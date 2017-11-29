NBC Ideological News Icon Matt Lauer Fired For Sexual Harassment….

The progressive ‘gender strategy’ takes another of their own. Following a meeting between NBC lawyers and a woman with very specific details about Matt Lauer sexually assaulting her in 2014, the sanctimonious Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC.
The apex narrative engineers are having a tough time keeping their own creations from destroying themselves.
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News fired “Today” show host Matt Lauer for what it said Wednesday was “inappropriate sexual behavior” with a colleague, making him perhaps the most familiar figure in America brought down so far by the misconduct allegations that have swept through Hollywood and the media over the past two months.
At NBC, news chief Andrew Lack said in a memo to the staff that NBC received a complaint about Lauer’s behavior on Monday and determined it was a clear violation of company standards. NBC said the misconduct started when Lauer and a network employee were stationed at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued beyond that assignment.
While it was the first complaint ever lodged against Lauer, Lack said, “we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” (read more)
Narrative sellers attempt to deal with the reality:
.
All I remember about Matt Lauer is he is the ONLY person in all the debates who made Hillary squirm by asking a tough question. I’d give him a pass just for that.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That may be the reason this surfaced
LikeLiked by 20 people
Yup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! Hillary’s revenge! Ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll recognize him for that accomplishment alone. The other incident(s?) are up to the courts and alleged victims to work out. If he is guilty of what is claimed, then he deserves what he is receiving and maybe a little more.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Back in the early 80’s, Matt interviewed my then boyfriend for tv special on CPR in the field saving lives. The show was narrated by James Earl Jones. It was a push to get people to become certified in CPR. Paul was one of the heart attack victims that told his story, and how CPR performed by a stranger, on a dock, after waterskiing, saved his life. Paul was 36 y/of, 6’4″, athletic, handsome and thin. I had to work that day, the camera crew was coming into the house as I was leaving. Paul enjoyed his interview with Matt, no stories to tell. Sadly, Paul died at the age of 49 of a heart attack while out for his usual 5 mile run.
LikeLike
I believe that prompted the infamous angry HRC quote….”If he wins we all will hang” (paraphrasing).
LikeLiked by 2 people
On Howtobeyourowndetective.com, the webmaster posted this proposal for a sex offender control bill for President Trump to push thru Congress:
“In the wake of the Al Franken and John Conyers fiascos, and the Hollywood fiascos, I have an idea that might help President Trump help the public and expose his opponents yet again.
President Trump can push for the following set of actions to protect women and children from sex offenders.
1. He needs to have the Justice Department file an amicus curiae brief in the Millard, Knight, and Vega vs. Michael Rankin and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation case. In this case, federal judge Richard Matsch ruled Colorado’s sex offender registry is unconstitutional. If allowed to stand, this crazy or corrupt ruling will be the ACLU’s next gold rush. They will sue for the hundreds of thousands of convicted sexual predators and seize billions of dollars from taxpayers for lawyer fees. They will remove the protection from women and children further by killing the registries that alert the public to stay away from these perverted convicts. This ruling must be destroyed.
2. He should look at making states, localities, tribal governments, colleges, and the military provide accurate information on sex offenders and other criminals to the FBI and mandate prosecution of bureaucratic violators if these laws are not already on the books.
3. He should look at making a national database, requiring input from all states’ courts, of criminal arrests and criminal convictions open to the public. It might be easier to take some confidential info out of the NCIC database police use now to make a “little brother” database that is legal for public viewing. This will help parents, young women, and even gun dealers, as they all can screen those who come in contact with children, and themselves, and those who want to buy firearms.
4. He should look at having the U.S. Department of Education put together a national database of teachers and other school employees accused of sexual offenses and other misconduct toward students and what the outcomes of the cases were. This enables school districts to avoid hiring offenders, and allows parents to force school districts to purge their sex offenders and stop hiring new ones. We made such a proposal to the U.S. Department of Education in 2002, and can provide it for the President’s perusal. Likewise, there should be background checks done on school employees at their expense every year.
