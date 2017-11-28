November 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #313

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Today Keith Olbermann announced he’s leaving political commentary and Morning Joe announced he’s pulling down his past tweets on Trump.
And now Luis Gutierrez announced he’s quitting Congress. Something must be going on.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Something BIGLY!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gutierrez?
I smell sexual harassment allegations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Possibly. But remember that Morning Joe used to be a congressman. I’m betting his name is on the soon-to-be-released list of offenders who paid hush money to victims. Perhaps Olbermann is as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clarification: Perhaps Olbermann is expecting accusations to fly soon as well. Or, his meds are finally kicking in and he has seen what a complete nut job he’s been this past year.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I vaguely remember that He had a serious problem with a young woman who was killed in hs office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am talking about morning Joe when he was a Congressman.
LikeLike
Yep, an was found dead in his office. Coroner concluded she was not feeling well and hit he head on a desk – no sign of foul play. Regardless, I think it’s fishy.
LikeLike
id like to see ARREST WARRANTS FOR ALL OF THEM.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Heard about Olbermann and Gutierrez, but not Morning Joe.
D*mn! This is getting interesting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I fkng hate Ted Lieu. Enough said. Good night.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It would not be fair to leave Fox out and deny Shep Smith and Juan Williams the chance to compete.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the last two days, two leftist MSM outlets (Newsweek and LA Times) have put out hit pieces on Mueller. Could be they don’t like where his investigation is going.
http://www.newsweek.com/robert-mueller-special-counsel-russia-aides-criticize-722670?amp=1
http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-mueller-record-20171122-story,amp.html
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was just going to post about this. I am thinking the same.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dem voters are gonna FLIP OUT if Mueller comes out with dirt on their side. They LOVE him!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thankyou, Rand Paul!
You will NEVER get every single thing you want. Never.
But you gotta start somewhere or you never get anywhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI Director Wray Demotes Embattled Andrew McCabe; Internal Investigation Dubbed “Train Wreck
http://truepundit.com/exclusive-fbi-director-wray-demotes-embattled-andrew-mccabe-internal-investigation-dubbed-train-wreck/
LikeLiked by 4 people
McCabe’s new job – PLO (Permanent Latrine Orderly) !!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Like Father, like Daughter.
Huckabees are a major blessing on our country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey…that’s what I have said. It’s a sewer!
I agree with Huck, DC is a nasty sewer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
That’s kind of a radical idea, isn’t it? I mean, whoever would have thought a remedy for fake news is <cue the drumroll> real news? Certainly not the low voltage bulbs at CNN. Just too complicated a concept for mere “newscasters” to grasp. But who knows, maybe someday they’ll catch on…
LikeLiked by 1 person
White House Ethics Lawyer Quits, Immediately Lobs Attack at Admin’s Critics
White House ethics attorney James Schultz reportedly resigned from his post last week, according to a new report, and he plans on returning to private practice. Schultz said that he’d be up for making television appearances to discuss Donald Trump‘s administration, particularly to come to its defense. There have been outspoken critics of the current administration in the media, and Schultz had strong words for them.
“There have been folks out there trying to make a name for themselves in that space by being critics in order to set themselves up for other positions down the road,” Schultz told Politico, calling out former White House lawyer Walter Shaub in particular.
https://lawandcrime.com/politics/white-house-ethics-lawyer-quits-immediately-lobs-attack-at-admins-critics/
LikeLiked by 4 people
End Result of our wealth going somewhere else.
