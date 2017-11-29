November 29th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #314

Posted on November 29, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

103 Responses to November 29th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #314

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      November 29, 2017 at 12:51 am

      The best part is, he moved the chairs so it would look worse on camera.

      We’re fortunate to have a man so gifted, on our side, fighting for the country. Nobody else would have thought of that. He’s brilliant.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        November 29, 2017 at 2:23 am

        I know this stuff is serious, but PDJT absolutely cracks me up by the way he constantly manipulates the media to do his bidding. Today’s presser was a case in point. And those sad, empty chairs with the name cards and the full water glasses. SO visual, so camera ready!

        And from Nancy’s statement he really got under her botoxed skin with that little maneuver, too. She should have never let us see her sweat, in my opinion.

        Like

        Reply
    • millwright says:
      November 29, 2017 at 1:18 am

      Kudos to PJDT ! We have a President understanding media and using it to shame his opponents ! Pelosi and Schumer ( can you believe “Chuckie” actually dodged a TV camera ? ) don’t grasp the concept ! Small wonder why Sen. CS carped about the President’s use of Twitter ! He ( Schumer ) doesn’t get it !

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 29, 2017 at 2:08 am

      Another Clint-Eastwood moment!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      November 29, 2017 at 2:03 am

      Mitch McConnelll is the enemy. He should be thrown out of the Republican Party that I have been a member of since 1980, and should be investigated for subversion. Period. He has infiltrated the party of Lincoln.

      Make no mistake about that that. Ronna, are you listening?! Your own uncle should be thrown out of the party, Ronna McDaniel.

      Mitt is a Democrat and should never have been accepted into the Republican party that I understand the platform of…

      GET RID OF THE TRAITORS…!!!!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  12. mccall1981 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:25 am

    “The Cover-Up Begins To End”: Judicial Watch Hints At Explosive New Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Docs

    (These new docs are to be released Thursday)

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-28/cover-begins-end-judicial-watch-hints-explosive-new-clinton-lynch-tarmac-docs

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  19. treehouseron says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:29 am

    If anybody hasn’t seen this yet… they found a descendant of Pocahontas (the real one) and asked her about what President Trump keeps saying… and…. well….

    She’s
    A. the woman that Disney modeled their Pocahontas character after (a very beautiful woman)…
    b. Apparently, a member of Mar-A-Lago
    C. Says she isn’t offended by him calling Warren Pocahontas
    D. Says President Trump personally asked her if it was alright to call Warren Pocahontas
    E. Says just like Pocahontas was a heroine, President Trump is her Hero.

    We’re reaching levels of winning previously thought unobtainable.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/28/descendant-of-pocahontas-not-offended-by-trump-video/

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  20. conservativepam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Excellent thread on Clinton e-mails and much more. Worth reading before NameRedacted4 is suspended from Twitter again.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  24. Lucille says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:39 am

    CALLING ELIZABETH WARREN ‘POCAHONTAS’ IS THE BEST WAY TO FIGHT RACISM
    Trump isn’t hurling a racial slur at a white leftist liar. He’s exposing a racist.
    November 29, 2017 – by Daniel Greenfield
    http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268560/calling-elizabeth-warren-pocahontas-best-way-fight-daniel-greenfield

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Esperanza says:
      November 29, 2017 at 12:50 am

      Personally if someone called me Pocahontas I would be honoured. She was an incredible woman.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • rds says:
        November 29, 2017 at 1:30 am

        Agree. I find it funny that so many lefties get bent out of shape over sports teams that, for example, name their teams after Indians or Redskins, like it’s something disrespectful and offensive. It’s a gesture of honor and respect. Indians and Redskins represent toughness and cunning, qualities to be valued and emulated. Would the University of Michigan football team want to be known as the Field Mice or the Earthworms? No, they go with Wolverines. You go with what is desirable, something to identify with, something to be proud of.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • madelinesminion says:
      November 29, 2017 at 1:43 am

      Here’s what the real Native Americans are saying, not the fake ones.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • joeknuckles says:
        November 29, 2017 at 1:58 am

        The anti-Trump actress chick is a racist.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          November 29, 2017 at 2:36 am

          The only people who have a right to speak out about immigrants in the US are native Americans? Wow! I consider myself from a family of native Americans…we were on the land prior to making it a country.

          This is a wonderful clip about two women who have opposite views about what it means to be American. One does, and the other one has a weird chip on her shoulder… a Disney induced chump. My apologies for the descriptor. Blatent observarion.