5. He should look at a law making sex offenders pay for their monitoring an amount equal to the cost of hiring and maintaining a mid-level state trooper in their states of residence. This will allow each trooper to check on 40 sex offenders multiple times each year and give him or her the time and resources to make the sex offender registries as error-free as possible. This is like requiring people to have car insurance, and DUI convicts have to pay much more due to the elevated risks they pose. We have done the analysis on such a database and can provide it for the President’s perusal.
6. He should look at pushing laws requiring realtors to disclose to people if they intend to sell property to a registered sex offender within statutory reporting distance of their homes at least 30 days before closing. This would give people time to outbid or organize to protect their children and young women. We have gotten such a measure approved by the Ohio legislature’s constitutionality lawyers. We can provide it for the President’s perusal.
Likewise, he should look at expanding anti-blockbusting laws to keep dishonest speculators frm dropping sex offenders into neighborhoods to depress property values and trigger short sales.
7. He should look at killing the congressional sex abuser slush fund, outing those who used it to pay off victims, recoup the money from those who used it, and have the US Attorney General or state prosecutors look at prosecuting those still prosecutable within the statute of limitations.
8. He should look at clearing all service men and women who were wrongfully punished for defending rape victims while in the Service.
Homeland security begins when women and children are protected. President Trump is known by those in the know to have privately donated hundreds of thousands of dollars for police wanted posters of rapists. He has undeniably helped sexual assault victims in other ways. These proposals, if enacted, will help President Trump further protect the most vulnerable of our people.”
The author asked readers to share it with their elected officials.
LikeLike
How about instead of wasting all that money and growing that much government we just put the m************ in jail
LikeLike
That’s probably precisely why he was summarily fired, no investigation, no nothing.
LikeLike
I’ll give him that. It was weird. Maybe he was a Bernie bro.
LikeLike
Me, too. Maybe that’s why he’s in trouble now. The Left devours those who do not toe the Party Line and the Party Line was hands off Hillary — as all the rest showed in THEIR treatment of her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schadenfreuden…
You can’t make this stuff up! Please pass the popcorn…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Does anyone remember when a movie titled “Greed” came out?
I don’t do media much but heard of the title in passing and thought to myself, huh, our culture has reached the point where immorality is celebrated and bragged about. Bad fruit will come from this for years to come.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Greed is good”. It was Wall Street? Michael Douglas?
LikeLike
Calm before the storm.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He must have admitted it or why else would NBC fire him & risk a lawsuit after less than 48 hours from start of accusation to finish?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We don’t know if he was given buyout for silence. NBC/GE/Comcast has all Apprentice materials ready for CGI.
LikeLike
Variety magazine put together a team of reporters with the assignment to investigate sexual harassment at the networks. They’ve been at it since Weinstein was outed. It seems that they’ve gathered a list of women who are willing to go on record against Lauer. Supposedly, the evidence is overwhelming, and was shown to the NBC brass. That’s why he was fired so quickly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Must have been quid pro quo/payout for him to fold so quick.
I mean last time I checked in US there is still presumption of innocence until proven guilty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Variety just dropped the article, http://variety.com/2017/biz/news/matt-lauer-accused-sexual-harassment-multiple-women-1202625959/#article-comments
NSFW
LikeLike
OMG! This is the absolute definition of abuse of power. He used his status to force women into sexual situations… and instilled them with FEAR! He was brazen about it…
Now, I want to know what REALLY happened with Ann Curry and I think she should get her job back.
What a disgusting PIG Lauer is. I hope his wife divorces him and takes him for every penny he has….
Sanctimonious basta*d! I have never liked him, but dear God! What he did at NBC is disgraceful.
LikeLike
There’s a little vid of Katie Couric saying Lauer pinched her butt a lot. It’s from an Bravo interview a few years back.
On the last page of Prez Open, I think?
Anyway, that’s probably “tip of the iceberg” and there’s more out there against him.
