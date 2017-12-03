December 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #318

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
(Kate Steinle verdict)
.https://youtu.be/BG_9Sl8EJrc
Huckabee reaction to
opening
.https://youtu.be/lBXkTrvTJ2w
Trump tweets about
Clinton, Flynn, ABC
(Bongino, Chris Hahn)
.https://youtu.be/-b8MBk2Gg3Y
Trump named ‘Man of the Year’ by The American
Spectator
Excerpt:
Like Abraham Lincoln, un-shirted hell has rained down on Trump’s head in his first year in the White House. Like Franklin Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan, he has found that changing the status quo stirs furious opposition from inside the Washington Swamp that is a highly toxic mix of special interests, Big Government bureaucrats, lobbyists, consultants, a liberal media, and powerful Members of Congress.
Through it all he has held his head high, eyes focused on his goal of Making America Great Again.
For which The American Spectator applauds this particular President of the United States — a man of decided courage, conviction — and consequence — who well deserves to be The American Spectator’s Man of the Year.
https://spectator.org/president-trump-the-american-spectator-man-of-the-year/
A tax calculator based on a close estimate of how the tax reform will end up. Can ya believe we got tax reform??? What a year.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-new-trump-tax-calculator-what-do-you-owe-2017-10-26
Here is one by each state.
http://taxplancalculator.com/calc
That’s a good calculator! Thanks
although under “other deductions” it doesn’t differentiate between charitable and mortgage interest. The House bill eliminates deductibility of mortgage interest on loans >$1/2 million. Conference committee will probably have to adopt the senate approach in order to keep CA and NY GOP House members’ support.
In the national calculator, we did only very slightly better on the House version but using the state one it was $1500 more tax savings with the House. Didn’t make any difference if I chose CA or UT (where we live now).
Good one. Like that truthtelling analogy. 🙂
Thanks, Citizen! This article is much more in-depth than the others I read today. I appreciate your posting.
Mueller looks like he needs more fiber in his diet. That face is so pinched.
What do visiting relatives, fish, and FBI investigations have in common?
They all start to stink after a week!
The odd things tucked into the GOP tax plan
Excerpt:
Sen. Orrin Hatch
Prohibit things like cash and gift cards to be given as employee achievement awards.Makes qualifying private religious school tuition deductible.
Sen. Joni Ernst
Eliminate Congress’ tax deduction for living expenses in D.C. Per the Omaha World-Herald, Ernst said: “Congress should lead by example and offer up its own unnecessary tax break.
And other things…
https://www.axios.com/the-odd-amendments-included-in-the-gop-tax-plan
These are small examples of what got slipped in the bill last-minute as the Senate vote neared, and some reveal senators’ pet projects back in their home states.
The Chinese President knows how stupid and weak Obama is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are Leninists in arms.
I hope Xi will report back to POTUS. Wretched.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No way. Obama and Xi share the same ideology.
Time to put Obama on notice. Just do it. We’ll figure out the rest later….
Now is the time for all good citizens to come to the aid of their country.
Obama needs a red line drawn and a bar of soap in his mouth.
Bloody hell. This has been all over the internet begging for a caption.
Two Marxist’s, one Alinsky, the other Leninist having a yuk over the same page in Das Capital.
Need I say more?
well.
YOU’RE THE PRESIDENT AND COMMANDER IN CHIEF, SO DO SOMETHING ALREADY AND QUIT WHINING YOUR TWEETS.
remember how YOU SAID, ALL TALK AND NO ACTION, WE’LL GET TO ACTION.
If the media refuses to tout the President’s successes then it is perfectly alright for the President to remind the people of them.
He’s not whining; he’s stating facts the MSM won’t publicize.
DJT has never whined. However this little post of yours, and I mean little, is a very fine example of whining.
A Marine, huh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not that President Trump whines, it’s that the last 8 years we listened to stuttering…..I, I, I, I…….Me, Me, Me, Me………I, I, I, I. About 100 times.
