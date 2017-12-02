December 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #317

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:23 am

  3. Apfelcobbler says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Here is what to keep in mind when speaking to any government agent. This is sobering.

    http://www.wisenberglaw.com/Articles/How-to-Avoid-Going-to-Jail-under-18-U-S-C-Section-1001-for-Lying-to-Government-Agents.shtml

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      December 2, 2017 at 1:24 am

      Chris from Judicial Watch was on Lou Dobbs tonight. He used to work for the DOJ. He said that the charge against Flynn for lying to the FBI was “pretty thin gruel.” He said if you give a fed two hours to interrogate someone he guarantees you can get them on lying to the feds. Apparently it is very easy to catch people in discrepencies or misremembered details, etc.

  4. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Roger Stone regarding Friday’s anti-Trump media mania. He thumbs his nose at the DeepState attackers, especially Flynn foe and Fox News talking head the former CIA Director Woolsey.

  5. ALEX says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Why did Flynn lie to the FBI?  From the day of the election the perception in the public and to the White House was that the media and the deep state, including the FBI, were orchestrating a smear campaign against Trump by falsely accusing him of “colluding” with the Russians and attempting to characterize any direct or indirect attempt he made to make contact with any Russian official as an act of treason.

    They entire fiasco had no basis in fact and ignored the President-Elect’s duties in the transition to determine Russia’s position on various issues and to deescalate any problems created by a very rabid media and Democratic party at the time.

    Mr. Comey of the FBI at the time was also politically compromised and could not be trusted such that no one can now maintain that he was neutral with respect to Trump. In fact no one in the FBI could be trusted with any admissions by anyone in the new administration even in speaking to a Russian, as it was bound to be “leaked” and then used by the virulent anti-Trump media and the Democratic Party to smear Trump, without any regard to amplifying tensions with the Russians in foreign theatres like in the Middle East and eastern Europe.  

    Flynn did his duty to his nation by not revealing to the seriously compromised and overly politicized FBI even his innocent communications with a Russian diplomat, and in that climate, he could not disclose even his entirely innocent communications. Blame for lying to a mistrusted, hostile, overly-politicized, compromised, and leaky domestic spy agency at the time should not be put on the shoulders of Flynn ….but on the condtion of the FBI.   

  6. sundance says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:39 am

  7. mccall1981 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:45 am

    CNN: White House claims Obama admin approved Flynn calls with Russian ambassador

    BY MAX GREENWOOD

    The White House said on Friday that it was the Obama administration that authorized former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during President Trump’s transition, according to CNN…

    “They are saying here at the White House that Flynn’s conversations with Sergey Kisylak were quote ‘authorized’ by the Obama administration,” CNN correspondent Jim Acosta said.

    http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/362856-cnn-white-house-claims-obama-admin-approved-flynn-calls-with-russian?amp

  8. dogsmaw says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:55 am

  9. phoenixRising says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:04 am

    bet Acosta hated every word that came out out of his mouth in having to report this…
    Trump has just punked you Jimmah boy! You ain’t seen nuttin’ yet though…

    Wait ’til General Flynn tells the Feds, “Yes, Obama authorized my conversations…

    See Jimmah boy… as usual Obama et al have been accusing Trump of doing what Obama did… colluded with Russia.

    Ain’t Trump a hoot…

  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Laura Ingraham’s panel discussion segment on Flynn’s plea agreement.

    Are media overstating the importance of Flynn’s guilty plea?
    http://video.foxnews.com/v/5665078671001/?#sp=show-clips

  11. FL_GUY says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Turned on my e-mail today and got an unexpected early Christmas present! President Trump is having a rally in my town next week. I couldn’t get my tickets fast enough.

    In the past, I’ve been know to write detailed ground reports on the rallies I’ve attended to give people a feel for being there. However, I’ll refrain from doing that this time so you people that don’t like details can breathe a sigh of relief!.

    I didn’t expect President Trump to be back in my area until at least 2019. I feel blessed that he is going to be here next week. MAGA!

  12. TheLastDemocrat says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:22 am

    In other news:
    Trump mentions Jesus, by name, and notes His role as Lord and savior!
    President Trump said at the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Thursday: “For Christians, this is a Holy season – the celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The Christmas story begins 2000 years ago with a mother, a father, their baby son, and the most extraordinary gift of all, the gift of God’s love for all of humanity.”
    –I don’t think Obama once said “Jesus.”
    https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trump-at-christmas-we-are-reminded-that-the-family-is-the-bedrock-of-americ

  13. Regina says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:28 am

    another good Wictor thread, this part is notable in terms of the supposed failure to register as Foreign Agent

    • millwright says:
      December 2, 2017 at 1:41 am

      I suspect these “laws’ are called “tripwires” for a distinct reason. They can be raised or lowered ( depending upon need ) by the deus ex machinia .

  14. winky says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:33 am

    This is so interesting and had no idea it was going on about the internet. The depth of the corruption of the Clintons is just mindboggling

    https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2017/12/01/will-president-trump-free-the-internet/

  15. emet says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:43 am

    HG Wells predicted the future of Great Britain. . WE MUST HELP THE ELOI DEFEAT THE MOORLOCKS

  16. Regina says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Hadn’t thought of this in terms of a double entendre

    Like

