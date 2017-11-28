November 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #313

Posted on November 28, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

50 Responses to November 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #313

  1. mccall1981 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Today Keith Olbermann announced he’s leaving political commentary and Morning Joe announced he’s pulling down his past tweets on Trump.

    And now Luis Gutierrez announced he’s quitting Congress. Something must be going on.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Mar says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:21 am

    I fkng hate Ted Lieu. Enough said. Good night.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. mccall1981 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:23 am

    In the last two days, two leftist MSM outlets (Newsweek and LA Times) have put out hit pieces on Mueller. Could be they don’t like where his investigation is going.

    http://www.newsweek.com/robert-mueller-special-counsel-russia-aides-criticize-722670?amp=1

    http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-mueller-record-20171122-story,amp.html

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      November 28, 2017 at 1:28 am

      That’s kind of a radical idea, isn’t it? I mean, whoever would have thought a remedy for fake news is <cue the drumroll> real news? Certainly not the low voltage bulbs at CNN. Just too complicated a concept for mere “newscasters” to grasp. But who knows, maybe someday they’ll catch on…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:27 am

    White House Ethics Lawyer Quits, Immediately Lobs Attack at Admin’s Critics

    White House ethics attorney James Schultz reportedly resigned from his post last week, according to a new report, and he plans on returning to private practice. Schultz said that he’d be up for making television appearances to discuss Donald Trump‘s administration, particularly to come to its defense. There have been outspoken critics of the current administration in the media, and Schultz had strong words for them.

    “There have been folks out there trying to make a name for themselves in that space by being critics in order to set themselves up for other positions down the road,” Schultz told Politico, calling out former White House lawyer Walter Shaub in particular.

    https://lawandcrime.com/politics/white-house-ethics-lawyer-quits-immediately-lobs-attack-at-admins-critics/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:28 am

    End Result of our wealth going somewhere else.
    Thanks Globalists!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. NYGuy54 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:46 am

    I think Rex has an interesting point of view about all the things that seem to be going on at once. It seems to me that the Hate America crowd is having a very bad year. I don’t believe in coincidences. Good job by Rex pulling it all together

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Marygrace Powers says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:47 am

    RUMBLINGS: Elizabeth Warren Faces ‘Political Destruction’ Amid Rumors CFPB Engaged In Multi-Billion Dollar ‘Scheme’’

    November 27, 2017 by Joshua Caplan

    “Is the real reason behind Senator Elizabeth Warren’s outrage over Mick Mulvaney’s appointment as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) about her own political survival?”

    “Conservative Treehouse’s Sundance believes Mulvaney is in a rare position to drain one of Washington’s deepest swamps — and the 2020 hopeful may be collateral damage.”

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/rumblings-elizabeth-warren-faces-political-destruction-amid-rumors-cfpb-engaged-multi-billion-dollar-scheme/

    Sundance’s sunlight scorching old Lizzie Warren/ she’s finished
    once Mulvaney opens the “BOOKS.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. G. Combs says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:48 am

    The biggest problem the Snowflakes have is after years of using the race card or the feminist card or the other Political Correct shut-ups to dominate the narrative, they are completely unable to use logical defences now that Deplorables are defending themselves and their positions.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 28, 2017 at 1:09 am

      Purveyors of black urban decine. Yes!

      Decimated the black community. Yes!

      And no one understands it better than a Milwaukee guy.

      The black neighborhood in Milwaukee was BEAUTIFUL when we moved there from the tri-state area when I was a kid in the early 70’s. MUCH nicer than the neighborhood I grew up in in CT.

      Lovely, tidy yards and homes. Beautiful. Now a f*cking mess.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. nwtex says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:07 am

    What a joy to see The Christ Child in the Manger. Thank you President and First Lady Trump.
    To God be the Glory!

    Like

    Reply
  22. nwtex says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:31 am

    One be careful about making assumptions regarding what Our Lord and Savior would or would not do (or think, or say) in this OR any instance. To do so is to elevate oneself. We are all mere mortals full of sin.
    ~~~

    Newsweek: Jesus Would Not Approve of “Make America Great Again” Hats
    November 27, 2017

    The arm chair theologians at Newsweek have determined Jesus is not a fan of the Christmas version of President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” ball cap.

    The holiday edition of the iconic, red ball cap is inscribed with the words, “Merry Christmas.” It costs $45 – tax and shipping not included.

    “What would Jesus do about President Donald Trump’s overpriced Christmas hats,” pondered Newsweek writer Christal Hayes. “The son of God himself – probably would not approve.”

    She accused the president of launching a war on Christmas and suggested he was guilty of yuletide greediness.
    […]

    “Trump has habitually cited the Christian Bible as a guide for his leadership, although he seems to have glossed over its anti-consumerist ethos,” Hayes wrote.

    She then commenced to cherry-picking Bible verses to justify her unwarranted attack on the president.

    “The Bible even takes a stand against hats, regardless of whether they’re selling for $45,” Hayes wrote. “1 Corinthians says you shouldn’t cover your head while praying.”

    In this case, we’re dealing with a news organization that’s all hat – no cattle – as they say in the Lone Star State.
    […]

    https://www.toddstarnes.com/column/newsweek-jesus-would-not-approve-of-make-america-great-again-hats

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 28, 2017 at 1:34 am

      Newsweek presenting itself as an authority on Jesus Christ.

      This is too rich.

      I’m kind of loving that these people really do have no shame. Not one ounce!

      Like

      Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      November 28, 2017 at 1:51 am

      Oh boy, Newsweak (I know…) has rather put their shoe in it this time. Besides become faux “experts” on Biblical times and individuals, I do believe the quotation cited from Corinthians is not about the kind of “hats” they were intending to reference.

      To anyone with any knowledge at all of the subjects alluded to, the Newsweak editors come off as total bufoons. Of all the ways the “media” has tried to criticize the President, this has got to be among the most absurd, and wrong-headed.

      Like

      Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s