Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the first mid-east head of state to call for the formation of an alliance against extremism.  That alliance gained massive momentum with the election of President Trump:

WHITE HOUSE:

President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt to offer condolences to the people of Egypt after the heinous attack on worshippers in Egypt’s North Sinai province. President Trump condemned the attack and reiterated that the United States will continue to stand with Egypt in the face of terrorism. The international community cannot tolerate barbaric terrorist groups and must strengthen its efforts to defeat terrorism and extremism in all its forms.

2 Responses to President Trump Calls Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    This is why President al-Sisi deserves our prayers! He has put himself and his people as the number one enemy because of his relationship and belief in our Lion 🦁!

  2. Pam says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    POTUS hasn’t forgotten who his true allies and friends are. May God be with the families of the fallen.

