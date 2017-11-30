November 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #315

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Trump telling friends Mueller probe will be done by end of year: report
President Trump has told friends in recent days that he’s confident special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia will be done by the end of the year, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
“This investigation’s going to be over with pretty soon,” Trump told friends at his Mar-a-Lago estate and golf club in Florida, according to the newspaper.
In the aftermath of Mueller’s first indictments in the probe, the White House said it felt confident the investigation would be wrapping up in the near future.
White House special counsel Ty Cobb said earlier this month that he believes Mueller’s teams will ideally conclude interviews after Thanksgiving, and the entire probe would be resolved in early January.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/362267-trump-telling-friends-mueller-probe-will-be-done-by-end-of-the-year
Ty Cobb?
I don’t know how he does it, but Trump is exceeding my wildest expectations on a daily basis. God love him!
And only 315 days into his Presidency.
Uh-oh. I’m outta the loop. I wonder what this means? KG knows something?
In honor of our beautiful First Lady…:)
And if I may-one more in honor of our brilliant president…:)
Ivehadit….. Both your videos belong on the Open Thread. In the future….
Nice segment on Rush’s show…..
Rush Limbaugh: Why Donald Trump Survives and Thrives
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2017/11/29/why-donald-trump-survives-and-thrives/
Never before has Twitter been this active.
We can almost feel the tension in the air.
Sundance’s Big Ugly is rolling in.
check out the banner at the top of his twitter page. ..chilling.
Official portrait
Wing Leader and his wingman.
🇺🇸👍🇺🇸
