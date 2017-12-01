December 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #316

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Yes indeed. However, China and Russia better get their collective butts facing in the right direction. No more papering over the cracks and tergiversation. Time is running out. They need to be part of the solution, not part of the problem as enablers.
Dangerous game. They no longer have the ‘control’ they think they have.
Q: How can he credibly threaten to shut down the government in order to get Wall funding if he’s obsessed with the Dow (which might drop in the event of a shutdown)?
A: He can’t.
Because the whole concept of a “government shutdown” is a farce. Only “non-essential” personnel are furloughed and “non-essential” services are shut down. People don’t even notice. If you recall, during the last “shutdown” Obama had to order US Park Rangers to stand in front of outdoor, open memorials and block visitors so people would even know there was a shutdown actually happening. Comical.
which Trump will not do.
The last shutdown only lasted a week or so. BFD. Freeze Social Security payments and grannies will be down on the border building the wall themselves.
SS was not frozen, neither was military pay. The President has a lot of leeway in what to pay and Mnuchin/Mulvaney are awesome assets. I’m not worried at all.
The fact that the president has leeway only gives him more reason to say he’s not signing any budget or CR that doesn’t fund the Wall. I’m not worried about a shutdown, either. I’m worried about the lack of a shutdown. I’m worried that he’ll cut another deal like the last one.
The House version has funding in it; I don’t know about the Senate yet. After this horrific jury decision I seriously doubt amnesty will be on the table.
I would bet the Dow would hit another new record. No government, no more crazy rules getting passed.
This was a great statement by Orrin Hatch today……….”He’s one of the best Presidents I’ve served under….He’s not afraid to take on the Big Mouths around here”.
Thank God. Someone in Congress finally gets it: We don’t want PC. We want RESULTS and TRUTH.
No Wall in sight, but a great meeting with the Prince of Bahrain. Yippee.
Ok whatever Eeyore…. The wall is being worked on and you can do two things at the same time. With all of the success that we are having under President Trump you want to come here and suck sour Lemons and spread falsehoods. Back it up.
🙂
You’re not mad because I’m wrong. You’re mad because I’m right.
There are 8 prototypes already commissioned out, built and testing phase begun. Have you not seen them? If you have a magic wand to conjure up a cheap wall imported from China, please go ahead and build it yourself without permits, financing, plans…
Congress can allocate all the money that’s needed. $25 bil is peanuts in the scheme of things. Congress can also pass the necessary enabling legislation to supersede all existing environmental, tribal and park laws, also to establish a procedure for takings and just compensation. Yes, it is complicated – especially when 75-80% of congress doesn’t support the goal of building the wall. That’s why it needs to be extracted from them and the only tool available to aid in convincing them is to shut down the government until they cough up what the president demands. If he doesn’t demand it on a non-negotiable, basis he won’t get it. This has been the case since before he was inaugurated. There was a looming shutdown in September and they punted until December. Now we have another looming shutdown in December. If the president doesn’t use one of these impasses to issue a ultimatum on the wall, he’s not going to get it. No Wall, no reelection. No matter how mad y’all get, I’m still right.
You haven’t demonstrated any understanding of negotiation techniques at all.
The Wall is up. at least figuratively. Illegal crossings are down over 70%.
No physical wall works better than a DO NOT ENTER mentality by our president.
At no cost. Such a deal. Winning again.
“No wall in sight”
Yeah those prototypes must just be for show. Insert eyeroll here
have you seen the prototypes?
I’m willing to bet The Wall is in Trump’s sight.
Wow, really? Maybe a reply of “And…3.3 GDP, 43K stock market, Merry Christmas is back,” would have been more thoughtful. Why the snark?
typo 24K
Give him a couple more years for 43. Imagine 8 more!
I was thinking the exact same thing while typing my correction!
You think maybe it’s time for an eye check for you?
It’s ready to roll out. Fake Congress is stalling. Did you know Fake Congress loves illegals? They even approve of illegals entering here and killing us and getting away with it, thanks to that rotten acquittal today (here in Calif it is still Thursday, Nov 30,).
LikeLiked by 2 people
So great to be there, could barely see him, but his voice, especially when he said Merry Christmas, was strong & clear and he was so happy. And, ladies of CTH, Ryan Zinke 😍introduced him!!! My phone died, so I hope to have some pics from my friend who got us the tickets to post of the event tomorrow. My rant about the day/night is over on the Kate’s Wall thread.
There’s a longer video on youtube; I think it is from WH version. It was great
…it’s the most wonderful time of the year…
Merry Christmas, everyone 🙂
Boy oh boy would I love to have a few beers with James Woods. It’s amazing that an intelligent person survived Hollywood and a shame that so few others speak out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The President is being charitable as it is not merely disgraceful, but depraved.
Well said.
98% of incumbents were reelected in 2016. They’re not exactly quaking in their boots.
LikeLike
2016 did not include President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
98% of incumbents were reelected in 2016 with the help of massive voter fraud, and manipulated by Uni party.
There…. fixed it for you.
You’re right…they are not quaking in their boots. They are now quaking in their black Stemar Italy shoes, worth $4,280.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Says a lot about the quality of voters.
