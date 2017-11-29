Wednesday November 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

28 Responses to Wednesday November 29th – Open Thread

  1. BakoCarl says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Solitude and Peace (inspired by kpm58)

    On A Swing

    On a swing in the park, back and forth,
    Feet high in the air, the sun on my face,
    Eyes dreamily closed, the wind in my hair,
    And the world became a perfect place.

    Brookside

    Sitting by the brook, water babbling by,
    Little rippling sounds dance through the stones.
    A small frog croaks, another answers nearby.
    All other sounds muted. Just me, alone.

    The Cellar

    Outside, burning heat, and sweat, with bugs,
    Working the garden all with hand tools.
    Hoeing and weeding, dirt sticks to my face,
    Escape to the cellar, dark, quiet and cool.

    Milking Time

    A line of dun cows plod up a small path,
    Barely seen in the early gray dawn.
    A lone cowbell clanks once, and then again,
    Peace enters the barn, briefly here, now gone.

    Deep Six

    Holding my breath, drifting slowly down,
    Rock held tight, ears pop on the way.
    Pressure pushes in, the quiet surrounds,
    Cradled on the bottom, peace rules my day.

    Slow Freight

    Way down in the valley, two miles away,
    A long, slow freight passes by each day.
    At the small crossing, a low, peaceful sound,
    Long, long, short, long, softly in the background.

    Pile Of Leaves

    Lying on a leaf pile over by the pond,
    Pulling the leaves up over my head.
    All hidden away, inside my own world,
    Thoughts fade to dreams in my maple leaf bed.

    Snow Daze

    Out in the snow, wind biting and cold,
    Mittens, boots, coat and two pair of pants.
    Hood around my face, lying in a drift,
    All snuggled and warm as the snowflakes dance.

    Snowfall

    Standing in the woods during a soft snow,
    The flakes fall straight down, no wind blows.
    A line of rabbit tracks across the ground,
    All nature is hushed, not even one sound.

    Cold Mornings

    Frost on the window, breath clouds in the air,
    Blankets and comforter piled on the bed.
    Gray dawn outside, and inside so chilled,
    Covers pulled up over my sleepy head.

    Spring Shower

    The smell of rain, coming over dry ground.
    The first drops fall, then a pit-pattering sound.
    Even more, and louder, on the tin above,
    Watering the earth, God’s labor of love.

    Christmas Eve

    The sun slowly sets in the darkening sky,
    Soft Christmas lights glow in the twilight.
    A feeling of quiet, and of His peace,
    Our Savior born, on this silent, holy night.

    Easter Morn

    Easter morning, back from Sunrise Rock,
    The scented air heavy, flowers everywhere,
    The tomb lies empty, the angel shines bright,
    Overwhelmed with gratitude, head bowed in prayer.

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:18 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:19 am

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:20 am

  5. The Devilbat says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Sundance – In response to President Trump Tweets Suggestion for Fake News Competition…​ ​I made my post way too late for anyone to have read it so I am reposting it here​:

    ​How about the Treehouse awarding a fake media award to the news group and the journalist/s that the treepers vote as being the worst? Hell’s bells, if we all chipped in ten or twenty bucks I am quite sure that there would be more than sufficient funds to purchase a few awards.

    The only downside is that the Treehouse would instantly become famous and the democommies might unleash squadrons of paid trolls upon us.

    It’s a very interesting idea. I have not heard of anything like this ever being done before. Who knows, the recipients might even get the message.​

    How’s this for a false news journalist award?

    https://www.ebay.com/itm/1-HORSES-REAR-TROPHY-HORSES-ASS-TROPHY-GAG-TROPHY/160617993021?hash=item256594133d:m:mXbpe6EmGirbKXP80Ni07ZQ

  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Merry CHRISTmas, Dear Treepers

    The first Noel, the angel did say,
    Was to certain poor shepherds in fields as they lay;
    In fields where they lay keeping their sheep,
    On a cold winter’s night that was so deep.
    Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,
    Born is the King of Israel.

