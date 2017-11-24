Oh Yeah…. Time To Kick Off The Christmas Season….

The day after Thanksgiving kicks off the official start to the bigly celebration… and oh, how this one is going to be the best Christmas yet. The best. Believe me.
Advertisements
The day after Thanksgiving kicks off the official start to the bigly celebration… and oh, how this one is going to be the best Christmas yet. The best. Believe me.
I, BELIEVE!!!
Thank YOU, Sundance!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s gonna be…epic.
But whatcha bet someone tries to claim that saying “Merry Christmas” is ‘racist’.
They’ve pretty much declared everything else is.
Let ’em. Phffft.
— blows raspberry —
LikeLiked by 2 people
Getting back to a “Classic Christmas”. So far the First Family’s holiday pictures and events have led the way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
HUGELY better than Mariah Carey
That is going to be playing on a loop — my family is gonna explode! LOVE IT
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sanity Clause is coming to town.
LikeLiked by 4 people
hahahaha, this makes me so happy. Fantastic video work!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is pretty epic. LOL! It will be nice saying Merry Christmas for a change and not giving a hoot what others think about it. This will be a Christmas worth waiting for! 😀
LikeLike
I LOVED that video so much! Yugely entertaining! Very well done!
LikeLike
Makes that song bearable! Great job putting it together.
LikeLike
Impossible to watch without grinning. Grandest President of all!
LikeLike
That is too cute. I bet the W.H. is going to be spectacular this year with all of the decorations. Can’t wait to see how it all turns out.
LikeLike
🇺🇸
💖💕💖
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂
🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓
💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖
🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄
🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵
🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
☕☕
☕☕
LikeLike
Oooooops, that didnt work out once posted🤓😁😂🤣
LikeLike