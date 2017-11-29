NBC Ideological News Icon Matt Lauer Fired For Sexual Harassment….

The progressive ‘gender strategy’ takes another of their own. Following a meeting between NBC lawyers and a woman with very specific details about Matt Lauer sexually assaulting her in 2014, the sanctimonious Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC.

The apex narrative engineers are having a tough time keeping their own creations from destroying themselves.

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News fired “Today” show host Matt Lauer for what it said Wednesday was “inappropriate sexual behavior” with a colleague, making him perhaps the most familiar figure in America brought down so far by the misconduct allegations that have swept through Hollywood and the media over the past two months. At NBC, news chief Andrew Lack said in a memo to the staff that NBC received a complaint about Lauer’s behavior on Monday and determined it was a clear violation of company standards. NBC said the misconduct started when Lauer and a network employee were stationed at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued beyond that assignment.

While it was the first complaint ever lodged against Lauer, Lack said, “we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” (read more)

Narrative sellers attempt to deal with the reality:

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