LikeLike
NFL bust ongoing:
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/nfl-hell-thousands-empty-seats-plague-redskins-vs-cowboys-kickoff-photos/
Excellent
What’s crazy is all the media trying to play off the low attendance to anything but the NFL’s utter disrespect to our flag and national anthem.
It’s comical like Baghdad Bob desperately trying to divert from the truth.
Blaming;
Thursday Night,
Traffic issues,
Poor records
Anything but the Truth!
And that’s in Dallas! …like the NFL capital of football…
I know it’s really terrible. I used to love football so much too. ex-steeler fan. Now I look at the NFL like Old Yeller. An old dog I used to love but now sick and must be put down. It’s sad but I think it is the only way. The NFL must end.
Wow–that’s great.
Winning!
Arrogant POS!!! I hope he never has to go through what Kate’s family has. Shame, shame on you sir.
weasel
Nasty…apples to both genders.
Ugh…applies.
Holy Smoly, look at this rats nest. Great report from OANN re. a couple of Moore’s accusers:
Wow. Seems like everyone involved in the accusations is slimy.
I wish Moore had been the judge for Kate’s trial.
She sounds like one of those bad cops who is actually a drug runner. ugh.
The stuff of Who-dun-it novels.
She looks like Pennywise the Clown (apologies to Pennywise).
Pennywise has a far more natural hair color.
President Trump, A change of mind is often a sign of strength and integrity. It isn’t to late to refuse to accept those Muslim male refugees from Australia that Obama decided to give sanctuary in our country. The outcome is totally within your hands.
Put them on Alcatraz, then force liberal SF women to go spend some time exchanging feminist ideals with them, with no police escort.
GITMO is fine.
California better watch out. If it gets much worse, God may just decide to clean it up Himself. There is that fault, you know.
I wouldn’t wish that on anyone, but you have to admit it would help improve the Country, a bit.
Not wishing it, teajr. Just saying that even God must be getting impatient with San Francisco. What I do wish, is that they’d get their act together.
I hope He waits until after I move 🙂
I see what tou did there!
You
I see people are posting Tweets and Videos again…has the ban on them been lifted?
There’s basically ONE person that insists on doing the majority of tweets with video embeds. As I seem to recall, Rumpole and one other were the only people complaining, and everyone else was saying keep ’em. I guess that means those who don’t have high-speed internet in their neck of the woods just have to suffer. 😦
Well I sure don’t want to make people suffer.
So it’s basically the video embeds that cause the slow-loading?
And the videos in tweets do it too?
I will refrain from posting either one, Ad Rem.
It’s a shame though, because there are so many good things to see in the vids.
I use a desktop and have high speed connection, though…so like I said, I don’t wanna do anything that hurts other people’s thread-viewing enjoyment.
Thanks for the reply, Ad rem.
Hey Puddy.
I mentioned it…. rather than complained. 🙂
I have had issues for “years” here.. and I accept my computer age plays a role .. so I DONT complain… I have a work around.
I mentioned it just as support for whoever posted about issues….. as I recal it was an issue around WHY have a lot of old repeat tweets every day? I agreed with THAT and simply added that there were also technical reasons to not have a pile of tweets.. as well as worthwhile content reasons.
And I know of lots of people who have problems… they just dont mention it (any more). They too simply cope or stay away when the site loading gets very bad.
I seem to recall YOU were lamenting JUST LAST NIGHT that posting of pics and gifs was slowing/completely stalling, pages loading for some with phones and iPads. I wouldn’t know about that. (I dont have iPhone)
I have not noticed ANY PROBLEM with still images and even YT thumbnails…. But there certainly is an issue with tweet embeds…. a few of them slow pages loading…… lots of them and pages stall completely.
I have problems all the time. I just try to work around it.
Hey, I spelled all of those words right!
LOTS of people are the same… they put up with tech problems at CTH… but bitch about it to me in private LOL
I have OFTEN seen people complain about tech problems. Usually its put down to “ads”… and that seems to be a problem too. But I would contend that the tweets are part of the problem too.
I am NOT complaining… I mention it only to provide “feed back”
I can work with whatever people post here
I try to do the same, Rumpole!!
There’s a tweet and video ban that I missed?
Yeah, sort of…Ad rem requested in yesterday’s thread that we stop posting vids, tweets and pictures, because these things cause slow page-loading for some people.
I guess it’s not a ban, just a ‘request’.
But I didn’t come back to the that thread, so I guess there was more said about it.
It’s a bummer to think that the fun stuff is making it hard for some people to read & enjoy the thread.
Ad Rem… aka Puddy…. aka “The Don”….
“Mention it…. don’t insist” 🙂
So many here encourage us to cut the cord (cable). If I did that, my main source of news video would come from the fine people here at CTH – no video bans, please!
Yeah, this place…this daily thread, has become the Go-To place for so many Trump supporters.
The collection of curated tweets, videos, news clips and funny stuff, has become almost legendary…and it is gaining notoriety with each day.
Other sites and tweets link to this place now.
