Obama Bundler, DNC Mega-Donor John Morgan, Skewers Democrats During Announcement He’s Leaving The Party…

There was a great deal of speculation that a big time Florida law majority partner and founder Democrat John Morgan was going to run for Florida Governor. Morgan has been growing in political influence within Florida for years and was a massive donor to Democrats. Well, he just quit the Democrat Party.
Morgan was a bundler for President Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, Morgan even held a $30,000 per plate fundraiser for Obama. Though he seemed to butt-heads with Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, often publicly.
Morgan also provided the landing place for Charlie Crist when his Senatorial political aspirations collapsed in 2010 under the weight of his evolution from Republican, to independent, to Democrat.
TALLAHASSEE — John Morgan tossed a bomb Friday into the 2018 political landscape, saying in a post-Thanksgiving message he is leaving the Democratic Party, and that Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson should not run for re-election, but rather seek the governor’s mansion so he can leave a “legacy.”
“I can’t muster enthusiasm for any of today’s politicians,” the prominent trial lawyer and Democratic fundraiser wrote on Twitter. “They are all the same. Both parties. I plan to register as an independent and when I vote, vote for the lesser of two evils.”
[…] Morgan said, while he would support some Democratic candidates he likes, he would not raise a dime for national groups like the Democratic National Committee.
“F— no,” he said when asked if he would help national organizations. “That’s like pissing money down a rat hole. Read Donna [Brazile’s] book”
Morgan was referring to a book by the former interim DNC chair, previewed this month in POLITICO Magazine, where she says the party essentially rigged the DNC to support Hillary Clinton before the Democratic primary was over.
“Bunch of dumb ass political hacks,” Morgan added. (link)
LOL, where is that dumpster fire gif when you need it?
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s a dumpster full of, ironically, freshly-popped popcorn!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
bbq time… slow cook those reputations…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fire sale… going cheap….
DNC
CNN
Hillary’s Book
LikeLiked by 6 people
Add the RNC. Like the man said, they are all the same. Lesser of two scum parties. I’ll never vote for a pub again as long as I live.
NOT A SINGLE ONE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Then you abandon those of us who are trying to get rid of RINOs in their primaries.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How’s that worked out so far?
LikeLike
Liked for the first part but see you second part as giving the dems a vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uniparty. How’s that working out for Trump?
LikeLike
4sure, um, that’s the point of trying to delete RINOs in the Primaries…duh…
why is this so difficult to grasp?
no fanboys of RINOs here, at least not that I’ve read.
LikeLike
Not well at this point.
LikeLike
Agree with him that Bill Nelson shouldn’t run for re-election, but disagree that Nelson should run for governor. Nelson was pushing the Russian collusion narrative during the campaign just like every other Democrat. He’s senile, he should just retire.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Bill Nelson is a crooked scumbag. Bill Nelson is a D-Rat but I repeat myself. 😀😀😀
LikeLiked by 11 people
A fellow Floridian agrees with you. Nelson is an insufferable old reptile.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nelson hasn’t a chance in hell…He’s Florida’s Jeff Flake and he knows it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t trust anyone who bundled thousands of dollars for obama and now is an independent? I’m calling BS on that. It’s a ploy to pull Republican support and split the vote to help Democrats. They’ve called this play before. Yawn.
LikeLiked by 18 people
It’s okay, it’s more likely he’ll split the Democrat vote.
LikeLike
Yep, obunion bundler…you can NOT wash that stink off!! I agree, total BS
LikeLiked by 4 people
wodiej, I totally agree with you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was my first thought as well…..not to be trusted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He thinks he’s gaming the system, cause, you know, we’re all stupid.
Just watch, I bet he runs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joe, I have Kevlar in one hand and life insurance in the other. Choose wisely.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t place it, but these fellas are related to the Trayvon, B. Crump crowd, right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Morgan doesn’t and won’t support Donald Trump and MAGA policies and won’t repent of his marijuana legalization campaign – I’m not interested in anything Morgan has to say.
Any former Democrat Obama or Hillary supporter is suspect in my eyes and corrupt until proven otherwise.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I agree!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Last night I read that Morgan is one of the biggest ambulance chasers in Florida so ,no, he will not support PDJT and we don’t need stinking rats like him, anyway.
LikeLike
Negative vibes. Consider the source. Funny feelings I experience having not lived in central Florida in years. I do recognize this attorney from his TV solicitations but more so from his ‘whiplash-willie’ billboards dotting all central Florida highways. Negative vibes. Class-action hustler. Just my opinion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“And I can’t muster enthusiasm for any of today’s politicians. They are all the same. Both parties. I plan to register as an Independent and when I vote, vote for the lesser of two evils. And if I ever ran, run as an Independent.”
