November 29th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #314

I disagree. President Trump is being too kind, much too kind. What they are showing is hatred, hatred for American and for Americans, especially white Americans. What they are is hate filled racists. And spoiled brats too.
And I agree with your disagreement.
👍
I agree…it is about black power and bankrupting white owners even though they are paid a lot…. The problem with boycotting the games is that we are falling into what they want us to do which is to bankrupt the white owners…
Then the owners should step up and tell their EMPLOYEES, cut out the crap.
CiscoKid, now THAT is the answer to the problem. If owners cannot keep employees from insulting/offending customers then that business should go bankrupt.
God Bless Melania. She’s rock solid and America loves her.
Yes, Marygrace! 🙏
PT has never forgotten Melania’s “If you run, you’ll win” comment, which clearly touched him. It’s obvious how much he values loyalty.
The best part is, he moved the chairs so it would look worse on camera.
We’re fortunate to have a man so gifted, on our side, fighting for the country. Nobody else would have thought of that. He’s brilliant.
I know this stuff is serious, but PDJT absolutely cracks me up by the way he constantly manipulates the media to do his bidding. Today’s presser was a case in point. And those sad, empty chairs with the name cards and the full water glasses. SO visual, so camera ready!
And from Nancy’s statement he really got under her botoxed skin with that little maneuver, too. She should have never let us see her sweat, in my opinion.
Kudos to PJDT ! We have a President understanding media and using it to shame his opponents ! Pelosi and Schumer ( can you believe “Chuckie” actually dodged a TV camera ? ) don’t grasp the concept ! Small wonder why Sen. CS carped about the President’s use of Twitter ! He ( Schumer ) doesn’t get it !
Another Clint-Eastwood moment!
Loved this tweet!
Mitch McConnelll is the enemy. He should be thrown out of the Republican Party that I have been a member of since 1980, and should be investigated for subversion. Period. He has infiltrated the party of Lincoln.
Make no mistake about that that. Ronna, are you listening?! Your own uncle should be thrown out of the party, Ronna McDaniel.
Mitt is a Democrat and should never have been accepted into the Republican party that I understand the platform of…
GET RID OF THE TRAITORS…!!!!!!
“The Cover-Up Begins To End”: Judicial Watch Hints At Explosive New Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Docs
(These new docs are to be released Thursday)
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-28/cover-begins-end-judicial-watch-hints-explosive-new-clinton-lynch-tarmac-docs
Bring it on!
Ivanka is such a natural ambassador to carry the Trump message to India! The administration is so smart on this sort of thing! So smart!
To be honest… Barron’s signature is the most coveted there, lol. How cool is that???
It’s the most readable, too!
Lovely Christmas card! Wonderful to have so much class, and love of country, in the White House…the People’s House!
Oh! How can we get on their Christmas Card list?! I’d absolutely love one!
I have sent PDJT so many emails I am hoping my address is on their Christmas card list!!!!!!
❤ Malik!
This is fake. There is no Hawaii in Kenya…but it hasn’t stopped this from making the rounds.
LMAO! But it’s an amazing joke!
They did this “fake” map in response to Hawaiians greeting President Trump with “welcome to Kenya” signs on his recent trip. This was done in response to the birth issue with Obama and the premise that Obama was born in Kenya. It is suppose to be a joke.
hysterical!
If anybody hasn’t seen this yet… they found a descendant of Pocahontas (the real one) and asked her about what President Trump keeps saying… and…. well….
She’s
A. the woman that Disney modeled their Pocahontas character after (a very beautiful woman)…
b. Apparently, a member of Mar-A-Lago
C. Says she isn’t offended by him calling Warren Pocahontas
D. Says President Trump personally asked her if it was alright to call Warren Pocahontas
E. Says just like Pocahontas was a heroine, President Trump is her Hero.
We’re reaching levels of winning previously thought unobtainable.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/28/descendant-of-pocahontas-not-offended-by-trump-video/
“D”… Our President is awesome!
