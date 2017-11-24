President Trump Calls Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi…

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the first mid-east head of state to call for the formation of an alliance against extremism. That alliance gained massive momentum with the election of President Trump:

WHITE HOUSE:

President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt to offer condolences to the people of Egypt after the heinous attack on worshippers in Egypt’s North Sinai province. President Trump condemned the attack and reiterated that the United States will continue to stand with Egypt in the face of terrorism. The international community cannot tolerate barbaric terrorist groups and must strengthen its efforts to defeat terrorism and extremism in all its forms.