Agree to many are the same, how about voting for the constitution for a change.
The establishment it the problem as PDJTs victory showed it so the enemy is right in front of him.
Be nice if he took the next step.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He’s creating a big drama complaining about the turd he is responsible for.
Dems trying to CYA. Ain’t gonna work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beyond me how anyone identifying as a lib could look objectively at the current state of the Democrat party and conclude they should throw some money at it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Really do agree but looking at the strangle hold we see form establishment R party all is see is an establishment problem.
Yes D’s are worse but establishment R’s are the problem now.
I’m in NC and like my new congressman but both my senators are crap at this point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, took a while and a lot of money to wake up and smell the coffee, but better late than never. I also became an Independent due to the 2 parties in 1 do not resonate with me and anxious to Drain the Congress Swamp asap, altho it appears some have seen the writing on the wall and removing themselves, and we get the names of the sexual harassers and make them repay us for covering up their crimes and get them kicked out asap.
LikeLiked by 3 people
hey John Morgan?… run away while you can… stink sticks for a long time…
LikeLike
Wait…is this the second guy that runs ads 24/7 for GLamorgan and Morgan…? Defending drunk drivers, etc?
LikeLike
no idea…
LikeLike
It’s pretty sweet to see the rats jump the ship.
Been trying to figure out for the longest time how anybody (American) could still identify with the Dems, but he makes a great point about both parties. They both suck, Dems are anti-American and the Republicans are just going through the motions (not really wanting anything to change). Only the Independents, like Trump, might actually care about restoring (saving) the country.
LikeLike
Don’t worry, Democrats, here is his replacement:
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are irrelevant.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Kristol Meth is getting to him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s obvious that BILL KRISTOL is turning himself inside-out. So when he’s finished, the sun will act as a disinfectant.
OK, we can hope.
LikeLike
Poor Bill Kristol. Somehow, I envision Bill in my mind’s eye like Howard Hughes in his later years. Unkempt, mumbling to himself, alone, wearing Kleenex boxes for slippers, saving jars of his own urine….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kristol us finally admitting he is a Marxist.
LikeLike
….Is….. finally admitting….
LikeLike
Kristol: What is happening?
WeThePeople: You just discovered your out-ie is just as liberal as your inn-ie. You never saw the Pro-America vision and WeThePeople saw right thru you. That’s what happened, Traitor.
LikeLike
every time you open your mouth, you bring out your inner fool
LikeLiked by 1 person
Inner socialist? Inner liberal? Billy boy was a elitist “conservative” (i.e., “I don’t want anything that is not perfect even if it means taking what is totally wrong!”).
Nothing inner about that. If Billy boy doesn’t get exactly what he wants he gives it to the opposition. Billy boy isn’t the only one in this crowd but just one example.
LikeLike
I live in Florida. Including 17 years in Orlando. Morgan is an ambulance chasing drunk. Who could care less about “the people”. If there is not an insurance company available to sue. And who hangs with, and even supposedly employed closet boy former RINO now Democrat Crist. And Nelson? A poster boy for term limits, and a waste of space Obama and Hillary shine boy. Who Morgan says should run for Governor? Right. And don’t think Morgan saying “well I don’t think I will pursue office” is not because, considering the current landscape, he’s at least smart enough to know that he doesn’t want his skeletons leaving the closet…
LikeLiked by 5 people
couldn’t care less
LikeLike
100% agree! Morgan practices law here in Pensacola now. He’s not someone who’s, “for the people” as his ads claim. He’s a natural-born con artist.
LikeLike
“You had no issues with being a bundler for two of the worst Democrats in recent memory (if not of all time — granted, that bar is set very high), now you say you are sick of the Democrat party and unenthused about politics in general…and yet here you still are.”
These are my thoughts on the matter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is the thing with this fellow, he has perhaps had an epiphany, tho it appears his disenfranchisement has gone to a forest for the trees kind of thing. I am sure he is a smart fellow, but if he lumps our President into the same basket as the rest of the swamp creatures currently in, not just Washington, but ALL of politics, he has become part of the politically walking dead.
I would consider that maybe a step up from the politically brain dead, think uniparty here. At least he has decided there is something wrong when a clearly for profit political systems spawns the sort of losers we now have running this country. Maybe he has recognized that is the plan, but I have to believe he knew that already.
I worked for Trump within the local party apparatus. As a result I have to think the founding fathers are turning over in their graves with how easily people go over the deep end with dirty tricks and grade school playground behaviors applied to our political process. And I shudder with disappointment at how the corporate corruption starts ppl interested in participating right out of the starting blocks with financial inducements.
