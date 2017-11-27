First Lady Melania Trump Introduces the 2017 Christmas White House…

WHITE HOUSE – The First Family will celebrate their first Christmas in the White House with a nod to tradition. This year’s theme, “Time-Honored Traditions” was designed by First Lady Melania Trump to pay respect to 200 years of holiday traditions at the White House.
In the East Wing, visitors find a tribute to our service members and their families with the Gold Star Family Tree, which has been decorated with gold stars and patriotic ribbon. Visitors are encouraged to write a message to their loved ones who are on duty or abroad on the digital tablets provided.
.
After passing through the East colonnade, visitors will see the China Room, which honors the holiday traditions of dining and hospitality. The room is set up for a family Christmas dinner, with the table displaying the china from President Ronald Reagan. Then, visitors will see the Library, which features President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1866 edition of “A Christmas Carol,” as they recall the time-honored custom of reading Christmas stories to loved ones.
On the State Floor of the White House, the Grand Foyer and Cross Hall celebrate the first themed White House Christmas, which was the “Nutcracker Suite” in 1961. The Green Room honors the festivities of crafts, paper, and classic design. The Blue Room holds the official White House Christmas tree, which is decorated with glass ornaments depicting the seal of each State and territory. The Red Room hosts delightful holiday treats, and has been decorated with peppermints, candy, and cookies. The State Dining Room holds a traditional gingerbread house, which depicts the South facade of the White House and features Mrs. Trump’s signature Christmas wreaths.
“The President, Barron, and I are very excited for our first Christmas in the White House,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “As with many families across the country, holiday traditions are very important to us. I hope when visiting the People’s House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays. On behalf of my husband and Barron, I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and joyous holiday season.”
Throughout the month of December, the White House will host more than 100 open houses and many receptions. More than 25,000 visitors will walk the halls taking part in public tours. (White House Link)
beware of the vile libtards in the comments
I look at it as an opportunity to add people to my block list 🙂
Wow, that’s a great way to start out these comments. There’s nothing more positive to say?
Thank you God for returning Christmas back to our White House. Well done Flotus!
Beautiful!!
All of it ❤️
Just Beautiful!
Isn’t this just wonderful to see?!
We have a First Lady who not only is beautiful, warm, charming, compassionate and intelligent, she demonstrates PURE GENIUS in her creativity and expression.
She just gets more beautiful as time goes on! She’s LOADED with surprises.
Tears of joy here; thank you God for this family’s service to US.
What a very refreshing change! Those kids look so happy and excited to be celebrating Christmas and spending time with our amazing FLOTUS, more winning for them and us!
I’m reading this and looking at all the nice pictures while waiting for Amazon to deliver a new stand for my 4 ft high fake Christmas tree that probably won’t fit.
Now I’m really depressed!
Just watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and feel uplifted — it’s the spirit that counts!
That was a good idea…until I found it on Comcast’s On-Demand. $3.99 to rent, $11.99 to own.
We now have a supermodel as FLOTUS in the White House, after having…um, well, you know what…in the previous ‘administration’. The contrast is breathtaking.
We are blessed in our First Lady. We are.
Just beautiful. Nice to have class back in our White House.
i posted this in the open thread, but it needs to go here too ❤️❤️❤️
NOT fake news for once!
See, NBC? You can do it.
WOW!!… LOVE ALL THE IMAGES! & VIDEO
Wow…even a Ballerina.
Such attention to detail. She thinks of everything, doesn’t she.
Our First Lady Melania is such a treasure.
Thank you, Mr. President, for giving us such a wonderful First Lady.
We love you both.
First lady Melania Trump hosted children to the White House Monday as she walked through a fully-decorated executive mansion, unveiling her vision of a Trump Christmas – simple, yet elegant, with elements of Americana and nature.
‘She’s beautiful, like an angel!’ one young boy remarked, as the first lady – whose cream-colored belted dress with bell sleeves could have been worn by a tree topper – walked into the East Room to help a group of kids make garland.
‘Are you the first lady?’ another youngster asked.
Melania Trump entered the holiday festivities by taking the grand staircase, into the foyer, as three ballerinas danced to ‘The Nutcracker Suite.’
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5121597/Melania-unveils-Trump-Christmas-White-House.html
*Note-It seems my other post hit the bin so Im just putting up the link
Beautifully decorations and Melania is lovely — how fortunate America is to have such a beautiful FLOTUS!
So wonderful to see a traditional Christmas celebration in the White House again. Melania is resplendent and she adds so much to the beauty of the Christmas decor. I’d love to see it all in person. 😉
Absolutely beautiful…………..Merry Christmas everyone!!!!!!!!!!!!
Perfection…..God Bless our First Family….Merry Christmas, everyone!!
The children at the table, in the Red Room, are making red and white gumdrop trees. You can’t get more traditional than that (for my generation)! 😉
What a very welcome change this All is, from years and years now (remember Clinton’s first year with the pornographic tree??????). Just -absolutely- stunning. A class act every day, I am so! happy! these wonderful, decent people are in the White House. And I don’t even participate in Christmas.
The decorations ARE beautiful. Some of them quite magical. Melania certainly has a vivid and natural sense of style (as we’ve seen many times before now, especially related to her wardrobe). I’m very happy to see that Nativity scene. And it was neat to see those kids so automatically, unself-consciously gravitate to her and want to get in on the hugs.
However, whoever did the video of “President Trump’s Christmas Wonderland Inside the White House” was/is musically illiterate. The rock music chosen to accompany the pictures is so totally incongruent with those pictures it’s almost unbelievable. I couldn’t watch the whole thing the music was so grating.
Granted, I’m a musician (classical, and church musician), so I noticed the music straightway. But, come on!. There are centuries of beautiful Christmas carols and other works (instrumental and choral/vocal) from which to chose appropriate music. You’d think if someone doesn’t have a musical clue they might at least do a little research, or consult with somebody who has some knowledge. The music accompanying the other video (the first one) was quite a bit better, but still not great; basically muzak; glorified elevator music. I’m guessing this is a result of younger generations (even people 30 and somewhat older) who probably put these videos together having not had any real music education in school. Sigh.
Here’s another video, with additional footage from a different angle…FL Melania with the kids.
At 0:40 you can see the back of her dress — and it does look like Angel Wings.