          As someone who had family on this land before it became a country, who has family who fought for it rather than scalping children and their mothers…yes, some of us have a thoughtfulness of stewardship for the USA. And so does everyone else who came afterward…everyone who inherently loves and respects the idea and the ideal that is America is that steward! God love us all who respect and keep her!

          Like

          Reply
  25. Nchadwick says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Found this to be of interest due to the Naomi Campbell being named.

    Note: Naomi Campbell is listed as a passenger on Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express, MULTIPLE times.. Mostly international trips w/ multiple stops.

    Actress: Weinstein used Oprah and Naomi to seduce me
    https://pagesix.com/2017/11/28/actress-harvey-used-oprah-and-naomi-to-seduce-me/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. Marygrace Powers says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Court Rules with POTUS TRUMP –
    Tells Far Left Hack to Clear Contents of Her Office into Box and Evacuate the Premises/

    November 28, 2017 by Jim Hoft 143 Comments
    2.6KShare84TweetEmail

    Ms. English – “YOUR FIRED”

    SWEET JUSTICE….

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/court-rules-potus-trump-tells-far-left-hack-clear-contents-office-box-evacuate-premises/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. madelinesminion says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Speech by Bill Clinton on 21 October 1994 on how the world is a safer place based on the “good deal” with North Korea, preventing it from obtaining nuclear weapons.

    GWB did nothing but just talk. GWB in 2009: “The North Korean regime remains one of the world’s leading proliferator of missile technology, including transfers to Iran and Syria. The transfer of nuclear weapons or material by North Korea to states or non-state entities would be considered a grave threat to the United States, and we would hold North Korea fully accountable of the consequences of such action.”

    https://2001-2009.state.gov/p/eap/rls/ot/73741.htm

    Obama kicked the can for another 8 years. “It was clear what Obama officials were doing in 2013. The DIA report represented inconvenient facts that threatened President Obama’s North Korea “strategic patience” policy — a policy to do nothing about North Korea and kick this problem down the road to the next president. Obama officials tried to downplay the DIA assessment to prevent it from being used to force the president to employ a more assertive North Korea policy.”

    http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/08/09/obama-administration-knew-about-north-koreas-miniaturized-nukes.html

    Now President Trump holds the can that was kicked for 24 years. “North Korea brags it has achieved its goal of becoming a nuclear state after successfully testing new ICBM that puts the ‘whole mainland of the US’ within its range.”

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5126087/Trump-says-hell-talking-North-Korea-launch-soon.html

    Clinton, GWB nor Obama will never be held accountable for what they allowed to happen and thank God we have President Trump and not Hillary Clinton.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. areyoustillalive says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:50 am

    The haters have to hate.
    But there is a picture of a long hallway with a lit Christmas tree at the very end of it.
    It is simply brilliant to me.
    Have never figured out how to post any pictures here. If I could I would.

    Whoever took that shot, I give all the credit in the world to.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Pelosi pinned tweet…she thinks she taught President Trump a lesson.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      November 29, 2017 at 12:55 am

      TL;DR

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • madelinesminion says:
      November 29, 2017 at 1:12 am

      I’m no lawyer but it seems to me with Pelosi making accusatory public statements of any type of abuse without evidence could make her libel.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      November 29, 2017 at 1:39 am

      The Honorable Communist from California yields the floor to herself for one of her 15 minutes.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      November 29, 2017 at 1:40 am

      I think having empty chairs in place of Chuck and Nancy should be the new norm

      I am SURE empty chairs make a lot more sense than Chuck and Nancy… at least they dont spout ridiculous talking points. The Grown ups actually in the room may be able to do some sort of deal.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Texian says:
      November 29, 2017 at 2:15 am

      A Uniparty Geriatric Kabuki Theater Thespian speaks of stunts.. Stunts like the orchestrated McCain vote down on the Zerocare repeal.. Who will play the bad guy this time around to sink the tax relief bill? Everybody is onto their act. It is so worn out..

      Sir Trump is playing them like a fiddle.. Giving the Uniparty enough rope to hang themselves by playing this bill up big.. and it has to do with taxes.. Everybody is affected by taxes.. When the geriatric thespians pull the chair out from under the American people this time.. there’s gonna be a big backlash come next election cycle..

      Like

      Reply
    • TatonkaWoman says:
      November 29, 2017 at 2:27 am

      Can’t even tweet creatively. Has to copy President Trump’s “sad!”