I too have disaffiliated myself from the uniparty juggernaut and will vote first for constitutionally qualified candidates. Ppl like obummer, cruz, mcstain, rubio and anyone else who was not born on American soil of American parents or hides their origin history, are automatically rejected.
I digress, his larger point is American politics in general has really lost its ideology of national service and replaced it with self aggrandizement and profiteering.
President Trump is the only politician I know of that has that American Spirit and is in fact working for the benefit of all Americans. Mr Morgan ought to take a closer look without the blinders on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DNC burned themselves in 2008 when they told the Democrats that they could do whatever they wanted in the primaries. Oh yea I was one of the stupid Hillary supporters back then. But 2008 was my final straw when I realized I was never voting Democrat.
You know in 2008, I just knew deep down inside there was an agreement between Hillary & Obama, but never truly factored in the DNC. When there was only one opponent to Hillary, I knew that my feelings from 2008 were true, never figuring the DNC was so full of sewer rats. It was when It was revealed that the DNC screwed Sanders in 2016 just like they screwed Hillary in 2008 that I fully realized that the DNC was worse than the Devil with the GOP not far behind. ,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep I was right there with you,Kinthenorthwest. That’s when my eyes were opened. Donna Brazile told all us old Blue Dog Democrats to stay home,that we were no longer needed because it was a new Democratic Party. Obama’s party! Well I sure didn’t want anything to do with that fraudster so I voted for McCain but really for Sarah Palin. I have never voted Dem since that time and never will again. Republicans are not much better but Trump is in a party of his own!!! I am praying he gets rid of all the GOPe sell outs and gets all MAGA Republicans in his cabinet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will admit that I owe a thank you to Hillary.
I now do more investigating on almost everything to do with our nation.
Oh yea I am taken by some, but I usually over investigate any topic pro or con.
LikeLike
Fascinating. Especially in light of the “Broken Arrow” theory.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Snoop Dogg, Roger Stone endorse John Morgan for Governor
https://www.clickorlando.com/news/politics/snoop-dogg-roger-stone-endorse-john-morgan-for-governor
As a Floridian, I don’t trust all three of them. Let me add Wasserman Schultz, Nelson, & Rubio to that list!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This boring story about a boring person leaving his boring party to go be boring somewhere else just reminds me it’s time to start worrying about who in HECK is going to fill in for Trump in 7 years?! I can’t think of anyone who has the EPIC SWAG of Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with the choir here. The fact that he’s endorsing Bill Nelson for governor should be enough to register for the BS meter and no, I’m not from Florida. 😉
LikeLike
sounds to me, he’s upset at all the shenanigans with the DNC donations going god knows where. You have Hilary claiming there coffers were empty. I seem to remember Obama fundraising 24/7 for most of the eight years… where’d all that cash go? As an “I” he can tell the Dems to pound sand.
LikeLike
All crappy politicians are elected fair and square. The electorate rarely changes. Reagan and Trump seem to have temporarily realigned voters but they soon go back to their ignorant ways. Maybe that guy should spend his money somewhere else and save his soul.
LikeLike
Every Democrat needs to realize this. If they do not abandon ship, those remaining will face all manner of problems and all levels of blame, condemnation and probably prosecution.
The first ones to leave are likely the ones who will survive. I think Donna Brazille has set a great standard! I think they should get into the popcorn business because this is becoming increasingly fun to watch. Who needs the NFL?? The NFL, which, according to what I’ve heard had an AMAZINGLY low viewership during Thanksgiving which only goes to show what can be expected for their Superbowl.
(Seriously, I see the NFL leadership made a simple business decision — either (a) allow this slow and painful death ending in players and the player union suing the NFL for being unable to pay them or (b) a quick and painful death as the players and the players union declare a strike ending the NFL and its revenue entirely. The slow route is preferred because there is a chance the players will realize what they are doing to themselves and reverse course… I don’t see that as likely — they are idiots — but there’s always hope for the NFL owners and managers.)
LikeLike
Also must be awfully busy getting Trayvon Martin Family lawyer Benjamin Crump a foothold in major cities across the country 🙄
http://www.orlandosentinel.com/business/brinkmann-on-business/os-morgan-ben-crump-20170731-story.html
LikeLike
I don’t buy his foot-stomping, money throwing rant.
He just became a closet Democrat/commie. These breeds are the dangerous types.
The Dem party is up to something…they are changing their strategies to regroup, recoup and strengthen.
Stay guarded and watchful.
LikeLike
This would make a good addendum or appendix to Hillary’s “What Happened”.
Y’all happened, that’s what happened 😀
LikeLike