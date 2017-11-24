Oh Yeah…. Time To Kick Off The Christmas Season….

Posted on November 24, 2017 by

The day after Thanksgiving kicks off the official start to the bigly celebration… and oh, how this one is going to be the best Christmas yet. The best.  Believe me.

13 Responses to Oh Yeah…. Time To Kick Off The Christmas Season….

  1. LafnH2O says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    I, BELIEVE!!!
    Thank YOU, Sundance!!

  2. wheatietoo says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    It’s gonna be…epic.

    But whatcha bet someone tries to claim that saying “Merry Christmas” is ‘racist’.
    They’ve pretty much declared everything else is.
    Let ’em. Phffft.
    blows raspberry

  3. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Getting back to a “Classic Christmas”. So far the First Family’s holiday pictures and events have led the way.

  4. Nchadwick says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    HUGELY better than Mariah Carey

    That is going to be playing on a loop — my family is gonna explode! LOVE IT

  5. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Sanity Clause is coming to town.

  6. justgoodcovfefe says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    hahahaha, this makes me so happy. Fantastic video work!!

  7. Pam says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    That is pretty epic. LOL! It will be nice saying Merry Christmas for a change and not giving a hoot what others think about it. This will be a Christmas worth waiting for! 😀

  8. Sylvia Avery says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    I LOVED that video so much! Yugely entertaining! Very well done!

  9. MariinMD says:
    November 24, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Makes that song bearable! Great job putting it together.

  10. Old Lady says:
    November 24, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Impossible to watch without grinning. Grandest President of all!

  11. WeThePeople2016 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    That is too cute. I bet the W.H. is going to be spectacular this year with all of the decorations. Can’t wait to see how it all turns out.

  12. American Georgia Grace says:
    November 24, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    🇺🇸
    💖💕💖
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
    🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
    🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂
    🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓
    💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖
    🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄
    🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵
    🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
    ☕☕
    ☕☕

