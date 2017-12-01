December 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #316

103 Responses to December 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #316

  citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:20 am

    A2 says:
      December 1, 2017 at 1:56 am

      Yes indeed. However, China and Russia better get their collective butts facing in the right direction. No more papering over the cracks and tergiversation. Time is running out. They need to be part of the solution, not part of the problem as enablers.

      Dangerous game. They no longer have the ‘control’ they think they have.

  citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Sentient says:
      December 1, 2017 at 12:32 am

      Q: How can he credibly threaten to shut down the government in order to get Wall funding if he’s obsessed with the Dow (which might drop in the event of a shutdown)?
      A: He can’t.

      MAGADJT says:
        December 1, 2017 at 12:53 am

        Because the whole concept of a “government shutdown” is a farce. Only “non-essential” personnel are furloughed and “non-essential” services are shut down. People don’t even notice. If you recall, during the last “shutdown” Obama had to order US Park Rangers to stand in front of outdoor, open memorials and block visitors so people would even know there was a shutdown actually happening. Comical.

        piper567 says:
          December 1, 2017 at 1:12 am

          which Trump will not do.

        Sentient says:
          December 1, 2017 at 1:48 am

          The last shutdown only lasted a week or so. BFD. Freeze Social Security payments and grannies will be down on the border building the wall themselves.

          chicagodeplorable says:
            December 1, 2017 at 1:56 am

            SS was not frozen, neither was military pay. The President has a lot of leeway in what to pay and Mnuchin/Mulvaney are awesome assets. I’m not worried at all.

            Sentient says:
              December 1, 2017 at 2:08 am

              The fact that the president has leeway only gives him more reason to say he’s not signing any budget or CR that doesn’t fund the Wall. I’m not worried about a shutdown, either. I’m worried about the lack of a shutdown. I’m worried that he’ll cut another deal like the last one.

              chicagodeplorable says:
                December 1, 2017 at 2:14 am

                The House version has funding in it; I don’t know about the Senate yet. After this horrific jury decision I seriously doubt amnesty will be on the table.

      Linda says:
        December 1, 2017 at 12:54 am

        I would bet the Dow would hit another new record. No government, no more crazy rules getting passed.

  citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:21 am

    sunnydaze says:
      December 1, 2017 at 1:00 am

      This was a great statement by Orrin Hatch today……….”He’s one of the best Presidents I’ve served under….He’s not afraid to take on the Big Mouths around here”.

      Thank God. Someone in Congress finally gets it: We don’t want PC. We want RESULTS and TRUTH.

  citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Sentient says:
      December 1, 2017 at 12:28 am

      No Wall in sight, but a great meeting with the Prince of Bahrain. Yippee.

      Sayit2016 says:
        December 1, 2017 at 12:40 am

        Ok whatever Eeyore…. The wall is being worked on and you can do two things at the same time. With all of the success that we are having under President Trump you want to come here and suck sour Lemons and spread falsehoods. Back it up.

      keebler AC says:
        December 1, 2017 at 12:42 am

        There are 8 prototypes already commissioned out, built and testing phase begun. Have you not seen them? If you have a magic wand to conjure up a cheap wall imported from China, please go ahead and build it yourself without permits, financing, plans…

        Sentient says:
          December 1, 2017 at 1:58 am

          Congress can allocate all the money that’s needed. $25 bil is peanuts in the scheme of things. Congress can also pass the necessary enabling legislation to supersede all existing environmental, tribal and park laws, also to establish a procedure for takings and just compensation. Yes, it is complicated – especially when 75-80% of congress doesn’t support the goal of building the wall. That’s why it needs to be extracted from them and the only tool available to aid in convincing them is to shut down the government until they cough up what the president demands. If he doesn’t demand it on a non-negotiable, basis he won’t get it. This has been the case since before he was inaugurated. There was a looming shutdown in September and they punted until December. Now we have another looming shutdown in December. If the president doesn’t use one of these impasses to issue a ultimatum on the wall, he’s not going to get it. No Wall, no reelection. No matter how mad y’all get, I’m still right.

      lida rose says:
        December 1, 2017 at 1:05 am

        “No wall in sight”

        Yeah those prototypes must just be for show. Insert eyeroll here

      piper567 says:
        December 1, 2017 at 1:14 am

        have you seen the prototypes?
        I’m willing to bet The Wall is in Trump’s sight.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      blognificentbee says:
        December 1, 2017 at 1:20 am

        Wow, really? Maybe a reply of “And…3.3 GDP, 43K stock market, Merry Christmas is back,” would have been more thoughtful. Why the snark?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      Grandma Covfefe says:
        December 1, 2017 at 1:42 am

        You think maybe it’s time for an eye check for you?
        It’s ready to roll out. Fake Congress is stalling. Did you know Fake Congress loves illegals? They even approve of illegals entering here and killing us and getting away with it, thanks to that rotten acquittal today (here in Calif it is still Thursday, Nov 30,).