      Like

      Reply
  30. BobBoxBody says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Can’t handle all of this WINNING. Trump is beating the uniparty left and right and sideways and it’s just Tuesday. Roy Moore should hopefully be elected in a few weeks. That’ll be another meteorite crashing down on the swamp. The Demcorats are destroying themselves and the GOPe is going to be evicted during primary elections going forward now (or forced to retire).

    I’ve maintained that these @ssholes have never had to worry about pushback so they’ve gotten complacent…and weak. Now that they’re up against somebody who doesn’t just pushback but also fights as dirty as they do when necessary, they are being completely blindsided. It’s beautiful.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      November 29, 2017 at 12:57 am

      I agree. I honestly feel it will be easy to defeat them, we have the truth on our side, and we’re fighting for what’s right. They have nobody on their side even half as effective as President Trump…. the most important thing is to support Trump, he will handle all the heavy lifting and he’s got a knack for hiring the right people and firing their ass if they’re not effective.

      Trust Trump. Support Trump. Period. The rest will work out.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  31. Just Scott says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Maybe lil rocket boy used Russian VisDigs as a human shields. The launch was from a “Pyongyang suburb,” wasn’t it?

    http://tass.com/politics/977942 excerpt:

    MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. A delegation of Russian lawmakers currently on a friendly visit to Pyongyang, will deliver Russia’s condemnation of the latest missile test to the North Korean government, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

    “A delegation of the State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – TASS], led by Kazbek Taisayev, is currently in Pyongyang under the ‘Group of Friendship’ program with the North Korean parliament. So far, we were unable to establish any contact with them. But I’m sure that our lawmakers will deliver Russia’s stance during meetings and negotiations with representatives of the North Korean leadership,” Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the State Duma International Affairs Committee, told TASS on Tuesday.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      November 29, 2017 at 2:18 am

      They don’t matter. It must come from the Putin admin. Not going to happen.

      The Pink Lady was on TV press conference to herald:
      KCNA: “The ICBM Hwasong-15 type weaponry system is an intercontinental ballistic rocket tipped with super-large heavy warhead which is capable of striking the whole mainland of the U.S.”
      “North Korea declares completion of nuclear force after missile test”
      http://bnonews.com/news/index.php/news/id6790

      Statement by NK
      North Korea claims new missile has “super-large heavy warhead” pic.twitter.com/ZDoyktBvI9

      Japan has been monitoring. Very accurate so far.

      One pundit has made a very good case that these tests and missile launches are aimed towards the inside, creating legitimacy for the regime (survival of the Kim dynasty), uniting the NK people who obviously have every reason to revolt, maintaining absolute isolation as the regime cannot survive without keeping the people in the dark.

      Like

      Reply
  32. thinkthinkthink says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:29 am

    It was so fun to post earlier today that I think I’ll post this again… 🙂

    California may say, “No, No winning in our state!”
    But our President will say, “No, you have to win, we are making all of America great again!”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  33. citizen817 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  34. wheatietoo says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:50 am

    Haaa…this is funny.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  35. Publius2016 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:52 am

    President Trump is set to give speech in St. Louis today…Why? Must be other reason than to fly out halfway across country right?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. wolfmoon1776 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:55 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. CiscoKid says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:03 am

    Does that mean that April Ryan will bring the pies and not Acosta?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. freq says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:20 am

    a very good day it was today, this Tuesday for The President…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. madelinesminion says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:34 am

    No need to wonder where the EU will get the bodies for their new army and why they opened the migrant floodgates.

    Brussels is opening legal pathways for migrants “who want to come” says European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, declaring that Europe has a “clear need” for mass migration from Africa.

    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/11/28/eu-president-without-millions-african-migrants-europe-lody/

    Nigel Farage debate with Nick Clegg Idiocy: EU Army is Dangerous Fantasy Lie (April 2014)

    Nigel Farage 2015

    Nigel Farage Nov 2017

    Any military plan that involves non elected communist leaders to create their own army in order to push their weight around with Russia is alarming, especially when Germany, along with other Europe countries, started 2 WWs.

    Like

    Reply
  40. pmdea says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:35 am

    The real FUN PART happens when Sessions & Co. start SEIZING the illegal foreign bribery $$$ that the Clintons & DNC got over the past decade or more.

    I didn’t really understand what Sessions was doing when he passed a law about seizing property or something to that effect…someone might be able to explain what was passed exactly…but I get what the end game maybe about now…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s