LikeLike
Here it is:
LikeLiked by 1 person
The accuser and her lawyer met with NBC HR people and their lawyers Monday and apparently presented very concrete evidence that she was telling the truth AND that there are other women who also have credible complaints against him. The evidence must have been pretty solid for the lawyers to agree that they were within their contractual rights to just summarily fire Lauer. I’ve read that the primary complaint regards a sexual assault at the Sochi Olympics.
Of course, Lauer has a history of having affairs with co-workers, of being very difficult to work with and of having females he doesn’t like fired. His wife filed for divorce in 2008 citing physical and mental abuse, and said Lauer is extremely controlling. They somehow managed to patch things up, but his affairs did not stop. May be a good time for the wife to take her half of everything and get out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To late now for Matt’s wife to grab her half and run’n off.
LikeLike
I may be a suspect in a sexual innuendo situation. Someone knocked on my door this morning and I said, ‘I’m coming’.
LikeLiked by 8 people
OMG were you wearing….a bathrobe at the time?
LikeLike
“Innuendo”, isn’t that Italian for “suppository”?
LikeLike
This was all laid out in the first chapter of Paul’s letter to the Romans O so many centuries ago…
18 God’s anger is shown from heaven against all the evil and wrong things that people do. By their own evil lives they hide the truth. 19 God shows his anger because everything that may be known about God has been made clear. Yes, God has clearly shown them everything that may be known about him. 20 There are things about God that people cannot see—his eternal power and all the things that make him God. But since the beginning of the world those things have been easy to understand. They are made clear by what God has made. So people have no excuse for the bad things they do. 21 They knew God. But they did not give glory to God, and they did not thank him. Their thinking became useless. Their foolish minds were filled with darkness. 22 They said they were wise, but they became fools. 23 They gave up the glory of God who lives forever. They traded that glory for the worship of idols made to look like earthly people. They traded God’s glory for things that look like birds, animals, and snakes.
24 People were full of sin, wanting only to do evil. So God left them to follow their evil desires, and they made one another’s bodies impure by what they did. 25 They traded the truth of God for a lie and worshiped and served things that were made by man. But they did not worship and serve the God who made those things. God should be praised forever. Amen.
26 Because people did those things, God left them and let them do the shameful things they wanted to do. Women stopped having natural physical relations with men for what is unnatural. 27 In the same way, men stopped having natural physical relations with women and began wanting each other. Men did shameful things with other men. And in their bodies they received the punishment for those wrongs.
28 People did not think it was important to have a true knowledge of God. So God left them and allowed them to have their own worthless thinking. And so those people do the things that they should not do. 29 They are filled with every kind of sin, evil, selfishness, and hatred. They are full of jealousy, murder, fighting, lying, and thinking the worst about each other. They gossip 30 and say evil things about each other. They hate God. They are rude and conceited and brag about themselves. They invent ways of doing evil. They do not obey their parents. 31 They are foolish, they do not keep their promises, and they show no kindness or mercy to other people. 32 They know God’s law says that those who live like this should die. But they continue to do these evil things. And they also feel that those who do these things are doing right.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Great translation.
Yes, this passage says it all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why some of the peers of the guilty still refer to them as Icons (similar titles) and even make motions to protect them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All glory and honor be to God, on earth as it is in heaven.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You should have heard the clips of Matt Lauer that rush was playing.
Lauer was smugly interview people accused of sexual harassment and reading them the riot act, all the while he was concealing the fact that he’s a rapist.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The loudest are always the most guilty themselves.
Lauer
Wiener
DWS
Morning Joe?
Olbermann?
Guitierrez?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Add that pissant Chris Cuomo on CNN. This AM he looked a bit worried and didn’t seem to drill down too much and left the pontificating to high pitched Brian Stelter and the so so so shocked and serious Alyisn Canerota.
LikeLike
Chris “You can only see the DNC emails WE decide to show you” Cuomo, is the WORST.
It would be a real gift to see him taken out.
LikeLike
Al Franken should be at the top of your list.
