and daughters from dying in wars that only serve to benefit foreign royalty and primary dealers because we desperately need them to help make America great again.

