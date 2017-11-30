November 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #315

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

22 Responses to November 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #315

  1. mccall1981 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Trump telling friends Mueller probe will be done by end of year: report

    President Trump has told friends in recent days that he’s confident special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia will be done by the end of the year, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

    “This investigation’s going to be over with pretty soon,” Trump told friends at his Mar-a-Lago estate and golf club in Florida, according to the newspaper.

    In the aftermath of Mueller’s first indictments in the probe, the White House said it felt confident the investigation would be wrapping up in the near future.

    White House special counsel Ty Cobb said earlier this month that he believes Mueller’s teams will ideally conclude interviews after Thanksgiving, and the entire probe would be resolved in early January.

    http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/362267-trump-telling-friends-mueller-probe-will-be-done-by-end-of-the-year

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:20 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:21 am

  4. parteagirl says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:21 am

    I don’t know how he does it, but Trump is exceeding my wildest expectations on a daily basis. God love him!

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:21 am

  6. budmc says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:21 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:22 am

  8. Ivehadit says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:25 am

    In honor of our beautiful First Lady…:)

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:26 am

  10. Ivehadit says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:32 am

    And if I may-one more in honor of our brilliant president…:)

  11. citizen817 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:33 am

  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Nice segment on Rush’s show…..

    Rush Limbaugh: Why Donald Trump Survives and Thrives
    https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2017/11/29/why-donald-trump-survives-and-thrives/

  13. daughnworks247 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Never before has Twitter been this active.
    We can almost feel the tension in the air.
    Sundance’s Big Ugly is rolling in.

  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:41 am

  15. Michaele Clarke says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:42 am

    check out the banner at the top of his twitter page. ..chilling.

  16. ALEX says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Official portrait