LikeLike
I read this morning that Ann Curry, another ex-Today show host, had tweeted #MeToo last month. This sheds a little light on that tweet. Apparently Ms Curry was released due to falling ratings and tension with Lauer. Hmmm.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hate Matt Lauer for what he did to Ann Curry. She’s a beloved Oregon girl and from what I understand did a number on her that caused her firing.
LikeLike
She seemed to have been the only one who had any sense
LikeLike
This is like watching dominoes fall!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe Sundance has a picture of that 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gee, I haven’t seen such sad faces at CNN since the Presidential election! As President Trump would tweet, Sad!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That brought back election memories for me. Everyone crying and Hillary would not show her awful face and she sent out the crime boss Podesta to tell everyone to go home and that they would continue their demise. (I mean fight.)
LikeLike
Sitting back, enjoying the show!
LikeLiked by 5 people
After these tweets and the Deep State tweet yesterday, I think POTUS is telling them that he’s coming after them.
LikeLiked by 9 people
PDT called out deep state authorities to investigate. Idle curiosity-was he referring to Jeff Sessions?
LikeLike
Is it just me or does Chris look a little nervous?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes !! He and Alysin behind the curtains during breaks
LikeLike
Every second, every minute, every hour, every day, every week, every month… the Big Ugly just keeps getting more ugly. So fun the watch the pervs eat their own, now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
At this rate, there won’t be anyone left to “moderate” the 2020 debates…
LikeLiked by 7 people
IMO Joe Scarborough is seething after this morning’s tweet from PDJT. These idiots have been making stuff up about Pres Trump for 2 years and they’re totally unprepared for turnabout being fair play. They’ve been protecting each other for so long they didn’t think this could ever happen and are totally unprepared for having the spotlight on their shameful and illegal behavior.
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump was right about Scarborough. Young attractive woman found dead in his office with a massive head injury. Immediately ruled an accident although it is unlikely a fall would have resulted in the fatal injuries (and how is a young, healthy woman going to fall like that in an office?). Everyone local knew that Scarborough was connected to powerful people, people that local LEO was afraid of. So, no real investigation was ever conducted into the death. IMO, Scarborough resigned from Congress to get him out of the spotlight as a condition of getting him off as a suspect in the death. So many shades of Teddy and the Olds in the death of this young woman. I believe that President Trump knows just about everything there is to know about all these people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did not know any of this Scarborough stuff.
LikeLike
Lori was a marathoner…….., but had a heart condition?
And read the stuff on the medical examiner, with saved body parts and a pulled license.
And the examiner’s supervisor donating thousands to Scarborough.
And the sudden departure at the beginning of a term ….. to spend more time with family.
Then…… the divorce.
So many questions.
LikeLike
Holy shiite! Thank you, very much FL-GUY for sharing this info. Will the depravity never cease?????
LikeLike
I suspect NBC had previous complaints not taken action on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cant spell hi so last name. But isn’t little George the only anchor left on the alphabet networks? Maybe he is getting nervous
LikeLike
I don’t think little Stephie harassed any women. That is no more likely than Anderson Cooper or Shep Smith harassing a woman, IYKWIM.
LikeLike
How about Sundance as the moderator-in-chief for 2020. Others only qualify with CTH approval.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suggest *Howie* & Chip & Rumpo ,, of course we need to include Katcha
(sry if I mis-spelled the handles wrong)..
LikeLike
Woowee…he called out Scarborough! Now that “suicide” absolutely needs a serious redo on its investigation. Liberals sure do like sexual deviancy or is it the other way around?
Here are older archived articles on Klausutis:
http://archive.democrats.com/preview.cfm?term=Joe%20Scarborough
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think President Trump is guiding this SMOD against Ene-Media. Those fothermuckers, in their imperious arrogance, thought they could keep getting away with an unending assault on the people’s President.
POTUS has hinted for months that Ene-Media needed to get their act together and offer fair coverage of his administration but they thought they could roll him.
I don’t think any of them ever expected this blitzkrieg aimed at the top anchors, CEO’s, news-readers. And this is just the beginning. If they STILL refuse to backtrack to their zone, the attacks will continue until there’s no one left standing except those who ARE objective.
