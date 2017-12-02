December 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #317

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think upon the memories all his kids and grandkids are making ! Been a very long time since I’ve seen the White House look so festive and welcoming at this most precious unifying time of the year for our nation . BTW, think grandpa ain’t proud ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
yep.
it’s been a long time for all of us.
THANK GOD TRUMP IS PRESIDENT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love Kai…..just a great child
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is what to keep in mind when speaking to any government agent. This is sobering.
http://www.wisenberglaw.com/Articles/How-to-Avoid-Going-to-Jail-under-18-U-S-C-Section-1001-for-Lying-to-Government-Agents.shtml
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chris from Judicial Watch was on Lou Dobbs tonight. He used to work for the DOJ. He said that the charge against Flynn for lying to the FBI was “pretty thin gruel.” He said if you give a fed two hours to interrogate someone he guarantees you can get them on lying to the feds. Apparently it is very easy to catch people in discrepencies or misremembered details, etc.
LikeLike
Hence the sound advice to “lawyer up” before talking to the fed !
LikeLiked by 1 person
And if your attorney says to talk to the feds….fire him immediately,.
LikeLike
Everyday thousands of people entering the US lie to Federal OFFIcers. SOME ARE PLAced under oath and lie some more. DO they go to jail? NOPe
LikeLiked by 1 person
Roger Stone regarding Friday’s anti-Trump media mania. He thumbs his nose at the DeepState attackers, especially Flynn foe and Fox News talking head the former CIA Director Woolsey.
LikeLike
Awful.
LikeLike
Why did Flynn lie to the FBI? From the day of the election the perception in the public and to the White House was that the media and the deep state, including the FBI, were orchestrating a smear campaign against Trump by falsely accusing him of “colluding” with the Russians and attempting to characterize any direct or indirect attempt he made to make contact with any Russian official as an act of treason.
They entire fiasco had no basis in fact and ignored the President-Elect’s duties in the transition to determine Russia’s position on various issues and to deescalate any problems created by a very rabid media and Democratic party at the time.
Mr. Comey of the FBI at the time was also politically compromised and could not be trusted such that no one can now maintain that he was neutral with respect to Trump. In fact no one in the FBI could be trusted with any admissions by anyone in the new administration even in speaking to a Russian, as it was bound to be “leaked” and then used by the virulent anti-Trump media and the Democratic Party to smear Trump, without any regard to amplifying tensions with the Russians in foreign theatres like in the Middle East and eastern Europe.
Flynn did his duty to his nation by not revealing to the seriously compromised and overly politicized FBI even his innocent communications with a Russian diplomat, and in that climate, he could not disclose even his entirely innocent communications. Blame for lying to a mistrusted, hostile, overly-politicized, compromised, and leaky domestic spy agency at the time should not be put on the shoulders of Flynn ….but on the condtion of the FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am shocked also. There was no need to lie about the contact…it was perfectly legal.
LikeLike
Ask Sally Yates.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN: White House claims Obama admin approved Flynn calls with Russian ambassador
BY MAX GREENWOOD
The White House said on Friday that it was the Obama administration that authorized former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during President Trump’s transition, according to CNN…
“They are saying here at the White House that Flynn’s conversations with Sergey Kisylak were quote ‘authorized’ by the Obama administration,” CNN correspondent Jim Acosta said.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/362856-cnn-white-house-claims-obama-admin-approved-flynn-calls-with-russian?amp
LikeLike
I’m sure they all sat around the table and decided that couldn’t be true, right? I mean, who would listen to the White House when Gloria Borger know so much more about Everything –
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great comment!
LikeLike
LikeLike
And she’ll find a Judge who will do it…
LikeLike
…in Hawaii.
LikeLike
That hag needs a makeover and a new job outside the beltway.
LikeLike
She will land a job at LGBTHQ or MSNBC no doubt.
LikeLike
How come their side fights over every inch, and our side gives every inch only to give every mile? It’s maddening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because we don’t have a side….there is only the Uniparty. It can be confusing after democraps and repubs forever.
LikeLike
Another great comment….and so pointedly true.
LikeLike
Groundhog Day
LikeLike
Is this her job title now? Disputed CFPB acting director?
LikeLiked by 1 person
She already did this and lost. You cannot keep filing for the same thing over and over until you get what you want. Well…. I know leftists try this but they fail when someone stands up to them.
Personally, I’d like to see her investigated and fired if not jailed. JMHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
As would I
LikeLiked by 1 person
This makes me so angry.
LikeLike
bet Acosta hated every word that came out out of his mouth in having to report this…
Trump has just punked you Jimmah boy! You ain’t seen nuttin’ yet though…
Wait ’til General Flynn tells the Feds, “Yes, Obama authorized my conversations…
See Jimmah boy… as usual Obama et al have been accusing Trump of doing what Obama did… colluded with Russia.
Ain’t Trump a hoot…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Laura Ingraham’s panel discussion segment on Flynn’s plea agreement.
Are media overstating the importance of Flynn’s guilty plea?
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5665078671001/?#sp=show-clips
LikeLike
Does that question even have to be asked?
LikeLike
Turned on my e-mail today and got an unexpected early Christmas present! President Trump is having a rally in my town next week. I couldn’t get my tickets fast enough.
In the past, I’ve been know to write detailed ground reports on the rallies I’ve attended to give people a feel for being there. However, I’ll refrain from doing that this time so you people that don’t like details can breathe a sigh of relief!.
I didn’t expect President Trump to be back in my area until at least 2019. I feel blessed that he is going to be here next week. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lucky you!! Where and when if you don’t mind me asking. I hope he comes to Wisconsin–that’s as close as I’ll get from Illinois.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pensacola, FL on the 8th! Super excited!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too. Enjoy yourself and report back with the details! 🙂 🙂
Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please reconsider this; I’ve enjoyed on ground reports of rallies. I’m sure I’m not alone among all our Treeper friends. Besides, there are scroll buttons for a reason. lol.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love personal stories about the rallies. I’ve shared mine in the past—I’d burst if I couldn’t share with people who get it. I wish everyone here could attend a Trump rally–there’s nothing like it.
LikeLike
I agree!
LikeLike
In other news:
Trump mentions Jesus, by name, and notes His role as Lord and savior!
President Trump said at the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Thursday: “For Christians, this is a Holy season – the celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The Christmas story begins 2000 years ago with a mother, a father, their baby son, and the most extraordinary gift of all, the gift of God’s love for all of humanity.”
–I don’t think Obama once said “Jesus.”
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trump-at-christmas-we-are-reminded-that-the-family-is-the-bedrock-of-americ
LikeLiked by 3 people
another good Wictor thread, this part is notable in terms of the supposed failure to register as Foreign Agent
LikeLike
I suspect these “laws’ are called “tripwires” for a distinct reason. They can be raised or lowered ( depending upon need ) by the deus ex machinia .
LikeLike
This is so interesting and had no idea it was going on about the internet. The depth of the corruption of the Clintons is just mindboggling
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2017/12/01/will-president-trump-free-the-internet/
LikeLike
HG Wells predicted the future of Great Britain. . WE MUST HELP THE ELOI DEFEAT THE MOORLOCKS
LikeLike
Hadn’t thought of this in terms of a double entendre
LikeLike