Whatfinger has a daily link to this daily thread.
So it would be a shame if this thread became boring and censored…but, I don’t want cause people ‘loading problems’.
Surprisingly, KTVU news here in the Bay Area spent a majority of their coverage talking about the backlash against SF for the verdict. They were surprisingly balanced.
I notice that all the lawyers on both sides have Spanish surnames. Sure seems to me it’s a bunch of racist latinos making sure one of their own got off for killing a white tourist. They thought it would help their cause. They thought wrong.
This is what a banana republic looks like.
DA Gascon was not interested in convicting this guy. Now, the guy who wrote “no more Chinese” on abandonned buildings in the Bayview, they went after him with a task force, and won hate crime convictions . He is looking at serious prison time. And no ACLU for gwei lo’s.
POTUS tweeted about this… so I assume I’m on the right thread for this post?
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DP5N4KzX0AA7tVq.jpg:large
These people are disgusting. There is not one thing funny about that young woman’s death. Really despicable, but not surprising considering the source.
2012: The autopsy of Lori Klausutis makes no reference to a time of death and with the discovery of human remains at a storage unit in Pensacola, Florida there’s doubt on her cause of death ruling. That’s because the storage unit was rented by Dr. Michael Berkland, the man who conducted the Klausutis autopsy 11 years earlier.
https://legalschnauzer.blogspot.com/2012/09/autopsy-in-joe-scarborough-country.html
Interesting that there’s a link at the bottom for the autopsy report but it no longer is active.
Wow. Fake Jake said that? It makes one wonder what, if any, crime Jake is covering up…
We need somebody with the necessary skills to make a meme out of the california flag. It says “California Republic” at the bottom. Cross out “California” and add “Banana” underneath it.
california flag
I found this one:
For my money Ann Coulter had the best reaction with her tweet:
Vigilante justice is wrong. Don’t ask me why tonight.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 1, 2017
How Government Takes from Workers to Help the Wealthy
(Pierre Poilievre, Canadian Parliament member, explains why countries with big governments have much bigger gaps between rich and poor)
http://www.intellectualtakeout.org/article/how-government-takes-workers-help-wealthy
Meanwhile…FBI suddenly found 29 pages of emails related to the Lynch-Clinton tarmac encounter. Previously FBI claimed they did not have any records.
Are you suggesting the FBI fibs?
/sarc
Report back from the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Finally got to see President Trump! Went to the inauguration and saw his limo up close, but only saw Melania (who waved at me), Ivanka, and Karen Pence from the limo line. Got some standing room tickets for tonight’s event, and we got through shortly after the gates opened.
I heard that a later report from somewhere claimed that attendance was down from previous tree lightings, but as with the inauguration, I have an eyewitness perspective. As opposed to the videos and pics I posted along with others on the blogs which refuted the effort to discredit the 2017 inauguration crowd size, I only have a single picture from a friend pointed away from the stage. It points south towards the Washington Monument and Constitution Avenue, showing the ticketed standing room section where I was covered with people. (The seated section was full.)
We didn’t think to take pictures to the west of the seated section — which offered the best view of the stage for the standing room ticket holders. First, because we didn’t think for a section about another bogus crowd narrative emerging. Second, the ticketed attendance is already extremely limited.
Again, this isn’t like the inauguration where you have crowds on the Mall going back to the Washington Monument sixteen blocks down, plus diagonally on Pennsylvania and Maryland Avenues as well as other streets radiating west of the Capitol. The entire event area, as designated on the ticket, is just under half of the Ellipse, a space of about one and a half blocks. For anyone to intimate that what was a jammed standing room event that had a whopping two video screens because of its limited scope (making standing back by Constitution Avenue and the Monument pointless, especially as obstructions to the event from there abounded) is more background noise.
All that aside, the crowd – plenty diverse, for those counting those beans – was into the event. It was great to hear so many others in one place give President and Mrs. Trump (who waved at me again) such a warm reception when they came out to light the tree before the on-stage headliners began in earnest. It was clear that it was they who they came to see.
It was even better when the true spirit of Christmas was allowed to flourish rather than run through a PC strainer (though the Beach Boys’ second song leaned heavily in that direction). Hearing O Holy Night by the Texas Tenors and a newer song from Kathie Lee infused with praise for the Lord Jesus was so welcome in the middle of all of these government institutions.
Listen to the President’s closing remarks. It’s an invitation back to an America that remembers its roots and its Creator, with his unapologetic personal expression of his faith speaking to the reason for the season. That’s right; he actually spoke of how he and so many others view this season – in a (gasp) PUBLIC and OFFICIAL venue. The ring of honesty and the presence of unvarnished truth was so unlike the kabuki theater that now permeates so many aspects of life in this country. What a blessed evening.
I’m so glad you had a great time. For the first time in years, I’m really excited about Christmas. Everyone here is so much happier, too. Even store clerks are saying Merry Christmas again. I do confess most of my shopping is local small stores. Still. there is a major difference in the air.
CONFIRMED: FBI Covered Up Secret Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting, Explosive Docs Found (November 30, 2017)
This is frightening…what is wrong with these women?