About D@MN time!
MAGA and Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not surprised about the accusations levied against Matt Lauer, he’s egotistical and creepy. And… they’re falling like flies – Garrison Keller has been fired from his long-time radio gig, A Prairie Home Companion, for “improper behavior.”
https://nypost.com/2017/11/29/garrison-keillor-fired-for-alleged-improper-behavior/
LikeLiked by 1 person
sorry, s/b be “Keillor” not Keller.
LikeLike
Garrison Keiler is a really creepy guy.
LikeLike
Has Google hidden info on Andy Lack’s past? Information available is conflicting and hard to find. Does Google protect people like this by burying and fabricating information. Try to find out anything about Andy Lack. You can’t. They have confused him with a biologist and he has two different birthdates while using the same photo of him. Hmmmmm…..Is Trump trying to show us that the internet is set up to mislead when necessary? We should insist on an internet that is better than this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
cocomama, try using duckduckgo for searches, not Google.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been told duckduckgo isn’t providing the privacy it once did.
Haven’t researched that fact much, but here is the other option:
https://startpage.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes Google manipulates everything for their agenda. I pointed it out after Trump announced his candidacy. At first if you typed in a “T” you instantly got Trump and the latest news. Then you had to type in his entire name to get Trump. And then that changed to 10 pages of negative stories when you typed in Trump. Throughout the whole caper “H” would bring up 50 pages of pro Hillary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
wienstein,weiner,spitzer,lauer,rose,frank,franken,mcgreevy,clinton,epstein,sandowsky & son, evil perverts of socialist dems
LikeLike
PTrump is doing wonderful work, he’s “deeply” establishing the MSM as “fake news”, to be dismissed as straight up propaganda media arms of international crony socialism……for the 2020 election campaign.
The media and “fake” will go together like bacon and eggs in the public mind by then.
I do like a strategic thinker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just published this week’s blog. Here are the last two paragraphs.
The ultimate goal is not to do what’s best for America but to impeach Donald Trump. Establishment Republicans, having lost to Judge Roy Moore in the primary, now are hoping the Democrats will do their dirty work for them.
Let’s hope the voters of Alabama are not fooled as Republican voters have been in the past. Let’s hope the voters of Alabama understand this isn’t about Roy Moore. And it isn’t about the small fry the Democrats, their media and their fellow Republican swampsters are willing to sacrifice in their effort to destroy the big, white whale who threatens to drain the swamp in which they wallow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure, the Republicans are gloating (mostly behind closed doors) at the media and Democrats getting taken down by their own actions. If the Republicans are incapable of agreeing, cooperating and compromising with each other how can they collectively take advantage of the media and Democrat missteps? Sadly, Republicans are incapable of governing as a majority party. Except for PDJT, the rest of the crowd are content to be in second place. SAD!
LikeLike
I worked for three Fortune 100’s. The lawyers at all told us point blank sexual harassment is whatever a women says it is. The message received was don’t talk to women if you can avoid it, and when you cannot you are all business. To this day I come across as a bit standoffish to women I don’t know well.
I’m sure these dolts all got the same lecture.
Too stupid to be permitted to walk around w/o a gag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best compliment I ever received, a Mayor looked straight at me, confused, after I told him I had to leave at a certain time (because I was PREGNANT), he said, “Damn, I keep forgetting you’re a woman.”
I hugged him – probably inappropriate by today’s standards.
LikeLike
As long as he didn’t hug back 😉
LikeLike
he didn do nuffin. he’s a good boy
LikeLike
Hannity just said, it was sexual assault according to the NYP. More than one woman
LikeLike
#WAR
LikeLike
I am beginning to feel neglected as I still have not been accused of sexual harassment nor have I been harassed.I must be doing something wrong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You will have to switch parties or get a job in Hollyweird.
LikeLike
#WAR
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is magnificent!! I have been embroiled in a personal situation all day and his tweets just lowered my blood pressure 20 points and had me laughing out loud. Dear God, thank you for this man!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Almost 2,000 years later and we still look pretty sorry
when we try to do life independent from Goodness.