Now someone speaks in complete sentences and it’s smooth, seamless communication people automatically think President Trump is showing off.
Whatever it is it’s nice to hear positive news. Thank you President Trump!
Twitter acct—@357mag22 = “Account suspended”.
Next time type in all caps. That will signal to people that you are really really super duper serious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MSNBC Host Joy Reid Wrote Numerous Anti-Gay Articles on Her Old Blog
December 2nd, 2017
Recently resurfaced internet archives show political commentator Joy Reid wrote a dozen blog posts in 2007, 2008, and 2009 that contained homophobic conspiracies and anti-gay jokes.
[…]
Reid wrote numerous bigoted blog posts smearing, mocking, and attacking former Florida governor Charlie Crist. These rants included calling Crist “Miss Charlie” and sarcastically using the tags “gay politicians” and “not gay politicians” — despite the fact that the twice-married, heterosexual man has never come out as gay.
Reid went on to spread the conspiracy theory that Crist was actually a closeted gay man who refused to come out for fear that his sexual orientation would hurt his political career. Additionally, the AM Joy host claims Crist’s marriages to women are part of this elaborate cover up.
As bad as the conspiracy theory is in itself, Reid doesn’t just suggest Crist is gay — she assumes he is gay and proceeds to seemingly deride him for it. “Miss Charlie, Miss Charlie. Stop pretending, brother. It’s okay that you don’t go for the ladies,” wrote Reid in a 2007 post.
[…]
One of the more disturbing examples of Reid’s alleged bigotry is her theory that Crist spent his honeymoon checking-out men and dreading physical relations with his wife. “I can just see poor Charlie on the honeymoon, ogling the male waiters and thinking to himself, ‘god, do I actually have to see her naked…?’” Reid wrote.
The same blog post included a joke about Crist having sex with Senator John McCain of Arizona — who she claims is the reason the former Florida governor got married to another woman in the first place, as it would somehow help him become McCain’s 2008 running mate.
[…]
While Reid received backlash from many of her critics for these posts, she may have gained some new fans as the alt-right 4Chan forum /Pol/ heaped praise on her. “Joy Reid is one of us,” wrote an internet poster on the hateful message board.
Ironically, Reid is infamous for slamming anyone who dares to criticize her political views by calling them a bigot, as she frequently refers to Bernie Sanders supporters and other leftists as sexists or racists. Though, this latest example of apparent hypocrisy shouldn’t surprise anyone as she has a history of doing exactly what she attacks others for doing.
[…]
https://www.mediaite.com/online/msnbc-host-joy-reid-wrote-numerous-anti-gay-articles-on-her-old-blog/
Wow. What a disgusting low-life she is.
And whoever wrote the article obviously doesn’t understand sarcasm when he/she writes about 4chan.
Without a strong AG nothing will be uncovered, little will be achieved without that ‘fear of punishment’. Something is wrong here. Something with Sessions is not right. This situation with Mueller is not what we were told it was. There are no limits, no budget, no oversight. These people have carte blanche to run politics right now. What’s wrong is the executive branch does not have as handle on this. There’s no way he can continue to be happy with Sessions inactivity.
McCabe ‘conflict of interest’ Ya Think American Pressitutes!?! A little slow on the uptake MSM, turn in your credentials every single one of you Fake News posers! 🙂 snicker….
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Rods from God?
On October 10, an earthquake struck North Korea’s underground nuclear program, killing 200 workers.
Today, another earthquake struck.
Evidence shows that this may be the result of the Rods from God program — a tungsten rod fired to Earth from space.
‘Tis an Air Force weapon. The technology goes back half a century to Vietnam. Steel rods were fired from airplanes into the jungle below.
From Business Insider:
The idea is like shooting bullets at a target, except instead of losing velocity as it travels, the projectile is gaining velocity and energy that will be expended on impact. They were shotgunning a large swath of jungle, raining bullet-size death at high speeds.
