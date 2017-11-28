Hear That ‘Click’?…

Posted on November 28, 2017 by

“Deep State”?Charles McCullough Story

27 Responses to Hear That ‘Click’?…

  1. coveyouthband says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    LOVE me some PDJT…….

  3. kinthenorthwest says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Still can’t figure out why nothing has been done with Hillary.

    • 17CatsInTN says:
      November 28, 2017 at 11:37 pm

      The fat lady hasn’t sung yet, so it ain’t over.

      With everything that is going on, the breakdown of liberal ideals, idols and exposed lies, it really is only a matter of time. Our job is to exercise patience and never waver. JMHO.

    • cats23 says:
      November 28, 2017 at 11:41 pm

      This makes a lot of sense.

  4. positron1352 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    What bothers me is that commentators are calling this a scandal. It should be called a crime.

  5. phoenixRising says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    This thread is interesting…hope I linked it properly

  6. rumpole2 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    I have to ask…

    WHY is The President of The United States of America asking Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson??

    He is ultimately the BOSS

    • MaryfromMarin says:
      November 28, 2017 at 11:39 pm

      It’s both a rhetorical question and a heads-up.

      He’s looking into it.

    • 17CatsInTN says:
      November 28, 2017 at 11:44 pm

      Rumpie, I love ya bro, but ya gotta hold on. It’s coming. All of it. Everything we’ve hoped and dreamed of. Trust our President. He KNOWS what he is doing. He does. There is always a specific intent behind everything he does and says. Always. 😘

    • thefrankproject says:
      November 28, 2017 at 11:47 pm

      He is asking them to keep reporting on this and letting them know he is aware of the story!. This is potentially a huge, massive story. Charles McCullough was on the Tucker Carlson show last night and tonight. He’s a Washington insider who has direct, eyewitness evidence of the Clinton campaign interfering with a criminal investigation for political reasons.

      • rumpole2 says:
        November 28, 2017 at 11:50 pm

        Oh I see.

        This is another won of those “Smoking gun” things that has the crooks finally caught. In the past all the “smoking guns” have simply fallen off the news cycle… but if you say so… this is THE ONE.

        Hurrah!!

  7. phoenixRising says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    He’s not asking Sean and Tucker – he’s LINKING you to them… because they are covering it… have info we need. Very smart of POTUS imo

    • rumpole2 says:
      November 28, 2017 at 11:42 pm

      OK But my point still stands.

      Why is Trump Tweeting rather that telling various Government agencies to go get the crooks… at least telling Sessions to wake up and investigate. And I mean telling him OFFICIALLY as Commander in Chief… not playing “3D Twitter Chess”

      Like

      • thefrankproject says:
        November 28, 2017 at 11:49 pm

        Who says he isn’t already doing that? Tweets are for public consumption. He’s having many private and top secret conversations as well.

      • joeknuckles says:
        November 28, 2017 at 11:50 pm

        Why would anybody ever tweet anything? To get the word out to the masses (or to them asses), including the fake news propaganda media. Maybe they will have to report on it.

  8. rumpole2 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Sleeping… Sessions… I think y’all know what I am thinking 🙂

  9. fleporeblog says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Love the fact he called out the Deep State! Never before have I heard him refer to them. He is raising the stakes to a whole different level. 22 emails that were beyond top secret. They said during WWII the information on the atomic bomb would have qualified as this type of information. HRC may truly be found at Leavenworth for the remainder of her miserable life. This man dropped a nuclear bomb on her.

  10. blakeney says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Trump has called out the Deep State for inaction, asking, deep and corrupt? What is the main part of the Deep State that would act? The DOJ. Who is in charge at the DOJ?

  11. applevista says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Hillary has something on everyone, who is anyone who would have something to do with putting Hillary in jail.
    Hillary has even compromised Jeff Sessions when he played the banjo in the movie Deliverance years ago.

  12. coveyouthband says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    He loves to use the media,getting them to scurry around and corn hole the dems and themselves into more deep s$#&…. Just watch, learn, and admire……. Sigh