OMG – that video on the link is HILARIOUS!!! Trump thanks an old code-talker (and those guys are native through and through, and MEGA patriots) and tosses in a barb about Warren right there while thanking him, and then they show Warren TOTALLY TRIGGERED and red in the face angry, sputtering! LOL!
OMG! CAN’T STOP LAUGHING!!!
Wolf! Your enthusiasm is always so infectious!!!!!!!!
Trump is the best humor ever! TOO MUCH WINNING!
Yup – it all started watching the Three Stooges as a kid!
I can’t help but think PDJT had already cleared it with White Dove before he rolled out the Pocahontas taunts at Sen Skank. Major pwnage!!!
Yes! That is PT’s MO!
So, what did the Code Talkers think about PDJT’s Pocahontas comment? I love it. FTA (link below):
“Reporter and writer Joshua Green met Thomas Begay, one of the code talkers honored Monday, on his way out of Washington, D.C. Green asked him about the event. Begay said he was “puzzled” about the comment but not offended.
Then Begay dropped a very non safe-space one liner:
“The Marines made us yell ‘Geronimo’ when we jumped out of planes and that didn’t offend me either.”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/28/navajo-code-talker-breaks-silence-after-trump-pocahontas-comment-what-he-says-wow/
Excellent thread on Clinton e-mails and much more. Worth reading before NameRedacted4 is suspended from Twitter again.
This is amazing. Follow the money. Soros and the Clintons – they would sell their souls and betray a country and its people for thirty pieces of silver . . ..
There is some really serious stuff coming down the pike.
Wow, that’s a very important thread to read. Especially the part accusing Clinton of having Christopher Stevens killed to keep anyone from finding out she was selling arms to ISIS. Here it is unrolled:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/935684498200686594
https://spectator.org/president-trump-the-american-spectator-man-of-the-year/
CALLING ELIZABETH WARREN ‘POCAHONTAS’ IS THE BEST WAY TO FIGHT RACISM
Trump isn’t hurling a racial slur at a white leftist liar. He’s exposing a racist.
November 29, 2017 – by Daniel Greenfield
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268560/calling-elizabeth-warren-pocahontas-best-way-fight-daniel-greenfield
Personally if someone called me Pocahontas I would be honoured. She was an incredible woman.
Agree. I find it funny that so many lefties get bent out of shape over sports teams that, for example, name their teams after Indians or Redskins, like it’s something disrespectful and offensive. It’s a gesture of honor and respect. Indians and Redskins represent toughness and cunning, qualities to be valued and emulated. Would the University of Michigan football team want to be known as the Field Mice or the Earthworms? No, they go with Wolverines. You go with what is desirable, something to identify with, something to be proud of.
Great point. The left wants all groups to be complainy victim groups – never “self-empowered”.
Here’s what the real Native Americans are saying, not the fake ones.
The anti-Trump actress chick is a racist.
The only people who have a right to speak out about immigrants in the US are native Americans? Wow! I consider myself from a family of native Americans…we were on the land prior to making it a country.
This is a wonderful clip about two women who have opposite views about what it means to be American. One does, and the other one has a weird chip on her shoulder… a Disney induced chump. My apologies for the descriptor. Blatent observarion.
As someone who had family on this land before it became a country, who has family who fought for it rather than scalping children and their mothers…yes, some of us have a thoughtfulness of stewardship for the USA. And so does everyone else who came afterward…everyone who inherently loves and respects the idea and the ideal that is America is that steward! God love us all who respect and keep her!
Found this to be of interest due to the Naomi Campbell being named.
Note: Naomi Campbell is listed as a passenger on Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express, MULTIPLE times.. Mostly international trips w/ multiple stops.
Actress: Weinstein used Oprah and Naomi to seduce me
https://pagesix.com/2017/11/28/actress-harvey-used-oprah-and-naomi-to-seduce-me/
Oprah can kiss any 2020 aspirations goodbye.