“And so those people do the things that they should not do.
They are filled with every kind of sin, evil, selfishness, and hatred.
They are full of jealousy, murder, fighting, lying, and thinking the worst about each other.
They gossip and say evil things about each other.
They hate God.
They are rude and conceited and brag about themselves.
They invent ways of doing evil.”
There is only one remedy for this kind of ugly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How to tell when a mature civilization is dying?
1-Family breaks down (check)
2-Politicians become corrupt (double check)
3-Art becomes decadent (yep)
4-People develop eating disorders (yep)
Some other signs. I’m sure we’ve met them.
LikeLike
Every civilization requires salt and light as preservatives. This is the teaching of Jesus Christ. Courageous stands for what is true and right has transformed the culture of many civilizations. History is on the side of the courageous. Thank God for the lion we have in the White House.
LikeLike
Megyn Kelley will almost certainly be given the nod to replace him, freeing NBC from a dumpster fire decision to hire her as a soft news corespondent. Laurer, while certainly a lib, has been on the chopping block since he pissed Hillary Clinton off, by having the temerity to ask her an easy question she didn’t want to answer.
NBC kills two birds with one stone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay, that is just plain creepy. Like Bates Motel predator level creepy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reminds me of Ted Bundy not having interior passenger door handles of his VW.
LikeLike
OMG. If that’s true, that is SO creepy.
ugh.
LikeLike
Lock me in? Oh, heck no. There would be blood on the floor.
LikeLike
IKR?
In a building full of people. The whole thing’s so weird.
Wish more women would start standing up for themselves when this sh*t happens.
LikeLike
Ugh. Read the article. this POS was protected by Upper Management.
Sounds like everyone knew how awful he was/is.
LikeLike
As thrilled as I am to see the Left get their comeuppance, I get the sneaky suspicion that the groundwork is being laid to use these takedowns against President Trump.
I have full confidence the our President is fully aware of that scenario, but it is likely coming.
Won’t work, but I think the Left is so desperate that the “Broken Arrow” scenario is being attempted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! This is getting crazy everyday! Never liked him! He was always obama’s butt kisser! which guy has not assaulted women and may be that is count we should do!
LikeLike
Maybe DC is a swamp but Hollywood is a sewer plant and TV a cesspool. Gadzooks! The question is are there ANY males in DC, Hollywood and/or TV who don’t assault women or (if they’re gay) men?
LikeLike
https://www.google.com/search?q=faith+militant&client=ms-android-hms-tmobile-us&tbm=isch&tbs=rimg:CXTWR6EXqGVXIkBdQPgdO-2r0ZO-MH9tW3g6F-0efFZZP10OzuW27fauwMy6w7Ya3ymacEe2uVNzeg3NLotm9DgkX9dtUSDn1ILRKhIJXUD4HTvtq9ERyO3cHStazjgqEgmTvjB_1bVt4OhGiX0C_1_1PS-USoSCRftHnxWWT9dERoKhdvte-bqKhIJDs7ltu32rsARHx1jP_1Lbm08qEgnMusO2Gt8pmhFrcCgXkyP9GCoSCXBHtrlTc3oNETNmC6jNovvZKhIJzS6LZvQ4JF8RtIolEgYuoxIqEgnXbVEg59SC0RHFt4JWhG1PlA%3D%3D&tbo=u&ved=0ahUKEwj3kLaIueTXAhWKfRoKHRCsBEEQuIIBCCM#imgrc=dNZHoReoZVdAiM:&isa=y
LikeLike
I always knew the Democrats were misogynists just like they are racists – projecting their evil on others to hide their true selves. This is important to emphasize in the midst of this liberal fallout. Every single one of them from media to Hollywierd to politicians to their voters.
LikeLike
Oh my, what a glorious day.
They got that slimy PBS socialist who did drag as a good ‘ol country boy…Garrison Keillor.
It’s a great day on the tractor.
LikeLike