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:22 am

    blognificentbee says:
      December 1, 2017 at 1:25 am

      So great to be there, could barely see him, but his voice, especially when he said Merry Christmas, was strong & clear and he was so happy. And, ladies of CTH, Ryan Zinke 😍introduced him!!! My phone died, so I hope to have some pics from my friend who got us the tickets to post of the event tomorrow. My rant about the day/night is over on the Kate’s Wall thread.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    woohoowee says:
      December 1, 2017 at 1:27 am

      …it’s the most wonderful time of the year…

      Merry Christmas, everyone 🙂

  citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Harry Lime says:
      December 1, 2017 at 1:43 am

      Boy oh boy would I love to have a few beers with James Woods. It’s amazing that an intelligent person survived Hollywood and a shame that so few others speak out.

  citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:26 am

  citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:26 am

  citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:27 am

  citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:29 am

  citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:41 am

  sunnydaze says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Holy Smoly, look at this rats nest. Great report from OANN re. a couple of Moore’s accusers:

  AustinPrisoner says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:51 am

    President Trump, A change of mind is often a sign of strength and integrity. It isn’t to late to refuse to accept those Muslim male refugees from Australia that Obama decided to give sanctuary in our country. The outcome is totally within your hands.

  M. Mueller says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:07 am

    California better watch out. If it gets much worse, God may just decide to clean it up Himself. There is that fault, you know.

  wheatietoo says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:10 am

    I see people are posting Tweets and Videos again…has the ban on them been lifted?

    Ad rem says:
      December 1, 2017 at 1:28 am

      There’s basically ONE person that insists on doing the majority of tweets with video embeds. As I seem to recall, Rumpole and one other were the only people complaining, and everyone else was saying keep ’em. I guess that means those who don’t have high-speed internet in their neck of the woods just have to suffer. 😦

      wheatietoo says:
        December 1, 2017 at 1:35 am

        Well I sure don’t want to make people suffer.

        So it’s basically the video embeds that cause the slow-loading?
        And the videos in tweets do it too?

        I will refrain from posting either one, Ad Rem.

        It’s a shame though, because there are so many good things to see in the vids.

        I use a desktop and have high speed connection, though…so like I said, I don’t wanna do anything that hurts other people’s thread-viewing enjoyment.

        Thanks for the reply, Ad rem.

      rumpole2 says:
        December 1, 2017 at 1:44 am

        Hey Puddy.
        I mentioned it…. rather than complained. 🙂

        I have had issues for “years” here.. and I accept my computer age plays a role .. so I DONT complain… I have a work around.

        I mentioned it just as support for whoever posted about issues….. as I recal it was an issue around WHY have a lot of old repeat tweets every day? I agreed with THAT and simply added that there were also technical reasons to not have a pile of tweets.. as well as worthwhile content reasons.

        And I know of lots of people who have problems… they just dont mention it (any more). They too simply cope or stay away when the site loading gets very bad.

        I seem to recall YOU were lamenting JUST LAST NIGHT that posting of pics and gifs was slowing/completely stalling, pages loading for some with phones and iPads. I wouldn’t know about that. (I dont have iPhone)
        I have not noticed ANY PROBLEM with still images and even YT thumbnails…. But there certainly is an issue with tweet embeds…. a few of them slow pages loading…… lots of them and pages stall completely.

        WSB says:
          December 1, 2017 at 1:48 am

          I have problems all the time. I just try to work around it.

          Hey, I spelled all of those words right!

          rumpole2 says:
            December 1, 2017 at 1:53 am

            LOTS of people are the same… they put up with tech problems at CTH… but bitch about it to me in private LOL

            I have OFTEN seen people complain about tech problems. Usually its put down to “ads”… and that seems to be a problem too. But I would contend that the tweets are part of the problem too.

            I am NOT complaining… I mention it only to provide “feed back”

            I can work with whatever people post here

    woohoowee says:
      December 1, 2017 at 1:30 am

      There’s a tweet and video ban that I missed?

      wheatietoo says:
        December 1, 2017 at 1:43 am

        Yeah, sort of…Ad rem requested in yesterday’s thread that we stop posting vids, tweets and pictures, because these things cause slow page-loading for some people.

        I guess it’s not a ban, just a ‘request’.
        But I didn’t come back to the that thread, so I guess there was more said about it.

        It’s a bummer to think that the fun stuff is making it hard for some people to read & enjoy the thread.

        rumpole2 says:
          December 1, 2017 at 2:02 am

          Ad Rem… aka Puddy…. aka “The Don”….

          “Mention it…. don’t insist” 🙂

        blognificentbee says:
          December 1, 2017 at 2:07 am

          So many here encourage us to cut the cord (cable). If I did that, my main source of news video would come from the fine people here at CTH – no video bans, please!

          wheatietoo says:
            December 1, 2017 at 2:16 am

            Yeah, this place…this daily thread, has become the Go-To place for so many Trump supporters.