Court Rules with POTUS TRUMP –
Tells Far Left Hack to Clear Contents of Her Office into Box and Evacuate the Premises/
November 28, 2017 by Jim Hoft 143 Comments
2.6KShare84TweetEmail
Ms. English – “YOUR FIRED”
SWEET JUSTICE….
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/court-rules-potus-trump-tells-far-left-hack-clear-contents-office-box-evacuate-premises/
List of federal judges appointed by Donald Trump thus far.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_federal_judges_appointed_by_Donald_Trump
Lawyer for CFPB’s Leandra English Refuses to Disclose Where Lawsuit Funds Are Coming From
http://freebeacon.com/politics/englishs-lawyer-for-case-against-trump-refuses-to-disclose-where-funds-are-coming-from/
Looks like another Democrat funding investigation is in order.
Speech by Bill Clinton on 21 October 1994 on how the world is a safer place based on the “good deal” with North Korea, preventing it from obtaining nuclear weapons.
GWB did nothing but just talk. GWB in 2009: “The North Korean regime remains one of the world’s leading proliferator of missile technology, including transfers to Iran and Syria. The transfer of nuclear weapons or material by North Korea to states or non-state entities would be considered a grave threat to the United States, and we would hold North Korea fully accountable of the consequences of such action.”
https://2001-2009.state.gov/p/eap/rls/ot/73741.htm
Obama kicked the can for another 8 years. “It was clear what Obama officials were doing in 2013. The DIA report represented inconvenient facts that threatened President Obama’s North Korea “strategic patience” policy — a policy to do nothing about North Korea and kick this problem down the road to the next president. Obama officials tried to downplay the DIA assessment to prevent it from being used to force the president to employ a more assertive North Korea policy.”
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/08/09/obama-administration-knew-about-north-koreas-miniaturized-nukes.html
Now President Trump holds the can that was kicked for 24 years. “North Korea brags it has achieved its goal of becoming a nuclear state after successfully testing new ICBM that puts the ‘whole mainland of the US’ within its range.”
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5126087/Trump-says-hell-talking-North-Korea-launch-soon.html
Clinton, GWB nor Obama will never be held accountable for what they allowed to happen and thank God we have President Trump and not Hillary Clinton.
Correction on the year when GWB stated the quote, it was in 2006.
The haters have to hate.
But there is a picture of a long hallway with a lit Christmas tree at the very end of it.
It is simply brilliant to me.
Have never figured out how to post any pictures here. If I could I would.
Whoever took that shot, I give all the credit in the world to.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks jat…
This is just a brilliant shot.
The look of black & white, the reflections on the ceiling, the Christmas tree in full color at the far end.
I take thousands of pictures. You look at the same thing as everyone else and you just see something different.
This is one that I honestly would be really proud to take credit for.
Just a great picture.
glad to help … this shot is eerily beautiful and stops you dead in your tracks .. it’s absolutely stunning.
Lefties are having a real problem with this shot…LOL!
great pic…
Pelosi pinned tweet…she thinks she taught President Trump a lesson.
TL;DR
I’m no lawyer but it seems to me with Pelosi making accusatory public statements of any type of abuse without evidence could make her libel.
The Honorable Communist from California yields the floor to herself for one of her 15 minutes.
I think having empty chairs in place of Chuck and Nancy should be the new norm
I am SURE empty chairs make a lot more sense than Chuck and Nancy… at least they dont spout ridiculous talking points. The Grown ups actually in the room may be able to do some sort of deal.
A Uniparty Geriatric Kabuki Theater Thespian speaks of stunts.. Stunts like the orchestrated McCain vote down on the Zerocare repeal.. Who will play the bad guy this time around to sink the tax relief bill? Everybody is onto their act. It is so worn out..
Sir Trump is playing them like a fiddle.. Giving the Uniparty enough rope to hang themselves by playing this bill up big.. and it has to do with taxes.. Everybody is affected by taxes.. When the geriatric thespians pull the chair out from under the American people this time.. there’s gonna be a big backlash come next election cycle..
Can’t even tweet creatively. Has to copy President Trump’s “sad!”
