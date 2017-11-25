Saturday November 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

7 Responses to Saturday November 25th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 25, 2017 at 12:18 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 25, 2017 at 12:18 am

  3. ray76 says:
    November 25, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Some people think that Sessions is investigating Uranium One. I see no evidence of that. In fact I see evidence that he is not.

    The Podesta Group was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to lobby on behalf of U1. The Podesta group has been abruptly dissolved. Has the DOJ issued a record preservation order? No.

    Has Congress? No.

    There is no investigation. There’s theater, that’s it.

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    November 25, 2017 at 12:28 am

  5. Fannie says:
    November 25, 2017 at 12:31 am

    For the last six decades, Milster (now 79 years old) has lovingly maintained the nineteenth century steam engines that provide heat and hot water to Pratt’s campus. “We have our hands full,” says Milster. “If the plant stops in the winter, Pratt stops.”

    In addition, Conrad is the person behind the infamous “Pratt Cats,” responsible for the 12-14 felines that wander the campus and call the steam plant home.

  6. nimrodman says:
    November 25, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Caturday!!!

    Guy doesn’t like to give packaged food to his kitties so he makes his own with fresh ingredients.
    Mad skills with the knife (a chef, apparently)