That’s how Project Thor came to be.
Instead of hundreds of small projectiles from a few thousand feet, Thor used a large projectile from a few thousand miles above the Earth. The “rods from god” idea was a bundle of telephone-pole-size (20 feet long, 1 foot in diameter) tungsten rods, dropped from orbit, reaching a speed of up to 10 times the speed of sound.
Why tungsten? That’s what we use to make the coils in incandescent lamps. The element can withstand the heat. It melts at 6192 °F, steel at 2500 °F.
http://donsurber.blogspot.com/2017/12/trump-may-have-ended-norks-nukes-program.html?spref=tw
Thanks, zephyr, for the info.
Humor
https://mobile.twitter.com/MMFlint/status/936853614538002438
Sad, actually. Those people don’t know what they don’t know.
Ohhh, darn sorry, it was supposed to be this related tweet
Post from another:
“I live in Baltimore where a city detective was murdered the other week. They have spent God knows how much money and man hours looking for someone who doesn’t exist. This detective was supposed to testify the next day against dirty cops who plant drugs among other things to get convictions. The past year I have met a retired city police officer who was one of the good guys, but he said he worked with a lot of bad and dirty cops. We were talking the other day and he flat out said there was a hit put on this man by the police. When you have a reward for over two hundred thousand dollars and nobody comes forward who would sell out their mother for fifty dollars something is not right. Now the next thing that has come out is that he committed suicide. This is why they have brought in the FBI to handle the investigation. My neighbor cuts lawns and one of his customers is a retired city prosecutor, and she said the same thing. The city is as dirty as you can imagine. Now they are asking to drop the charges against the dirty officers because the witness is dead.”
Sure wish I could read the articles and comments without an error or a warning message or a fake prize popping up. Sigh.
Use an ad blocker.
I kept winning that very special “Facebook prize” yesterday.
More Imperator_Rex Retweeted The_War_Economy
Another epic TWE (390 tweet) thread about Andrew Lack, someone POTUS has indicated we’ll be getting to know quite soon 👇Imperator_Rex added,
Trump r Us. Too many of us back him. Deep State is going down. Too much of deep state is out in the open now. They can wail and flail all they want but…
No-shows not uncommon at National Christmas Tree Lighting
Dec 01 2017
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump continued the tradition of lighting the National Christmas Tree on Thursday. While a viral photo posted and shared on social media shows many empty chairs in the crowd during this year’s event, the image may be a bit misleading
[…]
FOX 5 asked the National Park Service about the empty chairs and they explained that no-shows are not uncommon for the National Christmas Tree Lighting. Since tickets are handed out to people around the country, there are many who are selected that do not live in the nation’s capital and in the D.C. region, and this is believed to contribute to people not showing up for the event.
Of the 20,000 tickets given out, it is believed on average that 12,000 to 15,000 people attend the tree lighting ceremony each year, according to the National Park Service.
While there are empty chairs seen in the back of the audience this year, you can still see many attendees in the standing room section behind them. The following photo was taken by FOX 5’s Lauren DeMarco during this year’s event —->
[…]
In 2015 while President Barack Obama was in office, there were plenty of empty seats seen at the National Christmas Tree Lighting that year as well —>
http://www.fox5dc.com/news/local-news/no-shows-not-uncommon-at-national-christmas-tree-lighting
Sorry. I was sure I closed the bold code. Hmmmm Must be the Russians are afoot!
I have an announcement for the people of NW FL and S AL. In keeping with the spirit of the season:
You better watch out, You better not cry, You better not pout, I’m telling you why, President Trump is coming to town! Dec. 8th, Pensacola Civic Center. Capacity is only 16,000 so better be there early to be sure to get in! MAGA
Doors open at 4pm, Event starts at 7pm. I will be lined up at 2pm.
