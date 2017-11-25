Obama Bundler, DNC Mega-Donor John Morgan, Skewers Democrats During Announcement He’s Leaving The Party…

There was a great deal of speculation that a big time Florida law majority partner and founder Democrat John Morgan was going to run for Florida Governor. Morgan has been growing in political influence within Florida for years and was a massive donor to Democrats. Well, he just quit the Democrat Party.

Morgan was a bundler for President Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, Morgan even held a $30,000 per plate fundraiser for Obama. Though he seemed to butt-heads with Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, often publicly.

Morgan also provided the landing place for Charlie Crist when his Senatorial political aspirations collapsed in 2010 under the weight of his evolution from Republican, to independent, to Democrat.

TALLAHASSEE — John Morgan tossed a bomb Friday into the 2018 political landscape, saying in a post-Thanksgiving message he is leaving the Democratic Party, and that Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson should not run for re-election, but rather seek the governor’s mansion so he can leave a “legacy.” “I can’t muster enthusiasm for any of today’s politicians,” the prominent trial lawyer and Democratic fundraiser wrote on Twitter. “They are all the same. Both parties. I plan to register as an independent and when I vote, vote for the lesser of two evils.”

[…] Morgan said, while he would support some Democratic candidates he likes, he would not raise a dime for national groups like the Democratic National Committee. “F— no,” he said when asked if he would help national organizations. “That’s like pissing money down a rat hole. Read Donna [Brazile’s] book” Morgan was referring to a book by the former interim DNC chair, previewed this month in POLITICO Magazine, where she says the party essentially rigged the DNC to support Hillary Clinton before the Democratic primary was over. “Bunch of dumb ass political hacks,” Morgan added. (link)

And I can’t muster enthusiasm for any of today’s politicians. They are all the same. Both parties. I plan to register as an Independent and when I vote, vote for the lesser of two evils. And if I ever ran, run as an Independent. #ForThePeople — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) November 24, 2017

