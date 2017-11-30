Thursday November 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Here Comes the Judge!”
the JUDGE FROM ALABAMA IS COMING I PRAY TO GOD.
Irish Blessing
Bless this house, o Lord, we pray.
Make it safe by night and day.
Bless these walls so firm and stout,
Keeping want and trouble out.
Bless the roof and chimney tall,
Let thy peace lie over all.
Bless the doors that they may prove
Ever open to joy and love.
Bless the windows shining bright,
Letting in God’s heavenly light.
Bless the hearth a-blazing there,
With smoke ascending like a prayer.
Bless the people here within…
Keep them pure and free from sin.
Bless us all, that one day, we
May be fit, O lord, to dwell with Thee.
Wolf Blitzer is an idiot:
HOW PUTIN’S RUSSIA HAS SIDELINED U.S & NATO IN SYRIA WITH MILITARY MIGHT ?
Mery CHRISTmas, Treepers
Hark all ye shepherds, come join in our song.
Hark all ye shepherds, for Jesus is born.
Lo he is lying, born in a manger,
Jesus, annointed to be our Savior. Alleluia!
Hark all ye shepherds, arise from your sheep.
Hark all ye shepherds, the Christ child asleep.
Mary, the mother, quietly singing,
From God to man salvation is bringing. Alleluia!
Angels adore him, men bow before him, heaven and earth proclaim!
Prophets of old his coming foretold and men ever praise his name.
Come and adore him, Jesus our Savior,
He dwells among us, now and forever. Alleluia!
I have a broad question about Workmen’s Compensation, if any knowledgeable Treeper can answer me. Someone with whom I interact several times a week (not me) fell at work, on the clock, seriously injured her knee and has been out of work for several months already (she’s bored and desperate to return to work, and is limping around doing her therapy diligently)
This person’s workplace and unemployment compensation insurance company are telling her that she is responsible for her injury (it was an accident, she tripped, fell and landed hard on her knees on a hard floor). This person is not negligent in any way; she had worked at the same place for nearly a decade, loves working and works hard, doesn’t use drugs or alcohol etc. How the Sam Hill is she responsible for her injury at the workplace? The mediators are telling her that “the laws have changed since around 2014” and that the workplace would have to be responsible for more than 50% of her injury. Meanwhile her Workmen’s Comp brochures etc. all clearly say that this program and insurance is “no fault” and meant to assist workers injured on the job, with only a few exceptions for people using alcohol or drugs at work etc.
I’m very annoyed witnessing this because I’ve noticed that the woman has been getting anxious and depressed being unable to work for so many weeks and getting no pay or help with her medical bills. She’s relatively low income. Is this normal? Is this happening in every state, that we now have “fake unemployment compensation insurance” that only covers people who hire lawyers?
Sorry for the long post. I’m truly curious about this situation, it makes me sort of angry and disgusted. I know there are scammers and people who set up injuries for profit, but that’s definitely not the case with this person… I’ve encouraged her to fight, maybe she’ll get a settlement. WTH?
This is a general overview of Workmen’s Compensation goals
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Workers%27_compensation
The mediator told her something about Tyson Foods. This makes me not want to eat Tyson’s Foods — they don’t sound like a responsible corporation
https://www.propublica.org/article/tyson-foods-secret-recipe-for-carving-up-workers-comp
If you have some enlightening information I’m all ears