Can’t handle all of this WINNING. Trump is beating the uniparty left and right and sideways and it’s just Tuesday. Roy Moore should hopefully be elected in a few weeks. That’ll be another meteorite crashing down on the swamp. The Demcorats are destroying themselves and the GOPe is going to be evicted during primary elections going forward now (or forced to retire).
I’ve maintained that these @ssholes have never had to worry about pushback so they’ve gotten complacent…and weak. Now that they’re up against somebody who doesn’t just pushback but also fights as dirty as they do when necessary, they are being completely blindsided. It’s beautiful.
I agree. I honestly feel it will be easy to defeat them, we have the truth on our side, and we’re fighting for what’s right. They have nobody on their side even half as effective as President Trump…. the most important thing is to support Trump, he will handle all the heavy lifting and he’s got a knack for hiring the right people and firing their ass if they’re not effective.
Trust Trump. Support Trump. Period. The rest will work out.
Maybe lil rocket boy used Russian VisDigs as a human shields. The launch was from a “Pyongyang suburb,” wasn’t it?
http://tass.com/politics/977942 excerpt:
MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. A delegation of Russian lawmakers currently on a friendly visit to Pyongyang, will deliver Russia’s condemnation of the latest missile test to the North Korean government, a senior Russian lawmaker said.
“A delegation of the State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – TASS], led by Kazbek Taisayev, is currently in Pyongyang under the ‘Group of Friendship’ program with the North Korean parliament. So far, we were unable to establish any contact with them. But I’m sure that our lawmakers will deliver Russia’s stance during meetings and negotiations with representatives of the North Korean leadership,” Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the State Duma International Affairs Committee, told TASS on Tuesday.
They don’t matter. It must come from the Putin admin. Not going to happen.
The Pink Lady was on TV press conference to herald:
KCNA: “The ICBM Hwasong-15 type weaponry system is an intercontinental ballistic rocket tipped with super-large heavy warhead which is capable of striking the whole mainland of the U.S.”
“North Korea declares completion of nuclear force after missile test”
http://bnonews.com/news/index.php/news/id6790
Statement by NK
North Korea claims new missile has “super-large heavy warhead” pic.twitter.com/ZDoyktBvI9
Japan has been monitoring. Very accurate so far.
One pundit has made a very good case that these tests and missile launches are aimed towards the inside, creating legitimacy for the regime (survival of the Kim dynasty), uniting the NK people who obviously have every reason to revolt, maintaining absolute isolation as the regime cannot survive without keeping the people in the dark.
It was so fun to post earlier today that I think I’ll post this again… 🙂
California may say, “No, No winning in our state!”
But our President will say, “No, you have to win, we are making all of America great again!”
AMEN!!!
Bluto and other Treepers HAD FAITH in POTUS, and he will not let them down! California must be part of the WINNING too! 😀
Haaa…this is funny.
President Trump is set to give speech in St. Louis today…Why? Must be other reason than to fly out halfway across country right?
The Fake News Network will be hosting their own lavish fashion show “Soviet Redux 2017” instead..
A sneak preview..
Does that mean that April Ryan will bring the pies and not Acosta?
No need to wonder where the EU will get the bodies for their new army and why they opened the migrant floodgates.
Brussels is opening legal pathways for migrants “who want to come” says European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, declaring that Europe has a “clear need” for mass migration from Africa.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/11/28/eu-president-without-millions-african-migrants-europe-lody/
Nigel Farage debate with Nick Clegg Idiocy: EU Army is Dangerous Fantasy Lie (April 2014)
Nigel Farage 2015
Nigel Farage Nov 2017
Any military plan that involves non elected communist leaders to create their own army in order to push their weight around with Russia is alarming, especially when Germany, along with other Europe countries, started 2 WWs.
The real FUN PART happens when Sessions & Co. start SEIZING the illegal foreign bribery $$$ that the Clintons & DNC got over the past decade or more.
I didn’t really understand what Sessions was doing when he passed a law about seizing property or something to that effect…someone might be able to explain what was passed exactly…but I get what the end game maybe about now…