Thanks Globalists!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Argentina submarine reported battery short circuit before it went missing.
http://www.nydailynews.com/newswires/news/world/argentina-water-snorkel-caused-short-circuit-article-1.3660648
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our gal Sarah don’t take no 💩
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
May they Rest In Peace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Rex has an interesting point of view about all the things that seem to be going on at once. It seems to me that the Hate America crowd is having a very bad year. I don’t believe in coincidences. Good job by Rex pulling it all together
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just click on the thread reader box for those of you who don’t have twitter
LikeLiked by 1 person
He said in that thread that Tony Podesta is singing like a canary. I’d like to know how he knows that. There has been no news that he has even been arrested or is being questioned. So where does that come from? Have I missed something?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s just speculating based on the fact that Tony quit the Podesta Group and has dropped out of sight since then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RUMBLINGS: Elizabeth Warren Faces ‘Political Destruction’ Amid Rumors CFPB Engaged In Multi-Billion Dollar ‘Scheme’’
November 27, 2017 by Joshua Caplan
“Is the real reason behind Senator Elizabeth Warren’s outrage over Mick Mulvaney’s appointment as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) about her own political survival?”
“Conservative Treehouse’s Sundance believes Mulvaney is in a rare position to drain one of Washington’s deepest swamps — and the 2020 hopeful may be collateral damage.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/rumblings-elizabeth-warren-faces-political-destruction-amid-rumors-cfpb-engaged-multi-billion-dollar-scheme/
Sundance’s sunlight scorching old Lizzie Warren/ she’s finished
once Mulvaney opens the “BOOKS.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
The biggest problem the Snowflakes have is after years of using the race card or the feminist card or the other Political Correct shut-ups to dominate the narrative, they are completely unable to use logical defences now that Deplorables are defending themselves and their positions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Purveyors of black urban decine. Yes!
Decimated the black community. Yes!
And no one understands it better than a Milwaukee guy.
The black neighborhood in Milwaukee was BEAUTIFUL when we moved there from the tri-state area when I was a kid in the early 70’s. MUCH nicer than the neighborhood I grew up in in CT.
Lovely, tidy yards and homes. Beautiful. Now a f*cking mess.
LikeLiked by 2 people
correction: late 60’s. Losin’ track of time.
I wanna see that neighborhood go back to it’s former beauty.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a joy to see The Christ Child in the Manger. Thank you President and First Lady Trump.
To God be the Glory!
LikeLike
One be careful about making assumptions regarding what Our Lord and Savior would or would not do (or think, or say) in this OR any instance. To do so is to elevate oneself. We are all mere mortals full of sin.
~~~
Newsweek: Jesus Would Not Approve of “Make America Great Again” Hats
November 27, 2017
The arm chair theologians at Newsweek have determined Jesus is not a fan of the Christmas version of President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” ball cap.
The holiday edition of the iconic, red ball cap is inscribed with the words, “Merry Christmas.” It costs $45 – tax and shipping not included.
“What would Jesus do about President Donald Trump’s overpriced Christmas hats,” pondered Newsweek writer Christal Hayes. “The son of God himself – probably would not approve.”
She accused the president of launching a war on Christmas and suggested he was guilty of yuletide greediness.
[…]
“Trump has habitually cited the Christian Bible as a guide for his leadership, although he seems to have glossed over its anti-consumerist ethos,” Hayes wrote.
She then commenced to cherry-picking Bible verses to justify her unwarranted attack on the president.
“The Bible even takes a stand against hats, regardless of whether they’re selling for $45,” Hayes wrote. “1 Corinthians says you shouldn’t cover your head while praying.”
In this case, we’re dealing with a news organization that’s all hat – no cattle – as they say in the Lone Star State.
[…]
https://www.toddstarnes.com/column/newsweek-jesus-would-not-approve-of-make-america-great-again-hats
LikeLike
Newsweek presenting itself as an authority on Jesus Christ.
This is too rich.
I’m kind of loving that these people really do have no shame. Not one ounce!
LikeLike
Oh boy, Newsweak (I know…) has rather put their shoe in it this time. Besides become faux “experts” on Biblical times and individuals, I do believe the quotation cited from Corinthians is not about the kind of “hats” they were intending to reference.
To anyone with any knowledge at all of the subjects alluded to, the Newsweak editors come off as total bufoons. Of all the ways the “media” has tried to criticize the President, this has got to be among the most absurd, and wrong-headed.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person