    They looked up and saw a star
    Shining in the East, beyond them far;
    And to the earth it gave great light,
    And so it continued both day and night.
    Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,
    Born is the King of Israel.

    And by the light of that same star,
    Three wise men came from country far;
    To seek for a King was their intent,
    And to follow the star wherever it went.
    Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,
    Born is the King of Israel.

    This star drew night to the northwest,
    O’er Bethlehem it took its rest;
    And there it did both stop and stay,
    Right over the place where Jesus lay.
    Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,
    Born is the King of Israel.

    Then entered in those wise men three,
    Full reverently upon their knee;
    And offered there in his presence,
    Their gold, and myrrh, and frankincense.
    Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,
    Born is the King of Israel.

  8. crossthread42 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Local pier in the Late fall ~winter.. For you inland Folks up North..
    We are still in FALL Mode..
    LOTS of good fishing here recently..

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:48 am

  10. crossthread42 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:54 am

    We kinda do things different here..
    We have a lot of boating Community that does it’s thing.. It has become a YUGE item..
    **The winners of the “Best in Show” prize at the 34th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla in Wrightsville Beach set out to honor a friend and former competitor with a theme that harkened back to the historic times of the Lumina Pavilion.In addition to the representation of the classic marquee, the trolley and even the outdoor movie theater, the Wrightsville Beach themed boat also had the name “Paula” spelled out in lights, as long-time competitors Capt. Bob Bleecker and Alan Murray sought to represent a new award category named for Paula Sturdy, a regular flotilla winner who died unexpectedly in January.**
    Lots of pictures @ link..

    http://luminanews.com/2017/11/results-photos-25-years-competing-flotilla-winner-takes-top-prize/

  11. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:56 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:01 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:07 am

    • JohnnyII says:
      November 29, 2017 at 1:25 am

      Horrible

      “The Soviet Red Army entered Majdanek in late July 1944, a full 6 months before the liberation of Auschwitz and 10 months before American and British troops entered concentration camps in Germany and Austria. Only a few hundred prisoners remained alive. In the days before the Soviets arrived, the Germans had hastily evacuated Majdanek and burned documents, several buildings, and the large crematoria. The gas chambers and many of the prisoner barracks remained intact. After visiting the Soviet-occupied camp in August 1944, W.H. Lawrence, a reporter for The New York Times, opened his article on Majdanek with the words, “I have just seen the most terrible place on the face of the earth,” and proceeded to describe the death camp’s operation. Because they came as the result of a Soviet liberation and there was no film documentation, these revelations were discounted. Only 10 months later, when photojournalists entered the concentration camps with Western troops, did the liberation of the camps receive worldwide attention.”
      https://www.britannica.com/place/Majdanek

    • JohnnyII says:
      November 29, 2017 at 1:29 am

      Thank You! I never saw that so I did a quick search.

  14. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:16 am

    God grant you lightness in your step,
    A smile on every face you meet,
    Loved ones gathered at your hearth,
    And at your door, good friends to greet
    A holy hymn upon your lips,
    A window candle burning bright
    And may the Good Lord bless your heart
    And come to dwell here Christmas night.

    – An Irish Christmas Blessing

  16. pattyloo says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:30 am

    I love Ivanka’s outfits worn in India. The green one is especially pretty. The blue & gold evening gown is spectacular.

  17. millwright says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:58 am

    Ivanka is an experienced world traveler and very smart to boot ! I suspect a series of outfits were selected long before this trip and are selected at need to reflect her evaluation of the event she’s attending and its political/social climate ! IOW, her choice(s) reflect the advantage to her message by dressing “up” or “down” for her audience and its women in attendance !

  18. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:46 am

    A volcano in Bali, Indonesia is currently spewing toxic ash and noxious gases into the atmosphere. 100,000 people in the immediate vicinity have been ordered evacuated. There have been two large eruptions in the past week but it is estimated that less than half the locals have left the area.

    https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/IOTD/view.php?id=91329&src=eorss-iotd