            The collection of curated tweets, videos, news clips and funny stuff, has become almost legendary…and it is gaining notoriety with each day.

            Other sites and tweets link to this place now.
            Whatfinger has a daily link to this daily thread.

            So it would be a shame if this thread became boring and censored…but, I don’t want cause people ‘loading problems’.

  joeknuckles says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Surprisingly, KTVU news here in the Bay Area spent a majority of their coverage talking about the backlash against SF for the verdict. They were surprisingly balanced.
    I notice that all the lawyers on both sides have Spanish surnames. Sure seems to me it’s a bunch of racist latinos making sure one of their own got off for killing a white tourist. They thought it would help their cause. They thought wrong.
    This is what a banana republic looks like.

    emet says:
      December 1, 2017 at 1:34 am

      DA Gascon was not interested in convicting this guy. Now, the guy who wrote “no more Chinese” on abandonned buildings in the Bayview, they went after him with a task force, and won hate crime convictions . He is looking at serious prison time. And no ACLU for gwei lo’s.

  phoenixRising says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:18 am

    POTUS tweeted about this… so I assume I’m on the right thread for this post?

  joeknuckles says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:28 am

    We need somebody with the necessary skills to make a meme out of the california flag. It says “California Republic” at the bottom. Cross out “California” and add “Banana” underneath it.

    california flag

  citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:30 am

    WhistlingPast says:
      December 1, 2017 at 1:51 am

      For my money Ann Coulter had the best reaction with her tweet:

      Vigilante justice is wrong. Don’t ask me why tonight.
      — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 1, 2017

  Troublemaker10 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:34 am

    How Government Takes from Workers to Help the Wealthy
    (Pierre Poilievre, Canadian Parliament member, explains why countries with big governments have much bigger gaps between rich and poor)

    http://www.intellectualtakeout.org/article/how-government-takes-workers-help-wealthy

  Summer says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Meanwhile…FBI suddenly found 29 pages of emails related to the Lynch-Clinton tarmac encounter. Previously FBI claimed they did not have any records.

  jdvalk says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:55 am

    Report back from the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Finally got to see President Trump! Went to the inauguration and saw his limo up close, but only saw Melania (who waved at me), Ivanka, and Karen Pence from the limo line. Got some standing room tickets for tonight’s event, and we got through shortly after the gates opened.

    I heard that a later report from somewhere claimed that attendance was down from previous tree lightings, but as with the inauguration, I have an eyewitness perspective. As opposed to the videos and pics I posted along with others on the blogs which refuted the effort to discredit the 2017 inauguration crowd size, I only have a single picture from a friend pointed away from the stage. It points south towards the Washington Monument and Constitution Avenue, showing the ticketed standing room section where I was covered with people. (The seated section was full.)
    We didn’t think to take pictures to the west of the seated section — which offered the best view of the stage for the standing room ticket holders. First, because we didn’t think for a section about another bogus crowd narrative emerging. Second, the ticketed attendance is already extremely limited.

    Again, this isn’t like the inauguration where you have crowds on the Mall going back to the Washington Monument sixteen blocks down, plus diagonally on Pennsylvania and Maryland Avenues as well as other streets radiating west of the Capitol. The entire event area, as designated on the ticket, is just under half of the Ellipse, a space of about one and a half blocks. For anyone to intimate that what was a jammed standing room event that had a whopping two video screens because of its limited scope (making standing back by Constitution Avenue and the Monument pointless, especially as obstructions to the event from there abounded) is more background noise.

    All that aside, the crowd – plenty diverse, for those counting those beans – was into the event. It was great to hear so many others in one place give President and Mrs. Trump (who waved at me again) such a warm reception when they came out to light the tree before the on-stage headliners began in earnest. It was clear that it was they who they came to see.

    It was even better when the true spirit of Christmas was allowed to flourish rather than run through a PC strainer (though the Beach Boys’ second song leaned heavily in that direction). Hearing O Holy Night by the Texas Tenors and a newer song from Kathie Lee infused with praise for the Lord Jesus was so welcome in the middle of all of these government institutions.

    Listen to the President’s closing remarks. It’s an invitation back to an America that remembers its roots and its Creator, with his unapologetic personal expression of his faith speaking to the reason for the season. That’s right; he actually spoke of how he and so many others view this season – in a (gasp) PUBLIC and OFFICIAL venue. The ring of honesty and the presence of unvarnished truth was so unlike the kabuki theater that now permeates so many aspects of life in this country. What a blessed evening.

    chicagodeplorable says:
      December 1, 2017 at 2:10 am

      I’m so glad you had a great time. For the first time in years, I’m really excited about Christmas. Everyone here is so much happier, too. Even store clerks are saying Merry Christmas again. I do confess most of my shopping is local small stores. Still. there is a major difference in the air.

  citizen817 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:02 am

  blognificentbee says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:13 am

  Harry Lime says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:16 am

    This is frightening…what is wrong with these women?

