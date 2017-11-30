Gift Week, Day Four – Gifts We Remember

Stella does excellent job on Gift week posts. I just have to share today’s post because most of us have such wonderful memories of gifts from our pasts. You guys should pop over to her place and share yours.
What is the best Christmas gift you ever received? Which is the most nostalgic? Which ones do you remember from your childhood?
This is one of the first gifts that I remember receiving – a marionette of Princess Summer-Fall-Winter-Spring, from the Howdy-Doody Show.
View original post 116 more words
Advertisements
Okay, I loved these as a kid …
LikeLiked by 3 people
Books. The Chronicles of Narnia when I was in the fifth grade. I still read them every once in awhile to keep up my friendship with Lucy, Reepicheep, Aslan and Jill Pole.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hi grandmaintexas,
You wouldn’t know it from my avatar, but one of my nicknames is the Queen of Narnia. As an artist, my most popular photos feature winter snow scenes and abstract ice. Two years ago, a mother ordered one of my Narnia lamp post photos for her daughter as a Christmas present. This Daughter of Eve had portrayed Lucy in a Christmas play at her school, so along with the photo, I included a handwritten note signed by the Queen of Narnia. 🙂
Here’s my photo below:
And in honor of President Trump, dare I say, Merry Christmas! 🙂
(And you’re welcome to have a nice piece of Turkish Delight … )
Now, I say, Let it Snow!
LikeLiked by 7 people
How wonderful and how beautiful! Merry Christmas to you, too, and how can I find your work?
Thank you for the Turkish Delight. Melts in the mouth!
Onward and upward!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you very much for your kind words, grandmaintexas!
I have two websites. Am not sure how to email you, but you should see my email in my profile. One website is under my real name. The other is an Etsy shop and I’m not sure if posting a link to it would be allowed here, but that link should also appear in my profile. You’re most welcome to contact me if you like. It looks like we have some things in common. 🙂
LikeLike
I will! I feel like I just got an early Christmas gift. 🐎
LikeLike
My favorite was in fifth grade when I got a Dennis the menace doll back in the 1950’s!
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of my favorites was a Chatty Cathy doll when I was seven years old Becky Pacey.
That would have been around 1960.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A new coat. Not a hand me down but an actual new coat when I was in 8th grade. It was gray with fake fur trimmings.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My Red Ryder BB Gun when I was about 6 years old.
And I never shot my eye out with it.
Christmas Candy, the hard ribbon kind.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My best Christmas present was something my father said to me on Christmas Eve 1994.
I had always returned home for Christmas with my family. That year, I had started a Catholic ministry helping homeless, pregnant women and we just opened. Our first mother, a pregnant 16 year old, had no place to go. I always like to give the rest of my staff off to spend Christmas with their families and everyone was looking forward to that family time.
I stayed at the home and it was just me and the young mother. I called my dad on Christmas Eve and explained to him why I could not come home after all. He choked up and told me he was proud of me.
Growing up, I had not given him much to be proud of me for. I cannot tell you what a difference that made to my heart that night. To this day, 10 years after he died, I draw strength from this. Easily my favorite Christmas gift ever!
LikeLiked by 10 people
You win, Albertus, you win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m proud of you too, Magnus. What a great Christmas Day for you all.
Gee, I got something in my eye.😢😩
LikeLike
God Bless you Albertus. Okay, I’m crying too.
LikeLike
Homemade doll clothes. On Christmas Eve, my mother would stay up all night, making doll clothes. First, for my baby doll. Later, for my Barbie. She even made coats and pill box hats for the Barbies. The sound of her sewing machine the night before Christmas…… Rest in Peace, Mom.
LikeLiked by 6 people
My most treasured gift was a 12 string Harmony guitar…it didn’t matter it was 2nd hand. It was replaced in college with a new 12 string another Christmas….hmm I should dust it off 40 years later to see if the fingers remember the chords…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I asked for the Little House on the Prairie book set one year. I still have them. Books make wonderful gifts.
But, the best gift I ever received was a hair dryer from my mother. She knew there was a fancy hair dryer I had seen on television that I wanted. It had all kinds of attachements to use to style your hair. This was before Amazon, so I have no idea how she found it. I had looked in all the stores in our small town and hadn’t seen it. Somehow she managed to get the exact hair dryer I had been wanting. She was a nurse in the Air Force at the time, so she didn’t have much time for shopping. I know that took a lot of effort on her part. Now it’s 25 years later and I still have it and use it. Back then things were still made to last.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bulldog Tank with dual track controls, obstacle-climbing capability, auto-loader and shells that accurately out enemy troops and vehicles at the other end of the rec room.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For my ninth Christmas I got three aircraft carrier models to assemble. USS Midway, USS Coral Sea and USS FDR. USS Midway was the first slanted deck carrier and first to launch jet aircraft from steam catapults. Great fun assembling, painting and playing with these models.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God Bless both you and Stella am focused on TAX CUTS right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most memorable Christmas gift, Lincoln Logs and colored blocks from my Uncle, 6 years old maybe?
But most memorable gift was at the end of the school year, 4th grade. Principle gave me a book and said it was written by a teenage girl. It was Frankenstein by Mary Shelly.
Thank you Mrs Wolmack 🙂
LikeLike
Roller skates for me and my sister.
We had hours and hours of laughter and joy on the sidewalks of our little town.
LikeLike
The one present I remember was this musical pie. I can remember several other toys, but for some reason I recall this pie most often. I found it on eBay and my wonderful son paid a hefty price for it and gave it to me. It’s no longer musical, and the birds have flown away, but I still treasure it.
LikeLike